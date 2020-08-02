Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Basic QC concepts By Dr.M.Valliammal Professor, AMET Business School Chennai
What is Business? • An organization or economic system where goods and services are exchanged for one another or for money...
Customers/Consumers • A customer is an individual or business that purchases the goods or services produced by a business....
Company/Industry
Product
Service
Price • A value that will purchase a finite quantity, weight, or other measure of a good or service.
Concepts • What is quality? Dictionary has many definitions: “Essential characteristic,” “Superior,” etc. • Some definitio...
Concepts • Who is a customer? Anyone who is impacted by the product or process delivered by an organization. External cust...
Understanding quality chains
Productivity What is productivity ? • A measure of the efficiency of a person, machine, factory, system, etc., in converti...
What is Quality?
What does the word “quality” mean to you? • Think about your past experiences travelling in taxi. Did you experience a “qu...
Quality in different areas of society Area Examples Airlines On-time, comfortable, low-cost service Health Care Correct di...
What is Quality? • Conformance to specifications (British Defense Industries Quality Assurance Panel) • Conformance to req...
What is Quality? • “The degree to which a system, component, or process meets (1) specified requirements, and (2) customer...
What is quality? • Quality, simplistically, means that a product should meet its specification • Q=P/E (Q-quality,P-perfor...
Five Approaches of Defining Quality • Harvard professor David Garvin, in his book Managing Quality summarized five princip...
Definitions of Quality • Transcendent definition: excellence • Product-based definition: quantities of product attributes ...
Transcendental view • Those who hold the transcendental view would say “I can’t define it, but I know it when I see it” • ...
PRODUCT BASED • Quality is viewed as a quantifiable or measurable characteristic or attribute. For example durability or r...
USER BASED It is based on idea that quality is an individual matter and products that best satisfy their preferences are t...
MANUFACTURING BASED • Manufacturing-based definitions are concerned primarily with engineering and manufacturing practices...
Value Based • It is defined in term of costs and prices as well as number of other attributes. Thus, the consumer’s purcha...
More about Quality • Realistic but demanding STANDARDS; • Getting things RIGHT FIRST TIME; ‘It costs less to prevent a pro...
Modern Importance of Quality “The first job we have is to turn out quality merchandise that consumers will buy and keep on...
History 1. Ancient time – skill craftsmen, blacksmith, etc 2. 1700 – Industrial Revolution 3. 1776 – Adam Smith – division...
The Development • 1950 – Productivity • 1960 – Productivity + service • 1970 - Productivity + service + Financial Control ...
History of Quality Methodology • Reach back into antiquity, especially into China, India, Greece and the Roman Empire : sk...
History of Quality Methodology • Science of modern quality methodology started by R. A. Fisher perfected scientific shortc...
History of Quality Methodology • World War II: Acceptance of statistical quality-control concepts in manufacturing industr...
History of Quality Methodology • Quality awareness in U.S. manufacturing industry during 1980s: “Total Quality Management”...
Historical Review • Late 1980’s – automotive industry emphasize SPC, suppliers required to use Malcolm Balridge Award esta...
History of Quality Methodology • Quality in service industries, government, health care, and education • Current and futur...
Evolution of TQM – New Focus © 2005 Wiley 37
Software quality management • Concerned with ensuring that the required level of quality is achieved in a software product...
Quality management activities • Quality assurance • Establish organisational procedures and standards for quality • Qualit...
Basic qc concepts
Basic qc concepts
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basic qc concepts

