Історична гра “Видатні українці”
І тур “Діячі Київської Русі”
Він написав «Повість минулих літ».
Нестор-літописець
Прибив щит на воротах Царгорода.
Князь Олег
Цього князя називали «тестем Європи».
Князь Ярослав Мудрий
З черепа цього уславленого воїна печенізький хан Куря наказав зробити золотий келих з написом «Чужого бажаючи, своє згуби...
Князь Святослав
Народ його називав «Червоне Сонечко».
Князь Володимир Великий
Її чоловіка стратили повсталі деревляни.
Княгиня Ольга
Перший митрополит київський з русичів, автор «Слова про закон і благодать».
Іларіон
Ім’я його було настільки шановане нащадками, що згодом виникла легенда про те, що нібито візантійський імператор надіслав...
Шапка Мономаха
У 988р. завдяки Володимиру Великому сталася визначна історична подія.
Хрещення Київської Русі
«Українські гетьмани»
Перший, найбільш відомий гетьман, прозваний у народі Байдою.
Дмитро Вишневецький
Гетьман, який одержав друге прізвище від назви сумки для стріл.
Петро Сагайдачний
Цей гетьман очолив Національно- визвольну війну українського народу.
Богдан Хмельницький
Його було обрано гетьманом на Чорній раді в Ніжині, у листах до московського царя називав себе «Івашка».
Іван Брюховецький
За часів Богдана Хмельницького цей гетьман був писарем.
Іван Виговський
Прізвищем цього гетьмана названо стиль в архітектурі.
Іван Мазепа
Автор першої української Конституції.
Пилип Орлик
Гетьман, якого називали «сонцем Руїни».
Петро Дорошенко
Останній український гетьман.
Кирило Розумовський
«Діячі культури ХІХ ст.»
Видатний український історик, один з керівників Кирило- Мефодіївського братства.
Микола Костомаров
Автор першого українського історичного роману «Чорна рада».
Пантелеймон Куліш
Видатний український поет, художник, суспільно- політичний діяч.
Тарас Григорович Шевченко
Український історик, лідер хлопоманів.
Володимир Антонович
Основоположник української класичної музики.
Микола Лисенко
У 1874р. у львівському студентському журналі «Друг» з’явилися його вірші під псевдонімом Джеджалик.
Іван Франко
Цей видатний художник народився у слободі Ожинівка м. Чугуєва на Харківщині. Його батько служив рядовим солдатом чугуївсь...
Ілля Рєпін
Уродженка Катеринослава, засновниця теософії.
Катерина Блаватська
Автор картини «Місячна ніч на Дніпрі».
Архип Куїнджі
“Видатні люди незалежної України”
Видатний кардіохірург, директор Інституту серцево-судинної хірургії.
Микола Амосов
Перший президент незалежної України.
Леонід Кравчук
Краща українська естрадна співачка ХХ ст., «герой України»
Таїсія Повалій
Письменник-дисидент, журналіст, один із засновників Народного руху України.
В’ячеслав Чорновіл
Відомий актор театру і кіно, зіграв понад 50 ролей у кіно і 100 у театрі. 1999- 2001рр. – міністр культури та мистецтва.
Богдан Ступка
Голова Верховної Ради України, за якого була прийнята Конституція 1996 року.
Олександр Мороз
Українська співачка, переможниця Євро- бачення-2004.
Руслана Лижичко
Тренер київського «Динамо», на його честь названо стадіон «Динамо», «Герой України».
Валерій Лобановський
Переможець президентських виборів-2004.
Віктор Ющенко
«Українські спортсмени»
Кращий футболіст Європи 1975р., тренер української національної збірної з футболу (2003).
Олег Блохін
Українська «золота рибка», плавчиня.
Яна Клочкова
Спортсмен-легкоатлет, 35- кратний рекордсмен світу, переможець чемпіонатів світу, олімпійський чемпіон, «Герой України».
Сергій Бубка
Відомі брати- боксери.
Віталій та Володимир Клички
Разом із матір’ю організувала Федерацію гімнастики України. Нагороджена орденом княгині Ольги ІІІ ступеня.
Ірина Дерюгіна
Володар «Золотого м’яча».
Андрій Шевченко
Екс-чемпіон світу із шахів.
Руслан Пономарьов
Лідер збірної України зі спортивної гімнастики.
Лілія Подкопаєва
Музична пауза
ІІ ТУР. «Оратор»  «Хто, на мою думку, є найвидатнішим українцем і чому?»
ІІІ ТУР. «Мій коник» Вірші українських поетів
Музична пауза
ІV ТУР. «Практикум» Українські актори і режисери.
«У Леоніда Федоровича душа – як окраєць хліба, хоч до рани прикладай».
Леонід Биков
«Мої фільми схожі на яблуні: добре потрусив – набрав 500 яблук, погано – упало штук 10».
Олександр Довженко
 «Його в обличчя знали вже мільйони.  Вкрай приносив славу світову,  Чекали зйомки, зали, павільйони,  Чекало все!  І...
Іван Миколайчук
Є.Гофман мені сказав: «Будеш грати Мазепу чи не будеш – собак все одно на мене повісять».
Богдан Ступка
«Мене дивує, що мене так добре приймали в усіх куточках світу, і тільки у Львові, моєму рідному місті, як у радянські час...
Роман Віктюк
V ТУР. «Підказка»
Іван Котляревський М.Грушевський
Григорій Сковорода Роксолана
П.Скоропадський С.Крушельницька
В.Винниченко І.Мечніков
С.Ротару Б.Патон
М.Міхновський А.Ярославна
А.Шептицький С.Петлюра
О.Вишня  Леся Українка
С.Бандера І.Сірко
Д.Галицький Н.Махно
В.Сосюра В. Вернадський
Л.Курбас К.Білокур
