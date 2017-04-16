Adwords Training in Hyderabad, Online Adwords Training Classes

DIGITAL MARKETING  SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMISATION  SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING  SOCIAL MEDIA OPTIMISATION  SOCIAL MEDIA MARKET...
SEM - Concept  Online Marketing  Process of gaining website traffic by purchasing ads on search engines  Involves the p...
SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING(SEM) GOOGLE TOOL  GOOGLE ADWORDS ADSERVERS  DOUBLECLICK FOR PUBLISHERS  APPNEXUS
DIGITAL MARKETING  Search Engine Optimization  Search Engine Marketing  Social Media Optimization  Social Media Market...
Google Network reaches Over 80% of Internet Users Worldwide
WHAT IS GOOGLE ADWORDS…?  Google’s main advertising product and main source of Revenue  Annual Revenue reaches US $ 30 b...
Why use Google Adwords…?  Will you  Generate New Business  Increase Repeat Business  Improve Brand Recognition  With ...
HOW IT WORKS  You create your own ads  Your ads appear on google  You attract customers REACH MORE CUSTOMERS  Expand...
BENEFITS  Fastest way to promote your products / services  Very Targeted & Specific  Get your Prospect to find you  Ri...
COURSE CONTENT TOPICS  INTRODUCTION TO ADWORDS  TERMINOLOGIES  GOOGLE NETWORKS  PRICING MODEL  TYPES OF TOOLS  QUALI...
WHAT CAN IT DO FOR MY BUSINESS OR STARTUP ?  GOOGLE ADWORDS is traffic channel that can  Bring you targeted traffic to y...
DO YOU WANT TO HAVE OWN PLATFORM AS GOOGLE …?  Any other platform make revenue as GOOGLE….?  Yes, Create your own Websit...
http://www.yahoo.com User navigates to a site Communicate to Publisher web- server1 Publisher web- server HTML file is ret...
News paper Times of India  Can Target single ad in single Ad space in whole day AD space 2 AD spac e 3 AD space 1 Content
Website Times of India.com Can Target Multiple ads In single Ad Space mutiple ADs mut iple AD s AD 1,2,3,........
Online Publishers (Website owners) ❏Free content …? ❏Earns Revenue creating Ad spaces
Product…? Inventory It’s Ad space generates revenue www.timesofindia.com
HOW …? ❏ ADSERVER
WHAT …? ❏ Company - Ad Management and Ad Serving solutions to companies that buy, create and sell online advertising ❏ Fou...
WHO …? ❏ World's top marketers - Publishers - Ad networks and Ad agencies use doubleclick product as foundation for their ...
How It Can Help Publishers ❖ Move faster ❖ Work smarter ❖ Drive performance ❖ Maximize yield ❖ Grow with the platform
DFP Elements ❏ Inventory ❏ Tagging ❏ Trafficking ❏ Forecasting ❏ Reporting ❏ Account administration
Pyramid of DFP 44
Benefits Over Other Ad Servers ❖ Integrates with Adsense easily ❖ Advanced targeting capabilities ❖ Save staff time and re...
Careers World’s leading Ad Platform World Wide Opportunities MNC’s & Startups Fast Growing Career Can Adopt to Any Ad Serv...
Roles and Responsibilities ❏ Ad ops Executive ❏ Ad Operations Coordinator ❏ Ad Ops / Advertising Operations Analyst ❏ Ad O...
What …? • A sophisticated ad management technology platform with both buy- and sell-side capabilities. • Many start up com...
BUY-SIDE HIERARCHY
SELL-SIDE HIERARCHY
QUERIES ….?
THANK YOU ….!
Adwords Training in Hyderabad, Online Adwords Training Classes

Web Vidhya is a one stop destination for trainings on vertical range of web services and technologies. We provide unparalleled Training services by using modern technologies to provide expert knowledge to the students throughout the world. Our data scientists will consistently update their knowledge to customize the course curriculum for providing top class training services to our clients.
http://webvidhya.com/adwords-training-in-hyderabad/

