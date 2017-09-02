Electrochemical evaluation of Pt/GMC and Pt/rGO for the electro-oxidation of methanol David Macias Ferrer, José Aarón Melo...
[20] A. Santasalo-Aarnio, M. Borghei, I.V. Anoshkin, A.G. Nasibulin, E.I. Kauppinen, V. Ruiz, T. Kallio, "Durability of Di...
Pt/GMC and Pt/rGO

Electrochemical evaluation of Pt/GMC and Pt/rGO for the electro-oxidation of methanol

  1. 1. Electrochemical evaluation of Pt/GMC and Pt/rGO for the electro-oxidation of methanol David Macias Ferrer, José Aarón Melo Banda, Ulises Páramo García, Mayda Lam Maldonado, Rebeca Silva Rodrigo Division of Graduate Studies and Research Technological Institute of Ciudad Madero Cd. Madero Tamaulipas, México e-mail: maestro_macias@hotmail.com José Ysmael Verde Gomez Division of Graduate Studies and Research Technological Institute of Cancún Cancún Quintana Roo, México Iván Alziri Estrada Moreno Department of Engineering and Materials Chemistry Research Center for Advanced Materials Chihuahua Chihuahua, México Abstract— In this work, Pt/GMC and Pt/rGO electrocatalysts have been prepared by impregnation reduction method in which Pt precursor is chemically reduced by citric acid, ethanol and Ar- H2 dynamic atmosphere. Graphitic mesoporous carbon (GMC) sample was synthesized via nanocasting process with anhydrous pyrolysis at 1273 K using SBA-15 as hard template and purified sugar as carbon source. SBA-15 was prepared via sol gel using pluronic P-123 as surfactant and TEOS as silica precursor. Reduced graphene oxide (rGO) was synthesized by modified Hummers method using graphite as carbon precursor. The prepared materials were characterized by means of diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and high resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM). The performance of electrocatalysts for methanol oxidation reaction (MOR) was measured by cyclic voltammetry (CV). The electrochemical characterization techniques revealed that the mass activity of Pt/GMC, Pt/rGO and the commercial electrocatalyst Pt/C were 627, 332 and 371 mA/mgPt respectively as well as the carbon monoxide tolerance index ICO for these catalysts were 1.07, 1.04 and 0.76 respectively. Therefore, Pt/GMC shows better electrocatalytic performance and best resistance to carbonaceous intermediates species for the electrooxidation of methanol. Keywords: Electrocatalysts, Mesoporous carbon, graphene oxide, methanol electrooxidation I. INTRODUCTION Fuel cells are devices that convert with high efficiency, the power of electrochemical reactions into electricity. In recent years, Polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) is one of the most studied devices. The direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is a special form of low-temperature fuel cells based on PEM technology [1]. DMFC have attracted significant attention because of their high theoretical power density, high energy conversion efficiency, low environmental pollution and easy refueling, being one of the potential power source for portable electronic devices [2-5]. The high reactivity of methanol with platinum and the excellent catalytic activity for electro-oxidation of methanol on pure Pt especially at low temperature (below 80°C), makes this metal a suitable anodic electrocatalyst in DMFC [6]. However, it is well known that there is a series of technical problems in DMFC that limit their marketing [7]. While Pt, which is generally supported on activated carbon with large surface area such as Vulcan XC-72, is the best catalyst for the electro-oxidation of methanol, it rapidly becomes poisoned because of the intermediate species formed during the oxidation of methanol, mainly CO, since CO molecules can be chemically adsorbed on the surface of Pt and block the active sites, producing a poor kinetic of anodic methanol oxidation due to CO poisoning and a low electrocatalytic activity of electrocatalysts [8-11]. Although electrocatalysts based on Pt and Pt-Ru alloy have shown a good catalytic activity for electro-oxidation of methanol, another of the limitations in the development of DMFC for commercial applications is the high cost of both noble metals [12-13]. Therefore, many efforts have focused on the development of techniques and new electrocatalysts to achieve enhancing the electrocatalytic activity by inhibiting the CO poisoning effect according the bifunctional mechanism and reducing cost of the electrocatalysts [14]. One of the main components of the electrocatalyst that contributes to the high electrocatalytic activity in MOR, is the nature of the carbon material support, which can help in dispersing the metal catalyst and in facilitating electron transport, as well as in promoting mass transfer kinetics at the electrode surface. Thus, several carbon materials such as highly conductive carbon blacks (CBs) of turbostratic structures with high surface areas (Vulcan XC-72R, Shawinigan, Black Pearl 2000, Ketjen Black and Denka Black) and carbon nanostructures like mesoporous carbon, carbon nanotubes (CNTs), nanodiamonds, carbon nanofibers (CNF), ordered mesoporous carbon (OMC), reduced graphene oxide (rGO) and graphene, have been tested [15-16]. In this paper, we propose the use of catalytic supports, graphitic mesoporous carbon (GMC) and reduced graphene
  2. 2. oxide (rGO), making the electrocatalysts Pt/GMC and Pt/rGO in order to measure their electrocatalytic activity towards the methanol electro-oxidation in acid media. II. MATERIAL AND METHODS A. Chemicals Methanol (CH4O, 99.9%) was supplied by J.T. Baker. pluronic P123 (non-ionic triblock copolymer, EO20PO70O20), tetraethoxysilane (Si(OC2H5)4, 98%), platinum (II) acetylacetonate (Pt(C5H7O2)2, 97%), platinum on graphitized carbon 20% wt loading (Pt/C), graphite powder (99.99%), nafion 117 solution, were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich; deionized water, sulfuric acid (H2SO4, 98%), hydrofluoric acid (HF, 40%), hydrochloric acid (HCl, 37%), nitric acid (HNO3, 70%), acetone (C3H6O, 99.5%), ethyl Alcohol (C2H6O, 99.7%), citric acid (C6H8O7, 99.5%), potassium permanganate (KMnO4, 99%), sodium nitrate (NaNO3, 99%), hydrogen peroxide (H2O2, 30%) were supplied by Fermont; refined sugar were obtained by Del Marques; ultrapure water (15 MΩcm-1 ) was generated by ELGA Purelab Option station. B. Synthesis of Pt/GMC SBA-15 sample was synthesized according to the standard procedure [17] with some modifications. In a typical synthesis, 2.0 g Pluronic 123 as a structure-directing agent were dissolved in 14 mL deionized water and 60 mL 0.6 M hydrochloric acid by stirring at room temperature for 5 h. Afterwards, 4.3 mL of tetraethoxysilane (TEOS) were added dropwise and the mixture was stirred (700 rpm) at 45 °C for 24 h in the closed glass reactor. After, the mixture was aged in oven at 90 °C for 24 h. The white powder was obtained through filtration, washing and drying in nalgene bottle under vacuum. Finally, the sample was calcined at 550 °C for 6 h under air to remove the surfactant to obtain the silica template. GMC sample was synthesized using a nanocasting pathway using pure silica SBA-15 as hard template and refined sugar as carbon precursor according to the procedure reported in the literature [18-19] with some modifications. In brief: 1 g of refined sugar and 1 g of SBA-15 were dissolved in 5 mL of deionized water by stirring at room temperature for 30 min, during this time 0.05 ml of sulfuric acid were added. The mixture was heated in a oven at 100 °C for 6 h, and subsequently 160 °C for another 6 h. The silica sample, containing partially polymerized and carbonized refined sugar, was carbonized in a quartz furnace at 1000 °C for 1 h under N2 flow. After pyrolysis, the silica template was removed under vigorous stirring using concentrated HF at the room temperature for 2 h. Afterwards the black powder was obtained through filtration, washing with ultrapure water and drying in a oven at 80 °C for 12 h. The functionalization process for GMC, was carried out in soxhlet equipment by refluxing GMC in 1M HNO3 + 1M H2SO4 at 110 °C by 5 h in order to generate surface oxides such as carboxylic (–COOH), carbonyl (–C=O), and hydroxyl (–C– OH) groups on the support surface. Afterward, the mixture was diluted with ultrapure water, filtered, washed with excess ultrapure water, and dried in N2 at 150 °C in a tubular furnace by 2 h [20]. Platinum nanoparticles with 20 wt% loading