Designed Strategy for Telenor - Strategy 2

Strategy 2
Brand Activation Competition Analysis Telenor BTL Objectives CONSUMER PATREN TG Analysis Challenges Evolution of BTL Strategy 2019 Timelines
BRAND ACTIVATION
THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN BRING YOUR BRAND TO LIFE BRAND ACTIVATION
ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION I...
ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION M...
ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION T...
ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION B...
ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION T...
COMPETITION ANALYSIS
No.1 data network Widest range Fastest growing Associatin g with f- 16 jet speed COM… AIM Education about 4G Establish Bra...
4G Van Zong 4G THEATER Educating rural audience about the usage of 4G DATA
Zong 4G Express Jan 2018 With over 400 4G cities across Pakistan, Zong 4G brings you an experience of a lifetime. Come abo...
COM.. AIM Increasing Subscribe rs & Data usage Awarenes s of 4G Services Strategic Focus Central & South Region Urban + Yo...
Jazz & StarzPlay Media Meetup September 2018 Jazz partners with Cinepax to launch StarzPlay! The media meetup in Karachi b...
Jazz Super 4G May 2018, Karachi A look at how the #JazzSuper4GCaravan took over Karachi in just 3 days! The Jazz Super 4G ...
Jazz Super 4G Mall
Sentiment al value with the network COM… AIM Increasing Subscripti on Gaining Maximum Share of Voice Strategic Focus Centr...
Ufone Super Card Float & Vans June 2018, Karachi
Hum Masala Family Festival Ufone sets up a stall at Hum Masala Family Festival held in Lahore on 13th and 14th Nov 2016. F...
BTL OBJECTIVES
COMPANY’S OBJECTIVES Increase Subscriber USIM Conversion Increase Data Usage BRAND’S OBJECTIVES • Improving data perceptio...
Changing Consumer Pattern Video calls replace VOICE CALL WhatsApp replaces SMS Social media replace HANGOUTS
COMMON IN THIS CHANGED CONSUMER BEHAVOUR DATA ONE THING
ANALYZING THE URBAN USER • Before we put together a platform we need to know what the urban user really needs fast interne...
Get to find out what’s happening around Facebook is a whole new wealth of information Watching videos, music etc. WHAT IS ...
UNDERSTANDING THE NEW TG
Upcoming consumer Gen ‘Z’ They were born in the age of internet – for them living on data is life They live in the world o...
MOBILE NETWORK PERCEPTION IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT IN THIS WORLD OF DATA JUNKIES
EVOLUTION OF ACTIVATION
BRAND ACTIVATIONS HAVE BECOME MORE IN SYNC WITH DATA LIFESTYLE ACTIVATIONS ARE EXECUTED BY KEEPING IN MIND THE AUDIENCE ON...
DOING LESS AMPLIFYING MORE DIGITAL ACTIVATION STUNTS CONTENT CONTENT CONTENT
Building data platforms that enables Pakistan to upgrade their lifestyle through Telenor 4G
DATA ENABLES AND UPGRADE CORE BELIEF FOR 2019
URBAN Enabler of Content Telenor 4G will be the enabler of content creation and facilitation SEMI URBAN & RURAL • Improvin...
URBAN Enabler of Content Telenor 4G will be the enabler of content creation and facilitation 1. RECOGNIZING INFLUENCERS 2....
TO OWN THE CONTENT SPACE IN THE URBAN PAKISTAN… WE NEED TO BRING ALL THE CONTENT CREATORS ON ONE PLATFORM THE PLATFORM TEL...
To announce the Content Awards in partnership with Telenor 4G. Incentivizing the idea of becoming content creators from an...
. PR EVENT USING INFLUENTIAL CONTENT CREATORS BRANDING & ACTIVATING Mobile Units for announcements
NOMINATIONS FOR CONTENT AWARDS BEST IN COMEDY CONTENT BEST IN DRAMA CONTENT BEST IN HEALTH CONTENT BEST IN SPORTS CONTENT ...
THE AWARD SHOW SETUP
THE AWARD SHOW SETUP
4G STUDIOS
YOUTUBE IS BIGGER THAN FACEBOOK IN PAKISTAN
COLLABORATING WITH INSTITUTIONS IN CREATING SMALL STUDIO SPACES
PARTNERED FOR THE YEAR Partnering with societies inside universities and colleges that help booster content development. G...
THE NEW AGE OF ACTIVATION
Activations which are either planned around content or the content leg is one of the primary products of the activation EN...
