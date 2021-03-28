FREDLUG - Open Broadcast Studio - OBS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
March 27th, 2021 OBS for FREDLUG 1 Open Broadcast Studio OBS by Peter Larsen for FredLUG 2021
2 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 What will we cover today  Introduction  What does OBS offer and why should you care ...
3 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Introduction  Peter Larsen, peter@peterlarsen.org Twitter: @egoalter  Domain Architec...
4 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Introduction - Why do this?  Participating in and creating online meetings  Used OBS ...
5 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 A word of warning!  Video streaming is demanding of GPU/CPU/Memory  If you plan to st...
6 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Do I need high end GPUs?  No, but they help  Have at least 4 cores; I'll recommend no...
7 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Where to get OBS?  sudo dnf install obs-studio  Additional modules/plugins may need t...
8 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 What does OBS offer and why should you care  Make a professional background for your w...
9 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 The world of streaming media  Online meetings  Gaming broadcasts  YouTubers, Odysee,...
10 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Streaming  BIG topic – best for a separate meeting  Lots of technologies and service...
11 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 OBS overview  Scenes  Objects  Audio Mixer  Transitions  Controls  Studio Mode ...
12 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Scenes  A collection of sources and position of sources  Allows transitions from one...
13 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Objects  Everything that OBS can do is here!  Audio sources, Video sources, Colors, ...
14 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Audio Mixer  Audio sources from:  Microphones  Videos  Audio Jacks  Determine vol...
15 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Filters  Audio Filters  Compression, Noise Gates/Suppression, Delay, Gain etc  Vide...
16 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Transitions  From scene to scene  Cut, Swipe, Slides  Custom wipes using LUMA Wipes...
17 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Controls  Streaming  Recording  Virtual Camera enable  v4l2loopback  Studio Mode ...
18 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Studio Mode  My typical work-mode  Easy transition control  Prepare preview before ...
19 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Let's DEMO  Time to see the real thing
20 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Advanced Animation/automation  Long awaited feature on Linux “Web Page” object  Foun...
21 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 How to setup a live broadcast on YouTube from OBS  OBS supports more than 50 streamin...
22 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Bitrate Video Bitrate Audio Bitrate Resolution 1080P 6,000 Kbps 128Kbps 1920x1080 720P...
23 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Other tools you may need  The GIMP – of course  Pitivi (Video Editing)  Video 4 Lin...
24 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Thank you for listening!  Questions?  Comments?  We need speakers!  If you've foun...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FREDLUG - Open Broadcast Studio - OBS

34 views

Published on

March 2021 FredLUG presentation.

Published in: Software
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FREDLUG - Open Broadcast Studio - OBS

