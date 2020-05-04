Γεγονότα και Νοήματα της Μεγάλης Εβδομάδας

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ • Ονομάζεται Μεγάλη Δευτέρα η επόμενη ημέρα του εορτασμού της Κυριακής των Βαΐων όπου και ξεκινά η εβδομάδα...
Η ΠΑΡΑΒΟΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΑΚΑΡΠΗΣ ΣΥΚΙΑΣ
Ο ΙΩΣΗΦ • Ο Ιωσήφ ήταν ο μικρότερος γιος του Ιακώβ ο οποίος όμως διώχθηκε από τα αδέλφια του λόγω της ενάρετης ζωής του κα...
• Το απόγευμα προς βράδυ της Μεγάλης Δευτέρας, όπως και της Κυριακής των Βαΐων, αλλά και της Μεγάλης Τρίτης, ψάλλεται η Ακ...
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΤΡΙΤΗ • Η μητέρα του αυτοκράτορα Θεόφιλου, ακολουθώντας την οικογενειακή παράδοση για την εκλογή νύφης, προσκάλεσε ...
ΟΙ ΔΕΚΑ ΠΑΡΘΕΝΕΣ
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ • Ο Ιησούς προσκλήθηκε σε δείπνο στο σπίτι του Σίμωνα που άνηκε στην τάξη των Φαρισαίων. Επίσης στην πόλη β...
Η ΑΛΕΙΨΑΣΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΡΙΟ ΜΥΡΑ
ΤΡΟΠΑΡΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΣΣΙΑΝΗΣ • Το Τροπάριο της Κασσιανής Κύριε, ἡ ἐν πολλαῖς ἁμαρτίαις περιπεσοῦσα γυνή,τὴν σὴν αἰσθομένη θεότητ...
«ΚΥΡΙΕ Η ΕΝ ΠΟΛΛΑΙΣ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑΙΣ ΠΕΡΙΠΕΣΟΥΣΑ ΓΥΝΗ...» • https://youtu.be/c4v2kVmoeB4
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ Τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη γιορτάζουμε 4 γεγονότα : • α) Τον Ιερό Νιπτήρα, το πλύσιμο δηλαδή των ποδιών των μαθητών απ...
Ο ΙΕΡΟΣ ΝΙΠΤΗΡΑΣ
ΔΩΔΕΚΑ ΕΥΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ • Τα 12 Ευαγγέλια της Μεγάλης Πέμπτης συγκροτούνται κυρίως από περικοπές των Ευαγγελίων του Ιωάννη και το...
Η ΣΤΑΥΡΩΣΗ
ΕΘΙΜΑ • Σε πολλά μέρη, προετοιμάζουν το στολισμό του Επιταφίου κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας αυτής. Στα σπίτια των Χριστιανώ...
ΠΑΣΧΑΛΙΝΑ ΑΥΓΑ
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ • Τη Μεγάλη Παρασκευή έχουμε την κορύφωση του θείου δράματος, τελείται η «Ακολουθία των Παθών» και θυμόμα...
ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ • Το πρωί της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής γίνεται ο στολισμός του Επιταφίου στις εκκλησίες. Αρχικά ψάλλονται οι Με...
Η ΑΠΟΚΑΘΗΛΩΣΗ
ΕΠΙΤΑΦΙΟΣ
ΕΘΙΜΑ • Το πρωί της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής ομάδες παιδιών γυρνούν από σπίτι σε σπίτι και τραγουδούν το μοιρολόι «Σήμερα μαύρος...
ΟΙ ΕΠΙΤΑΦΙΟΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΗΝΟ
ΤΑ ΧΑΛΚΟΥΝΙΑ ΣΤΟ ΑΓΡΙΝΙΟ
ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ • Το Μεγάλο Σάββατο το πρωί γιορτάζουμε: • α) την Ταφή Του Κυρίου και • β) την Κάθοδό Του στον Άδη, όπου κή...
ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ • Το πρωί του Μεγάλου Σαββάτου γιορτάζουμε «την θεόσωμον ταφήν» και «την εις άδου κάθοδον», δηλαδή την ταφή...
ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ • Αμέσως μετά αρχίζουν να πέφτουν πυροτεχνήματα και βεγγαλικά. Μετά την Ανάσταση, οι πιστοί μεταφέρουν στο ...
Η ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ
Η ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ
ΕΘΙΜΑ • Το έθιμο της λαμπάδας του Πάσχα ξεκινάει από τους πρώτους χριστιανικούς χρόνους όπου οι νεοφώτιστοι χριστιανοί βαφ...
