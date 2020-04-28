Net study com kit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NET STUDY – COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SUBMITTED TO : AR. AMAMDEEP KAUR SUBMITTED BY : RAJIT KUMAR AR. JANMEET KAUR 170040020 AR. ...
How to design a Restaurant/Commercial Kitchen? Commercial Kitchen design is completely different from the residential Ki...
Services – Lighting, Ventilation, sprinkler system Design of various services has to be taken into consideration. For exa...
Provision for an alternate fuel Standard area required per person – 5sqft/person Fire fighting systems to be installed ...
FLOOR PLAN OF COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SOME EXAMPLES OF COMMERCIAL KITCHEN
1.how to design a commercial kitchen 2.design of various service