35 views

Published on

Quality Concepts

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Basic qc concepts

  1. 1. Basic QC concepts By Dr.M.Valliammal Professor, AMET Business School Chennai
  2. 2. What is Business? • An organization or economic system where goods and services are exchanged for one another or for money.(Business Dictionary) BUSINESSSUPPLIERS CUSTOMERS OTHER STAKEHOLDERS
  3. 3. Customers/Consumers • A customer is an individual or business that purchases the goods or services produced by a business. Attracting customers is the primary goal of most public-facing businesses, because it is the customer who creates demand for goods and services. Businesses often compete through advertisements or lowered prices to attract an ever-larger customer base. • A Consumer is a person or organization that use economic service or commodities.
  4. 4. Company/Industry
  5. 5. Product
  6. 6. Service
  7. 7. Price • A value that will purchase a finite quantity, weight, or other measure of a good or service.
  8. 8. Concepts • What is quality? Dictionary has many definitions: “Essential characteristic,” “Superior,” etc. • Some definitions that are accepted in various organizations: • “Quality is customer satisfaction,” • “Quality is Fitness for Use.” • What is TQM? A comprehensive, organization-wide effort to improve the quality of products and services, applicable to all organizations. 9
  9. 9. Concepts • Who is a customer? Anyone who is impacted by the product or process delivered by an organization. External customer: The end user as well as intermediate processors. Other external customers may not be purchasers but may have some connection with the product. Internal customer: Other divisions of the company that receive the processed product. • What is a product? The output of the process carried out by the organization. It may be goods (e.g. automobiles, missile), software (e.g. a computer code, a report) or service (e.g. banking, insurance) 10
  10. 10. Understanding quality chains
  11. 11. Productivity What is productivity ? • A measure of the efficiency of a person, machine, factory, system, etc., in converting inputs into useful outputs. Productivity is computed by dividing average output per period by the total costs incurred on resources (money, machine, material,men) consumed in that period. • Productivity =(average output/input) x 100
  12. 12. What is Quality?
  13. 13. What does the word “quality” mean to you? • Think about your past experiences travelling in taxi. Did you experience a “quality” travel? • Which experience made it a “quality” experience for you? • Think about a product you bought. How can you define its “quality”?
  14. 14. Quality in different areas of society Area Examples Airlines On-time, comfortable, low-cost service Health Care Correct diagnosis, minimum wait time, lower cost, security Food Services Good product, fast delivery, good environment Postal /courier Services fast delivery, correct delivery, cost containment Academia Proper preparation for future, on-time knowledge delivery Consumer Products Properly made, defect-free, cost effective Insurance Payoff on time, reasonable cost Military Rapid deployment, decreased wages, no graft Automotive Defect-free Communications Clearer, faster, cheaper service
  15. 15. What is Quality? • Conformance to specifications (British Defense Industries Quality Assurance Panel) • Conformance to requirements (Philip Crosby) • Fitness for purpose or use (Juran) • A predictable degree of uniformity and dependability, at low cost and suited to the market (Edward Deming) • Synonymous with customer needs and expectations (R J Mortiboys) • Meeting the (stated) requirements of the customer- now and in the future (Mike Robinson) • The total composite product and service characteristics of marketing, engineering, manufacturing and maintenance through which the product and service in use will meet the expectations by the customer (Armand Feigenbaum)
  16. 16. What is Quality? • “The degree to which a system, component, or process meets (1) specified requirements, and (2) customer or users needs or expectations” – IEEE • The totality of features and characteristics of a product or service that bears on its ability to satisfy stated or implied needs” – ISO 8402 • Degree to which a set of inherent characteristics fulfils requirements – ISO 9000:2000
  17. 17. What is quality? • Quality, simplistically, means that a product should meet its specification • Q=P/E (Q-quality,P-performance,E-expectation) • This is problematical for software systems • Tension between customer quality requirements (efficiency, reliability, etc.) and developer quality requirements (maintainability, reusability, etc.) • Some quality requirements are difficult to specify in an unambiguous way • Software specifications are usually incomplete and often inconsistent
  18. 18. Five Approaches of Defining Quality • Harvard professor David Garvin, in his book Managing Quality summarized five principal approaches to define quality. • Transcendent • Product based • User based • Manufacturing based • Value based
  19. 19. Definitions of Quality • Transcendent definition: excellence • Product-based definition: quantities of product attributes • User-based definition: fitness for intended use; meeting or exceeding user expectations • Value-based definition: quality vs. price • Manufacturing-based definition: conformance to specifications 21
  20. 20. Transcendental view • Those who hold the transcendental view would say “I can’t define it, but I know it when I see it” • Advertisers are fond of promoting products in these terms. “ Where shopping is a pleasure” (supermarket). “We love to fly and it shows" (airline). Television and print media are awash with such indefinable claims and therein lies the problem: • Quality is difficult to define or to operationalize. It thus becomes elusive when using the approach as basis for competitive advantage. Moreover, the functions of design, production and service may find it difficult to use the definition as a basis for quality management.
  21. 21. PRODUCT BASED • Quality is viewed as a quantifiable or measurable characteristic or attribute. For example durability or reliability can be measured and the engineer can design to that benchmark. • Quality is determined objectively. • Although this approach has many benefits, it has limitation as well. Where quality is based on individual taste or preference, the benchmark for measurement may be misleading.
