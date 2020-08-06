!7 cy312 unit -ii -hiv -mmb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
17CY312 – MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY (UNIT –II) Dr. S. SIVASANKARA NARAYANI ASSISTANT PROFESSOR DEPARTMENT OF MICROBIOLOGY AYYA ...
HIV • Human Immunodeficiency virus • Causative agent of Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) • Family Retroviridae • ...
HIV • 1981 – first indication – New York and Los Angeles – Kaposi’s sarcoma and Pneumocystis carinii – lost immune compete...
STRUCTURE • Spherical • Enveloped virus (90 -120nm in size) • Outer icosahedral shell • Inner cone – shaped core • ribonuc...
GENES Structural gag–nucleocapsidcoreproteins pol–RNAdependentDNAPolymerase env–envelopeglycoproteins Nonstructuralandregu...
ANTIGENS • Envelopeantigens Spikeantigens–gp120 Transmembranepellicleprotein–gp41 • Shellantigens Nucleocapsidprotein–p18 ...
LIFECYCLE • Attachment • Fusion • Uncoating • Reverse Transcription • Translocation • Integration • Replication • Assembly...
IMMUNOLOGICAL ABNORMALITIES IN HIV • Lymphopenia • Selective T cell deficiency – Reduction in number of T4 (CD4) cells, in...
06-08-2020Dr.SS EVOLUTION OF HIV INFECTION
1 2 3 Gastrointestinal system – herpetic stomatitis, gingivitis, hairy leukoplakia or Kaposi’s sarcoma. Intestinal pathoge...
1 2 A Cutaneous Kaposi’s sarcoma, herpes lesions, Candidiasis, Xeroderma, seborrheic dermatitis, prurigo, folliculitis, im...
06-08-2020Dr.SS LABORATORY DIAGNOSIS
TYPES OF EXPOSURE 06-08-2020Dr.SS
PROPHYLAXIS • Modified whole virus • Subunits, based on envelope glycoproteins expressed in animal cells, bacteria, viruse...
TREATMENT • Nucleoside analogues – Zidovudine (Azidothymidine, AZT), Didanosine, Zalcitabine, Lamivudine • Protease inhibi...
REFERENCE • Textbook of Microbiology – Ananthanarayan and Paniker’s – 8th Edition, 2009 06-08-2020Dr.SS sivasan91@gmail.com
QUESTIONS TO THINK • Why this virus was named as HIV ie. Human Immunodeficiency Virus? • Is Immunorestorative therapy help...
06-08-2020Dr.SS