  1. 1. March 27th, 2021 OBS for FREDLUG 1 Open Broadcast Studio OBS by Peter Larsen for FredLUG 2021
  2. 2. 2 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 What will we cover today  Introduction  What does OBS offer and why should you care  The world of streaming media  OBS overview – demo/walkthrough  How to setup a live broadcast on YouTube from OBS  Other tools you may need
  3. 3. 3 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Introduction  Peter Larsen, peter@peterlarsen.org Twitter: @egoalter  Domain Architect with Red Hat Spend a lot of time talking/showing technology but not about OBS  Electronics hobbyist – like to learn and teach what I know about analog, digital, MCU and embedded controllers  Not a graphics designer, artist or expert in that field. But I did stay at a Holiday Inn .....  I'm colorblind – my interpretation of colors is just as valid as yours, even if we don't agree!
  4. 4. 4 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Introduction - Why do this?  Participating in and creating online meetings  Used OBS to broadcast LUG meetings live  Used OBS to create interesting and integrated backgrounds for live broadcasts  Simple mixer – high quality videos
  5. 5. 5 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 A word of warning!  Video streaming is demanding of GPU/CPU/Memory  If you plan to store video, you'll need 100+GB of space – if you record a lot, you need a LOT mroe  Video editing requires even more space  You 10 year old PC will have issues!
  6. 6. 6 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Do I need high end GPUs?  No, but they help  Have at least 4 cores; I'll recommend no less than 8 cores.  The slower the CPU/GPU:  Less resolution  Busy system that can disable OBS on the same box!
  7. 7. 7 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Where to get OBS?  sudo dnf install obs-studio  Additional modules/plugins may need to be installed like NDI  It's that easy (there's even an apt-get for it)  AppImage exists too  Speak up if your distro has OBS!
  8. 8. 8 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 What does OBS offer and why should you care  Make a professional background for your work meetings  Easy screen-cast when the conference software doesn't offer enough features  Full high-definition web-casts of games and demos  Automatic video interaction/animation
  9. 9. 9 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 The world of streaming media  Online meetings  Gaming broadcasts  YouTubers, Odysee, Twitch .....  Live streaming – the new fact of life  Raw feed with effects
  10. 10. 10 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Streaming  BIG topic – best for a separate meeting  Lots of technologies and services available  We'll concentrate on how to generate a feed for a “random” streaming service  Not focused on promoting and tools to distribute and maintain streaming content, setting up metadata etc.
  11. 11. 11 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 OBS overview  Scenes  Objects  Audio Mixer  Transitions  Controls  Studio Mode  Streaming  Recording / Buffer  Virtual Camera  Profiles  Filters
  12. 12. 12 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Scenes  A collection of sources and position of sources  Allows transitions from one scene to another  Focus on face vs. focus on screen share vs. other events.  Properly prepared, making live changes is a simple button push  Great in studio mode!
  13. 13. 13 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Objects  Everything that OBS can do is here!  Audio sources, Video sources, Colors, Text, Screen capture, Scenes-in-Scenes, Browser source  Lots of options – we'll look at some of them  Objects are placed in scenes. Objects can be shared between scenes (settings etc)
  14. 14. 14 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Audio Mixer  Audio sources from:  Microphones  Videos  Audio Jacks  Determine volume/db mix of sources  Apply audio filters to sources
  15. 15. 15 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Filters  Audio Filters  Compression, Noise Gates/Suppression, Delay, Gain etc  Video Filters  LUT, Chroma (greenscreen), Color filters, crop/pad, masks, scale/aspect, scroll, sharpen etc.
  16. 16. 16 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Transitions  From scene to scene  Cut, Swipe, Slides  Custom wipes using LUMA Wipes  Black to white filter  Lots of existing templates
  17. 17. 17 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Controls  Streaming  Recording  Virtual Camera enable  v4l2loopback  Studio Mode  Settings
  18. 18. 18 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Studio Mode  My typical work-mode  Easy transition control  Prepare preview before showing it
  19. 19. 19 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Let's DEMO  Time to see the real thing
  20. 20. 20 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Advanced Animation/automation  Long awaited feature on Linux “Web Page” object  Found it in Fedora 34  Lots of collections like:  https://ecard.enter-media.org/uvcslider/  https://streamdps.com/widgets/rendered-animations/  Or create your own local web-page with JS/CSS  Overlay  Animation  Automated responses – chat logs, new subscribers etc.  Marketing messages in stream
  21. 21. 21 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 How to setup a live broadcast on YouTube from OBS  OBS supports more than 50 streaming platforms  In most cases, get your streaming key from platform of choice is all you need!  Use profiles if you have more than one streaming destination!
  22. 22. 22 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Bitrate Video Bitrate Audio Bitrate Resolution 1080P 6,000 Kbps 128Kbps 1920x1080 720P 3,000 Kbps 128Kbps 1280x720 480P 1,000 Kbps 128Kbps 854x480 360P 600 Kbps 96Kbps 640x360 240P 300 Kbps 96 Kbps 426x240 Source: https://streamshark.io
  23. 23. 23 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Other tools you may need  The GIMP – of course  Pitivi (Video Editing)  Video 4 Linux (v4l) manipulation of video sources  Also includes the loopback to broadcast the output of OBS as a camera  Blender – great video features, effects etc.  ffmpeg
  24. 24. 24 OBS for FREDLUG March 27th, 2021 Thank you for listening!  Questions?  Comments?  We need speakers!  If you've found a cool FOSS project, come talk about it!  If you learned how to do something that saves you a bunch of time, come talk about it!  Tell us how you used Linux to run software that helped you conquer the world

×