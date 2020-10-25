Kct 2 project_ver.1_efeecda012e630b3867d6017aec33ada

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Tên sinh viên: 7 MSSV: 17149082 Nhịp khung ngang: L = 21 m Cao trình đỉnh ray H1 =...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Bố trí hệ lưới cột. Bố trí hệ lưới cột là tìm kích thước hợp lý của nhịp khung v...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chiều cao cầu trục: Hc = 810 mm f = 300 mm Chiều cao : H2 = 1210 mm Cao trình đỉnh...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chiều cao cột: H = 8800 mm Chiều cao cột trên: Htr = 2100 mm Cột chôn dưới nền: H3...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Do sức tải cầu trục không lớn nên lựa chọn tiết diện cột không đổi và liên kết n...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Chiều cao tiết diện nách khung sơ bộ theo công thức: Tính h1 = 525 mm Chọn h1 = ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Kích thước sơ bộ tiết diện đã chọn: Đơn vị: mm Đơn vị: mm h = 550 h1 = 550 hw = ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Hệ giằng. - Vai trò: Hệ giằng giúp hệ kết cấu công trình bất biến hình,làm tăng ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 k: Hệ số kể đến sự thay đổi áp lực gió theo chiều cao,phụ thuộc vào chiều cao và d...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Vùng gió: IIIA Lực kéo trong thanh giằng 1: Ncb1 = 50.20 kN Áp lực gió tiêu chuẩn:...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 3.Thiết kế giằng mái. a.Sơ đồ tính toán giằng mái. Trong đó: Các lực P1,P2,P3 là l...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Phản lực thẳng đứng tại hai nút biên: Lực kéo trong thanh giằng F1: Lực kéo trong ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Thiết kế xà gồ cột. - Nhà xưởng đang thiết kế có chiều dài nhịp xà gồ ngắn (bước...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Giá trị tĩnh tải tính toán: qx tt = 14.949 daN/m (Hệ số tin cậy về TLBT γg=1.1) ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Kiểm tra điều kiện bền ứng suất pháp: - Ứng suất lớn nhất trong xà gồ: = 2247.12 d...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - T.lượng 1 thanh xà gồ: Pcp = 36.54 daN - Tải trọng xà gồ cột quy đổi: gcp = 4.84...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Giá trị tĩnh tải tiêu chuẩn: gtc = 11.597 daN/m - Giá trị tĩnh tải tính toán: gt...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Hoạt tải tiêu chuẩn trên 1m dài: ptc = 45 daN/m - Hoạt tải tính toán trên 1m dài...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Kiểm tra độ võng của xà gồ: - Độ võng theo phương x: = 1.065 cm - Độ võng theo phư...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Momen uốn Mxmax: = 290.74 daN.m - Momen uốn Mymax: = 5.71 daN.m Kiểm tra điều ki...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện độ võng: OK cm - Kiểm tra sự tận dụng khả năng làm việc của x...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 qrg = 88.32 daN/m Trong đó: B: Là khoảng cách giữa các khung (bước cột). * Tổng tĩ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Lưu ý: Ngoài hoạt tải chất đầy, ta lấy thêm hoạt tải nửa trái, hoạt tải nửa phải. ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Trường hợp gió phải có giá trị tải trọng ngược với trường hợp gió. qw0 = 615.35 ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Khoảng cách 2 bánh xe cầu trục: Kk = 2.90 m Bề rộng gabarit của cầu trục: Bk = 3.8...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Áp lực ngang T: - Áp lực tiêu chuẩn: - Áp lực tính toán: Trong đó: T1: Áp lực ng...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Sơ đồ tính khung ngang. * Kích thước sơ đồ tính: - Nhịp tính toán L: Khoảng cách...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Các trường hợp gán tải trong mô hình. Sơ đồ tĩnh tải (TT) tác dụng lên khung Sơ ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1 Sơ đồ gió trái (GT) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ gió phải (GP) tác dụng lên khung Sơ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Sơ đồ áp lực ngang lớn nhất bên trái (T maxtr ) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ áp lực ng...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chú thích kí hiệu: - TT: Tĩnh tải - HT: Hoạt tải mái chất đầy - HT1: Hoạt tải mái ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện đầu dầm: TT + 0.9(GT + Tmaxph + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Mmin ở ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chú thích kí hiệu: - TT: Tĩnh tải - CC: Chân cột. - HT: Hoạt tải mái chất đầy - VC...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện chân cột: TT + GT - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện chân cột: TT...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.2.Tiết diện đoạn dầm không thay đổi tiết diện và các thông số đặc trưng hình học...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 3.1.1 Kiểm tra điều kiện bền: *Điều kiện bền ứng suất pháp: - Ứng suất pháp lớn nh...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 3.1.2 Kiểm tra điều kiện ổn định cục bộ của bản cánh và bản bụng. * Điều kiện ổn đ...
Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Khoảng cách lo chính là khoảng cách giữa vị trí bố trí các thanh giằng chéo. Ta có...