ΛΑΜΠΑΔΕΣ
ΚΥΡΙΑΚΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΧΑ • Την Κυριακή του Πάσχα σύμφωνα με το χριστιανικό εορτολόγιο εορτάζεται η Ανάσταση του Ιησού Χριστού. Ο ...
ΠΑΣΧΑΛΙΝΟ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΙ
ΤΟ ΒΑΘΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΟΗΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΠΑΘΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗΣ • Οι πιστοί βιώνουμε τα πάθη και την Ανάσταση του Χριστού συμμετέχοντας ενερ...
ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΑΝΕΣΤΗ
ΠΗΓΕΣ I. www.trikalaola.gr/megali-deftera-i-akarpi-sykia-pou- katarastike-o-iisous/ II. www.el.Wikipedia.org/wiki/Μεγάλη_Δ...
Γεγονότα και Νοήματα της Μεγάλης Εβδομάδας
Γεγονότα και Νοήματα της Μεγάλης Εβδομάδας

Εργασία της μαθήτριας του 3ου Γυμνασίου Περιστερίου Νεοφωτίστου Νάνσυς

Γεγονότα και Νοήματα της Μεγάλης Εβδομάδας

  1. 1. ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ • Ονομάζεται Μεγάλη Δευτέρα η επόμενη ημέρα του εορτασμού της Κυριακής των Βαΐων όπου και ξεκινά η εβδομάδα των Παθών του Ιησού Χριστού. Η Μεγάλη Δευτέρα είναι αφιερωμένη στη μνήμη του Ιωσήφ, του γιου του Ιακώβ, που αναφέρεται στην Παλαιά Διαθήκη και στην άκαρπη συκιά, που την καταράστηκε ο Χριστός και ξεράθηκε μ' ένα του λόγο. • Παράλληλα, στη λειτουργία της Μεγάλης Δευτέρας περιλαμβάνεται και η ιστορία της άκαρπης συκιάς που την καταράστηκε ο Χριστός και ξεράθηκε. Ο Χριστός περπατώντας στους δρόμους της Ιερουσαλήμ, την επομένη ημέρα της εισόδου του, είδε μια μεγάλη συκιά με καταπράσινο φύλλωμα και την πλησίασε με σκοπό να κόψει ένα σύκο, όμως διαπίστωσε ότι η συκιά όμως δεν είχε καθόλου καρπούς. Τότε ο Ιησούς απευθυνόμενος στο δέντρο είπε : «Μηκέτι εκ σου καρπός γένηται εις τον αιώνα και εξηράνθη παραχρήμα η συκή» και η συκιά την ίδια στιγμή ξεράθηκε και γι' αυτό λέγεται καταραμένη συκιά ή ξηρανθείσα συκιά. Η ιστορία της άκαρπης συκιάς συμβολίζει την Συναγωγή των Εβραίων της εποχής και τη ζωή του Ισραηλιτικού λαού που ήταν φαινομενικά ενάρετοι, αλλά πρακτικά άκαρποι από καλά έργα.
  2. 2. Η ΠΑΡΑΒΟΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΑΚΑΡΠΗΣ ΣΥΚΙΑΣ
  3. 3. Ο ΙΩΣΗΦ • Ο Ιωσήφ ήταν ο μικρότερος γιος του Ιακώβ ο οποίος όμως διώχθηκε από τα αδέλφια του λόγω της ενάρετης ζωής του και αρχικά τον έριξαν σ' ένα λάκκο και προσπάθησαν να εξαπατήσουν τον πατέρα τους χρησιμοποιώντας ένα ματωμένο ρούχο ότι δήθεν τον κατασπάραξε κάποιο θηρίο. Αφού δεν μπόρεσαν να εξαπατήσουν τον πατέρα τους, τον πούλησαν σε εμπόρους, οι οποίοι με τη σειρά τους τον πούλησαν στον αρχιμάγειρα του βασιλιά της Αιγύπτου, το Φαραώ Πετεφρή. Εκεί ο Ιωσήφ αφού δεν ενέδωσε στις ερωτικές επιθυμίες της συζύγου του Πετεφρή, συκοφαντήθηκε από την ίδια και ο Φαραώ τον φυλάκισε. Κάποτε όμως ο Φαραώ είδε ένα παράξενο όνειρο και ζήτησε έναν ερμηνευτή. Ο Ιωσήφ ερμήνευσε ότι θα έλθουν στη χώρα επτά χρόνια ευφορίας και επτά ακαρπίας και λιμού. Ο Φαραώ ευχαριστημένος και ενθουσιασμένος από τη σοφία του, έδωσε στον Ιωσήφ αξιώματα. Ο Ιωσήφ διαχειρίστηκε άριστα την εξουσία και φρόντισε στα δύσκολα χρόνια του λιμού το λαό. Στα πρόθυρα του λιμού τα αδέρφια του που τον είχαν φθονήσει φανερώθηκαν μπροστά του ζητώντας βοήθεια. Εκείνος όχι μόνο δεν τους κρατούσε κακία, αλλά αντιθέτως τα συγχώρεσε και τα προσκάλεσε μόνιμα στην Αίγυπτο μαζί με τους γονείς του.