PAKISTAN’S FIRST EVER DATA BANK WOULDN’T IT BE GREAT IF YOUR LIKES AND SHARES ACTUALLY MEAN MONEY – AND YOU CAN BUY STUFF ...
DATA CAPITAL Establish Telenor 4G as the coolest data network in town and also develop speed association of the brand – Ma...
IDEA 1 A unique trivia game experience where you earn Data MB with each answer – and each answer opens up another level of...
TELENOR SPOTLIGHT
OWNING THE YOUTH HANGOUT SPACES BY CREATING CONTENT PLATFORMS LIKE LEVI’S LIVE ACTIVATING CAFES AND RESTAURANTS WITH STAND...
COLLABORATING WITH POPULAR RESTAURANTS AND CAFES FOR A WEEKLY SHOW WHICH WILL BE RECORDED AND BROADCASTED ON TELENOR CHANN...
OWNING THE NORTH
Attended by 21,000+
WITH THE TOURISM INDUSTRY ON THE RISE IN THE COMING YEAR – ITS TIME TO ESTABLISH A PLATFORM ON THE MOST POPULAR PASSION PO...
COLLABORATING WITH ADVENTURE CLUBS AS TRAVEL PARTNERS AND ORGANIZING A THREE DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE NORTHERN AREAS MUSI...
MUSIC APRIL
OWN MUSIC LIKE NO OTHER BRAND
TELENOR MUSIC FESTIVAL HUNZA NARAN NATHIA GALLI MUSICIANS + CONTENT CREATORS + ADVENTURE CLUBS
DATA FOR CHANGE
INTRODUCING DATA VOUCHERS FOR CHANGE PILOT IN KARACHI
Events becoming open playgrounds for Plug-Ins
PLUG-INS SAME VOUCHERS TO BE GIVEN AS DATA SAMPELING PARTICIPATING IN 20 EVENTS
SEMI URBAN & RURAL Upgrading Lifestyles Telenor 4G will focus on providing solutions to specific regional problems through...
TELENOR DIGITAL MELA
TECHNOLOGY STILL AMAZES RURAL YOUTH
TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION ABOUT DATA LOCAL ARTIST
love to show off strength more specifically physical strength evident by the famous Punjabi film genre – The most consumed...
Telenor Damdaar is a hurdle course competition IDEA DUMDAAR is a concept inspired by International Competition American Ni...
HOW IT WILL WORK Awareness UNITS 15 DAYS IN A TOWN DUMDAAR SPACE 15 DAYS IN A TOWN
THANK YOU
Marketing
Jun. 19, 2021

Jun. 19, 2021

Designed Strategy for Telenor - Strategy 2

This is one of the BTL strategy I designed for Telenor Pakistan.

Designed Strategy for Telenor - Strategy 2

  1. 1. Strategy 2
  2. 2. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Brand Activation Competition Analysis Telenor BTL Objectives CONSUMER PATREN TG Analysis Challenges Evolution of BTL Strategy 2019 Timelines
  3. 3. BRAND ACTIVATION
  4. 4. THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN BRING YOUR BRAND TO LIFE BRAND ACTIVATION
  5. 5. ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION It’s the only marketing tool that gives you direct reach to your consumer
  6. 6. ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION Most accurate two way communication, getting response & feedback from the customer directly
  7. 7. ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION This tool gives you the maximum value for money spent, making it measureable
  8. 8. ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION BTL gives you the power to customize your brand message for various consumer groups
  9. 9. ACCURATE TARGETING FEEDBACK FROM THE CONSUMER CPC & ROI IS MEASUREABLE CUSTOMIZED MESSAGE REAL & DIRECT BRAND CONNECTION The most personalized form of marketing, this is where you humanize the brand
  10. 10. COMPETITION ANALYSIS
  11. 11. No.1 data network Widest range Fastest growing Associatin g with f- 16 jet speed COM… AIM Education about 4G Establish Brand of choice Strategic Focus Central & South Region Rural Activation Close the loop with sales
  12. 12. 4G Van Zong 4G THEATER Educating rural audience about the usage of 4G DATA
  13. 13. Zong 4G Express Jan 2018 With over 400 4G cities across Pakistan, Zong 4G brings you an experience of a lifetime. Come aboard the Zong 4G Express, as we treat you to a journey full of exciting activities showcasing the true power of Zong 4G.
  14. 14. COM.. AIM Increasing Subscribe rs & Data usage Awarenes s of 4G Services Strategic Focus Central & South Region Urban + Youth Jazz Cash as an enabling tool Pakistan Fastest Mobile Internet Speed test award Empoweri ng People
  15. 15. Jazz & StarzPlay Media Meetup September 2018 Jazz partners with Cinepax to launch StarzPlay! The media meetup in Karachi brought together celebrities and corporate leaders on one platform, making it an evening to remember.