  1. 1. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Tên sinh viên: 7 MSSV: 17149082 Nhịp khung ngang: L = 21 m Cao trình đỉnh ray H1 = 7.5 m Chiều dài công trình: LB = 60 m Độ dốc mái: i = 10 % Sức trục: Q = 6.3 T Nhịp cầu trục: Lk = 2 m Chiều cao cầu trục: Hk = 810 mm Bề rộng cầu trục: Bk = 3880 mm K.cách nhỏ nhất: Zmin = 160 mm K.cách bánh xe: Kk = 2900 mm T.lượng cầu trục: G = 8.16 T T.lượng xe con: Gxc = 0.59 T Lực đứng LN: Pmax = 4.62 T Lực đứngNN: Pmin = 1.44 T Gió Vùng gió công trình: IIIA DESIGN OF INDUSTRIAL BUILDING STRUCTURE SỐ LIỆU THIẾT KẾ Kích thước hình học Cầu trục Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 1
  2. 2. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Bố trí hệ lưới cột. Bố trí hệ lưới cột là tìm kích thước hợp lý của nhịp khung và bước cột.Theo đề bài cho ta có: Nhịp khung ngang: L = 21 m Chiều dài công trình: LB = 60 m Lựa chọn bước cột: B = 6 m 1.Xác định kích thước theo phương đứng. * Chiều cao cột tính từ mặt sàn khi hoàn thiện đến đỉnh cột được sơ bộ theo công thức: Trong đó: H1 : Cao trình đỉnh ray,khoảng cách nhỏ nhất từ mặt nền đến mặt ray cầu trục. H2 : Chiều cao từ mặt ray cầu trục đến đáy xà ngang. Hc = Hk : Chiều cao cầu trục,khoảng cách từ mặt ray đến điểm cao nhất của cầu trục. 100mm : Là khe hở an toàn giữa cầu trục và vì kèo. f =200 ÷ 400 mm (Kích thước xét đến độ võng cũa vì kèo) PLAN OF COLUMN LAYOUT AND ROOF LAYOUT EVELATION OF MAIN FRAME AND ENDWALL FRAME 1 2H H H  2 100cH H mm f   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 2
  3. 3. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chiều cao cầu trục: Hc = 810 mm f = 300 mm Chiều cao : H2 = 1210 mm Cao trình đỉnh ray: H1 = 7500 mm Chiều cao cột: H = 8710 mm Chọn chiều cao cột: H = 8800 mm * Chiều cao thực của cột trên từ vai đỡ dầm cầu trục đến mép dưới vì kèo: Trong đó: Hdc: Chiều cao dầm cầu trục lấy theo giả thiết Hdc = (1/8÷1/10) nhịp dầm Hr: Chiều cao tổng cộng của ray và đệm ray ,phụ thuộc vào loại cầu trục, lấy Hr = 200mm Chiều cao: H2 = 1210 mm Hdc1 = 750 mm Hdc2 = 600 mm Chọn chiều cao: Hdc = 650 mm Ch.cao ray và đệm: Hr = 200 mm Chiều cao cột trên: Htr = 2060 mm Chọn chiều cao: Htr = 2100 mm * Chiều cao thực của cột dưới tính từ mặt móng đến mặt trên vai cột: Trong đó: H3 : Phần cột chôn dưới cốt nền,lấy sơ bộ H3 = 600÷1000mm Tính toán Chiều cao dầm Tính toán 2tr dc rH H H H   3d trH H H H   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 3
  4. 4. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chiều cao cột: H = 8800 mm Chiều cao cột trên: Htr = 2100 mm Cột chôn dưới nền: H3 = 600 mm Chiều cao cột dưới: Hd = 7300 mm 2.Xác định kích thước theo phương ngang. * Xác định khoảng cách a từ mép ngoài cột đến trục định vị: Sức tải của cầu trục: 1 a = 0 mm Trục định vị trùng với mép ngoài của cột * Sơ bộ chiều cao tiết diện cột trên: Chiều cao của tiết diện cột chọn sơ bộ theo công thức sau: Chiều cao tiết diện cột trên nằm trong khoảng: 175 đến 210 mm Chọn chiều cao: ht = 550 mm * Kiểm tra điều kiện làm việc an toàn của cầu trục theo phương dọc nhà: Sức tải cầu trục: 1 λ = 750 mm Ta có: zmin = 160 mm (ht - a)+zmin = 710 mm Kiểm tra: Khoảng cách thỏa yêu cầu làm việc an toàn của cầu trục theo phương ngang 3.Chọn sơ bộ tiết diện cho khung chính và khung đầu hồi. - Chọn khung ngang gồm cột đặc và xà ngang tiết diện hình chữ I tổ hợp hàn Tính toán 1 1 10 12 t trh H          minth a z    Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 4
  5. 5. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Do sức tải cầu trục không lớn nên lựa chọn tiết diện cột không đổi và liên kết ngàm với móng. - Vì nhịp khung là 21m và thông thường nội lực trong xà ngang ở vị trí nách khung thường lớn hơn nhiều tại ví trí giữa nhịp nên chọn xà ngang có tiết diện thay đổi.Khoảng cách biến đổi tiết diện cách đầu cột từ (0.35÷0.4) chiều dài nửa xà,tiết diện còn lại lấy không đổi. a.Chọn tiết diện cột. * Chiều cao sơ bộ tiết diện cột chọn theo công thức: Chiều cao toàn cột: H = 8800 mm Chiều cao: h1 = 440 mm Trong đó: Chiều cao: h2 = 586.67 mm H: Chiều cao toàn cột. Chọn chiều cao: h = 550 mm * Chiều rộng sơ tiết diện cột chọn theo công thức: C. cao T.diện cột: h = 550 mm Chiều rộng: b1 = 165 mm Chiều rộng: b2 = 275 mm Chọn chiều rộng: b = 250 mm * Chiều dày bản bụng sơ bộ tiết diện cột chữ I chọn theo công thức: C. cao T.diện cột: h = 550 mm Chiều dày: tw1 = 5.5 mm Chiều dày: tw2 = 7.86 mm Chọn chiều dày: tw = 8 mm * Chiều dày bản cánh sơ bộ tiết diện cột chữ I chọn theo công thức: C. rộng T.diện cột: b = 250 mm Chiều dày: tf1 = 7.14 mm Chiều dày: tf2 = 8.93 mm Chọn chiều dày: tf = 10 mm b.Chọn tiết diện dầm mái. Tính toán Tính toán Tính toán Tính toán  0.3 0.5b h   1 1 15 20 H        1 1 70 100 6 w w t h t mm         1 1 28 35 f f f t b f t b E          Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 5
  6. 6. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Chiều cao tiết diện nách khung sơ bộ theo công thức: Tính h1 = 525 mm Chọn h1 = 550 mm * Chiều rộng tiết diện nách khung sơ bộ theo công thức: Bề rộng tiết diện nách khung thường chọn bằng bề rộng tiết diện cột. Chọn b = 250 mm * Chiều cao tiết diện đoạn dầm không đổi: C. cao T.diện cột: h1 = 550 mm Chiều cao: h1tính = 275 mm Chiều cao: h2tính = 550 mm Chọn chiều cao: h = 300 mm * Chọn chiều dày bản bụng dầm xà ngang tiết diện chữ I: C. cao T.diện cột: h = 550 mm Chiều dày: tw1 = 5.5 mm Chiều dày: tw2 = 7.86 mm Chọn chiều dày: tw = 8 mm * Chọn chiều dày bản cánh dầm xà ngang tiết diện chữ I: C. rộng T.diện cột: b = 250 mm Chiều dày: tf1 = 7.14 mm Chiều dày: tf2 = 8.93 mm Chọn chiều dày: tf = 10 mm * Chọn vị trí thay đổi tiết diện: Chiều dài nhịp: L = 21000 mm Chiều dài: Ltd1 = 3150 mm Chiều dài: Ltd2 = 4200 mm Chọn chiều dài: Ltd = 3500 mm Tính toán Tính toán Tính toán Tính toán 1 1 40 h L  1 1 28 35 ft b          2 10.5 1h h   1 1 70 100 6 w w t h t mm          0.15 0.2tdL L   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 6
