Original Microcontroller IC R5F104BDA R5F 104BDA 104 New

R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 1 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 RL78/G14 RENESAS MCU True Low Power Platform (as low as 66 μA/MHz, an...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 2 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 ROM, RAM capacities The flash library uses RAM in...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 3 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.2 Ordering Information Figure 1 - 1 Part Number...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 4 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note For the fields of application, refer to Figu...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 5 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note For the fields of application, refer to Figu...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 6 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note For the fields of application, refer to Figu...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 7 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note For the fields of application, refer to Figu...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 8 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note For the fields of application, refer to Figu...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 9 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3 Pin Configuration (Top View) 1.3.1 30-pin pro...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 10 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.2 32-pin products • 32-pin plastic HWQFN (5 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 11 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 • 32-pin plastic LQFP (7 × 7 mm, 0.8 mm pitch) N...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 12 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.3 36-pin products • 36-pin plastic WFLGA (4 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 13 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.4 40-pin products • 40-pin plastic HWQFN (6 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 14 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.5 44-pin products • 44-pin plastic LQFP (10 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 15 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.6 48-pin products • 48-pin plastic LFQFP (7 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 16 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 • 48-pin plastic HWQFN (7 × 7 mm, 0.5 mm pitch) ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 17 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.7 52-pin products • 52-pin plastic LQFP (10 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 18 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.8 64-pin products • 64-pin plastic LQFP (14 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 19 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 • 64-pin plastic FLGA (5 × 5 mm, 0.5 mm pitch) N...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 20 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.9 80-pin products • 80-pin plastic LQFP (14 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 21 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.3.10 100-pin products • 100-pin plastic LFQFP ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 22 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 • 100-pin plastic LQFP (14 × 20 mm, 0.65 mm pitc...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 23 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.4 Pin Identification ANI0 to ANI14,: Analog in...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 24 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5 Block Diagram 1.5.1 30-pin products Note Mou...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 25 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.2 32-pin products Note Mounted on the 96 KB ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 26 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.3 36-pin products Note Mounted on the 96 KB ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 27 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.4 40-pin products Note Mounted on the 96 KB ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 28 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.5 44-pin products Note Mounted on the 96 KB ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 29 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.6 48-pin products Note Mounted on the 96 KB ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 30 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.7 52-pin products Note Mounted on the 96 KB ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 31 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.8 64-pin products Note Mounted on the 96 KB ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 32 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.9 80-pin products VOLTAGE REGULATOR REGC INT...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 33 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.5.10 100-pin products RAM RxD0/P50 TxD0/P51 UA...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 34 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 1.6 Outline of Functions [30-pin, 32-pin, 36-pin...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 35 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note The flash library uses RAM in self-programm...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 36 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 (2/2) Note The illegal instruction is generated ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 37 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 [30-pin, 32-pin, 36-pin, 40-pin products (code f...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 38 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note The flash library uses RAM in self-programm...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 39 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 (2/2) Note The illegal instruction is generated ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 40 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 [44-pin, 48-pin, 52-pin, 64-pin products (code f...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 41 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note The flash library uses RAM in self-programm...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 42 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 (2/2) Note The illegal instruction is generated ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 43 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 [44-pin, 48-pin, 52-pin, 64-pin products (code f...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 44 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note The flash library uses RAM in self-programm...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 45 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 (2/2) Note The illegal instruction is generated ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 46 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 [48-pin, 64-pin products (code flash memory 384 ...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 47 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 Note The flash library uses RAM in self-programm...
RL78/G14 1. OUTLINE R01DS0053EJ0330 Rev. 3.30 Page 48 of 208 Aug 12, 2016 (2/2) Note The illegal instruction is generated ...
