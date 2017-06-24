PRESENTED BY REJITHA.U SOCIAL SEICNCE CHRIST NAGAR COLLEGE THIRUVALLAM
DRUG ABUSE  Drug abuse is a pattern use of a drug in which the user consumes the substances in amounts or with the method...
Effects of drug abuse  Drugs are chemicals . Different drugs ,because of their chemical structures , can effect the body ...
Drugs used : drugs associated with this are : Alcohol , barbiturates , cocaine , opioids, etc. Cause of drug abuse : the e...
The Role Of Education in Drug Abuse i) Schools have appropriate settings for cognitive development ii) Moral education inc...
As president Nixon (1970) recently noted “ The long –term solution to the nation’s drug problem doesn’t rest with law and ...
Role of teacher in drug abuse  Teacher –student relationship was developed in a non academic settings  Teacher duties we...
Conscientisation programmes on drug abuse  Conscientisation is the process where by people become aware of the political ...
Drug abuse
Drug abuse