  7. 7. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Kích thước sơ bộ tiết diện đã chọn: Đơn vị: mm Đơn vị: mm h = 550 h1 = 550 hw = 530 h2 = 300 bf = 250 bf = 250 tf = 10 tf = 10 tw = 8 tw = 8 Ltd = 3500 c.Chọn tiết diện vai cột. Kích thước tiết diện phụ thuộc vào tải trọng cầu trục và nhịp dầm vai. - Khoảng cách từ trục định vị trục ray cầu trục: λ = 750 mm Sơ bộ chọn tiết diện vai cột như sau: - Chiều dài vai (từ mép trong cột đến cạnh ngoài cùng vai cột): Lv = 475 mm Chọn Lv = 480 mm - Chọn chiều cao dầm tại điểm đặt lực cầu trục: h = 300 mm - Chọn chiều cao dầm vai: hv = 450 mm - Bề rộng tiết diện vai cột: bf = 250 mm - Chiều dày bản cánh tiết diện vai cột: tf = 10 mm - Chiều dày bản bụng tiết diện vai cột: tw = 8 mm 2 c v h L   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 7
  8. 8. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Hệ giằng. - Vai trò: Hệ giằng giúp hệ kết cấu công trình bất biến hình,làm tăng cường độ ổn định công trình. - Phân loại: Gồm hệ giằng cột và giằng mái. - Bố trí ngang nhà và dọc nhà. - Khoảng cách giữa các hệ giằng nên < 30m. - Chiều dài thanh giằng nên < 10m. - Loại tiết diện thanh: Dây cáp,thép sợi (Ø14 - Ø25),thép hình (thép góc chữ L). 2.Thiết kế hệ giằng cột. a.Sơ đồ tính. Vì công trình có chiều cao cột H = 8.8m và có cầu trục làm việc nên dùng hệ giằng chéo như sơ đồ bên dưới. Trong đó: P: Là tải trọng gió quy về tập trung đặt nút hệ giằng. Hc: Là chiều cao của cột. B: Là khoảng cách giữa các cột (bước khung). V: Là phản lực liên kết tại chân cột. Ncb: Là lực dọc của thanh giằng đang cần tìm để tính toán thanh giằng. b.Tính toán hệ giằng cột. Tải trọng gió tác dụng từ đầu hồi được tính theo công thức: Trong đó: γw: Là hệ số tin cậy của tải trong gió,lấy bằng 1.2 W0: Là áp lực gió tiêu chuẩn gió,phụ thuộc vào vùng gió và vị trí xây dựng công trình.Tra bảng 4 TCVN 2737:1995 DESIGN OF ROOF BRACING AND COLUMN BRACING SYSTEM 0wW W k c    Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 8
  9. 9. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 k: Hệ số kể đến sự thay đổi áp lực gió theo chiều cao,phụ thuộc vào chiều cao và dạng địa hình.Bảng 5 TCVN 2737:1995 c: Hệ số khí động,phụ thuộc vào dạng hình học mặt đón gió.Bảng 6 TCVN 2737:1995 (sơ đồ 2 và 8) Phân bố tải trọng gió đầu hồi vào sơ đồ tính hệ giằng cột thông qua lực tập trung P đặt tại đỉnh cột một cách tương đương: Trong đó: Hc: Chiều cao của cột. L: Chiều dài nhịp của khung ngang. W: Gió tác dụng từ đầu hồi. Gọi α là góc hợp bởi mặt phẳng ngang và thanh giằng. Giải bài toán tách nút thanh giằng ta được: Lực kéo trong thanh giằng: Phản lực liên kết tại chân cột: Kiểm tra tiết diện thanh giằng theo điều kiện chịu kéo như sau: Trong đó: A: Là diện tích tiết diện ngang của thanh giằng. Sử dung thanh giằng là thép sợi đường kính Ø có: 2 2 cH L P W   2 4 A    1 1Cos cb P N   1 1 2 2 cb cb c cb cb c N f A N f A         2 2 ;( ) Cos cb H N H P     1 2P H H V B   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 9
  10. 10. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Vùng gió: IIIA Lực kéo trong thanh giằng 1: Ncb1 = 50.20 kN Áp lực gió tiêu chuẩn: W0 = 110 daN/m 2 Lực kéo trong thanh giằng 2: Ncb2 = 71.02 kN Dạng địa hình: B Chọn đường kính thép sợi: Ø = 8 mm Độ cao so với mốc chuẩn: z = 8.8 m Diện tích mặt cắt ngang: A = 3.140 cm 2 Hệ số: k = 0.9712 Cường độ tính toán của thép: f = 2600 daN/cm 2 Hệ số khí động: c = 0.8 Ứng suất trong thanh giằng 1: σcb1 = 1598.74 daN/cm 2 Tải trọng gió đầu hồi: W = 102.56 daN/m 2 Ứng suất trong thanh giằng 2: σcb2 = 2261.94 daN/cm 2 Bước khung ngang: B= 6 m f.γc = 2600 daN/cm 2 Chiều cao cột thứ nhất: H1 = 2.1 m Kiểm tra điều kiện bền: OK Chiều cao cột thứ hai: H2 = 6.7 m Tỷ số: σ/f.γc = 0.615 Chiều dài nhịp khung ngang: L = 21 m Khối lượng thép trên 1 mét dài: mcb = 2.465 kg/m Lực tập trung tại đỉnh cột: P = 47.38 kN Chiều dài thanh giằng cột 1: Lcb1 = 6.357 m Góc ph.ngang và thanh giằng 1: θ1 = 19.29 độ Chiều dài thanh giằng cột 2: Lcb2 = 8.994 m Góc ph.ngang và thanh giằng 2: θ2 = 48.15 độ Tải trọng thanh giằng quy đổi: gcb = 1.43 (daN/m 2 ) Bố trí thanh giằng cột gồm 2 thanh chéo để khi tải trọng gió đổi chiều thì 1 thanh chịu kéo làm việc. Kiểm tra tiết diện thanh giằngTính toán Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 10
  11. 11. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 3.Thiết kế giằng mái. a.Sơ đồ tính toán giằng mái. Trong đó: Các lực P1,P2,P3 là lực tập tương đương được quy về điểm nút từ tải trọng gió đầu hồi W. B: Là khoảng các giữa các cột (bước khung). L: Là nhịp khung ngang nhà. b.Tính toán giằng mái. Tải trọng gió từ đầu hồi tác dụng truyền vào được phân bố lên mái và sau đó vào nút giằng mái: Lực tập trung: Trong đó : a là khoảng cách giữa các nút giằng. Lực tập trụng: 1 2 2 cH P P W a    1 3 2 2 2 cH Pa P W    Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 11
