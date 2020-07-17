Zvit 2019 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Звіт директора Мурованокуриловецького ЗДО я/с № 1 «Дзвіночок» Багнатової Тетяни Іванівни Перед колективом та громадськістю...
- Закону України «Про мови», - Базової Програмирозвиткудитини дошкільного віку «Дитина», - Програми«Освіта.УкраїнаХХІ стол...
Виконуючи ст.123 ЗК Украіни та з метою отримання права постійного користування земельною ділянкою закладом освіти, було ви...
спланована і тематика консультацій для батьків. Для проведення батьківських груповихзборів педагогамидобиралися активні су...
господарськудіяльність, використання коштів як бюджетних, так і позабюджетних, розмістила річний звіт про діяльність закла...
Протягом 2019 – 2020 року в освітньому процесі продовжувализастосовуватись новітні педтехнології :-П3, мовленнєвого розвит...
4. Розвитоку дітей дошкільного віку звичокі моделей поведінки, що відповідають економічному, екологічному та трудовомуяк о...
практична, трудова, природничо-екологічна, музейна діяльність, роботаз безпеки життєдіяльності, фізкультурно-оздоровчата г...
У 2019-2020 навчальному роцісереднє відвідування дітьми дошкільного закладу становить 85,3 % у порівнянні з минулим роком ...
відповідальність, самостійність, дружелюбність, подільчивість, добротата інші. Протягом навчального рокувихователями закла...
відвідувати гурток та навчатись англійської мови. Гурткові заняття будувались на основі завдань розвитку освітньоï програм...
компетентності за розділами програми«Дитина» у закладі проводилисяконтрольно- підсумкові заняття. Нажаль в цьому навчально...
Результати моніторингового дослідження дітей старшої групи з мовленнєвого розвитку 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 високий рівень дост...
По закінченню навчального року отримано в подарунок від батьків наших випускників принтер марки Canon Pixma TS 5040 на сум...
Педагогічними кадрами та обслуговуючим персоналомзаклад дошкільної освіти протягом навчального рокубув укомплектований згі...
селищної ради про збільшення вартості харчування дітей, щоб можливо було забезпечитиповноцінне харчування з виконанням виз...
зниження захворюваностів осінній період, а також роз’яснювальнуроботу серед батьків щодо ізоляції хворих дітей з дитячого ...
евакуації дітей на випадок пожежі, пере заправлені всі вогнегасники, призначено відповідальну особуза протипожежнийстан пр...
* Стан дитячого травматизму: Випадків виробничогота дитячого травматизму, за звітний період, зареєстровано не було. 5. Зал...
- навколо чого і згуртовуювсіх членів колективу, крім систематичного контролю намагаюсь надихати на творчість, креативніст...
  1. 1. Звіт директора Мурованокуриловецького ЗДО я/с № 1 «Дзвіночок» Багнатової Тетяни Іванівни Перед колективом та громадськістю На загальних зборах ( 17 липня 2020 року) Даний звіт зроблений на підставі наказу Міністерства освіти і науки України від 23.03.2005 р. № 178, зміст звіту зроблений на підставі «Положення про порядок звітування керівників дошкільних, загальноосвітніх та професійно-технічних навчальних закладів перед педколективом та громадськістю». Мета : Подальше утвердження відкритої і демократичної державно-громадськоїсистеми управління освітнім закладом, поєднання державного і громадськогоконтролю за прозорістюприйняття й виконання управлінських рішень запровадження колегіальної етики управлінської діяльностізавідувача. Завданнязвітування: 1. Забезпечитипрозорість, відкритість і демократичність управління освітнім закладом. 2. Стимулювати вплив громадськостіна прийняття та виконання керівником відповідних рішень у сфері управління освітнім закладом. Заклад дошкільної освіти здійснює свою діяльність відповідно до нормативних документів та законодавчихактів України: - Конституції України, - Закону України «Про освіту», - Закону України «Про дошкільну освіту», - «Положення про дошкільний навчальний заклад», - Базового компонентудошкільної освіти України, - Закону України «Про охоронупраці», - Закону України «Про цівільну оборону», - Закону України «Про дорожнійрух», - Закону України «Про відпустки», 1
