 Antibodies are produced by a specialized group of cells called B- Lymphocytes.  When a foreign antigen enters the body ...
 Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are antibodies that are identical because they are produced by one type of immune cell, all ...
 Monoclonal antibodies are identical immunoglobulins, generated from a single B-cell clone.  These antibodies recognize ...
 Murine monoclonal antibodies  Chimeric monoclonal antibodies  Humanized monoclonal antibodies  Human monoclonal antib...
 Specificity  Side effects can be treated and reduced by using mice-human hybrid cells or by using fractions of antibodi...
 Time consuming project - anywhere between 6 -9 months.  Very expensive and needs considerable effort to produce them. ...
1. Immunization 2. Cell fusion 3. Selection of hybridoma 4. Screening 5. Cloning and propagation 11
13
 Immunize an animal (mouse) by injecting with an appropriate antigen along with Freund’s adjuvant.  Injection of antigen...
 Lymphocytes are mixed with HGPRT deficient myeloma cells and is exposed to PEG for a short period.  The mixture is then...
 The above mixture is cultured in HAT medium for 7-10 days.  Due to lack of HGPRT enzyme in myeloma cells, salvage pathw...
 Screening is done for antibody specificity.  For this we need to test the culture medium from each hybridoma culture fo...
 The single hybrid cell producing the desired antibody are isolated and cloned.  Usually two techniques are commonly emp...
The application of monoclonal antibodies can be broadly categorized as: (1) Diagnostic Applications  Biochemical analysis...
A) Biochemical analysis:  Antibodies are used in several diagnostic tests to detect the toxins, hormones(insulin, human c...
 The test of HIV infection is based on detecting the presence of HIV antibody in the patient’s serum . 22
B ) Diagnostic imaging:  Radiolabeled—MAbs are used in the diagnostic imaging of diseases, and this technique is referred...
a) Direct use of Mabs as therapeutic agents : i. In the treatment of cancer: MAbs, against the antigens on the surface of ...
ii. In the treatment of AIDS: Genetic engineers have been successful to attach Fc portion of mouse monoclonal antibody to ...
iii. In the immunosuppression of organ transplantation: In the normal medical practice, immunosuppressive drugs such as cy...
MAbs in cancer treatment :  The drugs which kill tumor cells are coupled with monoclonal anti-TAA antibodies.  Cancer ce...
 MAbs in the dissolution of blood clots: Fibrin is the major constituent of blood clot which gets dissolved by plasmin. P...
 Monoclonal antibodies can also be used to purify a substance with techniques called affinity chromatography. 31
  1. 1. 1
  2. 2.  Antibodies are produced by a specialized group of cells called B- Lymphocytes.  When a foreign antigen enters the body due to immune response B-Lymphocytes develops into plasma cells , liberate antibodies or immunoglobulin's of various types(Ig A, Ig D, Ig E, Ig G, Ig M). 2
  3. 3.  Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are antibodies that are identical because they are produced by one type of immune cell, all clones of a single parent cell.  Polyclonal antibodies are antibodies that are derived from different cell lines. 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5.  Monoclonal antibodies are identical immunoglobulins, generated from a single B-cell clone.  These antibodies recognize unique epitopes, or binding sites, on a single antigen. 5
  6. 6.  Murine monoclonal antibodies  Chimeric monoclonal antibodies  Humanized monoclonal antibodies  Human monoclonal antibodies 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9.  Specificity  Side effects can be treated and reduced by using mice-human hybrid cells or by using fractions of antibodies.  They bind to specific diseased or damaged cells needing treatment.  They treat a wide range of conditions. 9
  10. 10.  Time consuming project - anywhere between 6 -9 months.  Very expensive and needs considerable effort to produce them.  More than 99% of the cells do not survive during the fusion process – reducing the range of useful antibodies that can be produced against an antigen.  There is possibility of generating immunogenicity. 10
  11. 11. 1. Immunization 2. Cell fusion 3. Selection of hybridoma 4. Screening 5. Cloning and propagation 11
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. 13
  14. 14.  Immunize an animal (mouse) by injecting with an appropriate antigen along with Freund’s adjuvant.  Injection of antigens at multiple sites are repeated several times for increased stimulation of antibodies.  3 days prior to killing of animal a final dose is given intravenously.  Spleen is aseptically removed and disrupted by mechanical or enzymatic methods to release the cells.  By density gradient centrifugation, lymphocytes are separated from rest of the cells. 14