  12. 12. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Phản lực thẳng đứng tại hai nút biên: Lực kéo trong thanh giằng F1: Lực kéo trong thanh giằng F2: Trong đó: θ: Là góc hợp bởi giữa thanh giằng xiên với phương đứng. Chọn lực kéo lớn nhất F2 để thiết kế giằng mái. Tiết diện thanh giằng được kiểm tra bền theo công thức sau: Tải trọng gió đầu hồi: W = 102.56 (daN/m 2 ) Lực kéo trong thanh giằng: Nrb = 10.47 kN Chiều cao cột: Hc = 8.8 m Chọn đường kính thép sợi: Ø = 2 mm Khoảng cách bước cột: B = 6 m Diện tích mặt cắt ngang: A = 0.502 cm 2 Khoảng cách giữa các nút giằng: a = 1.50 m Cường độ tính toán của thép: f = 2600 daN/cm 2 Lực tập trung: P1 = 6.77 kN Ứng suất trong trong thanh giằng: σrb = 2083.16 daN/cm 2 Lực tập trung: P2 = 3.38 kN f.γc = 2600 daN/cm 2 Góc ph.đứng và thanh giằng: θ = 14.04 độ Kiểm tra điều kiện bền: OK Lưu ý: Khoảng cách giữa các nút giằng nên lấy bằng khoảng cách Tỷ số: σ/f.γc = 0.801 giữa các xà gồ mái trên mặt bằng. Khối lượng thép trên 1 mét dài: mrp = 0.394 kg/m Bố trí thanh giằng mái gồm 2 thanh chéo để khi tải trọng gió đổi chiều Chiều dài thanh giằng mái: Lrp = 6.185 m thì một thanh chịu kéo. Tải trọng quy đổi giằng mái: grb = 0.542 (daN/m 2 ) Tính toán và kiểm tra giằng mái Kiểm tra tiết diện thanh giằng 1 2 3V P P P   3 2 1 1 Cos Cos V P P P F       3 1 2 2 Cos Cos rb V P P P N F        rb c N f A    Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 12
  13. 13. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Thiết kế xà gồ cột. - Nhà xưởng đang thiết kế có chiều dài nhịp xà gồ ngắn (bước cột) là 6m nên lựa chọn xà gồ dùng thép cán nguội tiết diện chữ Z. - Để đơn giản và an toàn thì tính toán xà gồ theo sơ đồ dầm 1 nhịp,tĩnh định,chịu tải phân bố đều. Chiều dài nhịp xà gồ (bước cột): Lcp = 6 m Khoảng cách xà gồ: acp = 1.5 m Chọn tiết diện xà gồ: 4 Momen quán tính theo trục x: Ix = 459.1 cm 4 Momen quán tính theo trục y: Iy = 64.83 cm 4 Momen kháng uốn theo trục x: Wx = 45.91 cm 3 Momen kháng uốn theo trục y: Wy = 9.1 cm 3 Khối lượng trên 1 mét dài: m = 6.09 kg/m Giới hạn dẻo: fy = 3450 daN/cm 2 Hệ số tin cậy về cường độ: γM = 1.1 Cường độ tính toán: f = 3136.36 daN/cm 2 Hệ số điều kiện làm việc: γc = 1 Modul đàn hồi: E = 2100000 daN/cm 2 Tải trọng : Tải trọng tác dụng lên xà gồ cột bao gồm: Tĩnh tải (TLBT xà gồ,bao che) và hoạt tải (tải gió) * Tĩnh tải: - T. lượng bản thân xà gồ: gcp = 6.09 daN/m - T. lượng lớp bao che: genv = 5 daN/m 2 - TL bao che trên 1 mét dài: genv = 7.5 daN/m (Bằng TL lớp bao che trên 1 mét vuông x khoảng cách xà gồ). - Giá trị tĩnh tải tiêu chuẩn: qx tc = 13.59 daN/m DESIGN OF COLUMN PURLIN AND ROOF PURLIN Chọn sơ bộ kích thước hình học xà gồ. Vật liệu xà gồ acp Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 13
  14. 14. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Giá trị tĩnh tải tính toán: qx tt = 14.949 daN/m (Hệ số tin cậy về TLBT γg=1.1) * Hoạt tải gió: Tải trọng gió quy về phân bố trên 1m dài xà gồ: Vùng gió: IIIA Áp lực gió tiêu chuẩn: W0 = 110 daN/m 2 Dạng địa hình: B Độ cao so với mốc chuẩn: z = 8.8 m Hệ số: k = 0.9712 Hệ số khí động: c = 0.8 Tải trọng gió đầu hồi: W = 85.47 daN/m 2 Khoảng cách xà gồ: acp = 1.5 m Hệ số tin cậy tải trọng gió: γw = 1.2 Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài TC: qy tc = 128.20 daN/m Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài TT: qy tt = 153.84 daN/m Sơ đồ tính toán và xác định nội lực: - Sơ đồ tính dầm một nhịp tĩnh định chịu tải phân bố đều. - Giá trị nội lực: - Momen uốn Mxmax: = 692.271 daN.m - Momen uốn Mymax: = 67.2705 daN.m Tính toán 0W W k c   tc y cp tt y cp w q W a q W a       L q qx qy 2 max 8 tt y cp x q L M   2 max 8 tt x cp y q L M   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 14
  15. 15. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Kiểm tra điều kiện bền ứng suất pháp: - Ứng suất lớn nhất trong xà gồ: = 2247.12 daN/cm 2 - Cường độ tính toán của xà gồ: f.γc = 3136.36 daN/cm 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện bền: OK - Kiểm tra sự tận dụng khả năng làm việc của xà gồ: σmax/fγc = 0.72 Kiểm tra độ võng của xà gồ: - Độ võng theo phương x: = 1.684 cm - Độ võng theo phương y: = 2.244 cm - Độ võng lớn nhất: = 2.806 cm - Độ võng cho phép của xà gồ: = 3 cm - Kiểm tra điều kiện độ võng: OK cm - Kiểm tra sự tận dụng khả năng làm việc của xà gồ: Δ/[Δ] = 0.94 Tính khối lượng xà gồ: - Chiều cao cột: Hc = 8.8 m - Bước khung ngang: B = 6 m - Số lượng xà gồ tính toán: ntt = 6.87 - Số lượng xà gồ thiết kế: ntk = 7 xà gồ maxmax max yx x y MM W W    4 5 384 tc x cp x y q L EI   4 5 384 tc y cp y x q L EI   2 2 x y       200 cpL   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 15
  16. 16. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - T.lượng 1 thanh xà gồ: Pcp = 36.54 daN - Tải trọng xà gồ cột quy đổi: gcp = 4.844 daN/m 2 2.Thiết kế xà gồ mái. - Nhà xưởng đang thiết kế có chiều dài nhịp xà gồ ngắn (bước cột) là 6m nên lựa chọn xà gồ dùng thép cán nguội tiết diện chữ Z. - Để đơn giản và an toàn thì tính toán xà gồ theo sơ đồ dầm 1 nhịp,tĩnh định,chịu tải phân bố đều. Chiều dài nhịp xà gồ (bước cột): Lrp = 6 m Độ dốc mái: i = 10 % Quy đổi góc α từ độ dốc mái: α = 5.71 độ Khoảng cách xà gồ trên mặt bằng: arp = 1.50 m Khoảng cách xà gồ trên m.phẳng nghiêng: arpl = 1.51 m Chọn tiết diện xà gồ: 1 Momen quán tính theo trục x: Ix = 308.3 cm 4 Momen quán tính theo trục y: Iy = 42.49 cm 4 Momen kháng uốn theo trục x: Wx = 30.83 cm 3 Momen kháng uốn theo trục y: Wy = 5.98 cm 3 Khối lượng trên 1 mét dài: m = 4.06 kg/m ật liệu xà gồ Giới hạn dẻo: fy = 3450 daN/cm 2 Hệ số tin cậy về cường độ: γM = 1.1 Cường độ tính toán: f = 3136.36 daN/cm 2 Hệ số điều kiện làm việc: γc = 1 Modul đàn hồi: E = 2100000 daN/cm 2 Tải trọng: Tải trọng tác dụng lên xà gồ mái bao gồm: Tĩnh tải (TLBT xà gồ,bao che) và hoạt tải (tải trọng gió,hoạt tải mái). * Tĩnh tải: - T. lượng bản thân xà gồ: grp = 4.06 daN/m - T. lượng lớp bao che: genv = 5 daN/m 2 - TL bao che trên 1 mét dài: genv = 7.537 daN/m (Bằng TL lớp bao che trên 1 mét vuông x khoảng cách xà gồ arpl). Chọn sơ bộ kích thước hình học xà gồ. arpl Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 16
