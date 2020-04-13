Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 6è (del 14 al 20 d’abril) CATALÀ COMPRENSIÓ ORAL 1. Escoltar l’àudio del Taller oral “Les instrucc...
From your book “Story Fun For Flyers” do: UNIT 35: A,C,F + Listening E / UNIT 36: A, C, D / UNIT 37: A, B, E+ Listening D ...
material) a casa i enviar-la a l’adreça de correu electrònic de sisè. Escriviu “Sóc………….de 6èA o 6èB, envio la foto fent e...
Pla treball primera setmana

Pla de treball 1

Published in: Education
Pla treball primera setmana

  1. 1. PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 6è (del 14 al 20 d’abril) CATALÀ COMPRENSIÓ ORAL 1. Escoltar l’àudio del Taller oral “Les instruccions” que trobareu en el següent enllaç: https://text- lagalera.cat/interact/public/guiesTRAM/6eco mpleta/llengua664/Unitat05/pagines/pagina2 .html 2. Realitzar l’activitat amb les preguntes de l’àudio que heu rebut al mail i que també està penjat al netvibes. Podeu contestar en el word o fer-ho a la llibreta i enviar una foto. CASTELLÀ COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA Leed el texto que tenéis en el Netvibes, “Ciclo de vida de las tortugas marinas”, y responded a las preguntas del formulario del siguiente enlace: https://forms.gle/uUKwmaPwzjbUqULK6 QUÉ SON LOS PRÉSTAMOS LINGÜÍSTICOS? Tenéis que hacer la ficha que encontrareis en el Netvibes de sexto. Podéis hacer las actividades en el documento de Word y después enviarlo por correo o bien podéis hacerlo en la libreta y luego enviar una foto. ANGLÈS Hello boys and girls, Here you have your English task for this week. 1.OWL Reading: As we are going to be at home for a few days here you have a website where to find books in English. Haureu de seguir les instruccions per poder entrar . Utilitzeu el username: englishfolchitorres/ password:4321 This week choose a book. Read and complete your “Book Review”. 2. Activate your Book code: Ha arribat el moment d’activar els codis dels vostres llibres. Us envio en anglès i català les instruccions de com fer-ho. Recordeu que el codi del llibre es troba a la contraportada i l’heu de rascar amb una moneda. Vigileu de no trencar el paper. Això ho heu de fer al costat dels pares. Quan feu l’activació us demanaran un email que pot ser el vostre si teniu o el dels pares. Us heu de crear un username i contrasenya. És molt important que apunteu tot això en una agenda perquè si us oblideu, no us podré ajudar. Amb aquest codi d’activació podreu accedir al vostre llibre digital i així podreu fer els exercicis online i els listenings, i després els podreu auto corregir. MEDI Hola nois i noies, com esteu? Espero que tots i totes estigueu en plena forma. Anem a començar una unitat nova de Medi social: l’edat contemporània. Heu de fer l’activitat proposada al document que trobareu penjat al netvibes. Escriviu les definicions a la vostra llibreta i ens envieu una foto.
  2. 2. From your book “Story Fun For Flyers” do: UNIT 35: A,C,F + Listening E / UNIT 36: A, C, D / UNIT 37: A, B, E+ Listening D / UNIT 38: A,B,C,D + Listening E (Adjunto els audio per si hi han problemes amb l’activació del llibre) . Don’t forget to do your WORDLIST. 3. COMPUTER GAMES QUEST 6 STUDENT’S Website Unit 6 4. Watch the video related with the computer exercises you have done and ENJOY IT! 5. Test 8 Irregular Verbs: For this activity you will need to follow the instructions very carefully! - Step 1: Study the verbs - Step 2: Do the test. You will need to record yourselves while doing it! - Step 3. Correct the test with your KEY LIST - Step 4: Send the video to: folchitorresescola@gmail.com MATEMÀTIQUES La setmana vinent farem una activitat per veure què heu après dels percentatges. Aquesta setmana us deixem unes activitats que us serviran per repassar aquesta unitat: Pàg. 110, núm. 1, 2, 4, 5 i 6. Feu-los a la llibreta i ens envieu una foto de les activitats (recordeu fer bona presentació). Aquí us deixem algunes activitats de JClic per practicar les FRACCIONS: ● https://clic.xtec.cat/projects/fraccio1/jclic .js/index.html ● https://clic.xtec.cat/projects/fraccio2/jclic .js/index.html EDUCACIÓ ARTÍSTICA (MÚSICA I PLÀSTICA) Música 1.En aquesta primera sessió et proposo començar per un dictat d’instruments. Escolta atentament i endevina. Sonaran 22 instruments. Quants seràs capaç de reconèixer? Instrumentos musicales reconocer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qejb8rEjYNQ 2-A continuació, practica aquest exercici de percussió corporal. Primer de tot visualitza’l sencer, només mira’l. Fixa’t en els diferents moviments i amb quina part del cos es fan. A continuació, comença a practicar cada moviment aturant la reproducció les vegades que necessitis fins que et surti. T’aconsello que utilitzis el reproductor del con (VLC media Player), doncs et permet reproduir qualsevol pista a una velocitat més lenta (o més ràpida). Per fer-ho, obre la pista i deixa que soni mentre obres la pestanya ‘Reproducció’ i busques la paraula ‘Velocitat’. Escull primer la lenta per començar a practicar. Ja EDUCACIÓ FÍSICA Hola nois i noies de 6è, com bé sabeu ens tocarà estar una quants dies més a casa. Tot i estar confinats a casa, cal seguir fent activitat física per mantenir-nos en forma i continuar tenint cura del nostre cos. Des de l’àrea d’educació física us proposem una sèrie de tasques a fer durant la setmana. Per aquesta setmana la proposta és fer-vos una fotografia fent alguna activitat física ( amb o sense
  3. 3. material) a casa i enviar-la a l’adreça de correu electrònic de sisè. Escriviu “Sóc………….de 6èA o 6èB, envio la foto fent esport” siseft@gmail.com Som-hi! poseu-vos les piles i a moure el cos!! augmentaràs la velocitat més endavant. Som-hi! Alpha Four ~Body Percussion Piece https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mnt6O8N6eDg ACTIVITATS SETMANALS FIXES: - Llegir cada dia 20 – 25 minuts.