  1. 1. DIGITAL MARKETING  SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMISATION  SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING  SOCIAL MEDIA OPTIMISATION  SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING
  2. 2. SEM - Concept  Online Marketing  Process of gaining website traffic by purchasing ads on search engines  Involves the promotion of websites  Effectively paid advertising in search engines  PPC or CPC
  3. 3. SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING(SEM) GOOGLE TOOL  GOOGLE ADWORDS ADSERVERS  DOUBLECLICK FOR PUBLISHERS  APPNEXUS
  4. 4. DIGITAL MARKETING  Search Engine Optimization  Search Engine Marketing  Social Media Optimization  Social Media Marketing
  5. 5. Google Network reaches Over 80% of Internet Users Worldwide
  6. 6. WHAT IS GOOGLE ADWORDS…?  Google’s main advertising product and main source of Revenue  Annual Revenue reaches US $ 30 billion  Offers site targeted advertising for Text, Image, Rich- Media Content and Videos  Program includes Local, National and International distribution
  7. 7. Why use Google Adwords…?  Will you  Generate New Business  Increase Repeat Business  Improve Brand Recognition  With Google Platform  Customers search Google in over 100 languages  Products of Google
  8. 8. HOW IT WORKS  You create your own ads  Your ads appear on google  You attract customers REACH MORE CUSTOMERS  Expand your reach through the display  Your ads appear on Google  You attract customers
  9. 9. BENEFITS  Fastest way to promote your products / services  Very Targeted & Specific  Get your Prospect to find you  Right Message Right People Right Market  Right Time
  10. 10. COURSE CONTENT TOPICS  INTRODUCTION TO ADWORDS  TERMINOLOGIES  GOOGLE NETWORKS  PRICING MODEL  TYPES OF TOOLS  QUALITY SCORE  CONVERSIONS  TARGETING METHODS  MCC ACOUNT
  11. 11. WHAT CAN IT DO FOR MY BUSINESS OR STARTUP ?  GOOGLE ADWORDS is traffic channel that can  Bring you targeted traffic to your website  Create in-store visits  Drive online sales and leads(products and services)  CAREERS  Every Industry needs Branding and Promotion  Many MNC’s and startup’s has projects
  12. 12. DO YOU WANT TO HAVE OWN PLATFORM AS GOOGLE …?  Any other platform make revenue as GOOGLE….?  Yes, Create your own Website and place your ads on it and Earn  How it can be done …?  Get Adsense account – Reaching Millions of Audience – Updating Content  What next …..?
  13. 13. http://www.yahoo.com User navigates to a site Communicate to Publisher web- server1 Publisher web- server HTML file is returned Communicate to Publisher ad- server Ad-server returns best ad Request includes; Ad tag HTML header (character sets, cookies, User Agent, JavaScript, OS, Flash Player etc.) Priority Specific Targeting (Behavioral, key-word/Key- value) CPM Pacing Ad-Server Ad Selection Algorith m Impression recorded in Publisher ad-server Publisher ad- server records impression Communicate to third-party creative serverThird- party Creative server Final creative is returned Third-party server records impression Life Of An Ad Call Clicks recorded upon user click Created by Rishabh Mishra 32
  14. 14. News paper Times of India  Can Target single ad in single Ad space in whole day AD space 2 AD spac e 3 AD space 1 Content
  15. 15. Website Times of India.com Can Target Multiple ads In single Ad Space mutiple ADs mut iple AD s AD 1,2,3,........
  16. 16. Online Publishers (Website owners) ❏Free content …? ❏Earns Revenue creating Ad spaces
  17. 17. Product…? Inventory It’s Ad space generates revenue www.timesofindia.com
  18. 18. HOW …? ❏ ADSERVER
  19. 19. WHAT …? ❏ Company - Ad Management and Ad Serving solutions to companies that buy, create and sell online advertising ❏ Founded : 1996 Kevin O'Connor, Dwight Merriman ❏ April 13, 2007 : Google purchased Doubleclick for $3.1 Billion and perceived as rebirth
  20. 20. WHO …? ❏ World's top marketers - Publishers - Ad networks and Ad agencies use doubleclick product as foundation for their online advertising business Combination of GOOGLE infrastructure with Doubleclick’s knowledge of Agencies and Publishers ● Create the next generation of more innovative ad serving technology ● Improves the efficiency and effectiveness of online advertising
  21. 21. How It Can Help Publishers ❖ Move faster ❖ Work smarter ❖ Drive performance ❖ Maximize yield ❖ Grow with the platform
  22. 22. DFP Elements ❏ Inventory ❏ Tagging ❏ Trafficking ❏ Forecasting ❏ Reporting ❏ Account administration
  23. 23. Pyramid of DFP 44
  24. 24. Benefits Over Other Ad Servers ❖ Integrates with Adsense easily ❖ Advanced targeting capabilities ❖ Save staff time and reduce costs ❖ Make better decisions ❖ Improve campaign performance and client satisfaction ❖ Get the most revenue - indirectly sold and non-guaranteed inventory ❖ Enjoy responsive, world-class service organization
  25. 25. Careers World’s leading Ad Platform World Wide Opportunities MNC’s & Startups Fast Growing Career Can Adopt to Any Ad Server
  26. 26. Roles and Responsibilities ❏ Ad ops Executive ❏ Ad Operations Coordinator ❏ Ad Ops / Advertising Operations Analyst ❏ Ad Ops Associate ❏ Online Ad Trafficker ❏ Manage ad trafficking, ad creation, QA, and reporting ❏ Optimize campaigns, including reviewing reports
  27. 27. What …? • A sophisticated ad management technology platform with both buy- and sell-side capabilities. • Many start up companies • RTB platform - Advertisers - DSP
  28. 28. BUY-SIDE HIERARCHY
  29. 29. SELL-SIDE HIERARCHY
  30. 30. QUERIES ….?
  31. 31. THANK YOU ….!