  2. 2. - Закону України «Про мови», - Базової Програмирозвиткудитини дошкільного віку «Дитина», - Програми«Освіта.УкраїнаХХІ століття», а також, відповідно власного Статуту, Програмирозвиткута річного плану роботи. Головною метою закладу освіти протягом 2019-2020 навчального року було забезпечення реалізації права громадян на здобуття дошкільної освіти, задоволення потреб громадян у нагляді, догляді та оздоровленні дітей, створення умов для їх фізичного, розумового та духовного розвитку. Діяльність закладу була направлена на реалізацію основних завдань дошкільної освіти : - збереження та зміцнення фізичного та психічного здоров’я дітей; - формування їх особистості; - розвиток творчих здібностей та нахилів; - забезпечення соціальної адаптації та готовності продовжувати освіту; - виховання потреби в самореалізації та самоствердженні. Безпосереднєкерівництво дошкільним закладом здійснювала я, завідуюча, згідно з Статутом. Заклад дошкільної освіти розрахований на 75 місць, ліцензований обсяг – 95 дітей, в 2019 – 2020 н.р виховувалось 80 дітей дошкільного віку. Групи комплектувались залежно від умов роботи закладу та за віковими ознаками. В освітньому закладі функціонувало 4 групи, для дітей дошкільного віку-3 групи, 1 група дітей раннього віку. Зараховування дітей до освітнього закладу здійснювалося на підставі заяв батьків, медичної довідкипро стан здоров’я дитини, ксерокопії свідоцтвапро народження дитини з обов’язковим укладанням договору про співпрацю між закладом дошкільної освіти в особі завідуючої Багнатової Т.І. та батьками або особами, які їх замінюють. Заклад дошкільної освіти яс № 1 «Дзвіночок» працював з 7.30 – до 18.00 години з п’ятиденним робочим тижнем, та з 10,5-годинним перебуванням дітей. Навчальний рік в освітньому закладі розпочався 1вересня 2019 і закінчиться 31 серпня цього року. З 12 березня 2020 року освітній заклад призупинив свою робою, в звязкуз накладенням карантину через епідемію коронавірусу (COVID-19). Освітній заклад здійснював свою діяльність відповідно до річного плану, який складався на навчальний рік та період оздоровлення. План роботи був схвалений педагогічною радою закладу, затверджувався та погоджувався відділом освіти Мурованокуриловецької райдержадміністрації. 2
  3. 3. Виконуючи ст.123 ЗК Украіни та з метою отримання права постійного користування земельною ділянкою закладом освіти, було виготовлено проект землеустрою щодо відведення земельної ділянки під приміщення Мурованокуриловецького ЗДО яс №1. 1. Персональний внесок керівниказ підвищення рівняорганізації освітнього процесу в освітньомузакладі. Вжитізавідуючою ЗДО заходи щодо охоплення навчаннямдітей 5-ти річного віку: На виконання Закону України “Про дошкільну освіту”, інструктивно-методичних рекомендацій МОН України від 02.07.2019 року “Щодо організації діяльності закладів освіти, що забезпечують здобуття дошкільної освіти у 2019-2020 навчальному році», інструктивно-методичного листа МОН України від 04.10.2007 року « Про систему роботи з дітьми, які не відвідують дошкільні заклади”, «Про здійснення соціально – педагогічного патронату» (від 17.12.2008 №1/9 – 811 ) протягом року здійснювався педагогічний патронат над дітьми 0 – 5 років, дітьми- інвалідами з порушеннями психо- фізичного розвитку, які проживають в мікрорайоні закріпленим за дитячим садком , але не відвідують його. Педагогічні працівники, ст.