  16. 16. Jazz Super 4G May 2018, Karachi A look at how the #JazzSuper4GCaravan took over Karachi in just 3 days! The Jazz Super 4G Caravan moved around Karachi from 25 – 27 April inviting all Karachiites to connect with #Jazz by sharing their selfies using the hashtag #JazzSuper4G.
  17. 17. Jazz Super 4G Mall
  18. 18. Sentiment al value with the network COM… AIM Increasing Subscripti on Gaining Maximum Share of Voice Strategic Focus Central & South Region Semi Urban & Rural Activation Pakistan network, Ufone
  19. 19. Ufone Super Card Float & Vans June 2018, Karachi
  20. 20. Hum Masala Family Festival Ufone sets up a stall at Hum Masala Family Festival held in Lahore on 13th and 14th Nov 2016. Families were engaged in various fun activities and the lucky winners won Ufone’s Super Card and various other prizes.
  21. 21. BTL OBJECTIVES
  22. 22. COMPANY’S OBJECTIVES Increase Subscriber USIM Conversion Increase Data Usage BRAND’S OBJECTIVES • Improving data perception Improving Data Perception Establishing Telenor 4G as preferred data network
  23. 23. Changing Consumer Pattern Video calls replace VOICE CALL WhatsApp replaces SMS Social media replace HANGOUTS
  24. 24. COMMON IN THIS CHANGED CONSUMER BEHAVOUR DATA ONE THING
  25. 25. ANALYZING THE URBAN USER • Before we put together a platform we need to know what the urban user really needs fast internet for. When on the go data is my best friend Its my content portal for videos, music, and the latest trends! Source of Information ”I need this information now” Helps me explore new opportunities WHAT IS DATA USED FOR (URBAN)?
  26. 26. Get to find out what’s happening around Facebook is a whole new wealth of information Watching videos, music etc. WHAT IS DATA USED FOR (RURAL)?
  27. 27. UNDERSTANDING THE NEW TG
  28. 28. Upcoming consumer Gen ‘Z’ They were born in the age of internet – for them living on data is life They live in the world of digital content – Content is their source of information, entertainment and connection
  29. 29. MOBILE NETWORK PERCEPTION IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT IN THIS WORLD OF DATA JUNKIES
  30. 30. EVOLUTION OF ACTIVATION
  31. 31. BRAND ACTIVATIONS HAVE BECOME MORE IN SYNC WITH DATA LIFESTYLE ACTIVATIONS ARE EXECUTED BY KEEPING IN MIND THE AUDIENCE ON THE DIGITAL WORLD CONTENT LED ACTIVATIONS – ACTIVATION LED CONTENT
  32. 32. DOING LESS AMPLIFYING MORE DIGITAL ACTIVATION STUNTS CONTENT CONTENT CONTENT
  33. 33. Building data platforms that enables Pakistan to upgrade their lifestyle through Telenor 4G
  34. 34. DATA ENABLES AND UPGRADE CORE BELIEF FOR 2019
  35. 35. URBAN Enabler of Content Telenor 4G will be the enabler of content creation and facilitation SEMI URBAN & RURAL • Improving data perception Upgrading Lifestyles Telenor 4G will focus on providing solutions to specific regional problems through an integrated activation approach
  36. 36. URBAN Enabler of Content Telenor 4G will be the enabler of content creation and facilitation 1. RECOGNIZING INFLUENCERS 2. INSTITUTES DRIVE 3. THE NEW AGE OF ACTIVATIONS 4. YOUTH HANGOUTS 5. NORTH PLAN 6. DATA FOR CHANGE
  37. 37. TO OWN THE CONTENT SPACE IN THE URBAN PAKISTAN… WE NEED TO BRING ALL THE CONTENT CREATORS ON ONE PLATFORM THE PLATFORM TELENOR OWNS
  38. 38. To announce the Content Awards in partnership with Telenor 4G. Incentivizing the idea of becoming content creators from anywhere in Pakistan.
