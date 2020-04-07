Successfully reported this slideshow.
УТВОРЕННЯ ВІДХОДІВ ПРИ ЕКСПЛУАТАЦІЇ СУДЕН
ЩО ТАКЕ СМІТТЯ? Сміття - всі види продовольчих, побутових та експлуатаційних відходів (виключаючи свіжу рибу і її залишки)...
ЗА СКЛАДОМ МЕТАЛЕВІ НЕМЕТАЛЕВІ КОМБІНОВАНІ ЗА СТАНОМ ТВЕРДІ РІДКІ ГАЗОПОДІБНІ ЗА ТОКСИЧНІСТЮ ТОКСИЧНІ НЕТОКСИЧНІ КЛАСИФІКА...
ПЛАН УПРАВЛІННЯ СМІТТЯМ (РОЗРОБЛЯЄТЬСЯ ДЛЯ КОЖНОГО СУДНА) Запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям у відповідності до вимог До...
Виконання вимог Додатка V МАРПОЛ 73/78 щодо запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям з судна передбачає: Скидання в море Спалю...
КАПІТАНСУДНА Відповідальність за виконання вимог Додатка V МАРПОЛ 73/78 щодо запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям СТАРПОМ ...
МІСЦЯ ЗБЕРІГАННЯ СМІТТЯ НА СУДНІ І. Для збору та зберігання різних категорій сміття на судні передбачені спеціальні ємност...
На судні ємності забезпечують - тривале роздільне зберігання категорій сміття, які заборонено скидати в море і підлягають ...
Сміття поділяється на 10 категорій: А категорія - пластмаси B категорія – харчові відходи С категорія – побутові відходи D...
ПОРЯДОК ЗБОРУ СМІТТЯ 1. На судні забезпечується роздільний збір наступних категорій сміття: пластмаси, скидання якої з су...
ПОРЯДОК ВИДАЛЕННЯ СМІТТЯ • Видалення сміття на приймальні споруди в портах проводиться як на берегові споруди або в берего...
ДОДАТОК V до Конвенції МАРПОЛ 73/78 Правила запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям з суден І. Обладнання: Згідно Додатку V к...
Дозволяється скид у море Заборонено скид у море 1. На відстані більше 12 миль від берега харчових відходів; 2. На відстані...
ІІІ. Документи 1. «Свідоцтво про типове схвалення суднового інсинератора». Видається заводом-виробником у ксерокопії з ори...
Garbage

Garbage

  1. 1. УТВОРЕННЯ ВІДХОДІВ ПРИ ЕКСПЛУАТАЦІЇ СУДЕН
  2. 2. ЩО ТАКЕ СМІТТЯ? Сміття - всі види продовольчих, побутових та експлуатаційних відходів (виключаючи свіжу рибу і її залишки), які утворюються в процесі нормальної експлуатації судна і підлягають постійному або періодичному видаленню. Практично все сміття може бути перероблене в іншу корисну продукцію. Харчові відходи - будь-які використані або невикористані харчові продукти, такі як фрукти, овочі, молочні продукти, птиця, м'ясні продукти, харчові залишки, частинки харчових продуктів, а також всі інші матеріали, забруднені такими відходами і утворені на борту суден, головним чином на камбузі і в місцях прийому їжі. Відходи експлуатаційні - всі відходи від операцій з вантажем, відходи технічної експлуатації і залишки вантажу.
  3. 3. ЗА СКЛАДОМ МЕТАЛЕВІ НЕМЕТАЛЕВІ КОМБІНОВАНІ ЗА СТАНОМ ТВЕРДІ РІДКІ ГАЗОПОДІБНІ ЗА ТОКСИЧНІСТЮ ТОКСИЧНІ НЕТОКСИЧНІ КЛАСИФІКАЦІЯ ВІДХОДІВ
  4. 4. ПЛАН УПРАВЛІННЯ СМІТТЯМ (РОЗРОБЛЯЄТЬСЯ ДЛЯ КОЖНОГО СУДНА) Запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям у відповідності до вимог Додатка V МАРПОЛ 73/78 забезпечується виконанням рекомендацій цього Плану, рекомендацій і вказівок адміністрації портів судна, що містяться в обов'язкових правилах портів, які видаються на судно при оформленні приходу в порт
  5. 5. Виконання вимог Додатка V МАРПОЛ 73/78 щодо запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям з судна передбачає: Скидання в море Спалювання Передача не берегові приймальні споруди Збір Сортування
  6. 6. КАПІТАНСУДНА Відповідальність за виконання вимог Додатка V МАРПОЛ 73/78 щодо запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям СТАРПОМ Виконання судном комплексних заходів щодо запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям РОБОЧАГРУПА 1.Призначена особа, відповідальна за виконання цього Плану-БОЦМАН 2. Матрос, судновий №2 3. Моторист, судновий №1 Загальні положення
  7. 7. МІСЦЯ ЗБЕРІГАННЯ СМІТТЯ НА СУДНІ І. Для збору та зберігання різних категорій сміття на судні передбачені спеціальні ємності ІІ. Спеціальні ємності розміщуються по лівому та правому борту та МКВ
  8. 8. На судні ємності забезпечують - тривале роздільне зберігання категорій сміття, які заборонено скидати в море і підлягають передачі на берегові приймальні споруди в портах -короткочасне зберігання харчових відходів, які можуть скидатися в море за межами 12 мильної зони - короткочасне зберігання промасленого ганчір’я в машинному відділенні перед здачею його на приймальні споруди в портах
  9. 9. Сміття поділяється на 10 категорій: А категорія - пластмаси B категорія – харчові відходи С категорія – побутові відходи D категорія – кулінарний жир Е категорія – зола інсинераторів F категорія – експлуатаційні відходи G категорія – залишки вантажу H категорія – туші тварин I категорія – рибальське спорядження J категорія – електронні відходи
