Non comparative scaling technique

BY MOHAMED YASIR 1
 Respondents evaluate only one object at a time, and for this reason non comparative scales often referred to as monadic ...
Non-comparative scale Continuous rating scale Itemised rating scale Likert Sematic differential Stapel 3
 It is also referred to as a graphic rating scale. Place a mark on a continuous line and it is easy to construct  A meas...
How would you rate the quality of seating at Odeon cinemas? Version 1 Probably the worst ---------------------------------...
 The respondents are provided with a scale that has a number or brief description associated with each category  The cat...
 A measurement scale with, typically, five response categories ranging from ‘strongly disagree’ to ‘strongly agree’ that ...
Listed below are different beliefs about the Odeon cinema. Please indicate how strongly you agree or disagree with each by...
 A seven-point rating scale with end points associated with bipolar labels. it is Versatile in nature.  Its versatility ...
 What does visiting an Odeon cinema mean to you? The following descriptive scales, bounded at each end by bipolar adjecti...
Boring Exciting Special Routine Thrifty Indulgent Cosy Uncomfor- table Peaceful Noisy Youthful Mature 11
 Unipolar 10-point scale, –5 to +5, without a neutral point (zero)  A scale for measuring attitudes that consists of a s...
 Please evaluate how accurately each phrase describes a visit to an Odeon cinema. Select a positive number for the phrase...
+5 +5 +4 +4 +3 +3 +2 +2 +1 +1 A special event Full of energy –1 –1 –2 –2 –3 –3 –4 –4 –5 –5 14
1. Number of categories : Although there is no single, optimal number, traditional guidelines suggest that there should be...
4. Forced versus unforced : In situations where the participants are expected to have no opinion, the accuracy of the data...
 A multi-item scale consists of multiple items, where an item is a single question or statement to be evaluated. Eg: Easy...
Develop theory Generate initial pool of items: theory, secondary data and qualitative research Select a reduced set of ite...
19
Non comparative scaling technique

This topic is related to the subject business research method.

