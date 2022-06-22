Monoclonal Antibodies and their applications

A specific and single type of antibody that is produced by hybridoma cells.

This technique was achieved by George Kohler and Cesar Milstein in 1975. (Nobel Prize, 1984)

Antibodies (or) immunoglobulins is a protein - produced by B- lymphocytes (Plasma cell) in mammals.

Antibodies used by immune system to identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses.

Each antibody recognizes a specific antigen unique to its target.

