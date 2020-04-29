Superone cashback http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+601139404892

Successfully reported this slideshow.
T H E F U T U R E T O D AY TheBusiness Thesmartplatform services andhowwe monestise. TheMarket The market trends and themi...
T H E U S E R T O D A Y Do you have many appson yourphone? Usershave in average 90 apps installed, butusearound30monthlyan...
Aplethoraof appslacking an integratedecosystem. T H E P R O B L E M T O D AY
Today Connected smart phones Appeconomyviaappstores Appstores arecatalysts Nounified intelligence “Thereis an appforthat” ...
Asmartplatformfor gaming andservices. T H E F U T U R E T O D A Y ModellingChina’sleadinglifestyleplatformwith1 billionuse...
Platform Unitingmillennialsin a highly rewardingrealm. Gaming The perfect catalyst in buildingthe futuretoday. Services Le...
Make it cool, easy and rewarding formillennials! #supermission
T H E S T A TU S T O D A Y Aprovengamingplatform 1 milliongamesplayedinover100countriesby 25000usersservedbyappsfrom195app...
THE BUSINESSLet’stalk about what we do! #superbusiness
Arewardingrealmusingthepopularityofgamingtogrowa largeuserbase ina trustedenvironmentandfurtherexpandintocomplimentaryserv...
Entertainment G A M I N G
Ultimategame Modernswipe experience Coolfeatures Freshnewsocialfunctions Easygameplay Stunningly polishedinterface
Enjoycategories Driving userengagement Enjoyraising Dedicated learningtools Enjoymastering Fighting favouritetopics
Rewarding gameconcept Ultimategame Themodernvisualgameplaycombinesstunningimagery, a multitudeofquestionsanda widevarietyo...
Singleplayer Single player games allow the users to playagainstthemselvesto raisethe game,rank andenjoytheir mastery. Doub...
Multiplayer tournaments Always50% winnerson the two firstlevels,then10%oneachlevel. Payment of entry feeswith credits purc...
Massive popular contentinventory
The bigworld of sportsfans 3.5b 2.5b 2.2b 2.0b 1.0b 900m 500m Topsports Football Cricket Basketball Hockey Tennis Volleyba...
Biggestsport Highuser engagement Bestrankings Advanced ELOranking Bettingculture Spending moneyattitude
Mainsports Billionsof globalfans Famousstars Massive socialinfluence Hugeclubs Highly devotedcommunities
Greatbusiness Profoundlycommercial Greatchance Profoundlyengaging Greatskills Profoundly skilledfans
Learningnuggets Createusageandengagement Win orbuy Getfor freeor payyour way Freepass Makesyour gameplaybetter
Betterrates Collected fromadvertisers Betterexperience Boostpositiveplayersentiment Betterads Withnoninvasive formats
Tinderlysocial Find likemindedplaymates Truthfullybonding Create rousingrelationships Thrillinglyrewarding Winbraggingrigh...
Nextversion Native iOS+Android New UX,swipeandsocialfeatures Demo in appstores Earlierversion Proven webapp, native iOS + ...
Enterprise +Education G A M I N G
#blackberrystory Entertainmentgamingis the gatewayintoseriousgaming.
Enterprise Cool gamifiedtraining Growth Everyone goesmobile! Adaptable Platformfacilitates verticals
Education Cool gamifiedlearning Competitive Rewards andprizes Contemporary Visuallifestyleistrending
#futuregrowth The gaming concept provides atremendous growth potential.
#gamevideo Learnmoreaboutthe gameat thewebsite.
Digitalservices G R O W T H V E R T I C A L
#modernlifestyle Entertainmentgamingis the gatewayintodigitalservices.
Theskillbasedgamesprovidea newdimensionofcognitiveintelligence enablingmodernadaptiveservicesresultinginbetterbrandconnect...
Money Banking, exchange and trading services are making it seamlessto exchange SuperOnetokens and other cryptoassetsto use...
Users Spenders Money Shop Travel Adaptiveservices Platform Earner $ $ Theplatform’sbusinessmodelsistodriveusersintocomplim...
Monetisation P L A T F O R M
Wemonetisefromadvertising, gamecreditsandservicesfees. #multimonetising
Advertising Monetisingwith adsrevenue Gaming Monetising with game credits Services Monetising with servicefees
Ads impressionsexample Dailyactiveusers(DAU)10million Impressionsper user/day25 Fill rate25% AdsblendedCPM$4.50 Daily ARPU...
Entertainment example Dailyactiveusers(DAU)10million Dailypayingusers1 million(10%) Daily ARPPU$0.83 ($25/month) LifeTime(...
BMW Dealershipexample 4 400dealers,6 regions,150countries 7 000carsof $44kinaveragedaily 1.5 car/$70k/dealer/day,$2m/month...
Universityexample Harvard,OxfordandStanford 75000students,800000livingalumis Perfectgatewayto enterprise About200mstudents...
Services revenue Digital servicesexample Dailyactiveusers(DAU)10million Dailypayingusers1 million(10%) Daily ARPPU$0.33 ($...
$25 AnnualARPU Lowmonetisation $100 AnnualARPU Highmonetisation TheannualARPU(averagerevenueperuser)isestimatedtodevelopto...
$8 SnapChat -ads $10 Zynga -gaming $12 FacebookAsia-ads $16 Tinder -premium $25 SuperOne-earlymonetisation $28 Facebookglo...
Unique potential Lotteries Gambling SuperOne Trailblazergames Mostgames Trivia Engagementlevels Monetisation potential Hig...
Freeprizes Highvolumeacquisitionfunnel Nativevirality Gamewinnersand invites Paidinstalls Gigantic commercialchannels
Acquisition costs Paid installsexample Chartboost,1bgamingsmartphones Paid installs to boost momentum CostPerInstall(CPI)U...
With high native virality the averageCPIisestimatedto $1. #lovefreestuff
The total cost base is estimatedto 60%of revenue. #variablecostbase
1musers Yearlyprofit$20m-$0.01/token Marketvalue$200m-$0.1/token 10musers Yearlyprofit$200m-$0.10/token Marketvalue$2000m-...
