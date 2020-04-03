Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Binary Arithmetic Using Signed Complement Notation Akshay Kumar 1
Reference: Block 1 Unit 2 Section 2.6.1 of MCS-012 2
Data Representation for Computation The most common representation is 2’s Complement Notation. It is discussed Next:  Pos...
2’s Complement Notation  Positive integers have it’s sign bit as 0  Negative integers are represented as a 2’s Complemen...
Example – 1’s and 2’s Complement for 8 bit numbers (Please note first digit is sign bit) Decimal Number Equivalent Binary ...
Example 2 Decimal Number Equivalent Binary Place Value Sign Bit (0/1) 26 = 64 25 = 32 24 = 16 23 = 8 22= 4 21 = 2 20 = 1 +...
Conversion of Binary Integers to 2’s Complement Notation  For positive integers – no change is needed  For negative inte...
Addition using 2’s Complement Notation  Four Cases:  Addition of two positive integers: +68 0 100 0100 +38 0 010 0110 --...
Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Addition of one positive and one negative integer (the positive integer is greater)...
Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Addition of one positive and one negative integer (the positive integer is smaller)...
Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Addition of two negative integers: -68 1 011 1100 -38 1 101 1010 ------------------...
Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Overflow: +68 0 100 0100 -68 1 011 1100 +60 0 011 1100 -60 1 100 0100 -------------...
Check Your Progress Using an 8 bit representation perform the following additions:  Add +92 with -85  Add -75 and -53  ...
Queries  For queries please send mail to specified email id in the Programme Guide 14
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arithmetic Computation using 2's Complement Notation

33 views

Published on

This session is on Arithmetic Computation using 2's Complement Notation

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arithmetic Computation using 2's Complement Notation

  1. 1. Binary Arithmetic Using Signed Complement Notation Akshay Kumar 1
  2. 2. Reference: Block 1 Unit 2 Section 2.6.1 of MCS-012 2
  3. 3. Data Representation for Computation The most common representation is 2’s Complement Notation. It is discussed Next:  Positive numbers are represented as the case with signed number, but negative numbers are represented in 2’s complement form  This is an efficient method for simple binary addition and subtraction. 3
  4. 4. 2’s Complement Notation  Positive integers have it’s sign bit as 0  Negative integers are represented as a 2’s Complement.  What is a Complement?  English Meaning: Balance to make a group complete. 4
  5. 5. Example – 1’s and 2’s Complement for 8 bit numbers (Please note first digit is sign bit) Decimal Number Equivalent Binary Place Value Sign Bit (0/1) 26 = 64 25 = 32 24 = 16 23 = 8 22= 4 21 = 2 20 = 1 +37 Value 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -37 1’s 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 -37 2’s 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 •First find the magnitude of the Number in Binary as Positive Number (+37) •Complement each bit (1 by 0) and (0 by 1) to make 1’s complement of the negative number (-37) •Add 1 to 1’s complement to get 2’s complement of (-37) 5
  6. 6. Example 2 Decimal Number Equivalent Binary Place Value Sign Bit (0/1) 26 = 64 25 = 32 24 = 16 23 = 8 22= 4 21 = 2 20 = 1 +100 Value 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 -100 1’s 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 Add 1 c=1 c=1 1 -100 2’s 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 •Magnitude of the Number in Binary (+100) •Complement each bit to get 1’s complement of (-100) •Add 1 to 1’s complement to get 2’s complement of -100). Please note the carry bit on addition shown in Orange. 6
  7. 7. Conversion of Binary Integers to 2’s Complement Notation  For positive integers – no change is needed  For negative integers  Method 1: Complement all the bits individually and then add 1 to resultant, for instance complement of 65 will be: +68 in binary (using 8 bits) 0100 0100 - 68 will be obtained as 1011 1011 + 1 = 1011 1100  Method 2: Moving from least significant bit, leave all bits till the first 1 as it is, then complement all the remaining bits 7
  8. 8. Addition using 2’s Complement Notation  Four Cases:  Addition of two positive integers: +68 0 100 0100 +38 0 010 0110 ------------------------ +106 0 110 1010 ------------------------ 8
  9. 9. Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Addition of one positive and one negative integer (the positive integer is greater): +68 0 100 0100 -38 1 101 1010 ------------------------ +30 1 0 001 1110 ------------------------ Carry in to sign bit = Carry out of Sign bit => NO OVERFLOW - ignore the carry out of sign bit 9
  10. 10. Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Addition of one positive and one negative integer (the positive integer is smaller): -68 1 011 1100 +38 0 010 0110 ------------------------ -30 1 110 0010 ------------------------ +30 0 001 1110 10
  11. 11. Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Addition of two negative integers: -68 1 011 1100 -38 1 101 1010 ------------------------ -106 1 1 001 0110 ------------------------ +106 0 110 1010 11
  12. 12. Addition using 2’s Complement Notation Overflow: +68 0 100 0100 -68 1 011 1100 +60 0 011 1100 -60 1 100 0100 ------------------------ ------------------------ +128 1 000 0000 -128 1 1 000 0000 ------------------------ ------------------------ OVERFLOW NO OVERFLOW +127 0 111 1111 -127 1 000 0001 -128 1 000 0000 12
  13. 13. Check Your Progress Using an 8 bit representation perform the following additions:  Add +92 with -85  Add -75 and -53  Add -92 and -39  Add +34 and -65  Add 75+53 You must indicate overflow, if any. 13
  14. 14. Queries  For queries please send mail to specified email id in the Programme Guide 14

×