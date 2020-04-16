Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Benvolgudes famílies, nens i nenes, Què tal? Espero que ...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels MATEMÀTIQUES  Quadernet escolar de matemàtiques: Pàgine...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels CATALÀ Nom ................................................
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels  Activitats : Vocabulari: la granja (activitat online)...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels CASTELLÀ Nombre............................................
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels CASTELLÀ Nombre............................................
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels 1. Watch the videos about TOYS. https://www.youtube.com/...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels MEDI Nom:..................................................
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Encerclo les tasques que faig a casa. Ordeno l’habitació...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels ET SONA? La primera activitat que et proposo és que miri...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels FITXA PER IMPRIMIR Escriu l’escala de notes: DO -
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels ART PROPOSAL FOR 1ST ANT 2ND GRADE You can do your own f...
Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels LET’S MOVE! I suggest you to do a home-made circuit (sup...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Primer setmana 5

23 views

Published on

Primer setmana 5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Primer setmana 5

  1. 1. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Benvolgudes famílies, nens i nenes, Què tal? Espero que tots esteu bé i amb ganes de reprendre la rutina diària. Però continuem amb el confinament, així que ens hem de tornar a planificar la setmana. Des de l’escola us passem una mica de feina per a què repasseu i us distrèieu una estona treballant. Segurament ja la setmana vinent ja podrem intercanviar missatges individualment, però de moment continuem igual que dies anteriors. Continuarem treballant amb Teide, ja que pensem que són activitats divertides i corregibles, així us facilita l’aprenentatge. Recordem que cal posar-se al Google i escriure: Teide weeras. Haureu d’entrar amb l’usuari i contrasenya que us facilitem: Usuario: 1@lesarrels.cat Contrasenya: alumne1 . Un cop dins, heu de posar-vos al llibre de primer que voleu treballar. Us passo els exercicis/activitats proposades per diferents professors i diferents assignatures. Us podeu fer una mica d’horari i anar fent durant tota la setmana, sense pressa, una mica cada dia. Recordo que llegir és una activitat diària. El més important de primer és llegir i entendre el que llegim. Les activitats que no siguin online les podeu fer a la llibreta o en folis a part o també us podeu imprimir la pàgina o fitxa que us faci falta.
  2. 2. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels MATEMÀTIQUES  Quadernet escolar de matemàtiques: Pàgines 20 i 21.  Sèries en un full blanc o imprimint , o llibreta de matemàtiques: De 0 fins a 50 de 2 en 2. De 0 fins a 100 de 5 en 5. De 10 en 10 de 0 a 100. Sumes i restes:
  3. 3. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels CATALÀ Nom ........................................................ Data ...................................... UNIDAD – 3 – LLENGUA CATALANA 1r- EDITORIAL WEERAS  Lectura: El cel  1 activitat vinculada de comprensió.  Activitats : Sons de la O (activitat online) Comencem per M, P (activitat online) Paraules amb la lletra O (activitat online) Què fan? (activitat online)  Dictat, escolta i escriu. Després corregeix. _____________ ______________ _____________ _____________ ______________ _____________________________________________  Escolta: Preparem la motxilla. Activitat vinculada (online) UNIDAD – 4 – LLENGUA CATALANA 1r- EDITORIAL TEIDE WEERAS  Lectura: Estimem la poesia  1 activitat vinculada de comprensió.  Quin poema t’ha agradat més, el gall o fideus a la cassola?  Copia’l en un full fent bona lletra i fent un dibuix.  Intenta fer un cal·ligrama amb una fruita que t’agradi, similar al de la cirera. En un foli en blanc.
  4. 4. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels  Activitats : Vocabulari: la granja (activitat online) Comencem per M, P (activitat online) La lletra F (activitat online) L’article (activitat online)  Dictat, escolta i escriu. Després corregeix. _____________ ______________ _____________ _____________ ______________ _____________________________________________  Escolta: Bufa, vent! Activitat vinculada (online) LECTURA ACTIVITATS DE COMPRENSIÓ LECTORA DE’N PASCUAL (DE LA 11 FINS A LA 15 - CORRECCCIONS ONLINE) http://www.xtec.cat/~mgil2243/material/pascual.htm VOCABULARI – Animals Saps el nom dels animals de l’encreuat? Intenta escriure on toqui. Si et falta algun nom o bé et sobra, falta o no saps exactament com s’escriu, et dono un link on pots trobar les solucions. No val a mirar abans!!! https://www.pinterest.es/pin/372461831674459430/ Podeu fer concurs amb els de casa (pares, germans... ) a veure qui ho fa millor.
