Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Formaldehyde & Derivatives Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
Database offer - https://www.primaryinfo.com/scope/formaldehyde.htm Formaldehyde Technology, Products, Market, Manufacturi...
Aqueous Formaldehyde The process comprises the following steps: • Evaporation of Methanol. • Mixing of gaseous Methanol wi...
Phenolic formaldehyde was synthesized by the condensation of phenol with formaldehyde in the presence of acetic acid and c...
Melamine Formaldehyde Resins • Melamine formaldehyde (MF) resin is primarily made up of melamine and formaldehyde here for...
Urea Formaldehyde Resin
Paraformaldehyde There are mainly two kinds of paraformaldehyde production processes : one is a vacuum rake type drying pr...
Paraformaldehyde https://www.primaryinfo.com/scope/paraformaldehyde.htm Database offers: Company, Product, Process, Patent...
Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF)
Hexamine
Plant & Machinery suppliers
Methylal Manufacturing process Methanol and Formaldehyde are pumped into the fixed bed Catalytic Reactor in appropriate pr...
Due to the azeotrope from methylal, formaldehyde and water, normal rectification methods do not achieve a high methylal co...
Dicyandiamide Formaldehyde The resin is synthesized from dicyandiamide and formaldehyde under acidic conditions and the de...
Formalin Database offer: Process, Patent, Company Profiles, Consultants, Reports, Techniques, Market, Supp https://www.pri...
RF Resins Database offer: Preparation Process, Technology, Applications, Patent, Consultants, Company Profiles, Reports, M...
Primary Information Services We Find the Primary Information that is Reliable Categorize it, index it Adsense and make it ...
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Formaldehyde derivatives
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Formaldehyde derivatives

7 views

Published on

Presentation by
Primary Information Services
www.primaryinfo.com
mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Formaldehyde derivatives

  1. 1. Formaldehyde & Derivatives Presentation by Primary Information Services www.primaryinfo.com mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com
  2. 2. Database offer - https://www.primaryinfo.com/scope/formaldehyde.htm Formaldehyde Technology, Products, Market, Manufacturing Process, Trade Leads, Company Profiles, Turnkey Providers
  3. 3. Aqueous Formaldehyde The process comprises the following steps: • Evaporation of Methanol. • Mixing of gaseous Methanol with air, steam and recycle gas • Oxidation of Methanol to Formaldehyde in an water cooled tubular catalytic Reactor. • Absorption of Formaldehyde in De-Mineralized Water Formation of Formaldehyde takes place in a Reactor filled with Catalyst. In this process Silver is used as a Catalyst for the conversion of Methanol to Formaldehyde.
  4. 4. Phenolic formaldehyde was synthesized by the condensation of phenol with formaldehyde in the presence of acetic acid and catalytical amount of sulphuric acid.
  5. 5. Melamine Formaldehyde Resins • Melamine formaldehyde (MF) resin is primarily made up of melamine and formaldehyde here formaldehyde acts as the cross linker. • The melamine reacts with formaldehyde under slightly alkaline conditions to form the mixtures of various methylolmelamines, • Further heating causes the condensation of these methylolmelamines into the melamine formaldehyde resin.
  6. 6. Urea Formaldehyde Resin
  7. 7. Paraformaldehyde There are mainly two kinds of paraformaldehyde production processes : one is a vacuum rake type drying production process , another is spray drying production process.
  8. 8. Paraformaldehyde https://www.primaryinfo.com/scope/paraformaldehyde.htm Database offers: Company, Product, Process, Patent, Consultants, technology sources Application, Reports, Msds
  9. 9. Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF)
  10. 10. Hexamine
  11. 11. Plant & Machinery suppliers
  12. 12. Methylal Manufacturing process Methanol and Formaldehyde are pumped into the fixed bed Catalytic Reactor in appropriate proportions. The reaction temperature is controlled at 60 ～85 . The obtained mixing solution of Methylal, Methanol and water is heated for evaporation by the re-boiler steam at the bottom of distillation column. The compositions with low volatility are collected at the top through screen packing, while the heavy fraction remains at the column bottom. The azeotropic fraction of Methylal and Methanol from the column top is condensed and sent to the reflux tank. Part of it returns to the top of the tower for circulation, and part of it is collected as 92% Methylal solution, which is pumped to multi-pressure Distillation Column with a pressure range of 1.2 Mpa to 1.5
  13. 13. Due to the azeotrope from methylal, formaldehyde and water, normal rectification methods do not achieve a high methylal concentration. Based on the original process for normal concentrations, after researching, numerous tests and multiple technical designs, successfully created a high concentration methylal process, ensuring the methylal purity reaches up to 99.5%.
  14. 14. Dicyandiamide Formaldehyde The resin is synthesized from dicyandiamide and formaldehyde under acidic conditions and the degree of polymerization was highly dependent on the molar ratio of reactants, reaction temperature, reaction time, and acid concentration Database offer: https://www.primaryinfo.com/scope/Dicyandiamide-Formaldehyde.htm
  15. 15. Formalin Database offer: Process, Patent, Company Profiles, Consultants, Reports, Techniques, Market, Supp https://www.primaryinfo.com/projects/formalin.htm
  16. 16. RF Resins Database offer: Preparation Process, Technology, Applications, Patent, Consultants, Company Profiles, Reports, Market https://www.primaryinfo.com/rf-resins.htm
  17. 17. Primary Information Services We Find the Primary Information that is Reliable Categorize it, index it Adsense and make it Knowledgeable to every one Who is willing to Pay for it Questions? mailto:primaryinfo@gmail.com

×