  4. 4. • Το απόγευμα προς βράδυ της Μεγάλης Δευτέρας, όπως και της Κυριακής των Βαΐων, αλλά και της Μεγάλης Τρίτης, ψάλλεται η Ακολουθία του Νυμφίου και ο Όρθρος της επόμενης μέρας και το Μεγάλο Απόδειπνο λίγο νωρίτερα τις πρώτες απογευματινές ώρες, ενώ τα πρωινά γίνεται η προηγιασμένη Θεία Λειτουργία. Τα τροπάρια που ψέλνονται είναι το «Ἰδοὺ ὁ Νυμφίος ἔρχεται» και το «Τὸν Νυμφῶνὰ σου βλέπω». ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΝΥΜΦΙΟΥ
  5. 5. ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΤΡΙΤΗ • Η μητέρα του αυτοκράτορα Θεόφιλου, ακολουθώντας την οικογενειακή παράδοση για την εκλογή νύφης, προσκάλεσε το 820 μ.Χ. στην Αυλή τις ωραιότερες και επιφανέστερες κόρες της αυτοκρατορίας. Δώδεκα «κάλλιστοι παρθέναι» ανταποκρίθηκαν στην πρόσκληση και κατέφθασαν στο Παλάτι. Μετά την υποδοχή τους από τη μητέρα του αυτοκράτορα, η μητέρα του Ευφροσύνη του έδωσε εντολή να δώσει το χρυσό μήλο σε εκείνη που θα επέλεγε για σύζυγό του. • Ο νεαρός αυτοκράτωρ θαμπώθηκε από την ομορφιά της Κασσιανής και θέλοντας να δοκιμάσει την ευφυΐα της τη ρώτησε: «Ως άρα διά γυναικός ερρύη τα φαύλα» δηλαδή ότι «από τη γυναίκα ξεκινούν τα κακά πράγματα», υπονοώντας την Εύα και το προπατορικό αμάρτημα. Όμως η Κασσιανή αποστόμωσε το Θεόφιλο ανταπαντώντας του «αλλά και διά γυναικός πηγάζει τα κρείττω», δηλαδή ότι «και από τη γυναίκα πηγάζουν τα καλύτερα, τα ευγενέστερα», υπονοώντας την Παναγία και τη γέννηση του Χριστού. Η απάντηση κακοφάνηκε στον αυτοκράτορα, που αποφάσισε να «τιμωρήσει» την Κασσιανή δίνοντας το χρυσό μήλο στην ωραία, αλλά σεμνή Θεοδώρα. • Η Κασσιανή ήταν βυζαντινή ποιήτρια που έζησε τον 9ο αιώνα μ.Χ. Επειδή δεν την επέλεξε ως σύζυγό του ο αυτοκράτωρ Θεόφιλος, έγινε μοναχή και αφιερώθηκε στη λατρεία του Θεού και στην ποίηση.
  6. 6. ΟΙ ΔΕΚΑ ΠΑΡΘΕΝΕΣ
  7. 7. ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ • Ο Ιησούς προσκλήθηκε σε δείπνο στο σπίτι του Σίμωνα που άνηκε στην τάξη των Φαρισαίων. Επίσης στην πόλη βρισκόταν μία πόρνη που μόλις έμαθε ότι ο Ιησούς ήρθε στην πόλη θέλησε να μάθει σε ποιο σπίτι ήταν προκειμένου να πάει για να τον συναντήσει. Ενώ ο Ιησούς έτρωγε και συζητούσε με τους άλλους παραβρισκόμενους μπήκε ξαφνικά στο σπίτι η γυναίκα κρατώντας στα χέρια της αλαβάστρινο δοχείο γεμάτο με μύρο. Προχώρησε στο μέρος του Ιησού και αφού στάθηκε πίσω του, γονάτισε και άρχισε να κλαίει και να οδύρεται γοερά. Η γυναίκα άνοιξε το δοχείο και άρχισε να ρίχνει μύρο και να πλένει τα πόδια του Ιησού ενώ ταυτόχρονα έπεφταν τα δάκρυα της που έτρεχαν σαν ποτάμι από τα μάτια της. Αφού άδειασε το δοχείο ξέπλεξε τα μαλλιά της και σκούπισε με αυτά τα πόδια του Ιησού ενώ τα φιλούσε αδιάκοπα. • Αμέσως ο Ιησούς γύρισε προς τη γυναίκα και της είπε: «Σου συγχωρούνται οι αμαρτίες σου». Έπειτα όλοι οι παραβρισκόμενοι άρχισαν να διερωτώνται ποιος είναι αυτός που μπορεί να συγχωρέσει αμαρτίες και ο Χριστός γύρισε ξανά προς την γυναίκα και της είπε: «Η πίστη σου σε έσωσε, πήγαινε στο καλό». • Οι μαθητές του Ιησού θεώρησαν αυτή την πράξη σαν μεγάλη σπατάλη καθώς το μύρο ήταν ακριβό και αν το πουλούσαν θα κέρδιζαν χρήματα και θα τα έδιναν στους φτωχούς. Ο Ιησούς επέπληξε τους μαθητές του λέγοντας πως η γυναίκα του έκανε καλό με την πράξη της αφού τον ετοίμασε για την ταφή. Με την συγκεκριμένη φράση του προσπάθησε να αποτρέψει τον Ιούδα από την προδοσία αλλά ήταν μάταιο.
  8. 8. Η ΑΛΕΙΨΑΣΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΡΙΟ ΜΥΡΑ
  9. 9. ΤΡΟΠΑΡΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΣΣΙΑΝΗΣ • Το Τροπάριο της Κασσιανής Κύριε, ἡ ἐν πολλαῖς ἁμαρτίαις περιπεσοῦσα γυνή,τὴν σὴν αἰσθομένη θεότητα, μυροφόρου ἀναλαβοῦσα τάξιν,ὀδυρομένη, μύρα σοι, πρὸ τοῦ ἐνταφιασμοῦ κομίζει.Οἴμοι! λέγουσα, ὅτι νύξ μοι ὑπάρχει, οἶστρος ἀκολασίας,ζοφώδης τε καὶ ἀσέληνος ἔρως τῆς ἁμαρτίας.Δέξαι μου τὰς πηγὰς τῶν δακρύων,ὁ νεφέλαις διεξάγων τῆς θαλάσσης τὸ ὕδωρ κάμφθητί μοι πρὸς τοὺς στεναγμοὺς τῆς καρδίας, ὁ κλίνας τοὺς οὐρανοὺς τῇ ἀφάτῳ σου κενώσει. Καταφιλήσω τοὺς ἀχράντους σου πόδας,ἀποσμήξω τούτους δὲ πάλιν τοῖς τῆς κεφαλῆς μου βοστρύχοιςὧν ἐν τῷ παραδείσῳ Εὔα τὸ δειλινόν,κρότον τοῖς ὠσὶν ἠχηθεῖσα, τῷ φόβῳ ἐκρύβη.Ἁμαρτιῶν μου τὰ πλήθη καὶ κριμάτων σου ἀβύσσουςτίς ἐξιχνιάσει, ψυχοσῶστα Σωτήρ μου;Μή με τὴν σὴν δούλην παρίδῃς, ὁ ἀμέτρητον ἔχων τὸ ἔλεος.
  10. 10. «ΚΥΡΙΕ Η ΕΝ ΠΟΛΛΑΙΣ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑΙΣ ΠΕΡΙΠΕΣΟΥΣΑ ΓΥΝΗ...» • https://youtu.be/c4v2kVmoeB4
  11. 11. ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ Τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη γιορτάζουμε 4 γεγονότα : • α) Τον Ιερό Νιπτήρα, το πλύσιμο δηλαδή των ποδιών των μαθητών από τον Κύριο, δείχνοντας για το ποια πρέπει να είναι η διακονία των πιστών στην Εκκλησία. • β) Το Μυστικό Δείπνο, δηλαδή την παράδοση του Μυστηρίου της Θείας Ευχαριστίας. • γ) Την Προσευχή του Κυρίου, στο Όρος των Ελαιών και • δ) την Προδοσία του Ιούδα, δηλαδή την αρχή του Πάθους του Κυρίου.
