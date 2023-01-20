Batch no C05 Automatic Control of Irrigation Motor Using DTMF Technology Through Mobile Phone-1.pptx
Batch No: C05
Team Members:
K.N.L Pranitha 19911A04E2
G Venkata Dwarakeswar 19911A04D1
Nadeem Faiz 19911A04F1
Goundla Santhosh Kumar 19911A04D4
Guide Name:
Dr. M.
Krishnaiah
AUTOMATIC CONTROL OF IRRIGATION MOTOR USING DTMF
TECHNOLOGY THROUGH MOBILE PHONE
ABSTRACT
Now a day's technology is running with time, it completely occupied the life style of human beings.
Even though there is such an importance for technology in our routine life there are even people whose
lifestyles are very far to this well-known term technology. So, it is our responsibility to design few reliable
systems which can be even efficiently used by them. This basic idea gave birth to the project DTMF
controlled irrigation motor. Here the automation process is done through the microcontroller-based
technology.
The main controlling device of the whole system is a Microcontroller. DTMF decoder, relay switch are
interfaced to the microcontroller. User needs to make a call to the dedicated mobile phone at the system and
it will be answered automatically. User need to input the numbers dedicated for ON/OFF the irrigation
water pump. The DTMF decoder receives the pressed number information and feds this information to
microcontroller. Microcontroller decides whether to ON/OFF the water pump through relay switch,
depending on information from DTMF decoder. To perform this intelligent task, Microcontroller is loaded
with an intelligent program written using embedded ‘C’ language.
Aim of the project
• The project aims in designing a system which is
capable of switching ON/ OFF water pump using
mobile phone DTMF.
Objective
• Using DTMF technology to control the irrigation motor.
• Controlling from anywhere in the world.
• To make irrigation, even though the farmers are not in
their farm.
• Increase farmers income by engaging themselves in other
agricultural jobs.
• Reduce the transportation cost of the farmers.
Software’s used:
• PIC-C compiler for Embedded C programming.
• PIC kit 2 programmer for dumping code into Micro controller.
• Express SCH for Circuit design.
Major components
⮚ Regulated power supply.
⮚ PIC Microcontroller.
⮚ DTMF decoder.
⮚ Crystal Oscillator.
⮚ Reset.
⮚ LED indicators.
⮚ Relay.
⮚ AC water motor.
Working
Model
Mobile phone DTMF technology controlled irrigation motor
Block Diagram:
PIC
Circuit
PIC MICROCONTROLLER (16F72)
⮚ A microcontroller can be considered a self-contained system with a
processor, memory and peripherals and can be used as an embedded system.
⮚ The 16f72 micro controller is powerful (200 nanosecond instruction
execution) yet easy-to-program (only 35 single word instructions) CMOS
FLASH-based 8-bit microcontroller.
⮚ The PIC 16F72 is a 28 pin IC in the physical structure with 3 ports like port
A (6 pins), port B (8 pins), port C (8 pins) excluding the supply pins(4 pins).
PIN Diagram
OSCILLATOR
⮚ An electronic oscillator is an electronic circuit
that produces a repetitive Electronic signal, often a sine wave
or a square wave.
⮚ PIC micro controller internally having 4mhz clock frequency.
⮚ We are giving the 20Mhz clock frequency as an external
source for increasing the system performance
RELAY CIRCUIT
Working
• The main controlling device of the project is PIC Micro controller.
DTMF module and water motor is interfaced to the microcontroller.
• User needs to make a call to the dedicated mobile phone at the system
and it will be answered automatically. User need to input the numbers
dedicated for ON/OFF the water motor. The DTMF decoder receives
the pressed number information and feds this information to
microcontroller. Microcontroller decides whether to ON/OFF the
irrigation motor through Relay, depending on information from DTMF
decoder. Here relay works as a switch to on/off the irrigation motor. To
perform this intelligent task, Microcontroller is loaded with an
intelligent program written using embedded ‘C’ language.
Advantages of This Project
• DTMF controlled water pump.
• Low cost.
• Simple design.
• It is very useful to the farmers to switch ON/OFF the
irrigation motor at field.
• Can save the life of the farmers in case of short
circuits or animals like snakes etc.
• It can save their transportation charges.
Conclusion
1. This project investigates and proposes the
controlling of remotely or inaccessible positioned
agricultural motor water pumps based on DTMF
technology.
1. The present project will successfully demonstrate
the controlling of remotely located irrigation water
pumps for agricultural site without going and visiting
the site again and again.
Future Scope
We plan to add sensors in the given project to
monitor
1. The humidity level of the soil.
2. The temperature of the land site which is
increased due to fire out in crops.
By this method farmers can take healthy
measures to protect crops from damaging.
References
1. S. Rohit, K. Kushagra, and V. Shashank, “Dtmf Based
Remote Control System”, IEEE International Conference on
Industrial Technology (ICIT), pp. 2380-2383.
2. P.P. Mahesh, S. Khismatrao, V. Gadge, A. Thampi, and K.
Kalambe, “DTMF Based Agriculture Pump Control”, Vol. 6,
No. 3, pp. 165-169, (2016).