A highly profitable and scalable businessmodel. #scalableprofit
Corporate O W N E R S H I P
#tokenised We’vecreateda newform ofdirectownershipmodel.
Theplatformalignstheinterestsofit’sfounders,investorsandnetworkers intoa modernandmutuallybeneficialandrewardingstakeholde...
Profits Directdividend Continuosliquidity Value Exchangable Increasingvalue Allprofitsfromtheplatform’srevenuestreamsaredi...
Tokensale Smartcontract 8 000members(2019) Statustoday 50m tokenssold(2.5%of 2b) Average 6 500 tokens/user Unique network ...
We create and own the core technologyourselves. #independent
Year 2014 1st edition PHP/MYSQL Rackspace Testgames Initial design Rewards QMS Year 2015 2nd edition Hybrid MEAN/PHP Singl...
We’ve a solid setup andarereadyto scale. #uniqueplatform
Launchroadmap G A M I N G
There is actually a freelunchin making! #freestuff
Freeprizesisthecatch Minimum 100 monthly games with free prizes of upto $10000eachliketripsto the Maldives,cruises and foo...
Breakeven roadmap $500000 Gameapp $500000 Operation ($1 000000) Cashflow ($1 000000) Cashbalance $1000000 Marketing $50000...
QuizUpgot1 millionusers in 8 days.We’llbeatthem! #themillionweek
THE MARKETLet’stalk about the opportunity! #supermarket
$363b $349b $279b $231b $226b $204b Before(2006) Technology isthenewoil Apple $961b $863b $946b $916b $512b $343b Today(20...
Digital services are changinglifestyles. Appl Internetpast20 years Snap Mobilepast10 years “Investments in new ﬁnancial se...
Whodrivesthischange?
The millennialgeneration brings newdimensions. Between20 and40 years The largestgeneration cohort inhistory. Themostspendi...
Themillennial opportunity Globalworkforce More than 2 billion millennials will represent 75%of the workforce and leadershi...
Millennial traction is the keyto thefuture. #millennials
Howisvaluecreated?
Theworld’slargestandbest monetised socialnetwork. Feb2004 Dec2004 May2005 Apr2006 Jun2006 Oct2007 Jun2011 Today Launch 1mu...
May2012 Nov2012 Jun2013 Nov2013 Jun2014 May2016 Mar2017 Today Launch 20mpix/day $860m $3b $15b $30b $25b $22b Only18months...
Acquisition$1b 30m users-$33/user Pre-revenue Acquisition $20b 360musers-$55/user Only $10mrevenue Publicly listed $19b 30...
Millenial traction creates valuefast Drives networkeffect Millennials’quickly invite their friends sparking fastexponentia...
Howtoreachmillennials?
Mobile gaming is the highway tomillennials. Entertainment Allmillennialsusemobile gamesandservicesdaily. Social,excitement...
Gamingis theworld’sbiggest entertainmentindustry. #everyoneplays
Lifetime revenue$4b Launched Nov 2012 Acquisition$6b Lifetime revenue$4b Launched Aug 2012 Acquisition$10b Lifetime revenu...
Sweetspot $350billion 2billion millennials Advertising $210 bnmarket Advertising in gaming $100b Facebook, Google,Chartboo...
Thegaming opportunity Gamingbehaviour There are more than 2 billion digital natives that’s habitualwithgamingandvisualappl...
Money- $6 trillion The new digital banking and crypto servicesare servicing modern millennials with a simplified financial...
2.2billionpeople, 1.2billionsmartphones $65 billioningaming,750 milliongamers 10 Asiantargets China 1,400mpeople $38bngami...
Gigantic gateways Worldbiggestadsprovider Android, search, online Morethan 3busers World’sbiggestsocialnetwork Socialshari...
That’s where we get millions ofmillennials. #massivemarketing
That’swhywe’lllaunch when capitalisedwell. #massivebudgets
THE INVESTMENTLet’stalk about yourownership! #superinvestor
Capitalisation I N V E S T M E N T
Tokenised revenue based financingmodel. #superfinancing
Ads,gamingandservices Profitsdistributedto the SuperOnetokens Tokens Digitalshares Yourwalletandaccount Profitsare sentdir...
Token price increases for every token sold. Algorithm Pn = USD0.025 x (1+(10-8.33))n Maximum 2 billion tokens. 370m tokens...
Capitalisation strategy Earlystageraiseupwardsof $10m forgame launch Thecreationanddevelopmenthavebeenfundedbythe founders...
Capitalisation roadmap Today 47mtokens $0.03 Tokenprice Seed Investors Specialdeals completed Game launch Seedandearlyinve...
$5-10m Early capitalisation Rampup,launchandoperations $3m Launchcampaign $1m Rampup $1.5m Operations Breakeven Huge value...
Significant capitalisation is thekeyto usertraction. #marketing
Valueproposition I N V E S T M E N T
1m players Revenue $50m Proft $20m Token profit $0.01 $0.10 Tokenvalue Massivetoken valueincrease 3m players Revenue $150m...
Value$0.03 Token pricetoday +20% sincestart 3musers Launchcampaign Lovely prizestorm Value$0.30 10x valuationincrease Base...
We are ready to scale and will use the investmentto fund growthof ourplayer baseto1 milliondailyplayers,ourinitial benchma...
SuperOne started in 2018 as a spin-off from Mowjow, which was founded byAndreasChristensenfiveyearsago,and hasgrownto attr...
How toinvest? I N V E S T M E N T
Thefirstonemilliondollarsofinvestmentsintotheearlystageround isrewardedwithdoublebonusresultinginsignificantbetterreturns....
Whybecome an earlyinvestor? Asuccessful launchyields10x return Themassivemarketingforthe upcominglaunchwill quicklyprovide...
A homerun investment? Theteam thatnevergiveup! The core team are the principal investors aligning their interests withyour...