  12. 12. Ο ΙΕΡΟΣ ΝΙΠΤΗΡΑΣ
  13. 13. ΔΩΔΕΚΑ ΕΥΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ • Τα 12 Ευαγγέλια της Μεγάλης Πέμπτης συγκροτούνται κυρίως από περικοπές των Ευαγγελίων του Ιωάννη και του Ματθαίου. Εν περιλήψει τα 12 Ευαγγέλια: Τελευταίες νουθεσίες του Ιησού στους μαθητές του… «Αγαπάτε Αλλήλους». Ο τελευταίος αποχαιρετισμός. Προσευχή του Ιησού. Προδοσία του από τον Ιούδα. Σύλληψη του Ιησού και μεταφορά του «Από τον Άννα στον Καϊάφα». Δίκη του Ιησού από τους Αρχιερείς. Άρνηση Πέτρου («Πριν αλέκτορα φωνήσαι, τρις απαρνήση με»). Ο Ιησούς ενώπιον του Πιλάτου, στο Πραιτώριο. Προσπάθεια του Πιλάτου να απελευθερώσει τον Κύριο, αλλά εμπρός στην αποφασιστικότητα των Φαρισαίων υποχωρεί. «Βαραβάν ή Χριστόν;». Ο Πιλάτος «Νίπτει τας χείρας του». Ο Ιούδας μεταμελείται και επιστρέφει τα «τριάκοντα αργύρια» στους Αρχιερείς, οι οποίοι τα έβαλαν στον «Κορβανά» (ταμείο του Ναού). Απαγχονισμός Ιούδα. Πορεία του Ιησού προς το Γολγοθά και Σταύρωσή του με δύο ληστές. Ο Ιησούς αφήνει το πνεύμα επί του Σταυρού. Μεταμέλεια του ενός ληστή, που ζητά από τον Κύριο να τον θυμηθεί στη βασιλεία των Ουρανών. Ο Ιωσήφ ο από Αριμαθαίας ζητά από τον Πιλάτο το Σώμα του για να το θάψει. Ταφή του Ιησού και σφράγιση του Τάφου του από τους Αρχιερείς και Φαρισαίους. • Στις εκκλησίες, όλο το βράδυ της Μεγάλης Πέμπτης μέχρι το πρωί της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής, παραμένουν κυρίως γυναίκες οι οποίες «μοιρολογούν», ψάλλοντας ύμνους, τον Χριστό.
  14. 14. Η ΣΤΑΥΡΩΣΗ
  15. 15. ΕΘΙΜΑ • Σε πολλά μέρη, προετοιμάζουν το στολισμό του Επιταφίου κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας αυτής. Στα σπίτια των Χριστιανών, τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη, βάφονται τα κόκκινα αυγά. Για το λόγο αυτό, η ημέρα λέγεται και Κόκκινη Πέμπτη ή Κοκκινοπέφτη. Εκτός από τα αυγά, τη μέρα αυτή, φτιάχνονται τα πασχαλινά κουλούρια και τα τσουρέκια. Σε πολλές περιοχές της Ελλάδας, οι Χριστιανοί κρεμούν κόκκινα πανιά στα παράθυρα των σπιτιών τους.
  16. 16. ΠΑΣΧΑΛΙΝΑ ΑΥΓΑ
  17. 17. ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ • Τη Μεγάλη Παρασκευή έχουμε την κορύφωση του θείου δράματος, τελείται η «Ακολουθία των Παθών» και θυμόμαστε και βιώνουμε τα Σωτήρια και φρικτά Πάθη του Κυρίου και Θεού μας. Δηλαδή: • α) Τα πτυσίματα • β) τα μαστιγώματα • γ) τις κοροϊδίες • δ) τους εξευτελισμούς • ε) τα κτυπήματα • ς) το αγκάθινο στεφάνι και κυρίως τη • ζ) Σταύρωση και • η) το θάνατο του Χριστού μας.
  18. 18. ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ • Το πρωί της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής γίνεται ο στολισμός του Επιταφίου στις εκκλησίες. Αρχικά ψάλλονται οι Μεγάλες Ώρες, που περιέχουν ψαλμούς, τροπάρια, Αποστόλους, Ευαγγέλια και Ευχές. Στη συνέχεια ψάλλεται ο Εσπερινός της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής και γίνεται η Αποκαθήλωση του Εσταυρωμένου. Ακολούθως, τοποθετείται στο Ιερό Κουβούκλιο ένα ύφασμα, πάνω στο οποίο έχει κεντηθεί ή ζωγραφιστεί ο Κύριος, νεκρός. Το ύφασμα αυτό λέγεται Επιτάφιος. • Στη συνέχεια γίνεται η Περιφορά του Επιταφίου, εκτός του ναού και στα όρια της Ενορίας. Μετά την επάνοδο του Επιταφίου στην εκκλησία διαβάζεται περικοπή από το Ευαγγέλιο του Ματθαίου (κζ' 62- 66): Αρχιερείς και Φαρισαίοι πηγαίνουν στον Πόντιο Πιλάτο και του ζητούν να σφραγίσουν τον τάφο, επειδή θυμούνται ότι ο Κύριος σε μία αποστροφή των λόγων του είχε πει ότι σε τρεις μέρες θα αναστηθεί. Ο Πιλάτος τους δίνει την άδεια.