  17. 17. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Giá trị tĩnh tải tiêu chuẩn: gtc = 11.597 daN/m - Giá trị tĩnh tải tính toán: gtt = 12.757 daN/m (Hệ số tin cậy về TLBT γg=1.1) * Tải trọng gió: - Tải trọng gió tác dụng lên xà gồ mái được tính theo công thức: - Tải trọng gió quy về phân bố trên 1m dài xà gồ: Vùng gió: IIIA Áp lực gió tiêu chuẩn: W0 = 110 daN/m 2 Dạng địa hình: B Độ cao so với mốc chuẩn: z = 8.8 m Hệ số: k = 0.9712 Tỷ số: Hc/L = 0.319 Quy đổi góc α từ độ dốc mái: α = 5.71 độ Lưu ý: Tải trọng gió vuông góc với xà gồ mái. Hệ số khí động: ce1 = -0.32575 Hệ số khí động: ce2 = -0.4 Lựa chọn hệ số khí động lớn: c = -0.4 Tải trọng gió đầu hồi: W = -42.73 daN/m 2 Khoảng cách xà gồ mp nghiêng: arpl = 1.51 m Hệ số tin cậy tải trọng gió: γw = 1.2 Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài TC: qw tc = -64.42 daN/m Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài TT: qw tt = -77.30 daN/m * Hoạt tải mái: Theo bảng 3 TCVN 2737:1995 mái tôn không có người đi lại,chỉ có đi lại khi sửa chữa thì giá trị hoạt tải được lấy: - Hoạt tải tiêu chuẩn: 30 daN/m 2 - Hệ số vượt tải: γp = 1.3 (Đối hoạt tải tiêu chuẩn nhỏ hơn 200 daN/m 2 ) - Khoảng cách xà gồ: arp = 1.50 m Tính toán 0W W k c   tc rpl tt rpl w G W a G W a       Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 17
  18. 18. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Hoạt tải tiêu chuẩn trên 1m dài: ptc = 45 daN/m - Hoạt tải tính toán trên 1m dài: ptt = 58.5 daN/m Sơ đồ tính toán và nội lực: - Sơ đồ tính dầm một nhịp tĩnh định chịu tải phân bố đều. a.Trường hợp 1: Tĩnh tải + Hoạt tải mái. - Tải trọng phân bố đều tiêu chuẩn: qtc = 56.597 daN/m - Tải trọng phân bố đều tính toán: qtt = 71.257 daN/m - Tải trọng phân bố theo phương x và y được tính theo công thức: - Tải trọng tiêu chuẩn theo phương x: qx tc = 5.63 daN/m - Tải trọng tính toán theo phương x: qx tt = 7.09 daN/m - Tải trọng tiêu chuẩn theo phương y: qy tc = 56.32 daN/m - Tải trọng tính toán theo phương y: qy tt = 70.90 daN/m - Momen uốn Mxmax: = 319.07 daN.m - Momen uốn Mymax: = 31.91 daN.m Kiểm tra điều kiện bền ứng suất pháp: - Ứng suất lớn nhất trong xà gồ: = 1568.47 daN/cm 2 - Cường độ tính toán của xà gồ: f.γc = 3136.36 daN/cm 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện bền: OK - Kiểm tra sự tận dụng khả năng làm việc của xà gồ: σmax/fγc = 0.50 L q q x q Sinxq q   Cosyq q   2 max 8 tt y rp x q L M   2 max 8 tt x rp y q L M   maxmax max yx x y MM W W    Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 18
  19. 19. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Kiểm tra độ võng của xà gồ: - Độ võng theo phương x: = 1.065 cm - Độ võng theo phương y: = 1.468 cm - Độ võng lớn nhất: = 1.814 cm - Độ võng cho phép của xà gồ: = 3 cm - Kiểm tra điều kiện độ võng: OK cm - Kiểm tra sự tận dụng khả năng làm việc của xà gồ: Δ/[Δ] = 0.60 b.Trường hợp 2: Tĩnh tải + Tải trọng gió. - Tải trọng phân bố đều tiêu chuẩn: qtc = 11.597 daN/m - Tải trọng phân bố đều tính toán: qtt = 12.757 daN/m - Tải trọng phân bố theo phương x và y được tính theo công thức: - Tải trọng tiêu chuẩn theo phương x: qx tc = 1.15 daN/m - Tải trọng tính toán theo phương x: qx tt = 1.27 daN/m - Tải trọng tiêu chuẩn theo phương y: qy tc = -52.88 daN/m - Tải trọng tính toán theo phương y: qy tt = -64.61 daN/m 4 5 384 tc x rp x y q L EI   4 5 384 tc y rp y x q L EI     200 rpL   Sinxq q   Cosyq q   2 2 x y     Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 19
  20. 20. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Momen uốn Mxmax: = 290.74 daN.m - Momen uốn Mymax: = 5.71 daN.m Kiểm tra điều kiện bền ứng suất pháp: - Ứng suất lớn nhất trong xà gồ: = 1038.56 daN/cm 2 - Cường độ tính toán của xà gồ: f.γc = 3136.36 daN/cm 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện bền: OK - Kiểm tra sự tận dụng khả năng làm việc của xà gồ: σmax/fγc = 0.33 Kiểm tra độ võng của xà gồ: - Độ võng theo phương x: = 0.218 cm - Độ võng theo phương y: = 1.378 cm - Độ võng lớn nhất: = 1.395 cm - Độ võng cho phép của xà gồ: = 3 cm 2 max 8 tt y rp x q L M   2 max 8 tt x rp y q L M   maxmax max yx x y MM W W    4 5 384 tc x rp x y q L EI   4 5 384 tc y rp y x q L EI     200 rpL   2 2 x y     Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 20
  21. 21. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện độ võng: OK cm - Kiểm tra sự tận dụng khả năng làm việc của xà gồ: Δ/[Δ] = 0.47 Tính khối lượng xà gồ: - Chiều dài nhịp khung ngang: L = 21 m - Bước khung ngang: B = 6 m - Khoảng cách xà gồ trên mặt bằng: arp = 1.50 m - Số lượng xà gồ tính toán: ntt = 15 - Số lượng xà gồ thiết kế: ntk = 15 xà gồ - T.lượng 1 thanh xà gồ: Pcp = 24.36 daN - Tải trọng xà gồ mái quy đổi: grp = 2.90 daN/m 2 * Tải trọng tác dụng lên khung chính nhà công nghiệp bao gồm các loại tải trọng chủ yếu sau: - Tĩnh tải (lớp bao che , xà gồ , hệ giằng , dầm cầu trục và ray,…). - Hoạt tải mái. - Tải trọng gió. - Tải trọng cầu trục. 1.Xác định tĩnh tải tác dụng lên khung ngang. * Tải trọng xà gồ: - Tải trọng xà gồ cột: gcp = 4.844 daN/m 2 - Tải trọng xà gồ mái: grp = 2.90 daN/m 2 - Tổng tải trọng xà gồ: gp = 7.744 daN/m 2 * Tải trọng hệ giằng: - Tải trọng hệ giằng mái: grb = 0.542 daN/m 2 - Tải trọng hệ giằng cột: gcb = 1.43 daN/m 2 - Tổng tải trọng hệ giằng: gb = 1.975 daN/m 2 * Tải trọng bao che: genv = 5 daN/m 2 * Tổng tĩnh tải tác dụng lên mái: CALCULATE LOADS APPLIED ON THE TRANSVERSE FRAME Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 21