мс та я особисто, як керівник підтримували зв'язок, співпрацю з такими сім’ями, інформували батьків про можливі форми здобуття їхніми дітьми дошкільної освіти, більше того інформували соціальні служби про неналежне виконання батьківських обов’язків окремими батьками в разі необхідності, тоді коли певна категорія батьків відмовлялася виконувати наші рекомендаціі направлені на зміцнення як фізичного так психічного здоровя власних дітей. Діти п’ятирічного віку, закріпленого за нами мікрорайону, 100 % були охоплені здобуттям дошкільної освіти. Нашим закладом в цьому навчальному році підготовлено та випущено 21 майбутній першокласник. З метою пропагування дошкільної освіти та більш глибокого ознайомлення з роботоюдитячого садка, постійно велась співпраця з батьками, налагоджувались партнерські взаємовідносини з ними. Всі форми роботиз родинами наших вихованців проводилисьзгідно річного плану і готувались з особливою ретельністю. Постійно поповнювалась педагогічна бібліотека новими посібниками, матеріалами педагогічної преси, що була направлена на допомогуфахівцям щодо організації партнерства з батьками. Матеріали, якими поповнювались батьківські куточки були змінними, актуальними, відповідали основним питанням, над якими працював колектив. Відповідно до них була 3
  4. 4. спланована і тематика консультацій для батьків. Для проведення батьківських груповихзборів педагогамидобиралися активні сучаснінетрадиційні форми роботи, які забезпечували становлення взаєморозуміння між педагогами і батьками, дозволялиознайомитибатьків не лише з організацією освітньої роботиз дітьми, а й з виховноюметою, традиціями груп і дитячого садка. В жовтні 2019 рокупройшов день відкритих дверей, під час якого відбулись загальні батьківські збори, тема: «Булінг – міф чи реальність.Допоможемо дитинінабути ціннісних орієнтацій», та організований творчийпроєкт«Ярмароку нас багатий , можете всього придбати». Цьогоріч зарахунок виручених коштів було придбано портативну музичну колонку на загальну суму, яка становила 4051 грн. Здійснюючисімейне виховання, співпрацю з батьками дітей усіх вікових груп, педагогизакладу залучали їх до активної участі у різноманітних  місячних екологічних акціях («Зернятко і насіннячко про запас», «Збережемо наші ліси!», «Лісовакрасуня», «У пташиному містечку» та інші),  творчихвиставках композицій («Чарівне перетворення дарів природи»,«Зимові фантазії»),  фотовиставках («Моя сімя – моя фортеця», «Маленькі помічники», «Україна вишивана»). Традиційно з ініціативи та допомогибатьків, готувались вітамінні фуршети в День Здоров’я, в останню п’ятницю кожного місяця. За присутностібатьків організовувались новорічнісвята та різноманітні масові заходи фізкультурно-оздоровчого тамузично-естетичного спрямування, а також театральні дійства. Поряд із традиційною системоювідкритих показів для батьків свят, розваг, контрольно-підсумковихзанять використовувалась така форма роботи, як запрошення батьків в якостігостей«Гість групи», з метою ранньої профорієнтації дошкільнят. Власний сайт нашого освітнього закладу також давав змогу розширити наші можливості щодо співпраці з батьками та ознайомити населення з роботою педагогічного колективу, його досягненнями. На сайті закладу, вихователем –методистом, старшою медичною сестрою надавались інтернет-консультації щодо виховання, навчання, дозвілля та зміцнення здоров’ядітей. Постійно розміщувалися матеріали проведенихзаходів, різноманітні порадидля батьків, методичнірозробки педпрацівників ЗДО, новини закладу, цікавий ігровий матеріал для дітей. У рубриціменю сайту «Відкритість та прозорість» адміністрація закладу протягом навчального 2019-2020 року звітувала перед батьками та громадкістю про фінансово- 4
  5. 5. господарськудіяльність, використання коштів як бюджетних, так і позабюджетних, розмістила річний звіт про діяльність закладу за попередній навчальний рік, результати першого моніторинговогооцінювання розвиткудітей старшого дошкільного віку за кваліметричної моделлю, яке проводилосьв період з жовтня по грудень 2019 року. Тут також були висвітлені статут та сертифікат ЗДО, структура та органи управління ЗДО, вакансії педагогічних та технічних працівників закладу, доступність закладу до навчання осіб з ООП. У рубриці «Протидія булінгу» була викладена інформація про проблемусучасних реалій в житті дітей – булінг, де батьків проконсультували щодо того, як реагувати на випадки булінгу, що робитиаби цьому запобігти і як діяти у разі булінгу в ЗДО. Для запобігання та протидії булінгу нами розроблено