  19. 19. Η ΑΠΟΚΑΘΗΛΩΣΗ
  20. 20. ΕΠΙΤΑΦΙΟΣ
  21. 21. ΕΘΙΜΑ • Το πρωί της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής ομάδες παιδιών γυρνούν από σπίτι σε σπίτι και τραγουδούν το μοιρολόι «Σήμερα μαύρος ουρανός», γνωστό και ως «Μοιρολόι της Παναγίας». Σε πολλές περιοχές της χώρας τα κορίτσια της ομάδας κρατούν ένα στεφάνι, πλεγμένο με λουλούδια εποχής, το οποίο στη συνέχεια το εναποθέτουν είτε στον Επιτάφιο, είτε στον τάφο του προσφάτως αποβιώσαντος ενορίτη. Τα Κάλαντα της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής, όπως τα ονομάζει η Λαογραφία, τείνουν σήμερα να εκλείψουν. • Στην Τήνο, οι περιφορές των Επιταφίων στη Χώρα συγκλίνουν στη μαρμάρινη εξέδρα της παραλίας, ενώ ο Επιτάφιος της Ενορίας του Αγίου Νεκταρίου καταλήγει μέσα στη θάλασσα, στην περιοχή Καλάμια στα Κιόνια. • Στη Μονή του Προφήτου Ηλία, στο Άγιο Πνεύμα Σερρών, που βρίσκεται σ' ένα λόφο πάνω από το ομώνυμο χωριό, αναβιώνει το έθιμο της Αποκαθήλωσης του Κυρίου. • Στο Αγρίνιο, αμέσως μετά την περιφορά των επιταφίων, αναβιώνει το έθιμο των χαλκουνιών.Τα χαλκούνια είναι αυτοσχέδιες εκρηκτικές κατασκευές που αποτελούνται από έναν μεγάλο κύλινδρο γεμάτο με ένα μείγμα μπαρουτιού και ένα φυτίλι στο άκρο. Η ιστορία τους χάνεται στα χρόνια της Τουρκοκρατίας όταν οι Βραχωρίτες (νυν Αγρινιώτες) τα άναβαν κατά την περιφορά του Επιταφίου για να απομακρύνουν τους αλλόθρησκους. • Στην Πάρο, η περιφορά του Επιταφίου κάνει δεκαπέντε στάσεις. Σε καθεμία από αυτές φωτίζεται κι ένα σημείο του βουνού, όπου τα παιδιά ντυμένα Ρωμαίοι στρατιώτες ή μαθητές του Χριστού, αναπαριστούν σκηνές από την είσοδο στα Ιεροσόλυμα, την προσευχή στο Όρος των Ελαιών, το Μαρτύριο της Σταύρωσης και την Ανάσταση.
  22. 22. ΟΙ ΕΠΙΤΑΦΙΟΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΗΝΟ
  23. 23. ΤΑ ΧΑΛΚΟΥΝΙΑ ΣΤΟ ΑΓΡΙΝΙΟ
  24. 24. ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ • Το Μεγάλο Σάββατο το πρωί γιορτάζουμε: • α) την Ταφή Του Κυρίου και • β) την Κάθοδό Του στον Άδη, όπου κήρυξε σε όλους τους νεκρούς. • Το Σάββατο, αφού συγκεντρώθηκαν οι αρχιερείς και οι φαρισαίοι στον Πόντιο Πιλάτο, τον παρακάλεσαν να ασφαλίσει τον τάφο του Ιησού για τρεις ημέρες διότι, καθώς έλεγαν, «έχουμε υποψία μήπως οι μαθητές Του, αφού κλέψουν τη νύχτα το ενταφιασμένο Του σώμα κηρύξουν έπειτα στο λαό ως αληθινή την ανάσταση την οποία προείπε ο πλάνος εκείνος, όταν ακόμη ζούσε και τότε θα είναι η τελευταία πλάνη χειρότερη της πρώτης». Αφού είπαν αυτά στον Πόντιο Πιλάτο και αφού πήραν την άδειά του, έφυγαν και σφράγισαν τον τάφο τοποθετώντας εκεί για ασφάλειά του κουστωδία, δηλαδή στρατιωτική φρουρά.
