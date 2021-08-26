Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Project Management Muhammad Ainul Yaqin
Project • Bonnie Biafore (2006) : Sebuah pekerjaan yang dilakukan sekali dengan tujuan spesifik, dengan tanggal awal dan t...
Project • Clifford F. Gray & Erik W. Larson : Usaha yang kompleks, tidak rutin, yang dibatasi oleh waktu, anggaran, sumber...
Project Attribute • Proyek memiliki kegunaan yang unik • Proyek bersifat sementara • Proyek dikembangkan menggunakan penja...
Project Constraint
Management • Henry Fayol : Manajemen mengandung gagasan lima fungsi utama yaitu, merancang, mengorganisasi, memerintah, me...
Management • T. Hani Handoko : bekerja dengan orang-orang untuk menentukan, menginterpretasikan, dan mencapai tujuan-tujua...
Project Management • Project Management Institute : Penerapan pengetahuan, keterampilan, alat dan teknik untuk kegiatan pr...
Project Management • Wulfram I. Ervianto : Semua perencanaan, pelaksanaan, pengendalian, dan koordinasi suatu proyek dari ...
Dari mana datangnya proyek ? • Perencanaan strategis • Perubahan strategi • Bencana • Penelitian dan pengembangan
Strategic Planning Information Technology / Information System
Aspek-aspek yang direncanakan • Infrastruktur • Sistem informasi • Publikasi • Sumber daya manusia • Kelembagaan
Project vs Program vs Portfolio
Project Manager • Project manager dapat diartikan sebagai orang yang diberi tanggung jawab untuk menggerakan strategi mana...
Tugas dan tanggung jawab manajer proyek • Membuat rencana proyek • Mengalokasikan unit tugas kepada tim • Membentuk komuni...
Project Manager Competencies
Project Stakeholders • Stakeholder proyek adalah pihak-pihak baik secara individual, kelompok, maupun organisasi yang mung...
Project Stakeholders • Stakeholder proyek dapat berupa : – Sponsor – Customer dan user – Seller – Mitra bisnis – Organizat...
Leadership & Management
Aug. 26, 2021
01 introduction to project management

Leadership & Management
Aug. 26, 2021
21 views

introduction to project management

01 introduction to project management

  1. 1. Introduction to Project Management Muhammad Ainul Yaqin
  2. 2. Project • Bonnie Biafore (2006) : Sebuah pekerjaan yang dilakukan sekali dengan tujuan spesifik, dengan tanggal awal dan tanggal akhir yang jelas, dan – dalam kebanyakan kasus – dengan sebuah anggaran. • Dr. Joseph M. Juran : Sebuah masalah yang dijadwalkan untuk diselesaikan. • Project Management Institute (2012) : Usaha sementara yang dilakukan untuk membuat produk, layanan, atau hasil yang unik.
  3. 3. Project • Clifford F. Gray & Erik W. Larson : Usaha yang kompleks, tidak rutin, yang dibatasi oleh waktu, anggaran, sumberdaya, dan spesifikasi kinerja yang dirancang untuk memenuhi kebutuhan pelanggan. • Bappenas : Suatu kegiatan investasi yang menggunakan faktor-faktor produksi untuk menghasilkan barang dan jasa yang diharapkan dapat memperoleh keuntungan dalam suatu periode tertentu.
  4. 4. Project Attribute • Proyek memiliki kegunaan yang unik • Proyek bersifat sementara • Proyek dikembangkan menggunakan penjabaran kemajuan yang terus-menerus. • Proyek membutuhkan sumberdaya, seringkali dari berbagai area. • Proyek harus mempunyai pelanggan utama atau sponsor • Proyek melibatkan ketidakpastian.
  5. 5. Project Constraint
  6. 6. Management • Henry Fayol : Manajemen mengandung gagasan lima fungsi utama yaitu, merancang, mengorganisasi, memerintah, mengoordinasi, dan mengendalikan. Sedangkan fungsi manajemen adalah elemen-elemen dasar yang akan selalu ada dan melekat di dalam proses manajemen yang akan dijadikan acuan oleh manajer dalam melaksanakan kegiatan untuk mencapai tujuan. • James A. Stoner : proses perencanaan, pengorganisasian, kepemimpinan, dan pengendalian upaya dari anggota organisasi serta penggunaan sumua sumber daya yang ada pada organisasi untuk mencapai tujuan organisasi yang telah ditetapkan sebelumnya
  7. 7. Management • T. Hani Handoko : bekerja dengan orang-orang untuk menentukan, menginterpretasikan, dan mencapai tujuan-tujuan organisasi dengan pelaksanaan fungsi-fungsi perencanaan, pengorganisasian, penyusunan personalia, pengarahan, kepemimpinan dan pengawasan • Marry Parker Follet : Manajemen adalah seni untuk melaksanakan suatu pekerjaan melalui orang lain
  8. 8. Project Management • Project Management Institute : Penerapan pengetahuan, keterampilan, alat dan teknik untuk kegiatan proyek untuk memenuhi kebutuhan proyek. • Harold Kerzner : Merencanakan, menyusun organisasi, memimpin dan mengendalikan sumber daya perusahaan untuk mencapai sasaran jangka pendek yang telah ditentukan. • Hughes and Cotteral : Suatu cara untuk menyelesaikan masalah yang harus dipaparkan oleh user, kebutuhan user harus terlihat jelas dan harus terjadi komunikasi yang baik agar
  9. 9. Project Management • Wulfram I. Ervianto : Semua perencanaan, pelaksanaan, pengendalian, dan koordinasi suatu proyek dari awal (gagasan) samapi selesainya proyek untuk menjamin biaya proyek dilaksanakan tepat waktu, tepat biaya, dan tepat mutu. • Chase, Aquilano, Jacobs : perencanaan, pengarahan, dan pengaturan sumber daya (manusia, peralatan, bahan baku) untuk mempertemukan bagian teknik, biaya dan waktu suatu proyek.
  10. 10. Dari mana datangnya proyek ? • Perencanaan strategis • Perubahan strategi • Bencana • Penelitian dan pengembangan
  11. 11. Strategic Planning Information Technology / Information System
  12. 12. Aspek-aspek yang direncanakan • Infrastruktur • Sistem informasi • Publikasi • Sumber daya manusia • Kelembagaan
  13. 13. Project vs Program vs Portfolio
  14. 14. Project Manager • Project manager dapat diartikan sebagai orang yang diberi tanggung jawab untuk menggerakan strategi manajemen proyek dengan tujuan utamanya yakni mencapai tujuan proyek.
  15. 15. Tugas dan tanggung jawab manajer proyek • Membuat rencana proyek • Mengalokasikan unit tugas kepada tim • Membentuk komunikasi tim yang efektif • Melakukan kalkulasi anggaran • Mitigasi masalah dan krisis • Monitoring perkembangan proyek • Membuat laporan untuk stakeholder
  16. 16. Project Manager Competencies
  17. 17. Project Stakeholders • Stakeholder proyek adalah pihak-pihak baik secara individual, kelompok, maupun organisasi yang mungkin mempengaruhi atau dipengaruhi oleh keputusan, aktifitas, dan hasil dari suatu proyek.
  18. 18. Project Stakeholders • Stakeholder proyek dapat berupa : – Sponsor – Customer dan user – Seller – Mitra bisnis – Organizational groups – Functional manager – Institusi keuangan – Pemerintah – Expert – Konsultan – Staf Proyek – Lingkungan

×