  22. 22. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 qrg = 88.32 daN/m Trong đó: B: Là khoảng cách giữa các khung (bước cột). * Tổng tĩnh tải tác dụng tập trung lên cột: qcg = 777.20 daN Trong đó: H: Là chiều cao của cột. * Tổng tĩnh tải tập trung của dầm cầu trục và ray: Chọn sơ bộ dầm cầu trục kích thước như sau: + Chiều cao dầm cầu trục: h = 650 mm + Bề rộng bản cánh dầm: bf = 300 mm + Chiều dày bản cánh dầm: tf = 10 mm + Chiều dày bản bụng dầm: tw = 8 mm + Diện tích mc.ngang tiết diện: A = 0.01104 m 2 + Trọng lượng riêng của thép: γs = 7850 daN/m 3 - Trọng lượng bản thân dầm cầu trục: gcb = 86.66 daN/m - Trọng lượng bản thân ray: gr = 10 daN/m - Tổng tĩnh tải tập trung: qcb = 579.98 daN/m 2.Xác định hoạt tải mái tác dụng lên khung ngang. Theo bảng 3 TCVN 2737:1995 mái tôn không có người đi lại,chỉ có đi lại khi sửa chữa thì giá trị hoạt tải được lấy: - Hoạt tải tiêu chuẩn: p = 30 daN/m 2 - Hệ số vượt tải: γp = 1.3 - Khoảng cách khung ngang: B = 6.00 m - Hoạt tải t.chuẩn trên 1m dài: qp tc = 180 daN/m - Hoạt tải tính toán trên 1m dài: qp tc = 234 daN/m  rg p b envq g g g B     cg p b envq g g g B H      cb cb rq g g B   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 22
  23. 23. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Lưu ý: Ngoài hoạt tải chất đầy, ta lấy thêm hoạt tải nửa trái, hoạt tải nửa phải. 3.Xác định tải trọng gió tác dụng lên khung ngang. - Tải trọng gió tác dụng lên khung ngang được tính theo công thức: Trong đó: γw: Là hệ số tin cậy của tải trong gió,lấy bằng 1.2 W0: Là áp lực gió tiêu chuẩn ,phụ thuộc vào vùng gió và vị trí xây dựng công trình.Tra bảng 4 TCVN 2737:1995 k: Hệ số kể đến sự thay đổi áp lực gió theo chiều cao,phụ thuộc vào chiều cao và dạng địa hình.Bảng 5 TCVN 2737:1995 c: Hệ số khí động,phụ thuộc vào dạng hình học mặt đón gió.Bảng 6 TCVN 2737:1995 (sơ đồ 2 và 8) - Tải trọng gió phân bố lên khung ngang: Vùng gió: IIIA Áp lực gió tiêu chuẩn: W0 = 110 daN/m 2 Dạng địa hình: B Độ cao so với mốc chuẩn: z = 8.8 m Hệ số: k = 0.971 Tỷ số: B/L = 0.286 Tỷ số: Hc/L = 0.319 Quy đổi góc α từ độ dốc mái: α = 5.71 độ Hệ số khí động: ce1 = -0.326 Hệ số khí động: ce2 = -0.4 Hệ số khí động: ce3 = -0.4 Tải trọng gió lên khung ngang: W0 = 102.56 daN/m 2 Tải trọng gió lên khung ngang: W1 = -41.76 daN/m 2 Tải trọng gió lên khung ngang: W2 = -51.28 daN/m 2 Tải trọng gió lên khung ngang: W3 = -51.28 daN/m 2 Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài: qw0 = 615.35 daN/m Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài: qw1 = -250.56 daN/m Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài: qw2 = -307.68 daN/m Tải trọng gió trên 1m dài: qw3 = -307.68 daN/m Tính toán cho trường hợp gió trái 0wW W k c    wq W B  Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 23
  24. 24. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Trường hợp gió phải có giá trị tải trọng ngược với trường hợp gió. qw0 = 615.35 daN/m qw1 = -250.56 daN/m qw2 = -307.68 daN/m qw3 = -307.68 daN/m qw0 = 615.35 daN/m qw1 = -250.56 daN/m qw2 = -307.68 daN/m qw3 = -307.68 daN/m 4.Xác định tải trọng cầu trục tác dụng lên khung ngang. * Áp lực đứng D max và D min : - Áp lực đứng tiêu chuẩn: - Áp lực đứng tính toán: Trong đó: nc: Hệ số kể đến sự làm việc đồng thời hai cầu trục (nc = 0.85 đối với chế độ làm việc nhẹ và trung bình) Hệ số tin cậy γD =1.1 Bảng tổng hợp tải trọng gió Trường hợp gió Giá trị Gió trái Gió phải max,min max,minc iD n P y   max,min max,minD c iD n P y     Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 24
  25. 25. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Khoảng cách 2 bánh xe cầu trục: Kk = 2.90 m Bề rộng gabarit của cầu trục: Bk = 3.88 m Khoảng cách bước cột: B = 6.00 m Tung độ: y1 = 1.00 Tung độ: y2 = 0.517 Tung độ: y3 = 0.837 Tung độ: y4 = 0.353 Hệ số kể đến làm việc 2 cầu trục: nc = 0.85 Áp lực tiêu chuẩn lớn nhất: Pmax = 4.62 T Áp lực tiêu chuẩn bé nhất: Pmin = 1.44 T Áp lực đứng t.chuẩn lớn nhất: Dmax tc = 10629.08 daN Áp lực đứng t.chuẩn bé nhất: Dmin tc = 3312.96 daN Hệ số tin cậy: γD = 1.1 Áp lực đứng t.toán lớn nhất: Dmax tt = 11691.99 daN Áp lực đứng t.toán bé nhất: Dmin tt = 3644.26 daN Theo hình vẽ: - Khi cầu trục di chuyển gần về bên trái sẽ gây ra áp lực Pmax lên vai cột trái và Pmin lên vai cột phải. - Khi cầu trục di chuyển gần về bên phải sẽ gây ra áp lực Pmax lên vai cột phải và Pmin lên vai cột trái. - Vì vậy áp lực đứng tác dụng lên vai cột sẽ có hai trường hợp: * Dmax (trái) + Dmin (phải) * Dmax (phải) + Dmin (trái) Tính toán áp lực đứng Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 25
  26. 26. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Áp lực ngang T: - Áp lực tiêu chuẩn: - Áp lực tính toán: Trong đó: T1: Áp lực ngang tiêu chuẩn trên một bánh xe cầu trục. Q: Sức nâng của cầu trục. Gxc: Trọng lượng của xe con chạy trên cầu trục. n0: Số bánh xe mỗi nên của cầu trục γT: Hệ số tin cậy, lấy bằng 1.1 Khoảng cách 2 bánh xe cầu trục: Kk = 2.90 m Bề rộng gabarit của cầu trục: Bk = 3.88 m Khoảng cách bước cột: B = 6.00 m Tung độ: y1 = 1.00 Tung độ: y2 = 0.517 Tung độ: y3 = 0.837 Tung độ: y4 = 0.353 Số bánh xe mỗi bên của cầu trục: n0 = 2 Hệ số kể đến làm việc 2 cầu trục: nc = 0.85 Sức nâng của cầu trục: Q = 6.3 T Trọng lượng của xe con: Gxc = 0.59 T Áp lực ngang tc trên mỗi bánh xe: T1 = 172.25 daN Áp lực ngang tiêu chuẩn: Ttc = 396.29 daN Hệ số tin cậy: γT = 1.1 Áp lực ngang tính toán: Ttt = 435.92 daN Tính toán áp lực ngang 1c iT n T y   1T c iT n T y      1 00.05 /xcT Q G n   Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 26
