Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
In Year 5 you studied the Anglo Saxons Give yourself 2 minutes to jot down as many facts about the Anglo Saxons that you c...
By the year 800, our country was made up of many different kingdoms. Each had its own king.
Barton Seagrave didn’t exist in the year 800, but can you work out from the map which kingdom our area would have been in?
Barton Seagrave didn’t exist in the year 800, but can you work out from the map which kingdom our area would have been in?
By 800, the Saxons were mostly Christian and the pagan Gods had largely been forgotten.
Many Christian monasteries were built where monks dedicated their life to God.
The monasteries were often in quite remote places.
One monastery was built on the island of Lindisfarne. The island came to be known as Holy Island.
Lindisfarne is just off the coast of Northumberland in the North- East of our country.
Lindisfarne is quite remote. Even today, it is a long way from the nearest large town.
Lindisfarne is an unusual place. When the tide is in, it is an island surrounded by the North Sea.
When the tide is out, for a few hours a day, Lindisfarne is connected to the mainland by a very narrow strip of land that ...
Task 1: Why do you think Saxon Monks chose Lindisfarne as a place to build a monastery and live. Write down as many reason...
The monastery (or priory) on Lindisfarne was originally a wooden building. The ruins of a later stone building can still b...
This is the Lindisfarne Stone. It was found on the island.
Task 2: What do you think the carvings on the Lindisfarne stone show? You should point to evidence to explain you answers:...
Lindisfarne rev
Lindisfarne rev
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lindisfarne rev

31 views

Published on

Lesson 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lindisfarne rev

  1. 1. In Year 5 you studied the Anglo Saxons Give yourself 2 minutes to jot down as many facts about the Anglo Saxons that you can remember.
  2. 2. By the year 800, our country was made up of many different kingdoms. Each had its own king.
  3. 3. Barton Seagrave didn’t exist in the year 800, but can you work out from the map which kingdom our area would have been in?
  4. 4. Barton Seagrave didn’t exist in the year 800, but can you work out from the map which kingdom our area would have been in?
  5. 5. By 800, the Saxons were mostly Christian and the pagan Gods had largely been forgotten.
  6. 6. Many Christian monasteries were built where monks dedicated their life to God.
  7. 7. The monasteries were often in quite remote places.
  8. 8. One monastery was built on the island of Lindisfarne. The island came to be known as Holy Island.
  9. 9. Lindisfarne is just off the coast of Northumberland in the North- East of our country.
  10. 10. Lindisfarne is quite remote. Even today, it is a long way from the nearest large town.
  11. 11. Lindisfarne is an unusual place. When the tide is in, it is an island surrounded by the North Sea.
  12. 12. When the tide is out, for a few hours a day, Lindisfarne is connected to the mainland by a very narrow strip of land that can be crossed on foot.
  13. 13. Task 1: Why do you think Saxon Monks chose Lindisfarne as a place to build a monastery and live. Write down as many reasons as you can think of.
  14. 14. The monastery (or priory) on Lindisfarne was originally a wooden building. The ruins of a later stone building can still be seen.
  15. 15. This is the Lindisfarne Stone. It was found on the island.
  16. 16. Task 2: What do you think the carvings on the Lindisfarne stone show? You should point to evidence to explain you answers: Eg “I think it could show… because…” Try to identify more than one possibility. Don’t Google it, the whole point is to use your own historical detective skills! The pictures of the stone are on the final slide.

×