Checkourcalculatorsand choose yourinvestment. http://so.link/calculator
T H E F U T U R E T O D A Y #superinvestor
  1. 1. T H E F U T U R E T O D AY TheBusiness Thesmartplatform services andhowwe monestise. TheMarket The market trends and themillennial audience. TheInvestment The capitalisation and theinvestment offering. B U S I N E S S P R E S E N TAT I O N
  2. 2. T H E U S E R T O D A Y Do you have many appson yourphone? Usershave in average 90 apps installed, butusearound30monthlyandonly10daily!
  3. 3. Aplethoraof appslacking an integratedecosystem. T H E P R O B L E M T O D AY
  4. 4. Today Connected smart phones Appeconomyviaappstores Appstores arecatalysts Nounified intelligence “Thereis an appforthat” Weinnovatewitha smartplatformconsolidatingthefragmentedplethoraofapps intoaneasilyaccessiblerewardingrealmwheremillennialsareservedaskings! Future Connected smartplatforms Platformeconomyviausers Platforms are catalysts Unifiedintelligence “Thereisa buttonforthat” Potential serviceproviders
  5. 5. Asmartplatformfor gaming andservices. T H E F U T U R E T O D A Y ModellingChina’sleadinglifestyleplatformwith1 billionusers.
  6. 6. Platform Unitingmillennialsin a highly rewardingrealm. Gaming The perfect catalyst in buildingthe futuretoday. Services Leveraging userbase in providing digitalservices.
  7. 7. Make it cool, easy and rewarding formillennials! #supermission
  8. 8. T H E S T A TU S T O D A Y Aprovengamingplatform 1 milliongamesplayedinover100countriesby 25000usersservedbyappsfrom195appstores. Aprovennetworkingplatform 50milliontokensboughtby8 000usersin52000 transactionswith250000rewardspaid. Asmartplatformreadyto boost Now raisingfor gamelaunchandmarketing to reach3 millionplayersandbreakeven. Ateamthatnevergiveup The core team are the principal investors and hasdemonstratedsolidpersistencyoveryears. Auniquekingdomof users Thesmartplatformwherethe usersare the kingsof a trulyrewardingrealmisthe future. Amillennialsweetspot The digital native millennials entering their primespendingyearsform a giganticmarket.
  9. 9. THE BUSINESSLet’stalk about what we do! #superbusiness
  10. 10. Arewardingrealmusingthepopularityofgamingtogrowa largeuserbase ina trustedenvironmentandfurtherexpandintocomplimentaryservices. Partnerships Services Digitalmoney,shopping andtravel services. Proprietary Gaming Entertainment,enterpriseand educational gamingservices. Users Delightusersina rewarding multifacetedservice realm. $ Brands Platform $ $ $
  11. 11. Entertainment G A M I N G
  12. 12. Ultimategame Modernswipe experience Coolfeatures Freshnewsocialfunctions Easygameplay Stunningly polishedinterface
  13. 13. Enjoycategories Driving userengagement Enjoyraising Dedicated learningtools Enjoymastering Fighting favouritetopics
  14. 14. Rewarding gameconcept Ultimategame Themodernvisualgameplaycombinesstunningimagery, a multitudeofquestionsanda widevarietyof categories anddifficulties,withthe thrill of winningprizes. Profoundlyengaging The various single, double and multiplayer games are designedfor socialinteraction,fastviralgrowthandhigh levelsof engagementandretention. Proprietarytechnology The advanced and dynamic algorithms facilitate both asynchronousandreal-timegameplay,whileavailability in 100languagesmakesthe platform trulyglobal.
  15. 15. Singleplayer Single player games allow the users to playagainstthemselvesto raisethe game,rank andenjoytheir mastery. Doubleplayer Double games adds the excitement of fighting other usersbeing your friends or new platformrelationshipsyouget. Multiplayer Multiplayer tournaments have a lot of great prizesfor you to win either alone, amongfriendsor withnew playmates. Thegamesaredesignedforenjoyment,smartnessandwinningsleadingupto user’sjoyinmasteryandthefeelingofearningtheirluck.Smartisthenewsexy!
  16. 16. Multiplayer tournaments Always50% winnerson the two firstlevels,then10%oneachlevel. Payment of entry feeswith credits purchasedorearnedontheplatform. Pre-fundedprizepoolswithflexible configurationstosetfixedmargins. Level Credits Winners Prize 8 10 1 $1000000 7 100 10 $100000 6 1000 100 $10000 5 10000 1000 $1000 4 100000 10000 Levelup 3 1 000000 100 000 Levelup 2 2 000000 1000 000 Levelup 1 4 000000 2000 000 Levelup Exampleconfiguration Gameswith entry fees and prizeswill be allowed in most jurisdictions, whilethesegamesmightbeclosedtocertainaudiencesforlegalreasons.
  17. 17. Massive popular contentinventory
  18. 18. The bigworld of sportsfans 3.5b 2.5b 2.2b 2.0b 1.0b 900m 500m Topsports Football Cricket Basketball Hockey Tennis Volleyball Baseball 650m 550m 450m 350m 145m 125m 110m Top footballclubs ManchesterUnited Liverpool FCBarcelona Real Madrid Chelsea FC Arsenal ManchesterCity
  19. 19. Biggestsport Highuser engagement Bestrankings Advanced ELOranking Bettingculture Spending moneyattitude
  20. 20. Mainsports Billionsof globalfans Famousstars Massive socialinfluence Hugeclubs Highly devotedcommunities
  21. 21. Greatbusiness Profoundlycommercial Greatchance Profoundlyengaging Greatskills Profoundly skilledfans
  22. 22. Learningnuggets Createusageandengagement Win orbuy Getfor freeor payyour way Freepass Makesyour gameplaybetter
  23. 23. Betterrates Collected fromadvertisers Betterexperience Boostpositiveplayersentiment Betterads Withnoninvasive formats
  24. 24. Tinderlysocial Find likemindedplaymates Truthfullybonding Create rousingrelationships Thrillinglyrewarding Winbraggingrightsand prizes
  25. 25. Nextversion Native iOS+Android New UX,swipeandsocialfeatures Demo in appstores Earlierversion Proven webapp, native iOS + Android 25,000+players,1m+ plays,190 appstores Huge25.000+contentlibrary
  26. 26. Enterprise +Education G A M I N G
  27. 27. #blackberrystory Entertainmentgamingis the gatewayintoseriousgaming.
