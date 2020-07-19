Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Detail Introduction of Metal Building Kits The metal building kits are the building in which the load-bearing structure ma...
Classification of steel structure buildings Large-span structure The higher the span of the structure, the more significan...
Bracing System The main functions of the bracing system are: 1) The strut beam transmits the longitudinal horizontal force...
Trim and Flashing for Portal Steel Frame The trim and flashing used for waterproofing. Generally refers to the colored met...
Wall Corner Trim The Wall corner trim placed at the corners of the exterior walls of the metal building to cover the joint...
Roof Ridge Cap The metal ridge trim is at the highest point of the ridge, where the two roof panels overlap, the trim arra...
Multi-story and high-rise steel structure buildings Due to the excellent comprehensive benefits of the steel structure, it...
1. Beam flanges, webs, and columns are all fully penetration welded, that is, fully welded nodes; 2. The beam flange and t...
Ordinary bolts divided into C bolts and A, B bolts. Class A, B bolts are suitable for the installation of essential struct...
The current building mainly adopts the hot riveting method. That is, the rivet is first heated to expand at high temperatu...
Detail introduction of metal building kits
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Detail introduction of metal building kits

60 views

Published on

The metal building kits are the building in which the load-bearing structure made of building steel. The main structure is usually composed of beams, columns, truss and other members made of section steel and steel plate. Purlins, bracing, and tie-beam made of C-shaped steel, round steel, angle steel, constitute the secondary structure. They are together with the enclosed structure, such as the roof, floor, and wall, which form a complete building.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Detail introduction of metal building kits

