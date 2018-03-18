How do objects move17 18

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How do objects move?
- It is the change in the position (Location) Motion
Types of motion Up and down motion Ex. See saw Straight line motion Round and round motion Ex. Merry go round Zigzag motio...
How can we measure motion? - Motion can be fast or low. Distance -It is how far an object is from one position to another....
Time - Units: seconds, minutes , hours, days, years. Speed -It is the distance an object moves in a certain time. Speed = ...
Things that affect motion of an object 1- The strength of the force: Toss ball gently it will be near Toss ball hard it wi...
Any type of push & pull Force
- Pushing the table to the right. - Pulling the drawer out. - Pushing the stroller to the left. 2- The direction of the fo...
- It is the amount of material in an object. Small mass is easy to move Big mass is harder to move {It is easier to push a...
- It is the kind of force that stops or slows things down. {It prevents us from slipping or falling down} - It is caused w...
• Friction always works in the direction opposite from the direction the object is moving, or trying to move. It always sl...
Examples 1) Friction between the tires of a car & the road. 2) Friction between the bottom of your sneakers & the ground.
3) Friction between the brakes of the bicycle & the bicycle wheels. 4) Friction between the train Wheels & rails
• The amount of friction depends on the materials from which the two surfaces are made. The rougher the surface, the more ...
Increasing / Decreasing friction • Ice & water make surfaces slippery, this decrease the friction. {This why skaters can s...
• Tires of cars have rough surfaces to increase the friction between the road & the car preventing cars from slipping on a...
• Lubricating “putting oil” to bicycles decrease friction & makes bicycles move faster. • Lubricating doors decrease frict...