план заходів на 2020 рік, який розміщено на сайті закладу з метою вивчення батьками життєдіяльності дітей в садочку, форм та методів їх організації в освітньомупроцесі. В умовах карантину взаємодія вихователів та батьків дітей організовувалась за допомогоюсоціальних мереж, мобільних додатків та власного сайту ЗДО. У рубриці«Освітня роботав дистанційному режимі» батькам вихованців нашого освітнього закладу був запропонованийперелік ресурсів із вправами та завданнями для дітей, поради для батьків, та кориснаінформація щодо занять, ігор та різноманітної діяльності, яку можна було запропонуватидитині дошкільного віку організувати вдома в період карантину. У рубриці «Медична сестрарадить, консультує» зявився новийпідрозділ під назвою «Стоп, карантин!», переглянувши який батьки мали змогуознайомитись з листом МОН України «Щодо відновлення діяльності закладів дошкільної освіти» у разі послаблення карантину, а також розміщені кориснівідео для дошкільників, які вчать їх дотримуватись гігієни свого тіла та дбати про власне здоровя табезпеку. Створення умов та вжиті заходи щодо упровадження інноваційних педагогічних технологій у освітній процес Планування роботи ЗДО я/с №1 «Дзвіночок» на 2019-20 навч. рік здійснювалося відповідно до Інструктивно – методичного листаМіністерства освіти і науки України “Щодо організації діяльності закладів освіти, що забезпечують здобуття дошкільної освіти у 2019-2020 навчальному році» №1/9-419 від 02.07.2019 року. Саме річним планом регламентувалася організація методичної роботи закладу дошкільної освіти, реалізовувались заходи щодо упровадження інноваційних педагогічних технологій в освітній процес, згідно з концептуальними засадамиБазової програми. 5
  6. 6. Протягом 2019 – 2020 року в освітньому процесі продовжувализастосовуватись новітні педтехнології :-П3, мовленнєвого розвиткудошкільнят,Н.Гавриш, саморозвитку М.Монтесорі, спадщина В.Сухомлинського, оздоровчо-зберігаючітехнології. Ми постійно знаходимся в пошуку сучасних та ефективних методів освітньої роботи з дошкільниками, саме я як керівник в межах наданих мені повноважень забезпечувала функціонування внутрішньої системи забезпечення якості освіти наших вихованців, а тому ніколи не дозволяла собі не володіти прогресивними сучасними тенденціями сучасного дошкілля. Даний аспект роботипостійно знаходився на пульсі, опрацьовувала, вивчала новинки дошкільної педагогіки та вела за собою кожного педагога, кожного працівника до успіху, адже тільки через успіх кожного можна забезпечити успішність та авторитет закладу, тільки так ми можемо задовольнити потреби громадян нашого мікрорайону в здобутті дошкільної освіти, забезпечити відповідність рівня дошкільної освіти вимогам Базового компоненту, створити безпечні та нешкідливі умови розвитку, виховання, та навчання дітей, режим роботи, умови для фізичного розвитку та зміцнення здоровя відповідно до санітарно-гігієничних вимог та забезпечити їх дотримання. Підвищення професійноїкомпетентностіпедагогічних працівниківЗДО Впродовж 2019-2020 навч.рокупедагогічним колективом опрацьовувалась науково-методичнатема «Розвитокпрофесійної компетентностіпедагогічних працівників району як чинник забезпечення якісної освіти і умова формування інноваційного освітнього середовища». Саме тому, протягом цього навчальногороку як і попередньогопедколектив ЗДО продовжував 2-й рік поспіль ставити за мету надати перевагу особливостямнового сучасного підходу – інтеграції. А для цього, з метою досягнення успіху, набуття професійної компетентності педагогами ми впродовж року продовжували реалізовували проблемну тему, «Інтегрований підхід як стрижень цілісності освітнього процесу», удосконалювали навички та вміння педагогів проводити інтегровані заняття, кількість яких максимально збільшилась в кожній віковій групі. Задля якісного розв’язання визначеноїпроблеми колектив в 2019-20н.р. працював над розв’язанням таких пріоритетних завдань : 1. Зміцнення фізичного здоровя дітей засобамисучасних здоровязбережувальних технологій; 2. Формування основ патріотичних почуттів, громадськоїсвідомостіта морально- ціннісного ставлення дошкільників до себе та людей, що їх оточують; 3. Забезпечення ефективного формування у дітей необхідних компетенцій, навичок самостійної та спільної діяльності, активної взаємодії у соціумі через зображувальну діяльність; 6