  15. 15.  Lymphocytes are mixed with HGPRT deficient myeloma cells and is exposed to PEG for a short period.  The mixture is then washed and kept in a fresh medium.  The mixture contains hybridomas, free myeloma cells, and free lymphocytes. 15
  16. 16.  The above mixture is cultured in HAT medium for 7-10 days.  Due to lack of HGPRT enzyme in myeloma cells, salvage pathway is not operative. aminopterin in HAT medium blocks the de novo synthesis of nucleotides.Hence free myeloma cells are dead.  As the lymphocytes are short lived they also slowly disappear.  Only the hybridomas that receives HGPRT from lymphocytes are survive.  Thus hybridomas are selected by using HAT medium  Suspension is diluted so that each aliquot contains one cell each. These are cultured in regular culture medium, produced desired antibody. 16
  17. 17. 17
  18. 18.  Screening is done for antibody specificity.  For this we need to test the culture medium from each hybridoma culture for desired antibody specificity.  Common tests like ELISA and RIA are used for this.  In these tests the antigens are coated to plastic plates. The antibodies specific to the antigens bind to the plates. The remaining are washed off.  Thus the hybridomas producing desired antibodies are identified. The antibodies secreted by them are homogenous and specific and are referred as monoclonal antibodies. 18
  19. 19.  The single hybrid cell producing the desired antibody are isolated and cloned.  Usually two techniques are commonly employed for this a) Limiting dilution method: Suspension of hybridoma cells is serially diluted so the aliquot of each dilution is having one hybrid cell. This ensures that the antibody produced is monoclonal. b) Soft agar method: In this method the hybridoma cells are grown in soft agar. These form colonies and the colonies are monoclonal in nature. 19
  20. 20. The application of monoclonal antibodies can be broadly categorized as: (1) Diagnostic Applications  Biochemical analysis  Diagnostic Imaging (2) Therapeutic Applications  Direct use of MAbs as therapeutic agents  MAbs as targeting agents. (3) Protein Purification 20
  21. 21. A) Biochemical analysis:  Antibodies are used in several diagnostic tests to detect the toxins, hormones(insulin, human chorionic gonadotropin, growth hormone, progesterone, thyroxine, triiodothyronine, thyroid stimulating hormone), diseases .  monoclonal antibodies to human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) are used in pregnancy test kits. 21
  22. 22.  The test of HIV infection is based on detecting the presence of HIV antibody in the patient’s serum . 22
  23. 23. B ) Diagnostic imaging:  Radiolabeled—MAbs are used in the diagnostic imaging of diseases, and this technique is referred to as immunoscintigraphy. The radioisotopes commonly used for labeling MAb are iodine—131 and technetium—99. The MAb tagged with radioisotope are injected intravenously into the patients.  These MAbs localize at specific sites (say a tumor) which can be detected by imaging the radioactivity. In recent years, single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) cameras are used to give a more sensitive three dimensional appearance of the spots localized by radiolabeled— MAbs. 23
  24. 24. a) Direct use of Mabs as therapeutic agents : i. In the treatment of cancer: MAbs, against the antigens on the surface of cancer cells, are useful for the treatment of cancer. The antibodies bind to the cancer cells and destroy them via different pathways. 24
  25. 25. ii. In the treatment of AIDS: Genetic engineers have been successful to attach Fc portion of mouse monoclonal antibody to human CD4 molecule. This complex has high affinity to bind to membrane glycoprotein gp120 of virus infected cells. The Fc fragment induces cell-mediated destruction of HIV infected cells. 25
  26. 26. iii. In the immunosuppression of organ transplantation: In the normal medical practice, immunosuppressive drugs such as cyclosporin and prednisone are administered to overcome the rejection of organ transplantation. In recent years, MAbs specific to T-lymphocyte surface antigens are being used for this purpose 26
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. MAbs in cancer treatment :  The drugs which kill tumor cells are coupled with monoclonal anti-TAA antibodies.  Cancer cells are specifically targeted , avoiding damage to healthy host cells  Example : rituximab, trastuzumab etc. 28
  29. 29. 29
  30. 30.  MAbs in the dissolution of blood clots: Fibrin is the major constituent of blood clot which gets dissolved by plasmin. Plasmin in turn is formed by the activation of plasminogen by plasminogen activator. Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) can be used as a therapeutic agent to remove the blood clots. 30
  31. 31.  Monoclonal antibodies can also be used to purify a substance with techniques called affinity chromatography. 31
  32. 32. 32