  28. 28. Enterprise Cool gamifiedtraining Growth Everyone goesmobile! Adaptable Platformfacilitates verticals
  29. 29. Education Cool gamifiedlearning Competitive Rewards andprizes Contemporary Visuallifestyleistrending
  30. 30. #futuregrowth The gaming concept provides atremendous growth potential.
  31. 31. #gamevideo Learnmoreaboutthe gameat thewebsite.
  32. 32. Digitalservices G R O W T H V E R T I C A L
  33. 33. #modernlifestyle Entertainmentgamingis the gatewayintodigitalservices.
  34. 34. Theskillbasedgamesprovidea newdimensionofcognitiveintelligence enablingmodernadaptiveservicesresultinginbetterbrandconnections. Activity Users Personal Skillset NEW Userintelligence Money Shop Travel AdaptiveservicesCatalyst
  35. 35. Money Banking, exchange and trading services are making it seamlessto exchange SuperOnetokens and other cryptoassetsto useyour moneyin the realworld. Shopping By coupling shopping offers directly with gaming activity, users will be able to soften the blow of not winninginprovidingtargetedcomplimentaryoffers. Travel Travelprizesare materialinthe gamesandbeingable to provide adaptive offerings will create additional salesandprovidegreatmutualplatformbenefit. Perfect gateway
  36. 36. Users Spenders Money Shop Travel Adaptiveservices Platform Earner $ $ Theplatform’sbusinessmodelsistodriveusersintocomplimentarydigitalservices eitherprovidedbytheplatformitselforthoughpartnershipsorwhitelabeling.
  37. 37. Monetisation P L A T F O R M
  38. 38. Wemonetisefromadvertising, gamecreditsandservicesfees. #multimonetising
  39. 39. Advertising Monetisingwith adsrevenue Gaming Monetising with game credits Services Monetising with servicefees
  40. 40. Ads impressionsexample Dailyactiveusers(DAU)10million Impressionsper user/day25 Fill rate25% AdsblendedCPM$4.50 Daily ARPU$0.028125 LifeTime(LT)6 weeks LifeTime Value (LTV)$1.18 Daily ads revenue $280k Monthlyadsrevenue$8.4m Yearlyadsrevenue$100m Advertising revenue
  41. 41. Entertainment example Dailyactiveusers(DAU)10million Dailypayingusers1 million(10%) Daily ARPPU$0.83 ($25/month) LifeTime(LT)6 weeks LifeTime Value (LTV)$37 Dailygamerevenue$0.83m Monthlygamerevenue$25m Yearlygamerevenue$300m Yearlygameprofit$100m(35%) Gaming revenue
  42. 42. BMW Dealershipexample 4 400dealers,6 regions,150countries 7 000carsof $44kinaveragedaily 1.5 car/$70k/dealer/day,$2m/month 30 production lines, 14 countries Revenue $110b/year,$300m/day 130 000employees 40 dealers awarded yearly Example:1 000dealerspay Revenue $1000/dealer/month Revenue$1m/month Prizecosts$200k/month(21prizes) Monthly profit$800k Yearlyprofit$10m(onedealonly) Gaming revenue
  43. 43. Universityexample Harvard,OxfordandStanford 75000students,800000livingalumis Perfectgatewayto enterprise About200mstudentsglobally Highly attractive audience Brandswillpayhighpremium Example:100000studentsandalumis ARPU$10/month Revenue$1m/month Prizecosts$200k/month(100prizes) Monthly profit$800k Yearlyprofit$10m(oneexampleonly) Gaming revenue
  44. 44. Services revenue Digital servicesexample Dailyactiveusers(DAU)10million Dailypayingusers1 million(10%) Daily ARPPU$0.33 ($10/month) Daily service revenue $0.33m Monthly service revenue $10m Yearly service revenue $120m Yearlyserviceprofit$100m(80%)
  45. 45. $25 AnnualARPU Lowmonetisation $100 AnnualARPU Highmonetisation TheannualARPU(averagerevenueperuser)isestimatedtodeveloptowardsabout $50witha highlyfeasiblepotentialofraisingtowardsthe$100markandbeyond. $30 Gaming Globalrangefrom Zynga$10,via average $25to casinosin the $650-$1000range. $50 AnnualARPU Basemonetisation $10 Services Globalrange from N26 and Coinbase around $40 to Nubank $240. $10 Advertising Globalrange from SnapChat$8, via Facebook$28 to Google$137.
  46. 46. $8 SnapChat -ads $10 Zynga -gaming $12 FacebookAsia-ads $16 Tinder -premium $25 SuperOne-earlymonetisation $28 Facebookglobally-ads $42 FacebookEurope-ads $50 SuperOne- wellmonetised $64 Spotify -premium $100 SuperOne-supermonetised $131 Netflix -premium $133 FacebookUS/Canada-ads $137 Googleglobally-ads $256 GoogleUS-ads $1,000 LeoVegascasinoandbetting ARPU comparisons Theuniqueadvertisingconceptwill yieldhigherthanmarketrates. Theuniqueprizegameswilldrivepaid gamerevenuetowardscasinolevels. Theadaptiveserviceswillincreasingly driverevenuesastheplatformthrive.
  47. 47. Unique potential Lotteries Gambling SuperOne Trailblazergames Mostgames Trivia Engagementlevels Monetisation potential High engagement levelsand a viable andtremendousmonetisationpotential. Gamechallenges Paidinstalls Content + press Referralnetwork Playerrewards Credibility/ Efficiency Cost/ time Highlyefficientmarketingfeaturesare nativelydesignedintotheplatform.
