Cara Membuat Sharing Printer Ca...
Setelah masuk ke Printer and Fa...
Selanjutnya Tahap kedua, yakni ...
Gambar : Tipe Printer 4. Browse...
Gambar : Printer yang akan dija...
7. Klau mau membuktikannya, mak...
Referensi http://forum.tkj2.com...
sharing

  1. 1. SMK NEGERI 1 PERCUT SEI TUAN Copyright © 2010 TKJ COMMUNITY Email : chairoel_s@yahoo.co.id Cara Membuat Sharing Printer Cara Membuat Sharing Printer Cara Membuat Sharing Printer Cara Membuat Sharing Printer Pada proses printer sharing ini ada dua tahap yang perlu dilakukan sebagai berikut: Pertama, Membuka Fasilitas Sharing Printer pada komputer Host. 1. Adapun yang pertama kita terdahulu mematikan Firewall pada computer kita dengan cara pilih Control Panel kemudian setelah masuk kita pilih Security Center , apabila sudah masuk kita tinggal pilih Windows Firewall,dan setelah kita klik maka akan muncul maka dari itu kita pilih Off (Not Recommended). Kemudian Klik Ok,maka firewall akan mati. Gambar : Pengaturan Firewall 2. Setelah itu kita atur IP pada computer dengan cara menyamakan kelas IP nya, gunanya supaya kita dapat sharing file atau hardware atau apabila kita pakai Access Point maka kita tinggal mengambil koneksinya dari Access Point tersebut. 3. Apabila sudah terthubung maka kita akan melakukan sharing printer, dengan langkah Start , kemudian pilih Printer and Faxes . Gambar : Printer and Faxes
  2. 2. SMK NEGERI 1 PERCUT SEI TUAN Copyright © 2010 TKJ COMMUNITY Email : chairoel_s@yahoo.co.id Setelah masuk ke Printer and Faxes , maka kita tinggal klik kanan pada printer yang sudah di install pada computer pertama dan pilih Sharing . Dalam contoh ini saya menggunakan printer Canon IP 1900 series . Gambar : Printer Canon IP 1900 series 4. Selanjutnya akan muncul Tab Shring Properties seperti dibawah ini. Pastikan anda memilih Checkbox Share this printer , beri nama sesuka anda dan apabila sudah selesai akhiri dengan klik OK. Jika ada permintaan CD Windows atau konfirmasi dari printer sharing , pilih Just Enable File and Printer Sharing dan klik OK. Gambar : Shared this Printer Sampai disini setting pada host sudah selesai.
  3. 3. SMK NEGERI 1 PERCUT SEI TUAN Copyright © 2010 TKJ COMMUNITY Email : chairoel_s@yahoo.co.id Selanjutnya Tahap kedua, yakni Setting Printer di komputer klien. Berikut langkah- langkahnya: 1. Buka Control Panel ,kemudian Printer and Faxes Pada tab di sebelah kiri pilih Add a Printer. Lebih jelasnya perhatikan gambar berikut: Gambar : Add Printer pada client 2. Selanjutnya akan terbuka Add Printer Wizard, Klik Next Gambar : Add Printer Wizard 3. Pilih tipe printer yang akan digunakan, pastikan Anda memilih Network Printer kemudian Next
  4. 4. SMK NEGERI 1 PERCUT SEI TUAN Copyright © 2010 TKJ COMMUNITY Email : chairoel_s@yahoo.co.id Gambar : Tipe Printer 4. Browse printer pada jaringan Anda, pastikan anda tidak salah alamat kemudian akhiri dengan Next. Gambar : Browse Printer 5. Komputer akan mengkonfirmasi apakah Printer Jaringan ini akan dijadikan Printer Utama ? Pilih sesuai kebutuhan. Saya menyarankan Anda pilih Yes , kemudian Next.
  5. 5. SMK NEGERI 1 PERCUT SEI TUAN Copyright © 2010 TKJ COMMUNITY Email : chairoel_s@yahoo.co.id Gambar : Printer yang akan dijadikan Printer Utama 6. Akhiri Wizard dengan klik Finish.
  6. 6. SMK NEGERI 1 PERCUT SEI TUAN Copyright © 2010 TKJ COMMUNITY Email : chairoel_s@yahoo.co.id 7. Klau mau membuktikannya, maka jalankan Microsoft word atau sebagai nya, apa bila sudah di buka cobalah anda untuk supaya ngeprint. Maka akan muncul nanti properties dari pada printer tersebut seperti gambat dibawah ini. Gambar : Saat mau ngeprint 8. Kemudian Klik Ok
  7. 7. SMK NEGERI 1 PERCUT SEI TUAN Copyright © 2010 TKJ COMMUNITY Email : chairoel_s@yahoo.co.id Referensi http://forum.tkj2.com http://tkj2.com http://chairoel.wordpress.com http://ajibzsmkn1.wordpress.com http://akudian.web.id http://fadilweb.co.cc http://fadliweb.wordpress.com Biografi Penulis CHAIRUL SALEH NASUTION . Kelahiran Medan, 13 September 1992. Menyelesaikan SD di Panyabungan (Madina). Kemudian melanjutkan ke sekolah SMPN2 Panyabungan (Madina). Setelah itu Hijrah ke Medan kembali di SMKN 1 Percut Sei Tuan. Mulai tertarik di dunia computer sejak smp kelas 3 , dan diperkenalkan dengan Microsoft Office , kemudian belajar otodidak belajar melihat windows xp. Setelah itu diperdalam di SMK NEGERI 1 Percut Sei Tuan,hingga sampai tahun 2010. Seterusnya saya belum tahu.

