MANAJEMEN WAKTU OTOMATISASI SURAT TUGAS UNTUK PEMANGKASAN ANTRIAN SERTA ANTISIPASI PEMALSUAN TANDA TANGAN BERBASIS APLIKAS...
Teknik Pengembangan : Teknik Prototyping Langkah Kerja : • Tim proyek melakukan analisa terhadap kebutuhan-kebutuhan stake...
Maka dari mindmap tersebut didapatkan daftar aktivitas yang harus dilakukan diantaranya : Daftar Aktivitas Menghubungi sta...
Melakukan prioritasisasi dan eliminasi kebutuhan yang akan diimplementasikan Melakukan konfirmasi kebutuhan yang telah di ...
Detail tanggung jawab untuk setiap kegiatan dapat dilihat pada table berikut : Departemental SOW Owner/Prime Due Date/Sequ...
4.Estimasi Durasi Aktvitas Durasi setiap aktivitas diestimasi berdasarkan tingkat kemampuan koordinasi antar pihak yang be...
5.Pengembangan Jadwal Daftar Aktivitas Durasi (Hari) Mulai Selesai Sistem Otomatisasi Surat Tugas Vendor 30 03/01/2017 01/...
Perencanaan support 1 31/01/2017 01/02/2017 Menjalankan support
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manajemen Waktu Pembangunan Perangkat Lunak

36 views

Published on

By Wida Dwitiayasa

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Manajemen Waktu Pembangunan Perangkat Lunak