were supported on the GMC by a wet chemical reduction at incipient wetness impregnation method. A detailed procedure is as follows: An appropriate amount of Pt(C5H7O2)2 were dissolved in 20 mL of acetone and simultaneously 0.32 g of GMC (oxidized) were dissolved in 30 mL of ethyl alcohol. Both are mixed under mechanical stirring at room temperature until a homogeneous mixture. Then the dispersion was ultrasonicated for 30 min. Afterwards, the mixture is kept under mechanical stirring for 5 h at room temperature with an Ar-H2 (90%-10%) atmosphere in order to remove isolate oxygen. After reaction, the obtained products were filtrated, washed with ultrapure water and then vacuum dried. The impregnated carbon sample was heated in a quartz furnace a flowing Ar-H2 environment while increasing temperature from the room temperature to 250 °C over 1 h then to 400 °C over 2 h. The result sample denoted Pt/GMC electrocatalyst [21-22]. C. Synthesis of Pt/rGO Graphene oxide (GO) was synthesized from graphite powder using modified Hummer’s method. In brief, 1 g of graphite and 0.5 g of sodium nitrate were mixed together followed by the addition of 23 mL of concentrate sulphuric acid under constant stirring. After 1 h, 3 g of KMnO4 was added gradually to the above solution while keeping the temperature less than 20°C to prevent overheating and explosion. The mixture was stirred at 35 °C for 12 h and the resulting solution was diluted by adding 500 mL of water under vigorous stirring to ensure the completion of reaction with KMnO4. The suspension was further treated with 30% H2O2 solution (5 mL). The resulting mixture was washed with HCl and ethanol respectively, followed by filtration and drying, graphene oxide sheets were thus obtained [23]. For the synthesis of Pt/rGO, it applies exactly the same procedure described for Pt/GMC. D. Characterization techniques and electrochemical measurements XRD patterns were collected on a Bruker D8 Advance X- ray diffractometer with Cu Kα radiation. SEM characterization was performed using a JEOL model JSM-7100F operating in SEM and GB-Low modes at 20 keV and 2 KeV respectively and EDS detector from Oxford Instruments. The performance of electrocatalysts and commercial catalyst (P/C) for room temperature methanol oxidation reaction was measured in electrochemical work station BASi-epsilon (potentiostat/ galvanostat). A conventional three-electrode cell consisting of the glassy carbon (GC) working electrode, Pt wire as counter electrode and Ag/AgCl reference electrode were used for the cyclic voltammetry studies. A glassy carbon electrode (3 mm in diameter) was sequentially polished with 0.05 μm Al2O3 and then washed. The catalyst ink was prepared by ultrasonically dispersing 10 mg catalyst in 1 mL of ethanol and 60μL Nafion/water (25% Nafion) for 45 min. 10 μL of the dispersion was transferred onto the GC and then dried in the air for 30 min. The electrolyte solution for methanol oxidation reaction consists of 0.5 M CH3OH and 0.5 M H2SO4 and the CV’s were recorded at a scanning rate of 30 mV/s and 20 cycles for each. III. RESULTS AND DISCUSSION XRD patterns for Pt/rGO and Pt/GMC electrocatalysts are shown in Fig. 1. For both cases, the diffraction peaks at 39°, 46°, 68°, 81° and 86° were due to Pt (111), (200), (220), (311) and (222) reflections respectively, which confirmed a face centered cubic structure of Pt (JCPDS 071-3756) and are in
  3. 3. good agreement with the literature [24-25]. There was no evidence of peaks related to platinum oxide. Fig. 1. XRD pattern of Pt/rGO and Pt/GMC The metal crystallite size were calculated from Pt(111) reflection according to the Debye-Scherrer equation: DXRD = 0.94λ/(B2θcosθmax), where DXRD is the crystallite size, λ is the X-ray wavelength (0.154 nm), B2θ is the full width at half maximum and θmax is the angle at peak maximum. The crystallite size for Pt/rGO and Pt/GMC were 13.7 and 11.7 nm respectively [26]. Fig. 2a, shows an SEM image of GMC illustrating a rope- like morphology that consist in graphene sheets with turbostratic structure and EDS spectrum which shows the elemental chemical composition of the graphitic mesoporous carbon with negligible traces of F (0.78% wt) and Si (0.1% wt). An SEM image of Pt/GMC showing