  25. 25. ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ • Το πρωί του Μεγάλου Σαββάτου γιορτάζουμε «την θεόσωμον ταφήν» και «την εις άδου κάθοδον», δηλαδή την ταφή του Κυρίου και την κάθοδο Του στον Άδη, όπου κήρυξε σε όλους τους νεκρούς. Βέβαια, η ταφή έγινε τα απόγευμα της Μ. Παρασκευής, ωστόσο η Εκκλησία έκρινε ορθό να αφιερώσει ιδιαίτερη μέρα προς τιμήν και μελέτη του μυστηριώδους αυτού γεγονότος. • Αποβραδίς έχουν αλλάξει όλα τα πένθιμα καλύμματα του ναού και έχει στολισθεί με κόκκινα, αναστάσιμα. Στα Ιεροσόλυμα, η τελετή της Αφής του Αγίου Φωτός και της Ανάστασης του Κυρίου, γίνονται το μεσημέρι του Μεγάλου Σαββάτου. • Στην Ελλάδα η Θεία Λειτουργία της Αναστάσεως γίνεται το βράδυ του Μεγάλου Σαββάτου. Κατά τη διάρκεια της Λειτουργίας, στις 12 ακριβώς τα μεσάνυχτα, σβήνουν τα φώτα της εκκλησίας και ο ιερέας προβάλει στην Ωραία Πύλη, κρατώντας σε κάθε χέρι από μία δεσμίδα τριάντα τριών κεριών με το Άγιο Φως, ψάλλοντας το «Δεύτε λάβετε Φως…». • Στη συνέχεια ιερείς, ψάλτες και πιστοί βγαίνουν στον περίβολο της εκκλησίας όπου γίνεται η ανάγνωση του Ευαγγελίου της Αναστάσεως και ψάλλεται το «Χριστός Ανέστη εκ νεκρών θανάτω θάνατον πατήσας και τοις εν τοις μνήμασι, ζωήν χαρισάμενος».
  26. 26. ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΣΑΒΒΑΤΟ • Αμέσως μετά αρχίζουν να πέφτουν πυροτεχνήματα και βεγγαλικά. Μετά την Ανάσταση, οι πιστοί μεταφέρουν στο σπίτι τους το Αγιο Φως. Στην είσοδο του σπιτιού τους, κάνουν, με τον καπνό της λαμπάδας, το σχήμα του σταυρού. Μετά ανάβουν το καντήλι και προσπαθούν να το κρατήσουν τουλάχιστον τρεις με σαράντα ημέρες. • Στη συνέχεια κάθονται στο Πασχαλινό τραπέζι για να φάνε την πατροπαράδοτη μαγειρίτσα (σούπα από αρνίσια ή βοδινά εντόσθια). Τσουγκρίζουν κόκκινα αυγά και τρώνε κουλούρια και τσουρέκια. Για να φτιάξουν τις λαμπρόπιτες, βάζουν ζυμάρι μέσα σε στρογγυλό ταψί, και φτιάχνουν κάτι σαν πηγάδι μέσα στη μέση της ζύμης, το γεμίζουν με γέμιση από τυρί και αυγά και τις αλείφουν με αυγό πριν τις ψήσουν.
  27. 27. Η ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ
  28. 28. Η ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗ
  29. 29. ΕΘΙΜΑ • Το έθιμο της λαμπάδας του Πάσχα ξεκινάει από τους πρώτους χριστιανικούς χρόνους όπου οι νεοφώτιστοι χριστιανοί βαφτίζονταν πάντα Μεγάλο Σάββατο και Κυριακή του Πάσχα, μετά από ένα διάστημα προετοιμασίας. Η λαμπάδα που κρατούσαν στο χέρι συμβόλιζε το νέο φως του Χριστού που θα φώτιζε πλέον την ψυχή του νεοφώτιστου. Τη λαμπάδα την πρωτοανάβουμε το βράδυ της Ανάστασης. Όταν ο ιερέας εμφανιστεί στην Ωραία Πύλη προσφέροντας το Άγιο Φως λέγοντας «Δεύτε Λάβετε Φως». Το φως αυτό μεταφέρεται στο σπίτι. Με το «Άγιο Φως» των κεριών οι άνθρωποι κάνουν το σχήμα του σταυρού πάνω από την κεντρική πόρτα του σπιτιού για καλή τύχη. • Στη Χίο, όταν ο παπάς διαβάζοντας το Ευαγγέλιο λέει: "και σεισμός εγένετο μέγας" και ψάλλεται το Χριστός Ανέστη, η ατμόσφαιρα δονείται από τις κωδωνοκρουσίες, τους πυροβολισμούς, τους κρότους των κροτίδων και πυροτεχνημάτων. Μερικές φορές στόχος των κροτίδων που εκσφενδονίζονται είναι ο ίδιος ο παπάς. • Στην Κορώνη της Μεσσηνίας ένα πραγματικό πανδαιμόνιο γίνεται στους δρόμους, όπου πολλοί σπάνε πήλινα κανάτια, όπως λένε στη Ζάκυνθο, "για τη χάρη του Χριστού και την πομπή των Οβραίων", αλλά στην ουσία, για την εκφόβιση των δαιμόνων που αντιμάχονται την Ανάσταση του Σωτήρος.