  1. 1. MANAJEMEN WAKTU OTOMATISASI SURAT TUGAS UNTUK PEMANGKASAN ANTRIAN SERTA ANTISIPASI PEMALSUAN TANDA TANGAN BERBASIS APLIKASI WEB Disiapkan Oleh : Wida Dwitiayasa 5114100155
  2. 2. Teknik Pengembangan : Teknik Prototyping Langkah Kerja : • Tim proyek melakukan analisa terhadap kebutuhan-kebutuhan stakeholder • Tim proyek melakukan pembuatan prototype dan mempresentasikannya kepada stakeholder • Stakeholder melakukan evaluasi terhadap protoypeyang diberikan • Tim proyek melakukan implementasi system dengan prototype yang telah direvisi 1.Definisi Aktivitas Mindmap WBS :
  3. 3. Maka dari mindmap tersebut didapatkan daftar aktivitas yang harus dilakukan diantaranya : Daftar Aktivitas Menghubungi stakeholder untuk membuat kesepakatan bertemu Melakukan wawancara kepada stakeholder terkait kebutuhan yang selanjutnya akan diimplementasikan pada system Menggali informasi terkait BTS Menggali informasi dan data yang mendukung Mendefinisikan kebutuhan pengguna Mendefinisikan kebutuhan system Melakukan prioritasisasi dan eliminasi kebutuhan yang akan diimplementasikan Melakukan konfirmasi kebutuhan yang telah di analisis Membuat dokumen kebutuhan yang telah disepakati bersama Membuat desain system dan alur kerja sistem Membuat prototype system Mempresentasikan hasil prototype kepada stakeholder Melakukan perbaikan terhadap hasil evaluasi stakeholder perihal prototype Melakukan implementasi baik system maupun desain interface system dari prototype Uji coba system oleh developer Pembuatan skenario pengujian Melakukan testing oleh stakeholder sesuai dengan scenario pengujian Melakukan perbaikan bila terjadi kesalahan pada system Perencanaan support Menjalankan support 2.Pengurutan Aktivitas Daftar keseluruhan aktiviras yang didapatkan pada poin 1 kemudian disusun secara sekuensial, serta dilakukan pengelompokkan aktivitas menjadi 2 cluster yaitu Tahap dan Milestones. Keterangan : • Kalimat cetak tebal merupakan nama proyek, tahap, dan sub tahap yang masing- masing dibedakan oleh indentasi • Kalimat cetak normal merupakan milestones dari setiap tahap Daftar Aktivitas Sistem Otomatisasi Surat Tugas Vendor Konsep Penggalian Kebutuhan Menghubungi stakeholder untuk membuat kesepakatan bertemu Melakukan wawancara kepada stakeholder terkait kebutuhan yang selanjutnya akan diimplementasikan pada system Menggali informasi terkait BTS Menggali informasi dan data yang mendukung Mendefinisikan kebutuhan pengguna Mendefinisikan kebutuhan system Analisis Kebutuhan
  4. 4. Melakukan prioritasisasi dan eliminasi kebutuhan yang akan diimplementasikan Melakukan konfirmasi kebutuhan yang telah di analisis Membuat dokumen kebutuhan yang telah disepakati bersama Pembuatan Prototype Desain Sistem dan Alur Kerja Sistem Membuat prototype system Evaluasi Prototype Mempresentasikan hasil prototype kepada stakeholder Melakukan perbaikan terhadap hasil evaluasi stakeholder perihal prototype Implementasi Sistem Melakukan implementasi baik system maupun desain interface system dari prototype Uji coba system oleh developer Testing Pembuatan skenario pengujian Melakukan testing oleh stakeholder sesuai dengan scenario pengujian Melakukan perbaikan bila terjadi kesalahan pada system Support Perencanaan support Menjalankan support 3. Estimasi Sumber Daya Aktivitas a. Bahan i. Dokumen SKPL ii. Dokumen User Manual b. Tenaga Kerja i. Project Manager ii. Web Developer iii. Web Designer iv. System Analyst v. Dokumentator c. Alat i. Hardware 1. PC/Laptop 2. Server ii. Software 1. Sublime Text 3 2. MAMP 3. phpMyAdmin 4. Ms. Office 5. Spyder 6. Power Designer
  5. 5. Detail tanggung jawab untuk setiap kegiatan dapat dilihat pada table berikut : Departemental SOW Owner/Prime Due Date/Sequence Interview kebutuhan stakeholder Project Manager, Stakeholder, System Analyst Melakukan metode penggalian kebutuhan melalui wawancara untuk didapatkan kebutuhan utama stakeholder Negosiasi fitur yang akan dibuat Web Developer, Stakeholder Melakukan diskusi antara developer dan stakeholder terkait fitur yang akan dibangun pada system dalam mengimplementasikan kebutuhan yang didapat Melakukan desain interface Web Designer, Stakeholder Melakukan diskusi antara web designer dan stakeholder dalam menentukan desain interface system yang dibatasi oleh ruang lingkup yang telah disepakati Pemaparan hasil kerja (spesifikasi kebutuhan, source code, test plan) Project Manager, System Analyst, Web Developer, Web Designer, Stakeholder Tim proyek melakukan pemaparan perihal asumsi proyek yang dibuat terhadap stakeholder Implementasi sistem Tim Proyek Melakukan implementasi system Testing System Analyst, Web Developer Melakukan uji coba terhadap system yang telah dibuat
  6. 6. 4.Estimasi Durasi Aktvitas Durasi setiap aktivitas diestimasi berdasarkan tingkat kemampuan koordinasi antar pihak yang bertanggung jawab dan berdasarkan tingkat kerumitan aktivitas. Daftar Aktivitas Durasi (Hari) Sistem Otomatisasi Surat Tugas Vendor 30 Konsep 2 Penggalian Kebutuhan 5 Menghubungi stakeholder untuk membuat kesepakatan bertemu 1 Melakukan wawancara kepada stakeholder terkait kebutuhan yang selanjutnya akan diimplementasikan pada system 1 Menggali informasi terkait BTS 1 Menggali informasi dan data yang mendukung 1 Mendefinisikan kebutuhan pengguna 1 Mendefinisikan kebutuhan system Analisis Kebutuhan 2 Melakukan prioritasisasi dan eliminasi kebutuhan yang akan diimplementasikan 1 Melakukan konfirmasi kebutuhan yang telah di analisis Membuat dokumen kebutuhan yang telah disepakati bersama 1 Pembuatan Prototype 3 Desain Sistem dan Alur Kerja Sistem 3 Membuat prototype system Evaluasi Prototype 3 Mempresentasikan hasil prototype kepada stakeholder 1 Melakukan perbaikan terhadap hasil evaluasi stakeholder perihal prototype 2 Implementasi Sistem 10 Melakukan implementasi baik system maupun desain interface system dari prototype 9 Uji coba system oleh developer 1 Testing 4 Pembuatan skenario pengujian 1 Melakukan testing oleh stakeholder sesuai dengan scenario pengujian 3 Melakukan perbaikan bila terjadi kesalahan pada system Support 1 Perencanaan support 1 Menjalankan support
  7. 7. 5.Pengembangan Jadwal Daftar Aktivitas Durasi (Hari) Mulai Selesai Sistem Otomatisasi Surat Tugas Vendor 30 03/01/2017 01/02/2017 Konsep 2 03/01/2017 05/01/2017 Penggalian Kebutuhan 5 05/01/2017 10/01/2017 Menghubungi stakeholder untuk membuat kesepakatan bertemu 1 05/01/2017 06/01/2017 Melakukan wawancara kepada stakeholder terkait kebutuhan yang selanjutnya akan diimplementasikan pada system 1 06/01/2017 07/01/2017 Menggali informasi terkait BTS 1 07/01/2017 08/01/2017 Menggali informasi dan data yang mendukung 1 08/01/2017 09/01/2017 Mendefinisikan kebutuhan pengguna 1 09/01/2017 10/01/2017 Mendefinisikan kebutuhan system Analisis Kebutuhan 2 10/01/2017 12/01/2017 Melakukan prioritasisasi dan eliminasi kebutuhan yang akan diimplementasikan 1 10/01/2017 11/01/2017 Melakukan konfirmasi kebutuhan yang telah di analisis Membuat dokumen kebutuhan yang telah disepakati bersama 1 11/01/2017 12/01/2017 Pembuatan Prototype 3 12/01/2017 15/01/2017 Desain Sistem dan Alur Kerja Sistem 1 12/01/2017 13/01/2017 Membuat prototype system 2 13/01/2017 15/01/2017 Evaluasi Prototype 3 15/01/2017 18/01/2017 Mempresentasikan hasil prototype kepada stakeholder 1 15/01/2017 16/01/2017 Melakukan perbaikan terhadap hasil evaluasi stakeholder perihal prototype 2 16/01/2017 18/01/2017 Implementasi Sistem 10 18/01/2017 28/01/2017 Melakukan implementasi baik system maupun desain interface system dari prototype 9 18/01/2017 27/01/2017 Uji coba system oleh developer 1 27/01/2017 28/01/2017 Testing 4 28/01/2017 31/01/2017 Pembuatan skenario pengujian 1 28/01/2017 29/01/2017 Melakukan testing oleh stakeholder sesuai dengan scenario pengujian 3 29/01/2017 31/01/2017 Melakukan perbaikan bila terjadi kesalahan pada system Support 1 31/01/2017 01/02/2017
  8. 8. Perencanaan support 1 31/01/2017 01/02/2017 Menjalankan support

×