  10. 10. ПОРЯДОК ЗБОРУ СМІТТЯ 1. На судні забезпечується роздільний збір наступних категорій сміття: пластмаси, скидання якої з суден заборонено скрізь харчових відходів іншого суднового сміття, яке заборонено скидати в особливих районах промасленого ганчір’я, скидання якого в море заборонено скрізь 2.Кожна категорія сміття збирається тільки в ємність, призначену для цієї категорії, про що свідчить напис на ємності 3. Промащене ганчір’я збирають в машинному відділенні для подальшої здачі його на берег 4. Первинний збір суднового сміття і пластмас здійснюється в кошики для збору сміття, встановлених в житлових і службових приміщеннях, а харчових відходів у відра, встановлені в приміщенні камбуза 5.Сортування сміття за категоріями здійснюється безпосередньо біля ємностей зберігання
  11. 11. ПОРЯДОК ВИДАЛЕННЯ СМІТТЯ • Видалення сміття на приймальні споруди в портах проводиться як на берегові споруди або в берегові сміттєві контейнери, так і на плавучі збирачі • Після видалення сміття на берег на приймальні споруди або плавучий збірник повинна бути квитанція, що підтверджує факт здачі сміття. Факт видалення сміття в море і в портах на приймальні споруди або плавучий збірник фіксується в Журналі реєстрації операцій зі сміттям Передача сміття на берег • Видалення сміття в море проводиться тільки після отримання дозволу від вахтового помічника капітана, який несе ходову вахту на містку, і отримання координат положення судна на початок скидання для внесення в Журнал реєстрації Скидання сміття в море • Спалювання сміття в інсинераторі (сміттєспалювальна піч)Спалювання
  12. 12. ДОДАТОК V до Конвенції МАРПОЛ 73/78 Правила запобігання забрудненню моря сміттям з суден І. Обладнання: Згідно Додатку V кожне судно повинне мати на борту наступне обладнання: 1. Три ємності для збору та зберігання сміття з маркуванням «Пластик», «Харчові відходи», «Побутові відходи». Ці ємності повинні мати кріплення до палуби і щільно закриватися кришками. 2. Пристрій для обробки сміття - подрібнювачі або млинові пристрої, здатні забезпечити подрібнення до розмірів менше 25мм. 3. Пресувачі для зменшення об’єму сміття. 4. Інсинератор - високотемпературна піч для спалювання всіх видів сміття і нафтових відходів (шламу), вона повинна відповідати «Стандартним технічним вимогам ІМО» і мати температуру спалювання вище 1000°С.
  13. 13. Дозволяється скид у море Заборонено скид у море 1. На відстані більше 12 миль від берега харчових відходів; 2. На відстані більше 3 миль від берега - подрібнених до розмірів не більше 25 мм харчових відходів 3. На відстані більше 12 миль від берега залишки вантажу, які не мають шкідливих домішок та туші тварин 4. Як виняток, скид сміття при аварійних ситуаціях для забезпечення безпечності судна та спасіння людського життя 1. Категорично заборонено скидання в будь-якій точці Світового океану всіх видів пластмас і виробів з синтетики 2. Зола від спалювання пластику заборонена до скиду у будь-якій точці Світового океану, вона має специфічний вид і підлягає збору, зберіганню і здачі в порту 3. Скид кулінарного жиру Особливі райони: Середземне, Балтійське, Чорне, Червоне моря, Північне море з Ірландським і Кельтським морями і Англійським каналом. Карибське море з Мексиканською затокою, район заток (Перська затока), район Антарктики •на відстані більше 12 миль від берега – харчових відходів, подрібнених до розмірів не більше 25 мм •на відстані більше 3 миль від берега в Карибському морі - харчових відходів, подрібнених до розмірів не більше 25 мм Скид інших категорій сміття в особливих районах категорично заборонений ІІ. Нормативи скиду:
  14. 14. ІІІ. Документи 1. «Свідоцтво про типове схвалення суднового інсинератора». Видається заводом-виробником у ксерокопії з оригіналу акта випробувань головного зразка класифікаційним товариством. 2. «Свідоцтво про запобігання забрудненню сміттям» 3. «План поводження із сміттям» (GMP). Розробляється для кожного судна, в залежності від його обладнання, призначення судна, екіпажу, державною та англійською мовами. 4. «Журнал операцій зі сміттям» у нього вносяться записи про операції зі сміттям, за категоріями, посторінково підписується капітаном, зберігається в доступному для перевірки місці, пред'являється портовій владі на їх вимогу, копії записів завіряються капітаном. У журналі повинні бути пронумеровані сторінки, завірені капітаном судна. Журнал зберігається на судні 2 роки після внесення до нього останнього запису. 5. Комплект плакатів, щодо правилам поводження із сміттям, мовою Прапора судна та англійською мовою. Вони розміщуються в приміщеннях, де утворюється сміття: у каютах, їдальні, на камбузі, в кают-компанії, на ходовому містку, в салонах, вестибюлях.

