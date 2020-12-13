Successfully reported this slideshow.
一、道成肉身：表明神的愛 約9(一)4：9神差祂獨生子到世間來 ，使我們藉著祂得生，神愛我們的 心，在此就顯明了 你認為「愛」是什麼？
二、有恩典 恩典是不能賺取，也不配得到的。 是神無條件的愛與接納。 在每天的生活中都充滿神的恩典 但最大的恩典就是耶穌的救恩(弗一： 3~14)：1.罪得赦免2.得兒子的名份3. 領受聖靈
三、有真理 真理是什麼？(約18：37~38) 1.是真實的(約壹5：20) 2.有準則和規範(約參3~4)
四、先有恩典再有真理 約八：11耶穌說：我也不定你的 罪，去吧！從此不要再犯罪了。 約8：32你們必曉得真理，真理必 叫你們得以自由。 約16：13只等真理的聖靈來，祂 要引導你們明白一切的真理
耶穌為門徒的禱告 約17：17求祢用真理使他們成聖，你 的道就是真理 ＊.參孫的故事
[龍潭聖潔會] 日期：20201213