a high dispersion of Pt nanoparticles on the catalyst support, as well as the EDS spectrum revealed the presence of Pt are illustrated in Fig. 2b. The Fig. 2c, shows an SEM image of GO illustrating a laminar morphology that consist in graphene sheets and EDS spectrum which shows the elemental chemical composition of the graphene oxide with negligible traces of K (0.12% wt) and S (0.31% wt). Finally, an SEM image of Pt/rGO showing a high dispersion of Pt nanoparticles on the catalyst support, as well as the EDS spectrum revealed the presence of Pt are illustrated in Fig. 2d. This is in accordance with the reported in literature [27-30]. With respecto to electrocatalysts, the particle size distribution (inset in figures 2b and 2d) were carried out by a count of about 200 particles in both cases, concluding that the average particle size for Pt/rGO and Pt/GMC were 12.46 and 13.8 nm respectively [31-32]. The electrocatalytic activity given by mass activity (the current density is normalized to the platinum loading on the electrodes) of the electrocatalysts Pt/rGO, Pt/GMC and commercial catalysts Pt/C for room temperature methanol oxidation reaction, were obtained by cyclic voltammetry in a conventional three-electrode cell using the conditions described above. In all cases, typically features of methanol oxidation were observed, that is, two oxidation peaks corresponding to the oxidation of methanol and intermediate carbonaceous species (ICS), which occurred at around 0.75 V and 0.55 V respectively (Fig. 3). The chemisorbed CO specie is considered as a poisoning on pure Pt surface, and are more difficult to oxidize that all intermediate carbonaceous species formed during the methanol oxidation reaction (MOR); to free the pure platinum, is necessary to dissociate the water molecules and cause the oxidation of CO to CO2, however, this is achieved at high values of potential [33]; it has been shown that the incursion of a second metal (i.e., Ruthenium) [34] or hydroxyl and carboxyl functional groups anchored to the catalytic support [35], can dissociate water molecules at very low potential, and contribute to the release of the active sites of Pt increasing the electrocatalytic activity in the MOR. Currently this process is known as bifunctional mechanism theory [36-37]. On the other hand, the ratio of the forward anodic peak current (If) to the reverse anodic peak current (Ib) denoted by ICO, was used to measure the tolerance of electrocatalyst to accumulation of ICS, particularly CO; a higher ratio indicates more effective removal of the poisoning species on the catalyst surface [38]. Fig. 2. SEM images and EDS profiles of a) GMC; b) Pt/GMC; c) GO; d) Pt/rGO
  4. 4. According to what explained above and the experimental results, the electrocatalyst Pt/GMC had higher electrocatalytic activity (627 mA/mgPt) and better antipoisoning ability (ICO = 1.07) relative to MOR, than Pt/rGO (332 mA/mgPt, ICO = 1.04) and Pt/C (371 mA/mgPt, ICO = 1.04) catalysts. The improved performance of Pt/GMC toward the MOR, can be explained by the small particle size, high dispersion of the nanoparticles of Pt and the oxygen groups found in the catalyst support due to its preprocessing functionalization. Moreover, the interaction between Pt nanoparticles, with graphitized mesoporous carbon (with a rope-like morphology), promotes free flow of CO2 molecules improving the electrocatalytic activity towards methanol oxidation [3]. Fig. 3. CV curves of Pt/GMC, Pt/rGO and Pt/C IV. CONCLUSIONS The high dispersion of Pt nanoparticles and the oxygenates groups on GMC, were decisive factors in increasing electrocatalytic activity of Pt/GMC, also produced a higher level of CO-tolerance to intermediate carbonaceous species and higher efficiency to remove them. This study shows that the electrocatalyst Pt/GMC deserve a deeper analysis on the development of anodic catalysts for direct methanol fuel cell. Currently they are applied characterization techniques such as: Raman spectoscopy, high resolution transmission electron microscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, chronoampero- metric tests and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, in order to make a more complete study of electrocatalysts. 