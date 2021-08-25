Successfully reported this slideshow.
Основне функције живота
Животни процеси  Животни процеси који су заједнички за сва жива бића су:  РАЂАЊЕ  РАСТ  РАЗВИЋЕ  ИСХРАНА  ДИСАЊЕ  Р...
Рађање  Под појмом новорођенче се подразумева се беба млађа од месец дана
Исхрана и дисање  Сва жива бића дишу. Ваздух је основа живота. Поред дисања, да би човек преживео, потребни су му вода и ...
Исхрана и дисање
Раст и развој  Детињство је прериод одрастања детета.  Свако дете, како расте и развија се, добија и своје улоге и одгов...
Детињство
Детињство  Детињство се дели на рано, средње, и период пубертета.  Овај период је обележен школом, вршњацима, учењем, и ...
Игре са правилима...
Спретност...
Пубертет  Пубертет представља саставни део живота и одрастања. У питању је раздобље у ком се одигравају значајне промене ...
Пубертет  Tоком пубертета дете се развија и сазрева у одраслу особу.  Реч је о бројним променама, што понекад доводи до ...
Пубертет  Пубертет је доба средње школе, изучавања заната, учења, али и заљубљивања.
Одрасли...  За особу се каже да је одрасла када заврши школу или факултет, запосли се, оснује своју породицу и добије сво...
Старење  Старење представља постепено слабљење животних функција.  Губитак воде из ћелија доприноси нагомилавању токсина...
Понашање према старим лицима
Старење...  Старење представља биолошки процес, природну фазу у животном циклусу сваког живог бића, а које се завршава см...
Да поновимо  Које су главне фазе у животу сваког живог бића?  РАЂАЊЕ  РАСТ  РАЗВИЋЕ  ИСХРАНА  ДИСАЊЕ  РАЗМНОЖАВАЊЕ ...
Да поновимо  Опиши како изгледа рођење детета  Опиши рано детињство  Опиши период живота у основној школи  Опиши перио...
Aug. 25, 2021
основне функције живота

  1. 1. Основне функције живота
  2. 2. Животни процеси  Животни процеси који су заједнички за сва жива бића су:  РАЂАЊЕ  РАСТ  РАЗВИЋЕ  ИСХРАНА  ДИСАЊЕ  РАЗМНОЖАВАЊЕ  НАСЛЕЂИВАЊЕ  СТАРЕЊЕ  УМИРАЊЕ
  3. 3. Рађање  Под појмом новорођенче се подразумева се беба млађа од месец дана
  4. 4. Исхрана и дисање  Сва жива бића дишу. Ваздух је основа живота. Поред дисања, да би човек преживео, потребни су му вода и храна.  Веома је важно да исхрана, нарочито у детињству, буде правилна. То значи да храна треба да буде разноврсна, пуна минерала, витамина, протеина и корисних масти
  5. 5. Исхрана и дисање
  6. 6. Раст и развој  Детињство је прериод одрастања детета.  Свако дете, како расте и развија се, добија и своје улоге и одговорности. Детињство је највише обележено игром и дружењем са вршњацима, али и обавезама као што су самостално облачење, везивање пертли, самостално храњење, учење правила понашања....
  7. 7. Детињство
  8. 8. Детињство  Детињство се дели на рано, средње, и период пубертета.  Овај период је обележен школом, вршњацима, учењем, и разним играма као што су фудбал, кошарка, пливање, вожња бицикла...
  9. 9. Игре са правилима...
  10. 10. Спретност...
  11. 11. Пубертет  Пубертет представља саставни део живота и одрастања. У питању је раздобље у ком се одигравају значајне промене које доводе до полног, физичког и психичког сазревања
  12. 12. Пубертет  Tоком пубертета дете се развија и сазрева у одраслу особу.  Реч је о бројним променама, што понекад доводи до осећаја да вам је тело потпуно изван контроле. Карактеристичне су честе промене расположења, буде се романтични осећаји, занимања и све је другачије. То је потпуно нормално и природно.
  13. 13. Пубертет  Пубертет је доба средње школе, изучавања заната, учења, али и заљубљивања.
  14. 14. Одрасли...  За особу се каже да је одрасла када заврши школу или факултет, запосли се, оснује своју породицу и добије своје потомке. Одрасла особа тако бива одговорна за свој живот, живот своје породице и деце.
  15. 15. Старење  Старење представља постепено слабљење животних функција.  Губитак воде из ћелија доприноси нагомилавању токсина у организму.  Старе особе се слабије крећу, па због тога имају проблема са зглобовима.  У старости су честа оболења
  16. 16. Понашање према старим лицима
  17. 17. Старење...  Старење представља биолошки процес, природну фазу у животном циклусу сваког живог бића, а које се завршава смрћу.
  18. 18. Да поновимо  Које су главне фазе у животу сваког живог бића?  РАЂАЊЕ  РАСТ  РАЗВИЋЕ  ИСХРАНА  ДИСАЊЕ  РАЗМНОЖАВАЊЕ  НАСЛЕЂИВАЊЕ  СТАРЕЊЕ  УМИРАЊЕ
  19. 19. Да поновимо  Опиши како изгледа рођење детета  Опиши рано детињство  Опиши период живота у основној школи  Опиши период живота у средњој школи  Опиши зрело доба.  Опиши доба старости

