Control of Irrigation Motor Using DTMF Technology Through Mobile Phone-1.pptx

Jan. 20, 2023
Jan. 20, 2023
Engineering

Control of Irrigation Motor Using DTMF Technology Through Mobile Phone-1.pptx

  1. 1. Project review -2 - ECE Department 1 AUTOMATIC CONTROL OF IRRIGATION MOTOR USING DTMF TECHNOLOGY THROUGH MOBILE PHONE
  2. 2. ABSTRACT Project review -2 - ECE Department 2 Now a day's technology is running with time, it completely occupied the life style of human beings. Even though there is such an importance for technology in our routine life there are even people whose lifestyles are very far to this well-known term technology. So, it is our responsibility to design few reliable systems which can be even efficiently used by them. This basic idea gave birth to the project DTMF controlled irrigation motor. Here the automation process is done through the microcontroller-based technology. The main controlling device of the whole system is a Microcontroller. DTMF decoder, relay switch are interfaced to the microcontroller. User needs to make a call to the dedicated mobile phone at the system and it will be answered automatically. User need to input the numbers dedicated for ON/OFF the irrigation water pump. The DTMF decoder receives the pressed number information and feds this information to microcontroller. Microcontroller decides whether to ON/OFF the water pump through relay switch, depending on information from DTMF decoder. To perform this intelligent task, Microcontroller is loaded with an intelligent program written using embedded ‘C’ language.
  3. 3. Project review -2 - ECE Department 3 Aim of the project • The project aims in designing a system which is capable of switching ON/ OFF water pump using mobile phone DTMF.
  4. 4. Objective • Using DTMF technology to control the irrigation motor. • Controlling from anywhere in the world. • To make irrigation, even though the farmers are not in their farm. • Increase farmers income by engaging themselves in other agricultural jobs. • Reduce the transportation cost of the farmers. Project review -2 - ECE Department 4
  5. 5. Software’s used: • PIC-C compiler for Embedded C programming. • PIC kit 2 programmer for dumping code into Micro controller. • Express SCH for Circuit design. Project review -2 - ECE Department 5
  6. 6. Project review -2 - ECE Department 6 Major components ⮚ Regulated power supply. ⮚ PIC Microcontroller. ⮚ DTMF decoder. ⮚ Crystal Oscillator. ⮚ Reset. ⮚ LED indicators. ⮚ Relay. ⮚ AC water motor.
  7. 7. Working Model Project review -2 - ECE Department 7
  8. 8. Project review -2 - ECE Department 8 Mobile phone DTMF technology controlled irrigation motor Block Diagram: PIC
  9. 9. Project review -2 - ECE Department 9 Circuit Project review -2 - ECE Department
  10. 10. PIC MICROCONTROLLER (16F72) ⮚ A microcontroller can be considered a self-contained system with a processor, memory and peripherals and can be used as an embedded system. ⮚ The 16f72 micro controller is powerful (200 nanosecond instruction execution) yet easy-to-program (only 35 single word instructions) CMOS FLASH-based 8-bit microcontroller. ⮚ The PIC 16F72 is a 28 pin IC in the physical structure with 3 ports like port A (6 pins), port B (8 pins), port C (8 pins) excluding the supply pins(4 pins). Project review -2 - ECE Department 10
  11. 11. Project review -2 - ECE Department 11 PIN Diagram
  12. 12. OSCILLATOR ⮚ An electronic oscillator is an electronic circuit that produces a repetitive Electronic signal, often a sine wave or a square wave. ⮚ PIC micro controller internally having 4mhz clock frequency. ⮚ We are giving the 20Mhz clock frequency as an external source for increasing the system performance Project review -2 - ECE Department 12
  13. 13. RELAY CIRCUIT Project review -2 - ECE Department 13
  14. 14. Working • The main controlling device of the project is PIC Micro controller. DTMF module and water motor is interfaced to the microcontroller. • User needs to make a call to the dedicated mobile phone at the system and it will be answered automatically. User need to input the numbers dedicated for ON/OFF the water motor. The DTMF decoder receives the pressed number information and feds this information to microcontroller. Microcontroller decides whether to ON/OFF the irrigation motor through Relay, depending on information from DTMF decoder. Here relay works as a switch to on/off the irrigation motor. To perform this intelligent task, Microcontroller is loaded with an intelligent program written using embedded ‘C’ language. Project review -2 - ECE Department 14
  15. 15. Advantages of This Project • DTMF controlled water pump. • Low cost. • Simple design. • It is very useful to the farmers to switch ON/OFF the irrigation motor at field. • Can save the life of the farmers in case of short circuits or animals like snakes etc. • It can save their transportation charges. Project review -2 - ECE Department 15
  16. 16. Conclusion Project review -2 - ECE Department 16 1. This project investigates and proposes the controlling of remotely or inaccessible positioned agricultural motor water pumps based on DTMF technology. 1. The present project will successfully demonstrate the controlling of remotely located irrigation water pumps for agricultural site without going and visiting the site again and again.
  17. 17. Project review -2 - ECE Department 17 Future Scope We plan to add sensors in the given project to monitor 1. The humidity level of the soil. 2. The temperature of the land site which is increased due to fire out in crops. By this method farmers can take healthy measures to protect crops from damaging.
  18. 18. References Project review -2 - ECE Department 18 1. S. Rohit, K. Kushagra, and V. Shashank, “Dtmf Based Remote Control System”, IEEE International Conference on Industrial Technology (ICIT), pp. 2380-2383. 2. P.P. Mahesh, S. Khismatrao, V. Gadge, A. Thampi, and K. Kalambe, “DTMF Based Agriculture Pump Control”, Vol. 6, No. 3, pp. 165-169, (2016).
