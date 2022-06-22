Successfully reported this slideshow.

Monoclonal Antibodies and their applications

0

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
MRI & CT scan
MRI & CT scan
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13
1 of 13

Monoclonal Antibodies and their applications

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Science

A specific and single type of antibody that is produced by hybridoma cells.
This technique was achieved by George Kohler and Cesar Milstein in 1975. (Nobel Prize, 1984)
Antibodies (or) immunoglobulins is a protein - produced by B- lymphocytes (Plasma cell) in mammals.
Antibodies used by immune system to identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses.
Each antibody recognizes a specific antigen unique to its target.

A specific and single type of antibody that is produced by hybridoma cells.
This technique was achieved by George Kohler and Cesar Milstein in 1975. (Nobel Prize, 1984)
Antibodies (or) immunoglobulins is a protein - produced by B- lymphocytes (Plasma cell) in mammals.
Antibodies used by immune system to identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses.
Each antibody recognizes a specific antigen unique to its target.

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(4/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(4/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions Johann Hari
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" Burroughs William S.
(4/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
(4/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Guided Journal: Infographics eBook (Goals Journal, Self Improvement Book) Stephen R. Covey
(5/5)
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
(4/5)
Free
The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun Gretchen Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
(5/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Ways of Being: Animals, Plants, Machines: The Search for a Planetary Intelligence James Bridle
(0/5)
Free
The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us Steve Brusatte
(5/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4.5/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
(0/5)
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
(5/5)
Free
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Stories: What's Next? David Christian
(0/5)
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA Jorge L. Contreras
(4.5/5)
Free
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse Dave Goulson
(4/5)
Free
Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way of Imagination Scott Russell Sanders
(4/5)
Free

Monoclonal Antibodies and their applications

  1. 1. Production of Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) and their Applications (Hybridoma Technology) By Dr. S.SELVARAJ Assistant professor Dept. of Zoology Vivekananda College Tiruvedakam West 1
  2. 2. Synopsis  Introduction  Principle  Production of MAbs  Immunization  Cell fusion  Selection of hybridomas  Screening the products  Cloning and propagation  Characterization and storage  Applications of MAbs Diagnostic Applications Therapeutic Applications Protein purification Miscellaneous Applications  References 2
  3. 3.  A specific and single type of antibody that is produced by hybridoma cells. This technique was achieved by George Kohler and Cesar Milstein in 1975. (Nobel Prize, 1984)  Antibodies (or) immunoglobulins is a protein - produced by B- lymphocytes (Plasma cell) in mammals.  Antibodies used by immune system to identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses. Each antibody recognizes a specific antigen unique to its target. 3 Introduction
  4. 4. • Fusion between myeloma cell (malignant plasma cell) and spleen cell from suitable immunised animal. • Myeloma cells - Growth and multiplying • B- lymphocytes-Secrete their own antibodies • Myeloma cells cannot synthesize their own antibodies because, lack of HGPRT enzyme. • Mutant myeloma cell can not grow in HAT medium. • Only hybrid cell can grow in HAT medium and produce monoclonal antibody. Principle 4 Hypoxanthine Guanine phosphoribosyl Transferase
  5. 5. 5 Production of Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)
  6. 6. Production of MAbs 1. Immunization Immunize the animal with appropriate antigen Inject multiple site and repeated several times B-lymphocytes stimulation increased against antigen Antibodies synthesized against specific antigen Spleen is aseptically removed Spleen cells are removed using mechanical (or) enzymatic B-lymphocytes of spleen cells are separated 6
  7. 7. 2. Cell fusion Fusion of B-lymphocytes to myeloma cells is induced using polyethylene glycol (PEG) After few minutes 1. Mixture of Hybridoma (Fused cells) 2. Free myeloma cells 3. Free lymphocytes (The production of hybrid cells is referred to as Hybridoma technology) 7
  8. 8. 3. Selection of Hybridoma Cells are cultured in HAT medium (Specific) Hybridoma cells only grow, other cells slowly disappear (7-10 days of culture) Select the single antibody producing hybrid cells Hybridomas are isolated and grown individually 8 Hyphoxanthine Aminopterin Thymidine that blocks one pathway for nucleotide synthesis Cells lacking HGPRT enzyme, grown in HAT medium die
  9. 9. Screened the desired antibody producing cells Two techniques namely ELISA and RIA In both the assays, the antibody binds to the specific antigen and other components can be washed off Hybridoma cells producing the desired antibody can be identified by screening. Antibody secreted by the hybrid cells is referred to as monoclonal antibody. 4. Screening the products 9
  10. 10. Desired antibody are isolated and cloned Two techniques are commonly used for cloning hybrid cells 1. Limiting dilution method – Serial dilution method 2. Soft agar method – Semisolid medium- to form colonies 5.Cloning and propagation 10
  11. 11.  Biochemical and biophysical characterization for desired specificity  MAbs of the immunoglobulin class or sub-class, the epitope for which it is specific and the number of binding sites it possesses.  Desired cell lines are frozen in liquid nitrogen for future uses. 6.Characterization and storage 11
  12. 12. Applications of MAbs 1. Diagnostic applications • Biochemical analysis for pregnancy, cancer, hormonal disorder. • Diagnostic imaging for myocardial infarction, bacterial infections. 2. Theraputic applications Treatment of cancer, Asthma, Viral infections. 3. Protein purification by immunoaffinity techniques. 4. Miscellaneous applications as catalytic agents, in autoantibody fingerprinting. 12
  13. 13. https://www.slideshare.net/YashikaSaini7/monoclonal- antibody-146466667. https://www.slideshare.net/ArchanaSoni3/hybridoma- technology-93942798. Dr. U. Satyanarayana (2011) Biotechnology, Books and Allied (P) Ltd. Kolkata, India. References 13

×