  48. 48. Freeprizes Highvolumeacquisitionfunnel Nativevirality Gamewinnersand invites Paidinstalls Gigantic commercialchannels
  49. 49. Acquisition costs Paid installsexample Chartboost,1bgamingsmartphones Paid installs to boost momentum CostPerInstall(CPI)USD3.00 Virality(K-factor)of 2.00 EfficientCPIUSD1.00 Free prizes example Designed for high virality 200000freeaccesstickets 20ticketspersignup,10000users PrizeMaldivestripof $10000 CostPerInstall(CPI)USD1.00 Virality(K-factor)of 2.00 EfficientCPIUSD0.33
  50. 50. With high native virality the averageCPIisestimatedto $1. #lovefreestuff
  51. 51. The total cost base is estimatedto 60%of revenue. #variablecostbase
  52. 52. 1musers Yearlyprofit$20m-$0.01/token Marketvalue$200m-$0.1/token 10musers Yearlyprofit$200m-$0.10/token Marketvalue$2000m-$1/token 100musers Yearly profit $2 000 - $1.00/token Market value$20000m-$10/token Theplatform’sthreerevenuestreamsstrengthensandsolidifiesthebusiness modelandprovidessignificantgrowthpotentialthat’shighlycashgenerative.
  53. 53. A highly profitable and scalable businessmodel. #scalableprofit
  54. 54. Corporate O W N E R S H I P
  55. 55. #tokenised We’vecreateda newform ofdirectownershipmodel.
  56. 56. Theplatformalignstheinterestsofit’sfounders,investorsandnetworkers intoa modernandmutuallybeneficialandrewardingstakeholderrealm. Founders Active managementproviding concept,executionandcapital. Getting rewardedvia ownership andperformance. Investors Passiveinvestors providing capitalandinvestornetwork. Getting extra tokens and early exchangeopportunity. Networkers Active networkers providing networkof usersandcapital. Getting tokens and networkingrewards.
  57. 57. Profits Directdividend Continuosliquidity Value Exchangable Increasingvalue Allprofitsfromtheplatform’srevenuestreamsaredirected totheSuperOnetokensmaximisingtheirpayoutsandvalue. 2 billion SuperOnetokens Asdigitalshares Profits All platformprofits Ads,gaming& services
  58. 58. Tokensale Smartcontract 8 000members(2019) Statustoday 50m tokenssold(2.5%of 2b) Average 6 500 tokens/user Unique network on blockchain 250000blockchainrewardspaid Updatedplatform in Sep2019 Mowjow Limited Incorporated in London Owner of SuperOne Limited Gaming and technology Globalexecutionteam of12+ Equity$5m,turnover$1m SuperOne Limited Incorporated in London OwnedbyMowjowLimited Tokenised profitsharing 2 billion SRXtokens SubsidiariesAsia/Africa/Europe SRXtokens Asdigitalshares Founder 700investors (2013)
  59. 59. We create and own the core technologyourselves. #independent
  60. 60. Year 2014 1st edition PHP/MYSQL Rackspace Testgames Initial design Rewards QMS Year 2015 2nd edition Hybrid MEAN/PHP Single playergame Cash games Design update Rewards New QMS 5,000 players 500,000 games Year 2016 3rd edition MEAN/NEO4J Amazon EC2/S3 Challenges Private games Tournaments Prize games ELOranking Geo location Design update Rewardsupdate Chat/notify QMS update Additional content New webapp Year 2019 6th edition Upgraded network Higher performance Exchange solution Updated Telegrambots Native demoapp New SuperOnegame SuperOne 2.0 New algorithms Year 2017 4th edition BTCplatform BTCtransactions ETHtransactions Smart contracts Token saleconcept QMS update Additional content 25,000 players 1 milliongames Year 2018 5th edition Native apps ETHplatform ETH network ETH games Dynamic prizepools State channels Smart contractRNG Realtime rewards Telegram bots Additional content 100+ languages SuperOne 1.0 Yearsof proventechnologydevelopment With a tested and provenmultimillion dollar platform and full control over the technology,we’reableto scalequicklyandsafely,aswellaseasilyaddnewfeatures.
  61. 61. We’ve a solid setup andarereadyto scale. #uniqueplatform
  62. 62. Launchroadmap G A M I N G
  63. 63. There is actually a freelunchin making! #freestuff
  64. 64. Freeprizesisthecatch Minimum 100 monthly games with free prizes of upto $10000eachliketripsto the Maldives,cruises and footballmatches.Stuffmakingpeoplegonuts! Freecreditsis thedriver Usersget enteringcreditsbyinviting.Everynew user brings 10 credits to each and we have 20 million to giveawayto get 1 millionnewuserseverymonth! Fantasticresults We calculate 50% discount on the prizes and will run media campaignsto support the boost.We expect to get 3 millionnew usersat a totalcostof $3million. Launch campaigns
  65. 65. Breakeven roadmap $500000 Gameapp $500000 Operation ($1 000000) Cashflow ($1 000000) Cashbalance $1000000 Marketing $500000 Operation ($1 500000) Cashflow ($2 500000) Cashbalance $1000000 Marketing $500000 Operation $500000 Netrevenue ($1 000000) Cashflow ($3 500000) Cashbalance $1000000 Marketing $500000 Operation $1000000 Netrevenue ($500000) Cashflow ($4 000000) Cashbalance $1000000 Marketing $500000 Operation $1500000 Netrevenue $0 Cashflow ($4 000000) Cashbalance Thenetworkingappwilllaunchat $1mwhilealsorampinguptheteam, anupgradedgameappandtonsoffreshcontent.Thegameislaunchingwhen $10missecuredandwecommencea threemonthsrunwaytobreakeven. 5%payersapplaunch 5%payers 5%payersapplaunch $1m $10m Month1 Month2 Month3 Growth Network Game 1musers 2musers 3musers
  66. 66. QuizUpgot1 millionusers in 8 days.We’llbeatthem! #themillionweek
  67. 67. THE MARKETLet’stalk about the opportunity! #supermarket
  68. 68. $363b $349b $279b $231b $226b $204b Before(2006) Technology isthenewoil Apple $961b $863b $946b $916b $512b $343b Today(2019)
  69. 69. Digital services are changinglifestyles. Appl Internetpast20 years Snap Mobilepast10 years “Investments in new ﬁnancial services doubled to $111 billion in more than 2,200 deals in2018” - KPMG The Pulse of Fintech, 2019 New financialservices
  70. 70. Whodrivesthischange?