  1. 1. Detail Introduction of Metal Building Kits The metal building kits are the building in which the load-bearing structure made of building steel. The main structure is usually composed of beams, columns, truss and other members made of section steel and steel plate. Purlins, bracing, and tie-beam made of C-shaped steel, round steel, angle steel, constitute the secondary structure. They are together with the enclosed structure, such as the roof, floor, and wall, which form a complete building. Building steel refers to hot-rolled angle steel, channel steel, I-beam, H-shaped steel, and steel pipes. The building with the load-bearing structure made of steel components called metal buildings. Light Steel Structure Buildings. L-shaped, U-shaped, Z-shaped, and tube-shaped steels cold-rolled by thin steel plates and other small steel materials such as angle steel and steel bars constitute the load-bearing structure called light steel structure buildings. The difference between Metal structure and concrete buildings Compared with traditional concrete buildings, metal structure buildings use steel plates or section steel instead of reinforced concrete, which has higher strength and better earthquake resistance. And because the components manufactured in the factory and installed on-site, the construction period significantly reduced. Due to the reusable steel, it can reduce construction waste and more environmentally friendly, so it widely used in industrial buildings and civil buildings.
  2. 2. Classification of steel structure buildings Large-span structure The higher the span of the structure, the more significant the proportion of its weight in the load. Reducing the self-weight of the structure will bring obvious economic benefits. Steel structure with the advantages of high-strength and lightweight, which suitable for large-span structures. Therefore, steel structures widely used in large-span space structures and long-span bridge structures. Portal Rigid Steel Frame The portal frame structure is mainly composed of steel columns and roof beams, and the frame is a plane loading system. To ensure longitudinal stability, which column bracing and roof bracing will arrange. The portal frame divided into several forms, 1. Typical portal steel frame. 2. Steel frame with the crane. 3. Steel frame with mezzanine structure.
  3. 3. Bracing System The main functions of the bracing system are: 1) The strut beam transmits the longitudinal horizontal force. 2) The horizontal bracing resists the horizontal force transmitted between the columns and roof beams. 3)Flange Bracing use to keep the stability of the outer plane 4) All bracing systems, together with purlin or wall girt and portal frames, which form a space system, which ensures the overall function of the space of the structure, bear, and transfers horizontal loads, and ensure the stability and convenience during the installation. Purlin and Wall Girt The main component types of purlins and wall girt are C-type or Z-type steel, and the size of the cross-section needs to determine through the load calculation. Compared with the Z-section, the mechanical properties of the C-section are quite different, C section steel connects to the portal frame bolted. The Z-section can rigidly connect by substantial overlap, which can calculate as a continuous beam.
  4. 4. Trim and Flashing for Portal Steel Frame The trim and flashing used for waterproofing. Generally refers to the colored metal sheet bending parts at the door, window, corner, eaves, canopy, and other parts of steel structure buildings. Base Trim The base trim is a barrier between the bottom of the exterior wall cladding and the foundation. Angle steel bolted to the edge of the concrete floor. The base trim is connected to the angle steel, forming a ledge under the exterior wall panel. The Base trim uses to prevent the bottom of the wall panel from contacting the concrete slab and protect the metal sheet, and cover the irregularities of the foundation edges to make the foundation edges more neat and beautiful.
  5. 5. Wall Corner Trim The Wall corner trim placed at the corners of the exterior walls of the metal building to cover the joints where the sidewalls and the end wall panels meet for waterproof and decoration. Gutter The gutter is an essential component of the roof drainage system, which used to collect rainwater and drain it through the downspout temporarily. The overlap of the gutter is 100mm, and rivets connect the overlap. Gutter classification: 1. steel plate. 2. galvanized plate. 3. stainless steel. 4. metal color sheet.
  6. 6. Roof Ridge Cap The metal ridge trim is at the highest point of the ridge, where the two roof panels overlap, the trim arranged along the hill, where the two ribs intersect. The ridge trim cap erects after the roof panel finishes installing.
  7. 7. Multi-story and high-rise steel structure buildings Due to the excellent comprehensive benefits of the steel structure, it has also been widely used in many and high-rise civil buildings in recent years. Its structure mainly includes a multi-layer frame, frame-bracing structure, Framed-tube structure, Suspended structure, Mega Frame Structure, etc. The multi-stories steel frame is composed of steel beams and columns and can withstand vertical and horizontal loads. The frame structure should meet not only the requirements of strength and stability but also ensure the overall strength of the frame. The steel frame has ample internal space and flexible layout, which can meet the needs of different buildings, and the construction speed is fast. The steel frame structure mainly made of steel, which is one of the main types of building structures. There are three forms of a rigid connection between beam and column.
  8. 8. 1. Beam flanges, webs, and columns are all fully penetration welded, that is, fully welded nodes; 2. The beam flange and the column are full penetration welded while beam web and column bolted, that is, the welding and bolts mixing joint; 3. The flange and web plate of beam, and column are all bolted, that is, fully bolted nodes; Standard Methods For Steel Building Structure Connection There are three conventional methods for steel building structure connection : A. Steel Building Structure connection-Welding The welded connection is the primary connection method for steel structures. According to the relative positions of the two weldments: butt weld, overlap weld, T joint, and corner joint. B. Steel Building Structure connection-Bolting Bolt connection divided into ordinary bolts and high-strength bolts.
  9. 9. Ordinary bolts divided into C bolts and A, B bolts. Class A, B bolts are suitable for the installation of essential structures where large shear forces need to transmit at the connection part. And Class C bolts are ideal for temporary fixing in the erection of steel structures. Ordinary bolts are for temporary connection and the connection of removable static load structures. Among them, Class A and B bolts rarely used at present, and high-strength bolts replace them. Therefore, the standard bolts generally refer to C bolts. C. Steel Building Structure Connection-Rivet A rivet is a type of tight member composed of a head and a nail rod. It mainly completes the connection work by the friction generated by its deformation. The specific connection methods include cold riveting and hot riveting.
  10. 10. The current building mainly adopts the hot riveting method. That is, the rivet is first heated to expand at high temperature, and then the rivet is quickly driven into the rivet hole. The rivet will shrink after cooling, but the steel plates will prevent the shrinkage deformation process on both sides.

×