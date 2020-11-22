Syberbyllying implementaion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Educational workshop with teachers on the topic Cyberbullying realized by Dr. Dzala Bojkoska-Citizen's Association Semper ...
Educational workshop with students on the topic Cyberbullying realized by Dr. Dzala Bojkoska-Citizen's Association Semper ...
The "O" team supported by Unicef held workshops with students from the fifth grades. The goal is to act preventively and e...
. Learning to Overcome Violence Elements Sport as a method for reducing violence among students
Cooperation between our school and the police are countinue.On the 8.4.2019.it were realized the workshop with the student...
•Students after watch theatrical performance, worked in groups, in order to understand the dangers of Internet and cyberbu...
Security on the Internet -products from the groups- star of the story double-note log a strip on Syberbullying
  1. 1. Educational workshop with teachers on the topic Cyberbullying realized by Dr. Dzala Bojkoska-Citizen's Association Semper Bitola.
  2. 2. Educational workshop with students on the topic Cyberbullying realized by Dr. Dzala Bojkoska-Citizen's Association Semper Bitola.
  3. 3. The "O" team supported by Unicef held workshops with students from the fifth grades. The goal is to act preventively and educatively in primary schools. To increase children's awareness of what is violence, how to prevent it, and how to prevent it. to help those who have already been affected by this problem, and to offer a way to report it.This workshop was presented in the local media https://bitolanews.mk/2019/02/08/%D1%80%D0%B0%D0%B1%D0%BE%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%86%D0%B0- %D0%BC%D0%B5%D1%93%D1%83%D0%B2%D1%80%D1%81%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%87%D0%BA%D0%BE- %D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%B8%D0%BB%D1%81%D1%82/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=socialnetwork&fbclid=IwAR2Hr6a- Mw5cgzR3c6qQfGXbZprcwMrGWgYC5d6uwTEO7OZD-cLGZqdsb-I
  4. 4. . Learning to Overcome Violence Elements Sport as a method for reducing violence among students
  5. 5. Cooperation between our school and the police are countinue.On the 8.4.2019.it were realized the workshop with the students.The topic was „ Abuse, protection and precautionary measures when using social networks “.
  6. 6. •Students after watch theatrical performance, worked in groups, in order to understand the dangers of Internet and cyberbullying. •The first group produces a star of the story •The second group produces a double-note log •The third group prepares a book of the class •The fourth group makes a strip on Syberbullying
  7. 7. Security on the Internet -products from the groups- star of the story double-note log a strip on Syberbullying

