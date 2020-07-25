Successfully reported this slideshow.
LECTURE – 1 QUALITY By: Raj Kumar Bairwa, Mechanical Engineering. Assistant Professor (NPIU), UD RTU, Kota.
Quality  One of the most important decision factor in selection of products/ services from competing sets.  Understandin...
What is Quality ? Quality is what quality does.  Any business that can't manage the quality of its processes and products...
THE FOLLOWING ADJECTIVES ARE COMMONLY USED TO DESCRIBE QUALITY: 1. Usable - A quality website is usable. 2. Aesthetically...
THE FOLLOWING ADJECTIVES ARE COMMONLY USED TO DESCRIBE QUALITY: 14. Credible - Quality news programs are credible and inf...
DIMENSIONS OF QUALITY : • The concept was defined by David A. Garvin. Some of the dimensions are mutually reinforcing, wh...
DIMENSIONS OF QUALITY : 1. Performance: Performance is one of the leading dimensions of quality and most customers judge t...
DIMENSIONS OF QUALITY : 2. Features: Features are the second dimension of quality and often regarded as the second aspect ...
DIMENSIONS OF QUALITY : 3. Reliability: • This dimension of quality is also related to the functioning of the product and ...
DIMENSIONS OF QUALITY : 4. Conformance: Conformance is the precision with which the product or service meets the specified...
DIMENSIONS OF QUALITY : 6. Serviceability: Serviceability is the speed with which the product can be put into service when...
DIMENSIONS OF QUALITY : 12 8. Perceived Quality: Consumers do not always have complete information regarding a product or ...