  27. 27. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.Sơ đồ tính khung ngang. * Kích thước sơ đồ tính: - Nhịp tính toán L: Khoảng cách trọng tâm hai cột. - Chiều cao cột H: Khoảng cách từ mặt móng đến trọng tâm dầm mái có tiết diện không đổi. - Chiều dài đoạn dầm biên L1: Lấy từ 0.15L đến 0.2L * Sơ đồ tính: - Liên kết giữa móng và cột: Do nhà xưởng chịu cả tải trọng tĩnh và tải trọng động (tải trọng cầu trục) nên chọn liên kết ngàm giữa móng và chân cột khi mô hình trong phần mềm. 2.Mô hình khung ngang bằng phần mềm Etabs 17: - Khai báo mô hình và chọn đơn vị. - Khai báo lưới trục theo kích thước sơ đồ ngang. - Khai báo vật liệu,tiết diện,gán tiết diện. - Khai báo tải trọng và tổ hợp tải trọng. - Vẽ mô hình và gán điều kiện liên kết cho chân cột. - Gán các trường hợp tải trọng lên khung ngang. - Kiểm tra mô hình ,chọn mô hình phân tích và chạy nội lực. - Xuất nội lực và chọn nội lực tính toán. MODELING OF MAIN FRAME Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 27
  28. 28. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 * Các trường hợp gán tải trong mô hình. Sơ đồ tĩnh tải (TT) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ hoạt tải (HT) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ hoạt tải nửa trái (HT1) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ hoạt tải nửa phải (HT2) tác dụng lên khung Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 28
  29. 29. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1 Sơ đồ gió trái (GT) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ gió phải (GP) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ áp lực đứng lớn nhất bên trái (D maxtr ) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ áp lực đứng lớn nhất bên phải(D maxph ) tác dụng lên khung Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 29
  30. 30. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Sơ đồ áp lực ngang lớn nhất bên trái (T maxtr ) tác dụng lên khung Sơ đồ áp lực ngang lớn nhất bên phải(T maxph )tác dụng lên khung 3.Chọn nội lực của khung ngang. 3.1.Tổng hợp nội lực dầm mái. TT HT HT1 HT2 GT GP Dmaxtr Dmaxph Tmaxtr Tmaxph M -50.31 -78.36 -47.69 -30.66 125.41 64.78 18.04 -6.76 -15.29 11.47 N -11.89 -17.35 -9.36 -8.00 15.99 15.69 -7.89 -8.13 -0.38 0.38 V -14.68 -22.45 -18.04 -4.41 28.62 25.65 2.01 -0.40 -2.76 1.60 M -11.15 -17.73 -1.39 -16.34 45.53 -2.44 11.52 -5.44 -2.89 2.37 N -11.38 -16.60 -8.60 -8.00 15.18 14.70 -7.89 -8.13 1.56 1.63 V -9.53 -14.88 -10.47 -4.41 20.56 15.74 2.01 -0.40 -0.53 0.21 M 18.73 29.36 14.68 14.68 -37.74 -37.74 -2.59 -2.59 0.86 0.86 N -10.32 -14.96 -6.96 -8.00 13.44 12.56 -7.89 -8.13 1.56 1.63 V 1.03 1.50 5.91 -4.41 3.11 -5.71 2.01 -0.40 -0.53 0.21 CD BẢNG TỔNG HỢP NỘI LỰC DẦM MÁI Tiết diện Nội lực Loại tải trọng (Đơn vị: kN.m) ĐD GD Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 30
  31. 31. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chú thích kí hiệu: - TT: Tĩnh tải - HT: Hoạt tải mái chất đầy - HT1: Hoạt tải mái nửa trái - HT2: Hoạt tải mái nửa phải - GT: Gió trái - GP: Gió phải - Dmaxtr: Áp lực đứng lớn nhất lên vai cột trái. - Dmaxph: Áp lực đứng lớn nhất lên vai cột phải. - Tmaxtr: Lực xô ngang lớn nhất lên vai cột trái. - Tmaxph: Lực xô ngang lớn nhất lên vai cột phải. - ĐD: Đầu dầm mái - GD: Giữa dầm (Vị trí thay đổi tiết diện) - CD: Cuối dầm mái. 3.2.Lựa chọn tổ hợp nội lực tính toán dầm mái. Tiết diện Nội lực M Mtu = -140.67 N N+ max = 4.10 N- min = -35.16 Nmax = -35.16 V Vtu = -37.73 M Mtu = -32.01 N N+ max = 3.81 N- min = -33.63 Nmax = -33.63 V Vtu = -23.29 M Mtu = 42.82 N N+ max = 3.12 N- min = -31.10 Nmax = -31.10 V Vtu = 2.01 CD 48.09 -19.01 -25.28 3.12 2.53 4.14 GD 42.33 -36.81 -3.34 -18.99 10.98 -9.60 BẢNG LỰA CHỌN TỔ HỢP NỘI LỰC TÍNH TOÁN DẦM MÁI Tổ hợp Mmax,Ntu,Vtu Tổ hợp Mmin,Ntu,Vtu Tổ hợp Nmax,Mtu,Vtu ĐD 89.12 -140.67 -4.26 -35.16 14.33 -37.73 Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 31
  32. 32. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện đầu dầm: TT + 0.9(GT + Tmaxph + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện đầu dầm: TT + 0.9(HT + Tmaxtr + Dmaxph) - Tổ hợp Nmax ở tiết diện đầu dầm: TT + 0.9(HT + Tmaxtr + Dmaxph) - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện giữa dầm: TT + 0.9(GT + Tmaxph + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện giữa dầm: TT + 0.9(HT + GP + Dmaxph + Tmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Nmax ở tiết diện giữa dầm: TT + 0.9(HT + Dmaxph) - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện cuối dầm: TT + HT - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện cuối dầm: TT + GT - Tổ hợp Nmax ở tiết diện cuối dầm: TT + 0.9(HT + Dmaxph) 3.3.Tổng hộp nội lực cột. TT HT HT1 HT2 GT GP Dmaxtr Dmaxph Tmaxtr Tmaxph M -35.57 -52.31 -15.76 -36.55 240.47 -80.45 -4.07 -39.04 -15.29 11.47 N -37.18 -24.69 -19.51 -5.18 30.74 27.91 -115.79 -37.65 -0.38 0.38 V -10.37 -15.03 -7.52 -7.52 69.06 -14.96 -8.05 -8.05 -2.76 1.60 M 35.48 50.67 35.73 14.94 -88.24 -50.21 51.06 16.09 3.59 0.48 N -31.72 -24.69 -19.51 -5.18 30.74 27.91 -115.79 -37.65 -0.38 0.38 V -10.37 -15.03 -7.52 -7.52 26.91 6.13 -8.05 -8.05 -2.76 1.60 M 35.63 57.43 39.11 18.32 -99.73 -53.28 -33.07 -7.62 4.83 -0.24 N -25.24 -24.69 -19.51 -5.18 30.74 27.91 1.21 -1.21 -0.38 0.38 V -10.37 -15.03 -7.52 -7.52 24.14 7.52 -8.05 -8.05 -2.76 1.60 M 48.71 76.39 48.59 27.80 -125.27 -65.21 -22.92 2.53 5.64 -2.26 N -24.23 -24.69 -19.51 -5.18 30.74 27.91 1.21 -1.21 -0.38 0.38 V -10.37 -15.03 -7.52 -7.52 16.38 11.40 -8.05 -8.05 1.60 1.60 VC- VC+ ĐC BẢNG TỔNG HỢP NỘI LỰC CỘT Tiết diện Nội lực Loại tải trọng (Đơn vị: kN.m) CC Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 32
