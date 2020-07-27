Successfully reported this slideshow.
UGC NET PAPER 1 BOOKS

Being a double JRF holder myself, I can understand the plight of researching and reading every article there is to find the UGC NET books that are the best in their game.

Published in: Education
UGC NET PAPER 1 BOOKS

  1. 1. NTA UGC NET Mock Test & Books Get Free Daily Quizzes for UGC NET Paper 1 & 2 (Updated for 2020) When we were kids, did we ever think there would be a time when our parents won’t be shouting at us for using our laptop too much? Instead, they would be scolding us for not using it enough? Well, I certainly never thought there would come a time when my mother would voluntarily put the laptop in my hands. She would ask me to attempt mock tests or quizzes to prepare myself for my exams. Every student has a unique way of studying, some of us like studying by ourselves and some of us like studying in a proper classroom environment. If you fall in the latter category, I’m sure you’ve been hit pretty bad by the COVID-19 epidemic. If you’re an old school like me, you’d know nothing beats pen and paper. These keyboards will never understand the pure joy of studying from a new book (more like smelling through the pages). So to solve both our problems, I’m going to be talking about both online modes for preparing as well books you can get to study for the exam. However, I would highly recommend you to do both because that would certainly ensure better results. I’m going to divide the article into two parts: . UGC NET Paper 1 Books . NTA UGC NET Mock Test UGC NET Paper 1 Books aa +91 9999466225
  2. 2. Finding the right UGC NET books often involves a lot of hits and try. It is honestly very tiring. Being a double JRF holder myself, I can understand the plight of researching and reading every article there is to find the UGC NET books that are the best in their game. So, it’s safe to say that you can take my word for it. Because just like you’re here desperately trying to find answers to all your questions, I was once in those shoes too. Without taking more of your time. Let’s get started. I’m going to list some of the best books for UGC NET Paper 1. There are like thousands of UGC NET Paper 1 books out there but the ones mentioned in this article are the ones I can personally vouch for. Best Book for UGC NET Paper 1 Best book for UGC NET Paper 1 Author/Publisher Trueman’s UGC NET /SET General Paper 1 Trueman UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude Arihant Experts NTA UGC NET/SET/JRF Paper 1- Teaching and Research Aptitude KVS Madaan (Pearson Education) UGC NET/JRF/SLET General Paper-1 Teaching & Research Aptitude General Paper-1 Upkar Prakashan Important books for UGC NET Paper 1 & Paper 2 (Commerce, Management & HRM) Now there are 3 other UGC NET books that I can vouch for on all levels. Not just because I have co-written them but because being a JRF student myself, I made it a point to write UGC NET books that I would have wanted while I was preparing for the exams. Any website that you go through for learning how to prepare for the UGC NET exam will always recommend solving last year’s question papers because it gives your learnings a shape. You test yourself and understand your weak points as well as strong points.
  3. 3. The first in the list of UGC NET Paper 1 books. “NTA UGC NET JRF by anujjindal.in has 1500+ paper I questions with all 10 subjects covered”. In addition to that, each question is marked on its level of difficulty. This makes it one of the best book for UGC NET Paper 1 as you get to understand the different levels of questions that can be asked in the exam. The second UGC NET Paper 2 book. “NTA UGC NET Previous Year Papers by anujjindal.in has Paper II question papers in the field of Commerce, Management and HRM”. It has question papers from 2019, 2018 and 2017. The third in the list of UGC NET Paper 1 books. “NTA UGC NET Previous Year Papers (Paper I) by anujjindal.in has question papers of Paper I exam from the years 2017-2019.” All these UGC NET Books are made to make life simpler for you but remember. In the end, it’s your determination and hard work that can get you through and nothing else. Get Trial Course Name * Email * Phone * Courses * -Select- SubmitSubmit NTA UGC NET Mock Test Now without UGC NET mock tests, we would never know where we stand in terms of preparation before the main examination. These NTA UGC NET mock tests are created keeping the exam pattern of the UGC NET Exam. They ensure to give us a sneak peek into what it will be like when we’re giving the actual exam. At anujjindal.in we provide you with FREE UGC NET online mock tests to help you prepare for the examinations.
  4. 4. You are provided with a score and correct answer of each question once you attempt a Complete NTA UGC NET Mock Test. If you take the NTA UGC NET Online Mock Test then it will help you to prepare on a daily basis. It will in turn add to your knowledge and preparation. Also, the NTA UGC NET Online Mock Test will help you to keep acquainted with the Daily Current Affairs. It’s not new information but we all know how tough the competition is for the UGC NET Exam, and for clearing the exam you need to be the best of the best. In order to do so, you must practice as many as UGC NET online Mock Tests as possible. And that’s where we enter, we provide you with UGC NET online mock test in the form of UGC NET Quiz for your exam preparation. These are the few things that are guaranteed if you regularly attempt Mock tests (of course without any cheating) : . You will get familiarised with the online exam pattern as UGC conducts its exam online too and this way, you’ll be ready for what’s coming at you. . Increase your speed . Updated knowledge of the current affairs . Overall improvement in skills and knowledge Get Free Daily Quizzes for UGC NET Paper 1 & 2 (Updated for 2020) Conclusion Now, I said it earlier and I’ll say it again. No amount of books or online tests or classes can ever be enough if you’re not determined. My job is to guide you and help you with the best book for UGC NET paper 1 and various mocks available out there. I hope I did a good job here. Your hard work is the most essential key in cracking the UGC NET exam and that is one thing that comes to you without any research or without spending any money. Be sure to do your research properly without investing your money anywhere. Best of luck!! Keep Learning!!
  5. 5. ______ About Anuj Jindal Anuj Jindal, the founder, is an ex-manager from SBI, with an M.Com from Delhi School of Economics. He also has a JRF in Commerce & Management and NET in HRM, along with more than 4 years of experience in the field of Education. Free Material English Phase 1 Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Finance Phase 2 Economics & Social Issues Phase 2 Teaching Aptitude Paper 1 Research Aptitude Paper 1 Communication Paper SEBI Securities Market Quizzes RBI Grade B SEBI Grade A UGC NET NABARD Grade A
  @AJC Edutech (OPC) Private Limited