  71. 71. The millennialgeneration brings newdimensions. Between20 and40 years The largestgeneration cohort inhistory. Themostspendingpower ofany generation. Betterfoundation Thefirstgeneration of truedigital natives. The besteducated generation ever. Behaviouraleffects Theaffinityfor technology sparks newbehaviours. The lifestyle focus on experiences andwealth. “Millennials are moving into their prime spending years and are poised to reshape the economy” - Goldman Sachs, 2019
  72. 72. Themillennial opportunity Globalworkforce More than 2 billion millennials will represent 75%of the workforce and leadership in 2025, andisenteringtheir primespendingyears. Globalcommerce Word-of-mouth is in the driving seat, they marry andbuyhomeslater,whilemobileentertainment andfinancialservicesprevails.Mobileisthe king! Globaleducation Digital lifestyle sparks online education and the freelancereconomy.Thenew generationof leaders requiresnew mobiletoolsfor learning.
  73. 73. Millennial traction is the keyto thefuture. #millennials
  74. 74. Howisvaluecreated?
  75. 75. Theworld’slargestandbest monetised socialnetwork. Feb2004 Dec2004 May2005 Apr2006 Jun2006 Oct2007 Jun2011 Today Launch 1musers $100m $550m $1bn $15bn $50bn $500bn Onlyabout2 yearstoa billiondollarvaluation. Thepre-revenuemarket valuations StartedmonetiseNov2007. ARPU Worldwide $28 Keymetrics2018 Revenue Yearly $55b Valuation Marketcap $500b Users Users 2.4b Daily $150m P/S 8.5 Value/user $200 USA/Canada $133 Minute $100k P/E 30 Profitmargin 40% Europe $42 Facebookisa benchmarkin adsmonetisationandmarketvaluation.
  76. 76. May2012 Nov2012 Jun2013 Nov2013 Jun2014 May2016 Mar2017 Today Launch 20mpix/day $860m $3b $15b $30b $25b $22b Only18monthstoa billiondollarvaluation. Thepre-revenuemarket valuations Started monetise2015. ARPU Worldwide $8 USA/Canada $13.5 Europe $4 Keymetrics2018 Revenue Yearly Daily Minute $1.2b $3.3m $2.3k Valuation Marketcap P/S P/E $22b 18 Loss Users Users Value/user Profitmargin 200m $100 Loss Snapisa poster-childof fastpre-revenuevaluationgrowthinthe postFacebookera. Snap Apicturedriven millennial oriented successstory.
  77. 77. Acquisition$1b 30m users-$33/user Pre-revenue Acquisition $20b 360musers-$55/user Only $10mrevenue Publicly listed $19b 300musers-$63/user Runrate revenue$1b Private valuation $6b 50m users- $120/user Revenue$800m Digitaleyeballs andfees- value$100/user Private valuation $8b 12musers-$666/user Revenue$520m Private valuation $5b 4m users-$1,250/user Revenue$25m Private valuation $2.7b 2.3musers-$1,170/user Revenue$80m Cryptoandneo-banks- value $1,000/user Private valuation $10b 12m users - $833/user Revenue$1.2b
  78. 78. Millenial traction creates valuefast Drives networkeffect Millennials’quickly invite their friends sparking fastexponentialgrowththat drivesthe valuable networkeffectresultinginretention. Drivesvaluation Investorslovemillennialtractionanda pre-revenue valuation north of $100/user is fairly achievable enablingaccesstogrowthcapitalat lessdilution. Drivesrevenue With an attractive and fast growing user base, the initialtractiononmonetisationwilldriverevenuesand alsoboostthe valuationsubstantiallyfurther.
  79. 79. Howtoreachmillennials?
  80. 80. Mobile gaming is the highway tomillennials. Entertainment Allmillennialsusemobile gamesandservicesdaily. Social,excitementand relief fromeveryday boredom. Enterprise Gamification of work processes andlearning. Internal competitions and teambuilding. Education Pedagogical games designed toeducate. Newbehaviours change education andlearning. “The boom of investment in mobile gaming is indicative of its stratospheric growth, massive revenue and strong user engagement” - TechCrunch, 2019
  81. 81. Gamingis theworld’sbiggest entertainmentindustry. #everyoneplays
  82. 82. Lifetime revenue$4b Launched Nov 2012 Acquisition$6b Lifetime revenue$4b Launched Aug 2012 Acquisition$10b Lifetime revenue$2.5b Launched July2016 Private valuation$4b Lifetime revenue$2.5b Launched Mar 2018 EpicGames$15b TopgrossingWesterntitles Lifetime revenue$7b Launched Aug 2013 MonsterStrike Lifetime revenue$7b Launched Oct 2013 Puzzle &Dragons Lifetime revenue$4.5 Launched Nov 2015 Honor ofKings Lifetime revenue$3b Launched July2015 Fate GrandOrder TopgrossingAsiantitles
  83. 83. Sweetspot $350billion 2billion millennials Advertising $210 bnmarket Advertising in gaming $100b Facebook, Google,Chartboost Advertising in general $110b Facebook,Google,localoperators Gaming in Asian markets $70b leadbyChina,Japan@ARPU$90 Gaming $140 bnmarket Gamingin Westernmarkets$70b leadbyUS,DE,UK@ARPU$50 Addressablemarket Upwardsof$100billionfrom500millionplayers
  84. 84. Thegaming opportunity Gamingbehaviour There are more than 2 billion digital natives that’s habitualwithgamingandvisualapplicationsin easily accessibleecosystems. Gamingacceptance Thereisa widespreadacceptanceof gamingamongst advertisers, while users are readily adopting the freemium businessmodel. Gamingopportunity Theisa hugebenchmarkopportunityfor ourunique, visual gaming concept at the sweetspot between advertising andgaming.