  33. 33. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Chú thích kí hiệu: - TT: Tĩnh tải - CC: Chân cột. - HT: Hoạt tải mái chất đầy - VC- : Vai cột bên dưới. - HT1: Hoạt tải mái nửa trái - VC+ : Vai cột bên trên. - HT2: Hoạt tải mái nửa phải - ĐC: Đỉnh cột. - GT: Gió trái - GP: Gió phải - Dmaxtr: Áp lực đứng lớn nhất lên vai cột trái. - Dmaxph: Áp lực đứng lớn nhất lên vai cột phải. - Tmaxtr: Lực xô ngang lớn nhất lên vai cột trái. - Tmaxph: Lực xô ngang lớn nhất lên vai cột phải. 3.4.Lựa chọn tổ hợp nội lực tính toán cột. Tiết diện Nội lực M Mtu = -100.07 N N+ max = 0 N- min = -163.954 Nmax = -163.95 V Vtu = -33.62 M Mtu = 130.26 N N+ max = 0 N- min = -158.489 Nmax = -158.49 V Vtu = -33.62 M Mtu = 93.06 N N+ max = 5.507 N- min = -49.9295 Nmax = -49.93 V Vtu = -25.41 M Mtu = 125.09 N N + max = 6.513 N - min = -48.9235 Nmax = -48.92 V Vtu = -25.41 ĐC 125.09 -86.70 -48.92 4.87 -25.41 -1.43 VC+ 93.06 -84.10 -49.93 3.86 -25.41 5.56 VC- 130.26 -52.77 -158.49 -0.97 -33.62 16.54 CC 204.90 -203.96 -6.44 -68.52 58.69 -47.09 BẢNG LỰA CHỌN TỔ HỢP NỘI LỰC TÍNH TOÁN CỘT Tổ hợp Mmax,Ntu,Vtu Tổ hợp Mmin,Ntu,Vtu Tổ hợp Nmax,Mtu,Vtu Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 33
  34. 34. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện chân cột: TT + GT - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện chân cột: TT + 0.9(HT + GP + Dmaxph + Tmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Nmax ở tiết diện chân cột: TT + 0.9(HT + Tmaxtr + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện vai cột dưới: TT + 0.9(HT + Tmaxtr + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện vai cột dưới: TT + GT - Tổ hợp Nmax ở tiết diện vai cột dưới: TT + 0.9(HT + Tmaxtr + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện vai cột trên: TT + HT - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện vai cột trên: TT + 0.9(GT + Tmaxph + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Nmax ở tiết diện vai cột trên: TT + HT - Tổ hợp Mmax ở tiết diện đỉnh cột: TT + HT - Tổ hợp Mmin ở tiết diện đỉnh cột: TT + 0.9(GT+ Tmaxph + Dmaxtr) - Tổ hợp Nmax ở tiết diện đỉnh cột: TT + HT 1.Chọn tiết diện dầm mái: 1.1.Tiết diện đầu dầm mái và các thông số đặc trưng hình học. - Chiều cao của tiết diện dầm: h = 550 mm - Chiều cao bản bụng tiết diện dầm: hw = 530 mm - Chiều rộng bản cánh tiết diện dầm: bf = 250 mm - Chiều dày bản bụng tiết diện dầm: tw = 8 mm - Chiều dày bản cánh tiết diện dầm: tf = 10 mm - Chiều rộng phần nhô ra của cánh: bof = 120 mm - Khoảng cách giữa hai trục cánh dầm: hfk = 540 mm - Momen quán tính tiết diện với trục x: Ix = 46379.3 cm 4 - Momen kháng uốn tiết diện với trục x: Wx = 1686.52 cm 3 - Momen tĩnh tiết diện với trục x: Sx = 955.9 cm 3 - Momen tĩnh của riêng một bản cánh: Sc = 675 cm 3 DESIGN OF RAFTER Thông số hình học tiết diện đầu dầm Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 34
  35. 35. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 1.2.Tiết diện đoạn dầm không thay đổi tiết diện và các thông số đặc trưng hình học. - Chiều cao của tiết diện dầm: h = 300 mm - Chiều cao bản bụng tiết diện dầm: hw = 280 mm - Chiều rộng bản cánh tiết diện dầm: bf = 250 mm - Chiều dày bản bụng tiết diện dầm: tw = 8 mm - Chiều dày bản cánh tiết diện dầm: tf = 10 mm - Khoảng cách giữa hai trục cánh dầm: hfk = 290 mm - Chiều rộng phần nhô ra của cánh: bof = 120 mm - Momen quán tính tiết diện với trục x: Ix = 11980.1 cm 4 - Momen kháng uốn tiết diện với trục x: Wx = 798.676 cm 3 - Momen tĩnh tiết diện với trục x: Sx = 440.9 cm 3 - Momen tĩnh của riêng một bản cánh: Sc = 362.5 cm 3 2.Các thông số vật liệu. - Tên vật liệu thép cacbon sử dụng: 1 - Cường độ tính toán chịu uốn của thép: f = 2100 daN/cm 2 - Cường độ tính toán chịu cắt của thép: fv = 1218 daN/cm 2 - Modul đàn hồi của thép: E = 2100000 daN/cm 2 - Hệ số điều kiện làm việc của kết cấu: γc = 0.95 3.Kiểm tra tiết diện theo TTGH1: 3.1.Kiểm tra tại tiết diện đầu dầm: Nội lực tại tiết diện đầu dầm (chọn nội lực có giá trị Mmax,N tu ,Vtu): Mmax = -140.67 kN.m Ntu = -35.16 kN Vtu = -37.73 kN Thông số hình học tiết diện đoạn dầm không thay đổi Thông số vật liệu tính toán Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 35
  36. 36. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 3.1.1 Kiểm tra điều kiện bền: *Điều kiện bền ứng suất pháp: - Ứng suất pháp lớn nhất: σmax = 834.091 daN/cm 2 - Giá trị: f.γc = 1995 daN/cm 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện: OK * Điều kiện bền ứng suất tiếp: - Ứng suất tiếp lớn nhất: τmax = 97.20 daN/cm 2 - Giá trị: fv.γc = 1157.1 daN/cm 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện: OK * Điều kiện bền ứng suất tương đương: Khi đó: - Ứng suất tiếp: σ1 = 803.76 daN/cm 2 - Ứng suất pháp: τ1 = 68.63 daN/cm 2 - Ứng suất tương đương: σtđ = 812.504 daN/cm 2 - Giá trị: 1.15fγc = 2294.25 daN/cm 2 - Kiểm tra điều kiện: OK max max c x M f W    max max x v c x w V S f I t    2 2 1 13 1.15td cf      1 1;w c x w h VSM W h I t     Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 36
  37. 37. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 3.1.2 Kiểm tra điều kiện ổn định cục bộ của bản cánh và bản bụng. * Điều kiện ổn định cục bộ bản cánh: Ta có: = 12 = 15.81 => OK * Điều kiện ổn định cục bộ bản bụng: Ta có: = 66.25 = 101.19 => OK 3.1.3 Kiểm tra điều kiện tổng thể. Theo mục 7.2.2 TCVN 5575-2012: Không cần kiểm tra ổn định tổng thể cho dầm khi thỏa điều kiện sau: * Trường hợp 1: Cánh trên tiết diện chữ I dầm mái chịu nén: Khoảng cách lo chính là khoảng cách giữa các xà gồ hay các điểm giằng mái. Ta có: lo = 1500 mm = 6 = 17.40 => OK * Trường hợp 2: Cánh dưới tiết diện chữ I dầm mái chịu nén: of f b t 0.5 f E 0.5of f f f b b E t t f         w w h t 3.2w w w w h h E t t f        3.2 E f 0.35 0.0032 0.76 0.02f f fo o f f f f fk b b bl l E b b t t h f                       o f l b o f l b        Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 37
  38. 38. Project 1 of Steel Building Structure 2 Khoảng cách lo chính là khoảng cách giữa vị trí bố trí các thanh giằng chéo. Ta có: lo = 1400 mm = 5.6 = 17.40 => OKo f l b o f l b        Sinh viên: Tôn Quốc Khang 38

