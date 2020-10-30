Successfully reported this slideshow.
HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WAT CH?V=IDOCN2CO_YY&T=1283S 1.假如下週耶穌就要來了，你要怎 麼生活? 2.你對末世的看法如何?你要如何預 備末世? 3.彼此代禱
合一的教會 林前三1-9
1.引言  教會最難得的就是合一，卻也是神最看 重；教會像神的家，分裂是傷痛  哥林多教會為何軟弱?背景、組成複雜  弟兄姐妹對簿公堂、家庭亂倫、結黨紛 爭、拜偶像、領聖餐時醉酒  神沒有放棄教會，保羅仍溫柔相勸
 弟兄軟弱要用溫柔的話將他挽回  加六1弟兄們，若有人偶然被過犯 所勝，你們屬靈的人就當用溫柔的 心把他挽回過來；又當自己小心， 恐怕也被引誘。(ex:勸人不要賭博)
 Ex:小魚受到驚嚇從魚缸跳出來， 然後就死掉了  跌倒的人也不願意離開教會，都是 受到驚嚇，小組生活很重要  建立一間不會使人驚嚇的教會  Ex:小孩做錯事，不敢告訴家人
 您可能覺得教會讓人害怕、失望，但 神沒有放棄，仍派祂的僕人牧養  照聖經真理治理教會，不是經營公司  提前五1-2不可嚴責老年人，只要勸他 如同父親；勸少年人如同弟兄； 2 勸 老年婦女如同母親；勸少年婦女如同 姊妹；總要清清潔潔的。
2.合一的方法  一起來學習保羅在哥林多教會如 何勸勉教會合一  V1-2說話要用智慧，學習換句話 說，或是慢慢說
 弗四15唯用愛心說誠實話，凡事 長進，連於元首基督。  我們喜歡說誠實話，有時候缺少 了愛心。Ex:不可惹兒女的氣
 保羅為什麼要用奶餵他們  因為他們不能吃，有些話不是每一個 人都能接受的。  溝通中傾聽方才是主動的，學習表達  箴二十五11一 句 話 說 得 合 宜 ， 就 如 金 蘋 果 在 銀 網 子 裡 。  雅一19要快快地聽，慢慢地說...
 每個人都愛教會仍有紛爭，常常是 因為話講得不合宜；憑血氣講話  雅1:20b人的怒氣並不成就神的義。  Ex:自己的牧養經驗，提醒自己不 要再犯。夫妻互動也不要一直去踩 對方的地雷。宣教士會離開宣教地 常常是因為另一位宣教士。
 另一個問題，保羅並不是要將基督 徒分成屬靈的或屬肉體的(當時教 會受到二元論的影響)  基督徒應該都是屬靈的，可惜有些 貪愛世界，活得像屬肉體  教會的問題都是來自這些屬肉體的
 v3人只要屬肉體就有這些問題:嫉妒、 紛爭(從世界、血氣而來)  難怪耶穌說不從靈生不能進神國； 如果神國都是嫉妒紛爭，沒有人想 進去。  所以教會不要讓世界錯誤的價值觀 進入。另一個挑戰是教會不要跟世 界脫節。
3.跟隨領袖(屬靈父母)  V4-5哥林多教會有派系；他們有自 己比較喜歡的領袖，喜歡有口才的  因為他們沒有信仰的基礎，不知元 首是基督
只隨著人的喜好而選擇跟隨 對象。Ex:政治取向 保羅告訴他們，領袖無非是 執事(僕人、揚起的塵土)、 屬靈父母，以區長名子分區
 領袖必須連結於基督，不能自高自大  v7所以我們有什麼可誇的呢?ex:有些人 喜歡誇教會大或人多、恩賜多，但若 不是行在神的心意中，神仍會管教EX: 牧師當神崇拜很危險
 現今的的基督徒喜歡選教會，選講道 強的，資源多的，而不願委身  Ex:小羊跑到別的教會吃草  因為驕傲，而不願跟隨領袖  說我只跟隨耶穌，也是驕傲
 v6不同的領袖有不同的恩賜，有人栽 種，有人澆灌，是神叫我們成長  領袖的定義:只要是領袖，就跟隨EX:法 包隊長、歐巴桑當牧師  跟隨領袖很重要，我們都需要被澆灌
 不要躲在教會中或是一直換教會， 教會是信仰耶穌是主的一群人，加 入在當中  不但如此，也要加入成為栽種和澆 灌的
 不然就只是白佔地土  路十三7就對管園的說：『看哪，我這三年來 到這無花果樹前找果子，竟找不著。把它砍了 吧，何必白占地土呢？』
4.單獨獎勵  v8栽種的和澆灌的，都是一樣，但 將來各人要照自己的工夫得自己的 賞賜。Ex:作報告分組  所以就算你分到的組別不是很強(人 的眼光)，但神仍會照著你的付出獎 賞。
 我們教會沒有很大，仍有神的託付  忠心做好神所託付的，陪伴及鼓勵 弟兄姐妹，傳福音給失喪的人。 Ex:素貞連假帶外籍同事去旅遊
 我們以為可以為神做什麼?  我們以為我們的成就對神很重 要(ex:父母希望小孩比自己強?)  v9其實我們神手中的工作；神 所耕種的田地；所建造的房屋。
 有哪個老闆會把員工當產業?  我們是神眼中的無價之寶  所以祂願意以自己來跟我們交換  這是教會合一最大的根基  知道神如此看重我們，我們就會彼此 看重
