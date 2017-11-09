Integrative Model  Designed to help students develop a deep understanding of organized bodies of knowledge while simultan...
Overview  Uses organized bodies of knowledge that combine facts, concepts, generalizations, and the relationships among t...
Theoretical Foundations  Students develop schemas, forms of understanding that exist in memory  Concepts are simple sche...
Learning Objectives for the Integrative Model  Two objectives: (1) deep and thorough understanding of organized bodies of...
Learning Obj. Cont.  Developing critical thinking skills requires practice in finding patterns, forming explanations, hyp...
Planning Lessons with the Integrative Model  Teacher begins with a topic  Topics may come from textbooks, curriculum gui...
Planning Cont.  Teacher decides on content objectives  Teacher must ask: What exactly do I want the students to understa...
Planning Cont.  Teacher must prepare data representation by organizing a matrix  Teachers often direct students to gathe...
Planning Cont.  Displaying data: two guidelines  (1) display the information in as factual a form as possible  (2) Prov...
Using Technology  Use databases, which are computer programs that allow users to store, organize, and manipulate informat...
Implementing Lessons with the Integrative Model  Phase 1: The open-ended phase. Learners describe, compare, and search fo...
Implementing Cont.  Phase 2: The causal phase  Students explain similarities and differences using data in chart to just...
Implementing Cont.  Phase 3: The hypothetical phase  Learners hypothesize outcomes for different conditions (suggested b...
Implementing Cont.  Phase 4: Closure and application phase  Students generalize to form broad relationships which summar...
Increasing Student Motivation  Characteristics of Integrative Model  Involvement  Success  Challenge  Perceptions of ...
Modifications of the Integrative Model  Present information in matrix in picture form for students who lack reading skill...
Assessment  Teacher needs to measure content objectives  Test items on generalizations  Teacher needs to measure critic...
  1. 1. Integrative Model  Designed to help students develop a deep understanding of organized bodies of knowledge while simultaneously developing critical thinking skills  Closely related to the Inductive Model  Based on work of Hilda Taba (1965-67)
  2. 2. Overview  Uses organized bodies of knowledge that combine facts, concepts, generalizations, and the relationships among them  Teacher begin lesson by displaying information gathered and compiled in a matrix  With teacher guidance, students analyze the information in the matrix
  3. 3. Theoretical Foundations  Students develop schemas, forms of understanding that exist in memory  Concepts are simple schemas  When learners link concepts to facts, other concepts, principles, generalizations and academic rules, schemas become much more complex  Result is a deeper understanding
  4. 4. Learning Objectives for the Integrative Model  Two objectives: (1) deep and thorough understanding of organized bodies of knowledge and (2) use of critical thinking skills  Much of what we teach in schools is organized bodies of knowledge  Example: Comparing two countries using variables such as climate, culture, economy
  5. 5. Learning Obj. Cont.  Developing critical thinking skills requires practice in finding patterns, forming explanations, hypothesizing, generalizing, and documenting the findings with evidence  Teachers help make this practice conscious and systematic by identifying topics, specifying objectives, and preparing the data representations (matrix)
  6. 6. Planning Lessons with the Integrative Model  Teacher begins with a topic  Topics may come from textbooks, curriculum guides, and other sources, including the interests of teachers or students
  7. 7. Planning Cont.  Teacher decides on content objectives  Teacher must ask: What exactly do I want the students to understand about the topic?  Teacher must plan for critical thinking by guiding the students to form patterns, form explanations and develop hypotheses based on the evidence
  8. 8. Planning Cont.  Teacher must prepare data representation by organizing a matrix  Teachers often direct students to gather data  Individual cells of matrix assigned to individuals or groups  Teacher can add data • Teacher could prepare entire matrix, but students may be less interested in the topic as a result
  9. 9. Planning Cont.  Displaying data: two guidelines  (1) display the information in as factual a form as possible  (2) Provide sufficient information so that students can use data from one part of the matrix as evidence for a conclusion about another part
  10. 10. Using Technology  Use databases, which are computer programs that allow users to store, organize, and manipulate information  Databases can use both text and numerical data
  11. 11. Implementing Lessons with the Integrative Model  Phase 1: The open-ended phase. Learners describe, compare, and search for patterns in data  Promotes involvement  Ensures success  Teacher starts with one cell of information and moves to other cells  Teacher records students’ observations or comparisons on the board, overhead, or on chart paper
  12. 12. Implementing Cont.  Phase 2: The causal phase  Students explain similarities and differences using data in chart to justify conclusions (documenting assertions)  Schema production begins  Students develop perceptions of competence
  13. 13. Implementing Cont.  Phase 3: The hypothetical phase  Learners hypothesize outcomes for different conditions (suggested by teacher)  Advances schema production  Facilitates transfer  Students’ self-efficacy increases as they learn to respond successfully
  14. 14. Implementing Cont.  Phase 4: Closure and application phase  Students generalize to form broad relationships which summarizes the content
  15. 15. Increasing Student Motivation  Characteristics of Integrative Model  Involvement  Success  Challenge  Perceptions of increasing competence  Emphasizes cooperation  Emphasizes personalization (students must come up with their own generalizations)
  16. 16. Modifications of the Integrative Model  Present information in matrix in picture form for students who lack reading skills  Emphasize phase 1 (observation and comparison) with young children)  Use existing materials (charts, maps, graphs) to simplify planning time
  17. 17. Assessment  Teacher needs to measure content objectives  Test items on generalizations  Teacher needs to measure critical thinking objectives  Test items that require students to apply generalizations to new information  Test items that require students to make and defend an argument with evidence

