Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Multi section and Trans axial Tomography Presented By- Sarbari Saha Asst.Professor Radiology
Introduction The tomography have evolved to overcome the superimposition of the structures on the area of interest. But du...
Multi section Tomography These is a tomography method where multiple layers or section of the body are used to from the pl...
Multi section Tomographic cassette These is a special type of cassette used in multi section tomography. The device can ho...
Advantage • Dose is drastically reduced ,as separate films can be achieved with single exposure. • Each layer of the film ...
Disadvantages • Its has uncontrolled scattered radiation. • Film quality is not so good.
Trans axial Tomography
Trans axial Tomography • These tomography is just the step prior to the evolution of CT scans Technology • Here the sectio...
• In trans axial tomography the x-ray film lies flat along with the rotating chair along with the patient. • As the X-ray ...
• Patient sits upright position and takes images in both coronal and sagital plane. • When the patient is facing towards a...
Skip Tomography • These a method of tomography where the exposure is stopped through a portion of tube motion. • It can sk...
Auto Tomography • Where the patient will movement instead of film and xray tube. • Here only the structures is seen which ...
Pan Tomography • It is a tomography method used still today is dental radiographic procedures that produce a panromaic ima...
• Computerized Transverse Axial Tomography (CTAT) • Computer assissted Tomography (CAT) • Computer Axial Tomography (CAT) ...
Pioneers • The main purpose of evolution was in its reconstruction technique and there were 5pioneers. 1917 - Johann Rado...
Thank you
Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography
Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography
Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography
Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography
Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography
Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography
Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography

22 views

Published on

Multi section and Transaxial tomography

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Multisection tomography and Transaxial Tomography

  1. 1. Multi section and Trans axial Tomography Presented By- Sarbari Saha Asst.Professor Radiology
  2. 2. Introduction The tomography have evolved to overcome the superimposition of the structures on the area of interest. But due to gradual sections by section imaging these not only increases our time but huge doses to the staffs and patient too. So keeping same technique new evolution took so that scan time can be reduced drastically with doses.
  3. 3. Multi section Tomography These is a tomography method where multiple layers or section of the body are used to from the planiography with single movement. The principle is that various layers of the body section can be recorded with single exposure. Here there is one fulcrum and various axis for every film. And all the layers can be equally magnified.
  4. 4. Multi section Tomographic cassette These is a special type of cassette used in multi section tomography. The device can hold 3- 7 films with separate intensifying screen and spacers. The spacer here is 5to 10 mm in thickness and made of radiolucent material. The entire is a metal box.
  5. 5. Advantage • Dose is drastically reduced ,as separate films can be achieved with single exposure. • Each layer of the film are recorded on seperate film. • Each radiograph has same movement in respiration and physiological equal. • It gives fine details study of anatomical structures and exposures load of the tube is reduced. • Its save time for both patient and xray department.
  6. 6. Disadvantages • Its has uncontrolled scattered radiation. • Film quality is not so good.
  7. 7. Trans axial Tomography
  8. 8. Trans axial Tomography • These tomography is just the step prior to the evolution of CT scans Technology • Here the sections of the planes runs through patient transversely. • The special device named "Rotation Chair/ Tomographic chair" is used here. • And here the X-ray tube are kept stationary and only patient and film moves with same speed and same velocity.
  9. 9. • In trans axial tomography the x-ray film lies flat along with the rotating chair along with the patient. • As the X-ray beam falls obliequely through the patient and flim the chair is positioned a little below the focal plane. • Section thickness is determined by angle between x-ray tube and film.
  10. 10. • Patient sits upright position and takes images in both coronal and sagital plane. • When the patient is facing towards and opposite , there coronal cut. • When patient turned sideways, there is sagittal cut sections.
  11. 11. Skip Tomography • These a method of tomography where the exposure is stopped through a portion of tube motion. • It can skip almost 20degree angle of exposure. • Its mainly used to skip the dense vertebral structure from getting superimposed.
  12. 12. Auto Tomography • Where the patient will movement instead of film and xray tube. • Here only the structures is seen which is in axis of rotation resulting other structure blur out. • Its a good technique for breathing instructions procedures, brain stem, fourth ventricle.
  13. 13. Pan Tomography • It is a tomography method used still today is dental radiographic procedures that produce a panromaic image of a curved surface. • The patient is kept stationary during the procedure. • Film is exposed here through a narrow slit in its holder and moves it as tube rotates and image is laid out as film passes through the slit.
  14. 14. • Computerized Transverse Axial Tomography (CTAT) • Computer assissted Tomography (CAT) • Computer Axial Tomography (CAT) • Reconstruction Tomography(RT) • Computer Tomography (CT) Evolution of CT scan
  15. 15. Pioneers • The main purpose of evolution was in its reconstruction technique and there were 5pioneers. 1917 - Johann Radon. 1956- Ronald Brace well. 1963- William Oldendorf. 1963- Edward Allan Cormack. 1967- Godfrey Newbold Hounsfield.
  16. 16. Thank you

×