  85. 85. Money- $6 trillion The new digital banking and crypto servicesare servicing modern millennials with a simplified financiallife,disruptingthe industryincumbents. Shopping- $3 trillion Theaccessibilityof onlineshoppingandcomparison servicesare changingthe waypeopleshop,leaving highstreetretailersbehind. Travel- $1 trillion Travelisthe mostlydesiredactivityof the millennial generation and a plethora of online offerings innovates theindustry. The service opportunity
  86. 86. 2.2billionpeople, 1.2billionsmartphones $65 billioningaming,750 milliongamers 10 Asiantargets China 1,400mpeople $38bngaming Japan 127m people $20bngaming Korea 50m people $4bngaming Taiwan 23m people $1.3bngaming Indonesia 260m people $900mgaming Malaysia 32m people $600mgaming Thailand 69m people $600mgaming Vietnam 94m people $400mgaming Phillipines 101m people $400mgaming Singapore 6mpeople $140mgaming 10 Westerntargets UnitedStates 330m people $30bngaming Germany 82m people $4.6bngaming UnitedKingdom 67m people $4.5bngaming France 65m people $3.3bngaming Canada 37m people $2.3bngaming Spain 46m people $2bngaming Italy 59m people $2bngaming Russia 144m people $1.7bngaming Mexico 128m people $1.6bngaming Brazil 207m people $1.5bngaming 1.2billionpeople,700 millionsmartphones $55 billioningaming,500 milliongamers Strategic markets
  87. 87. Gigantic gateways Worldbiggestadsprovider Android, search, online Morethan 3busers World’sbiggestsocialnetwork Socialsharingandads Morethan 2.4busers World’sbiggestvideonetwork Influencers, ads and videos Morethan 1.3busers World’sbiggestgamemarketer Paid installs and in app ads Morethan 1bsmartphones China’sbiggestsocialnetwork Socialsharingandads Morethan 1busers
  88. 88. That’s where we get millions ofmillennials. #massivemarketing
  89. 89. That’swhywe’lllaunch when capitalisedwell. #massivebudgets
  90. 90. THE INVESTMENTLet’stalk about yourownership! #superinvestor
  91. 91. Capitalisation I N V E S T M E N T
  92. 92. Tokenised revenue based financingmodel. #superfinancing
  93. 93. Ads,gamingandservices Profitsdistributedto the SuperOnetokens Tokens Digitalshares Yourwalletandaccount Profitsare sentdirectlyto your account
  94. 94. Token price increases for every token sold. Algorithm Pn = USD0.025 x (1+(10-8.33))n Maximum 2 billion tokens. 370m tokens $0.1 Tokenprice 800m tokens $1.0 Tokenprice 1 000m tokens $2.9 Tokenprice 1 170m tokens $5.8 Tokenprice 1 315m tokens $11.7 Tokenprice Fixed token pricealgorithm tokens +40m $0.03 Tokenprice TODAY
  95. 95. Capitalisation strategy Earlystageraiseupwardsof $10m forgame launch Thecreationanddevelopmenthavebeenfundedbythe founders and seed networkers and investors. Now it’s time to ramp up the fundingfor a massivegame launch. Launchcampaignto get3 millionusers Whenthe earlystageraiseiscompleted,a threemonths aggressivemarketingcampaignwilllaunch.Thegoalisto attractmore than 3 millionusers. Growthcapitalisationat highervaluation Leveraging the massive buzz around the game, the capitalisationwillcontinueandprovidegrowthfundingto growthe game andlaunchotherservices.
  96. 96. Capitalisation roadmap Today 47mtokens $0.03 Tokenprice Seed Investors Specialdeals completed Game launch Seedandearlyinvestorswillhaveexclusive andpriorityaccesstoselltheirtokensat $1. CryptoExchange Platformandmarketliquidity $400m 930mtokens $2.00 Tokenprice Networker exchange Accessto selltokens Exchange launch Services launch $200m 790mtokens $1.00 Tokenprice Investor exchange Accessto selltokens $1000m 1120m tokens $5.00+ Tokenprice Public exchange Market pricing Massivegrowthcapitalisation $10m 225mtokens $0.07 Tokenprice Early investors After $1m 10-50%bonus $1m 68mtokens $0.04 Tokenprice Early investors Up to $1m 20-100%bonus $10mearlystagecapitalisation $10m end $10m start
  97. 97. $5-10m Early capitalisation Rampup,launchandoperations $3m Launchcampaign $1m Rampup $1.5m Operations Breakeven Huge valuecreation Potentially$50to $100per user The$10mraiseinearlycapitalisationwillbeusedfora majorlaunchcampaignoverthree monthsdesignedtoattractnorthof3 millionuserscreatinga massivestakeholdervalue.
  98. 98. Significant capitalisation is thekeyto usertraction. #marketing
  99. 99. Valueproposition I N V E S T M E N T
  100. 100. 1m players Revenue $50m Proft $20m Token profit $0.01 $0.10 Tokenvalue Massivetoken valueincrease 3m players Revenue $150m Proft $60m Token profit $0.03 $0.30 Tokenvalue 10m players Revenue $500m Proft $200m Token profit $0.10 $1.00 Tokenvalue 100m players Revenue $5 000m Proft $2 000m Token profit $1.00 $10.00 Tokenvalue Market valuation based on P/E 10 and am ARPU$50.
  101. 101. Value$0.03 Token pricetoday +20% sincestart 3musers Launchcampaign Lovely prizestorm Value$0.30 10x valuationincrease BasedonP/E10(low) Asuccessfullaunchwillpotentiallydrivethetokenvalue10xto $0.30per tokenandcreatea greatmomentumforfurthergrowthandcapitalisation.