  39. 39. . PR EVENT USING INFLUENTIAL CONTENT CREATORS BRANDING & ACTIVATING Mobile Units for announcements
  40. 40. NOMINATIONS FOR CONTENT AWARDS BEST IN COMEDY CONTENT BEST IN DRAMA CONTENT BEST IN HEALTH CONTENT BEST IN SPORTS CONTENT BEST IN DRAMA CONTENT BEST IN EDUCATIONAL CONTENT BEST IN NEWS CONTENT
  41. 41. THE AWARD SHOW SETUP
  42. 42. THE AWARD SHOW SETUP
  43. 43. 4G STUDIOS
  44. 44. YOUTUBE IS BIGGER THAN FACEBOOK IN PAKISTAN
  45. 45. COLLABORATING WITH INSTITUTIONS IN CREATING SMALL STUDIO SPACES
  46. 46. PARTNERED FOR THE YEAR Partnering with societies inside universities and colleges that help booster content development. Getting them to nominate, create and share their content. FAST MUSIC SOCIETY LUMS SOCIETY BNU MUSIC SOCIETY IBA ARTISTS DEN
  47. 47. THE NEW AGE OF ACTIVATION
  48. 48. Activations which are either planned around content or the content leg is one of the primary products of the activation ENCOURAGING CONTENT CONSUMPTION AND CREATION
  49. 49. PAKISTAN’S FIRST EVER DATA BANK WOULDN’T IT BE GREAT IF YOUR LIKES AND SHARES ACTUALLY MEAN MONEY – AND YOU CAN BUY STUFF WITH THAT MONEY! WOULDN’T IT BE JUST AWESOME? DATA BANK
  50. 50. DATA CAPITAL Establish Telenor 4G as the coolest data network in town and also develop speed association of the brand – Making sure the brand gets the coolest space on digital with its content assets
  51. 51. IDEA 1 A unique trivia game experience where you earn Data MB with each answer – and each answer opens up another level of the maze taking you to the mega prize of unlimited data for three months University and Mall Activation Digital Content Potential to become an own- able platform Q1 - Q2
  52. 52. TELENOR SPOTLIGHT
  53. 53. OWNING THE YOUTH HANGOUT SPACES BY CREATING CONTENT PLATFORMS LIKE LEVI’S LIVE ACTIVATING CAFES AND RESTAURANTS WITH STAND UP SHOWS, UNPLUGGED MUSIC GIGS ETC
  54. 54. COLLABORATING WITH POPULAR RESTAURANTS AND CAFES FOR A WEEKLY SHOW WHICH WILL BE RECORDED AND BROADCASTED ON TELENOR CHANNELS
  55. 55. OWNING THE NORTH
  56. 56. Attended by 21,000+
  57. 57. WITH THE TOURISM INDUSTRY ON THE RISE IN THE COMING YEAR – ITS TIME TO ESTABLISH A PLATFORM ON THE MOST POPULAR PASSION POINT OF PAKISTANI YOUTH MUSIC
  58. 58. COLLABORATING WITH ADVENTURE CLUBS AS TRAVEL PARTNERS AND ORGANIZING A THREE DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL IN THE NORTHERN AREAS MUSIC APRIL
  59. 59. MUSIC APRIL
  60. 60. OWN MUSIC LIKE NO OTHER BRAND
  61. 61. TELENOR MUSIC FESTIVAL HUNZA NARAN NATHIA GALLI MUSICIANS + CONTENT CREATORS + ADVENTURE CLUBS
  62. 62. DATA FOR CHANGE
  63. 63. INTRODUCING DATA VOUCHERS FOR CHANGE PILOT IN KARACHI
  64. 64. Events becoming open playgrounds for Plug-Ins
  65. 65. PLUG-INS SAME VOUCHERS TO BE GIVEN AS DATA SAMPELING PARTICIPATING IN 20 EVENTS
  66. 66. SEMI URBAN & RURAL Upgrading Lifestyles Telenor 4G will focus on providing solutions to specific regional problems through an integrated activation approach 1. DIGITAL EXPO MELA 2. DUMDAAR
  67. 67. TELENOR DIGITAL MELA
  68. 68. TECHNOLOGY STILL AMAZES RURAL YOUTH
  69. 69. TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION ABOUT DATA LOCAL ARTIST
  70. 70. love to show off strength more specifically physical strength evident by the famous Punjabi film genre – The most consumed film content in Pakistan INSIGHT Data consumption is on the rise in rural areas with very few options available online – consumers end up watching Punjabi Stage dramas – making them the most consumed YouTube content in Pakistan
  71. 71. Telenor Damdaar is a hurdle course competition IDEA DUMDAAR is a concept inspired by International Competition American Ninja Warrior.
  72. 72. HOW IT WILL WORK Awareness UNITS 15 DAYS IN A TOWN DUMDAAR SPACE 15 DAYS IN A TOWN
  73. 73. THANK YOU