  22. 22. USER BASED It is based on idea that quality is an individual matter and products that best satisfy their preferences are those with the highest quality. This is rational approach but leads to two problems;  Consumer preference vary widely and it is difficult to aggregate these preferences into products with wide appeal. This leads to the choice between a niche strategy or a market aggregation approach which tries to identify those product attributes that meet the needs of the largest number of consumers.  Another problem concerns the answer to the question “Are quality and customer satisfaction the same?” the answer is probably not. One may admit that a Lincoln continental(luxury Sedan) has many quality attribute, but satisfaction may be better achieved with an Ford Escort.
  23. 23. MANUFACTURING BASED • Manufacturing-based definitions are concerned primarily with engineering and manufacturing practices and use the universal definition of “conformance to requirements”. Requirements or specifications are established by design and any deviation implies a reduction in quality. The concept applies to services as well as product. Excellence in quality is not necessarily in the eye of the beholder but rather in the standards set by the organization. • This approach has the serious weakness. The consumer’s perception of quality is equated with conformance and hence is internally focused.
  24. 24. Value Based • It is defined in term of costs and prices as well as number of other attributes. Thus, the consumer’s purchased decision is based on quality at an acceptable price. This approach is reflected in the popular Consumer Reports magazine which ranks products and services based on two criteria: Quality and Value. • The highest quality is not usually the best value. That designation is assigned to the “best- buy” product or service.
  25. 25. More about Quality • Realistic but demanding STANDARDS; • Getting things RIGHT FIRST TIME; ‘It costs less to prevent a problem than it does to correct it’ • Influences the relationship with CUSTOMERS; • Influences how COMPLAINTS are dealt with; • Something to do with how things LOOK and FEEL.
  26. 26. Modern Importance of Quality “The first job we have is to turn out quality merchandise that consumers will buy and keep on buying. If we produce it efficiently and economically, we will earn a profit.” - William Cooper Procter 28
  27. 27. History 1. Ancient time – skill craftsmen, blacksmith, etc 2. 1700 – Industrial Revolution 3. 1776 – Adam Smith – division of labour 4. 1790 – Eli Whitney – Interchangeable parts 5. Henry Ford – car industry in USA
  28. 28. The Development • 1950 – Productivity • 1960 – Productivity + service • 1970 - Productivity + service + Financial Control • 1980 - Productivity + service + Financial Control + Quality + Technology • 1990 - Productivity + service + Financial Control + Quality + Technology + Direction • 2002 Productivity + service + Financial Control + Quality + Technology + Direction + Information
  29. 29. History of Quality Methodology • Reach back into antiquity, especially into China, India, Greece and the Roman Empire : skilled crafstmanship. • Industrial Revolution (18th century): need for more consistent products that are mass-produced and needed to be interchangeable. Rise of inspection after manufacturing completed and separate quality departments. 31
  30. 30. History of Quality Methodology • Science of modern quality methodology started by R. A. Fisher perfected scientific shortcuts for shifting through mountains of data to spot key ccause-effect relationships to speed up development of crop growing methods. • Statistical methods at Bell Laboratories: W. A. Shewhart transformed Fisher’s methods into quality control discipline for factories (inspired W.E. Deming and J. M. Juran); Control Charts developed by W. A. Shewhart; Acceptance sampling methodology developed by H. F. Dodge and H. G. Romig 32
  31. 31. History of Quality Methodology • World War II: Acceptance of statistical quality-control concepts in manufacturing industries (more sophisticated weapons demanded more careful production and reliability); The American Society for Quality Control formed (1946). • Quality in Japan: W.E. Deming invited to Japan to give lectures; G. Taguchi developed “Taguchi method” for scientific design of experiments; The Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) established “Deming Price” (1951); The Quality Control Circle concept is introduced by K. Ishikawa (1960). 33
  32. 32. History of Quality Methodology • Quality awareness in U.S. manufacturing industry during 1980s: “Total Quality Management”; Quality control started to be used as a mangement tool. • Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award (1987) • International Standard Organization’s (ISO) 9000 series of standards: in 1980s Western Europe began to use; interest increase in US industry in 1990s; Became widely accepted today: necessary requirement to world-wide distribution of product and a significant competitive advantage. 34
  33. 33. Historical Review • Late 1980’s – automotive industry emphasize SPC, suppliers required to use Malcolm Balridge Award established (to measure TQM implementation) Taguchi method, Design of Experiments (DOE) • 1990’s – ISO 9000 series became Global QA std., QS 9000 introduced by automotive industry customer satisfaction ISO 14000 • 2000 – New ISO 9000:2000 version, Six Sigma Program introduced information technology
  34. 34. History of Quality Methodology • Quality in service industries, government, health care, and education • Current and future challenge: keep progress in quality management alive • To sum up: A gradual transition 36 Statistical Quality Control Quality Assurance Quality Management
  35. 35. Evolution of TQM – New Focus © 2005 Wiley 37
  36. 36. Software quality management • Concerned with ensuring that the required level of quality is achieved in a software product • Involves defining appropriate quality standards and procedures and ensuring that these are followed • Should aim to develop a ‘quality culture’ where quality is seen as everyone’s responsibility
  37. 37. Quality management activities • Quality assurance • Establish organisational procedures and standards for quality • Quality planning • Select applicable procedures and standards for a particular project and modify these as required • Quality control • Ensure that procedures and standards are followed by the software development team • Quality management should be separate from project management to ensure independence

×