  102. 102. We are ready to scale and will use the investmentto fund growthof ourplayer baseto1 milliondailyplayers,ourinitial benchmarkforprojectedprofitability. Thisgrowthwilltakethe form of prizesand influencer rewards to help us achieve significant organicvirality. Withthe funding,we willbewellpositioned to run a 100 day intensive marketing campaign while we fine tune our efficient growthengine. The potentialhomerun Profit and Loss $k Year2020 Year2021 Year2022 Advertising 65385 240 667 423 625 Services 65385 240 667 423 625 Gaming 196 154 722 001 1 270 874 Totalrevenue 326924 1203 335 2118 124 Network rewards 80307 287 000 493 327 Net revenue 243 617 916 335 1 624 797 %growth 276 % 77% Cost ofrevenue 51389 185 003 320 985 Development 1 336 7 450 20930 Salesand 50379 138 660 228 894 General and 10371 26412 47905 Totalexpenses 113475 357525 617904 EBITDA 130142 558811 1006 893 EV(Enterprise) 1 016 000 4 169 000 7 472 000 Revenue margin 40% 46% 48% ARPU(monthly) $5.37 $5.46 $5.54 CPI (Installcost) $0.84 $0.99 $1.18 Players EOP(‘000) 12 300 24 500 38 500 Profit andLoss Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Net revenue (26) (82) 2 513 4 907 7 869 11356 Totalexpenses 2 259 2 388 3 110 3 872 4 786 5 954 EBITDA (2285) (2465) (597) 1 035 3 088 5 403 Runrate 30156 58886 94428 136275 Players EOP 168 509 1 015 1 691 2 540 3 553 UserMetrics Year2020 Year2021 Year2022 Organicgrowth 565 520 520 Paidgrowth 1 298 1 148 1 148 Viralgrowth 58166 138 463 191 943 Totalgrowth 60009 140 131 193 612 Userattrition 47620 127 788 179 725 Net growth 12388 12343 13887 UsersEOP 12 300 24 500 38 500 ViralMetrics 1 2 3 4 Total Userinvites 10 5 5 5 25 Conversion 10% 10% 5 % 5 % New users 1 0.50 0.25 0.25 2.00 Virality 2x Monetisation Metrics Value Advertising (20%) $1.09 Services(20%) $1.09 Gaming (60%) $3.28 Totallong term ARPU permonth $5.46 LT(LifeTime in months) 1.7 Long term LTV(LifeTime Value) $9.29 Long term CPI(CostPerInstall) $1.18 Months to breakeven (13weeks) 3.0 Total users(paying users) 1091 000 (109 000) Cash to breakeven ($’000) $5 500 AllestimatesinUSD‘000
  103. 103. SuperOne started in 2018 as a spin-off from Mowjow, which was founded byAndreasChristensenfiveyearsago,and hasgrownto attractmorethan 700investors.BothMowjow andSuperOneareincorporatedin London. SuperOneoperatesa tokenisedbusinessmodel that diverts allplatform profits to tokens functioning as digital shares. Tofinance growth and marketing,SuperOneisnowconductinga tokensale. Weareofferingan earlyinvestor roundof $10millionfor 250million tokensat highlyattractiveterms. With the funding,we will be well-positionedto scaleand run a 100-day intensivemarketing campaigndesignedto attract more than 1 million dailyusers,our initialbenchmarkforprojectedprofitability. Yourchanceto owna piece Offering summary Name and symbol SuperOnetokens(SRX) Starting priceper token in the offering $0.03114679 Endingpriceper token in the offering $0.10028831 Increase in priceduring the offering $0.06914152 (222%) Bonusprovisions 100%for the first$1million Minimum purchases $5000 Sizeof the offering $10million Tokensissuedbefore the offering 47million Tokensissuedduring the offering (with 30%bonus) 250million Totaltokens issued afterthe offering 297million Maximum tokensto be issued 2billion Purchase period September15,2019onwards Payment ViaEtheror bank transfer Tokenallocation Firstcome,firstservedbasis Documents super.one
  104. 104. How toinvest? I N V E S T M E N T
  105. 105. Thefirstonemilliondollarsofinvestmentsintotheearlystageround isrewardedwithdoublebonusresultinginsignificantbetterreturns. Double bonus first $1million Package Bonus Tokens Return @$1 Return @$2 Return @$3 $5 000 20% 200k $200k(39x) $400k(79x) $590k(118x) $10000 40% 460k $460k(46x) $920k(92x) $1.4m(138x) $25000 60% 1.3m $1.3m(53x) $2.6m(105x) $3.9m(158x) $50000 80% 3.0m $3.0m(59x) $5.9m(118x) $8.9m(177x) $100000 100% 6.6m $6.6m(66x) $13.1m(131x) $19.7m(197x) Exclusiveaccess to selltokens
  106. 106. Whybecome an earlyinvestor? Asuccessful launchyields10x return Themassivemarketingforthe upcominglaunchwill quicklyprovidea largeuserbasedrivingthe valuation andmarket perceptionto newheights. Exclusiveaccess to selltokensat $1.00 Withthe exclusiveaccessto sellyour tokenswhen the token pricereaches$1.00,youwillbeableto liquidateandcashin onyour investmentto secureyour profitbeforeothers. Priority exchangetrading Whenthe exchangeisopenedfor everyone,youwillenjoy prioritytradingoverother users,meaningthat yourorders willbetransactedbeforeothers.
  107. 107. A homerun investment? Theteam thatnevergiveup! The core team are the principal investors aligning their interests withyours,whileyearsof profoundcreativityandsolidpersistency in evolvingthe concept,haveprovedtheirfirm commitment. Thekingdomof users! The smart platform providesa rewarding realm with non-invasive ads boosting positive user sentiment and unique data collections whileleveragingprovengamingandnetworkingtechnology. Themillennialsweetspot! The sweet spot between advertising and gaming constitutes a gigantic global market with billionsof digital native millennials enteringtheirprimespendingyears.
  108. 108. Checkourcalculatorsand choose yourinvestment. http://so.link/calculator
  109. 109. T H E F U T U R E T O D A Y #superinvestor