  5. 5. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels
  6. 6. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels CASTELLÀ Nombre.......................................................... Fecha....................................... UNIDAD – 5 – LENGUA CASTELLANA 1º EDITORIAL TEIDE ONLINE  Lectura: En el parque  1 actividad vinculada: lee y busca la respuesta correcta.  Actividad online. Ortografía: ca, que, qui, co, cu.  Dictado 5- Fíjate bien y después escribe y corrige: _______________ ______________ _______________ ______________ _____________________________________________ _____________________________________________  Escucha con atención: ¡Atención, anuncios! Y contesta su actividad vinculada.  Escribe cuatro palabras en cada columna. CA QUE QUI CO CU
  7. 7. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels CASTELLÀ Nombre.......................................................... Fecha....................................... UNIDAD – 6 – LENGUA CASTELLANA 1º EDITORIAL TEIDE ONLINE  Lectura: La casita de chocolate  1 actividad asociada a la lectura,  1 actividad personajes de cuentos. Actividad online.  Actividad ortografía: c, z. Actividad online.  Actividad ortografía: ll, y. Actividad online.  Oraciones comparativas. Actividad online.  Dictado 6- Fíjate bien y después escribe y corrige: _____________ _____________ _____________ _____________ ____________________________________________ ____________________________________________  Escucha con atención: ¡Qué susto!  Actividad asociada a la escucha. Actividad online.  Escribe cuatro palabras en cada columna. C Z LL Y
  8. 8. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels 1. Watch the videos about TOYS. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-SWzpdcl6E https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb53_Kdc1XI 2. Play these games and practice the vocabulary! https://learnenglishkids.britishcouncil.org/word-games/toys-1 https://www.eslgamesplus.com/toys-vocabulary-esl-memory-game/ 3. Now play this KAHOOT! https://kahoot.it/challenge/0679696?challenge-id=d1998971-2f8e-4499-a407- e8956b7f77a6_1586710535254 PIN: 0679696 4. Draw or stick a picture of your favourite toy! Write: My favourite toy is a _________________
  9. 9. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels MEDI Nom:................................................. Data: .................................. Així és la meva família. Dibuixo la foto de cada membre de la meva família. És ………………… És ……………….. És ………………….. És ………………… És ………………… És ………………… A casa vivim ……………………… persones.
  10. 10. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels Encerclo les tasques que faig a casa. Ordeno l’habitació Escombro Paro o desparo taula Em faig el llit Trec la pols Frego plats Faig alguna feina que no és a la llista i ho escric aquí: Ara em poso nota: Si faig 5 o més feines…………… Molt bé Si faig 3 o 4 feines .......................... Bé Si faig 1 o 2 feines .......................... Molt poc No faig cap feina ............................ Molt malament
  11. 11. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels ET SONA? La primera activitat que et proposo és que miris atentament el vídeo, a veure quin instrument descobreixes… http://ves.cat/es2C Ara havent vist el vídeo, pots aprendre o recordar la cançó de “Les notes del pentagrama”,és molt fàcil! http://ves.cat/es2D En aquesta activitat d’escolta, t’hi has de fixar molt, necessites dues culleres de fusta de la cuina i picar dues vegades cada vegada que l’abella toqui les flors.
  12. 12. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels FITXA PER IMPRIMIR Escriu l’escala de notes: DO -
  13. 13. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels ART PROPOSAL FOR 1ST ANT 2ND GRADE You can do your own flowerpot using recycled materials . Use the next photographs to inspire yourself. When you have your empty bottle decorated fill it with soil and plant a flower or a seed. You can send us a photo of your craft to: escolalesarrelsmolerussa@gmail.com Don’t forget to put at ASSUMPTE : ART(subject/name /grade)* *No oblidis posar a l’Assumpte del teu correu l’assignatura (ART), el teu curs (1r o 2n) i el teu nom.
  14. 14. Generalitat de Catalunya Departament d’Educació Escola Les Arrels LET’S MOVE! I suggest you to do a home-made circuit (supported by an adult). You will need to film a video of you doing your circuit and send it by email. I give you some examples... 1. You can jump (feet together, hopping...) using different objects. 2. You can practice your balance too. Have you got chairs, pillows? 3. What about if you built a bridge with chairs and tables? Look at these pictures! JOCS ONLINE La família http://www.xtec.cat/~mgil2243/material/activitatsjclic/familia/familia.htm animals https://clic.xtec.cat/projects/ani_mon/jclic.js/index.html Desitjo que us ho passeu molt bé fent aquests deures/jocs/activitats... FINS AVIAT. UNA GRAN ABRAÇADA

×