  30. 30. ΛΑΜΠΑΔΕΣ
  31. 31. ΚΥΡΙΑΚΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΧΑ • Την Κυριακή του Πάσχα σύμφωνα με το χριστιανικό εορτολόγιο εορτάζεται η Ανάσταση του Ιησού Χριστού. Ο Ευαγγελιστής Ματθαίος περιγράφει τα εξής: Τα χαράματα της Κυριακής, οι Μυροφόρες μαζί με την Παναγία πήγαν στον τάφο του Ιησού. Ξαφνικά έγινε μεγάλος σεισμός και ένας Άγγελος κύλισε την πέτρα που έφραζε τον τάφο και κάθισε πάνω της. Οι στρατιώτες που φρουρούσαν τον τάφο, είχαν παραλύσει από το φόβο τους. Ο άγγελος απευθύνθηκε στις Μυροφόρες και την Παναγία να μη φοβούνται και ότι ο Ιησούς είχε αναστηθεί. Στο μήνυμά του ο Άγγελος είπε να πάνε να ειδοποιήσουν τους μαθητές Του, για το γεγονός της Ανάστασης και να τους πουν να πάνε στη Γαλιλαία όπου και θα τους εμφανιζόταν ο Ιησούς, και έτσι έγινε. Γυρνώντας πίσω στην Ιερουσαλήμ στο μέρος που ήταν κρυμμένοι οι μαθητές, εμφανίστηκε μπροστά τους ο Χριστός. Εκείνες τον προσκύνησαν και παρακινούμενες από τον ίδιο έτρεξαν να αναγγείλουν το χαρμόσυνο γεγονός στους μαθητές του. Οι στρατιώτες ειδοποίησαν τους Γραμματείς και τους Φαρισαίους ότι ο Ιησούς αναστήθηκε. Εκείνοι τυφλωμένοι από το μίσος τους κατά του Χριστού, θεώρησαν μεγάλη ντροπή τους την Ανάσταση του Χριστού, αποφάσισαν να δωροδοκήσουν τους στρατιώτες ώστε να πουν ψέματα, ότι το σώμα του Χριστού κλάπηκε τη νύχτα από τους μαθητές Του, και δεν αναστήθηκε. Οι μαθητές πήγαν στη Γαλιλαία και εκεί τους εμφανίστηκε ο Ιησούς. Τους ευλόγησε και τους είπε να διασκορπιστούν και να διδάξουν όλα όσα τους δίδαξε. Τους έδωσε επίσης εντολή, ότι όποιος πιστεύει σε Αυτόν, να τον βαπτίζουν στο όνομα του Πατρός, του Υιού και του Αγίου Πνεύματος. Αυτό έκαναν οι μαθητές και έφτασε το Ευαγγέλιο μέχρι σήμερα.
  32. 32. ΠΑΣΧΑΛΙΝΟ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΙ
  33. 33. ΤΟ ΒΑΘΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΟΗΜΑ ΤΩΝ ΠΑΘΩΝ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΗΣ • Οι πιστοί βιώνουμε τα πάθη και την Ανάσταση του Χριστού συμμετέχοντας ενεργά σε αυτά με «συμπόρευση», «συσταύρωση» και «συνανάσταση»! Ο Χριστός με τη θέλησή του (εκουσίως), έπαθε και Ανέστη για να σωθούμε όλοι εμείς! Αυτό σημαίνει ότι δε λυπούμαστε «μοιρολατρικά» για το Πάθος του, αλλά για τις δικές μας αμαρτίες και αφού μετανιώνουμε ειλικρινά μπορούμε την αντικειμενική σωτηρία που χάραξε ο Χριστός να την κάνουμε και υποκειμενική - προσωπική σωτηρία!
  34. 34. ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΑΝΕΣΤΗ
  35. 35. ΠΗΓΕΣ I. www.trikalaola.gr/megali-deftera-i-akarpi-sykia-pou- katarastike-o-iisous/ II. www.el.Wikipedia.org/wiki/Μεγάλη_Δευτέρα III. www.iefimerida.gr/news/330575/i-megali-triti-kai-tropario-tis- kassianis-ti-giortazoume-simera IV. www.pagenews.gr/2020/04/15/ellada/megali-tetarti-ti- giortazoume-ti-symbolize/ V. www.sansimera.gr/articles/87/75 VI. www.sansimera.gr/articles/87/76 VII. www.el.Wikipedia.org/wiki/κυριακή_του_πάσχα VIII. www.dogma.gr/diafora/18-savvato-ti-giortazoume- simera/111467 IX. Εικόνες google ΝΕΟΦΩΤΙΣΤΟΥ ΝΑΝΣΥ Β2 2019-20

