Project Management Process Muhammad Ainul Yaqin
Definisi Proses • Sekumpulan tindakan dan aktifitas yang terrelasi yang dilakukan untuk membuat produk atau layanan terten...
Project Management Process • Initiating • Planning • Execution • Monitoring & Controlling • Closing
Initiation • Project Charter • Stakeholder
Planning • Target utama dari tahap ini adalah menghasilkan dokumen perencanaan proyek atau Project Management Plan. • Mera...
Planning • Menentukan proses yang baik (quality assurance) dan standar mutu yang disepakati (quality control). • Perencana...
Execution • Tahap pelaksanaan proyek dimana pengendalian jadwal, anggaran, dan pengawasan mutu menjadi tugas utama yang ha...
Monitoring & Controlling • Tahap pelaksanaan proyek dimana pengendalian jadwal, anggaran, dan pengawasan mutu menjadi tuga...
Closing • Tahap untuk mengakhiri sebuah proyek dimana Project Manager secara resmi mendokumentasikan seluruh arsip proyek ...
Process Management Process Interactions
Project Data, Information, and Report Flow
Pemetaan Kelompok Proses Manajemen Proyek dan Area Pengetahuan
Pemetaan Kelompok Proses Manajemen Proyek dan Area Pengetahuan
Pemetaan Kelompok Proses Manajemen Proyek dan Area Pengetahuan
Leadership & Management
Aug. 26, 2021
03 project management process

Leadership & Management
Aug. 26, 2021
project management process

03 project management process

  1. 1. Project Management Process Muhammad Ainul Yaqin
  2. 2. Definisi Proses • Sekumpulan tindakan dan aktifitas yang terrelasi yang dilakukan untuk membuat produk atau layanan tertentu.
  3. 3. Project Management Process • Initiating • Planning • Execution • Monitoring & Controlling • Closing
  4. 4. Initiation • Project Charter • Stakeholder
  5. 5. Planning • Target utama dari tahap ini adalah menghasilkan dokumen perencanaan proyek atau Project Management Plan. • Merangkum kebutuhan dan keinginan klien, memastikan batasan pekerjaan, serta membuat uraian pekerjaan. • Merinci unit-unit pekerjaan, menentukan urutan pekerjaan, estimasi sumber daya, estimasi durasi, dan finalisasi jadwal proyek. • Estimasi biaya untuk masing-masing kegiatan.
  6. 6. Planning • Menentukan proses yang baik (quality assurance) dan standar mutu yang disepakati (quality control). • Perencanaan sumber daya manusia. • Perencanaan komunikasi antara stakeholder. • Perencanaan manajemen risiko.
  7. 7. Execution • Tahap pelaksanaan proyek dimana pengendalian jadwal, anggaran, dan pengawasan mutu menjadi tugas utama yang harus dilakukan oleh manajer proyek.
  8. 8. Monitoring & Controlling • Tahap pelaksanaan proyek dimana pengendalian jadwal, anggaran, dan pengawasan mutu menjadi tugas utama yang harus dilakukan oleh manajer proyek.
  9. 9. Closing • Tahap untuk mengakhiri sebuah proyek dimana Project Manager secara resmi mendokumentasikan seluruh arsip proyek dan catatan hasil pembelajaran proyek (lessons learned).
  10. 10. Process Management Process Interactions
  11. 11. Project Data, Information, and Report Flow
  12. 12. Pemetaan Kelompok Proses Manajemen Proyek dan Area Pengetahuan
  13. 13. Pemetaan Kelompok Proses Manajemen Proyek dan Area Pengetahuan
  14. 14. Pemetaan Kelompok Proses Manajemen Proyek dan Area Pengetahuan