  7. 7. 4. Розвитоку дітей дошкільного віку звичокі моделей поведінки, що відповідають економічному, екологічному та трудовомуяк особистомублагополуччю так і стабільному розвитку країни. У педагогів дошкільного закладу напротязі2019-2020 навчального року була можливість застосовувати різні формипідвищення своєї фахової майстерності: самоосвіта, семінари-практикуми, взаємовідвідування методичних заходів- колективні перегляди, майстер-класи, Заходи року, використання кращого досвідувихователів садку, району, області, проходження курсів підвищення кваліфікації і звичайно консультації вихователя –методистатак і мої особистіконсультації, настанови, порадиза для досягнення успіху кожним учасником освітнього процесу. Протягом навчального року були проведені3 засідання педагогічних рад на теми: 1. Тема: «Освітні завдання на 2019-2020 навчальний рік та підсумки результатів освітньої роботив установі за минулий навчальний рік»; 2. Тема: «Сформованість патріотичних почуттів та моральних цінностей дошкільника»; 3. Тема: «Творчість якціннісна потребасучасного дошкільника під час взаємодії у соціумі». Окрім того, свою професійну майстерність педагоги мали змогупродемонструвати під час семінарів-практикумів в ЗДО: 1. Тема: «Формування громадськоїкомпетентностіта соціально-доцільної поведінки дошкільників»; 2. Тема: «Соціо-ігрова взаємодія в розвиткуобдарованостідошкільників засобами зображувальної діяльності», На базі ЗДО відбувся районнийсемінар-практикум для директорів ЗДО, НВК та вихователів під темою, : «Забезпечення наступностідошкільної та початкової освіти», де педколектив нашого садка ділився власним досвідом з використання методів та прийомів інтегрованого освітнього процесу. Організація різних форм освітньої роботи. Освітній процес у дошкільному закладі здійснювався відповідно до програми виховання і навчання дітей «Дитина», її варіативної частини БКДО «Подорожуємо у світ англійської мови», парціальних програм «Вчимося читати»Л.Шелестової, «Скарбниця моралі» Л.Лохвицької, «Радість творчості» Р.М.Борщ. Основноюформою організаційної роботиосвітньої діяльностідітей дошкільного віку у нашому закладі залишились заняття з різних видів діяльності. У дошкільному закладі вихователі проводились заняття індивідуальної та групової формиорганізації, тематичні, комплексні, комбіновані, інтегровані, підсумкові. Працюючи над основнимизавданнямиз дошкільниками організовувалась національно-патріотична, морально-етична, економічно-фінансова, пізнавально- 7
  8. 8. практична, трудова, природничо-екологічна, музейна діяльність, роботаз безпеки життєдіяльності, фізкультурно-оздоровчата гурткова робота. З метою поглибленого вивчення стану фізичного виховання в дитсадку здійснювався аналіз фізичного розвитку, результати яких лягли в основустворення спецгрупи. Педагогами враховувалися ці показники під час проведення занять з фізичної культури, організації рухового режимупродовж дня, загартовуючихзаходів, підбору рухливих ігор, ігор-естафет тощо. У кожній віковій групі, за результатами обстеження дітей спеціалістами та антропометричнимивимірюваннями, наявний листок здоров’явихованців, згідно з яким здійснюється індивідуальний підхід під час фізкультурно-оздоровчоїроботи. На протязінавчального рокурегулярно здійснювався медико-педагогічнийконтроль за руховим режимом та фізкультурними заняттями з подальшим аналізом фізичного навантаження на дітей старшоюмедичною сестрою Склоцькою О.В. та вихователем- методистом Саульчак О.С. Висновки медико-педагогічного контролю під час фіззанять свідчать, про те що моторнащільність занять в усіх вікових групах коливається у межах нормивід 80 % до 95 %; тренуючий ефект відповідав нормів усіх вікових групах (120 – 160 уд/хв). Завдяки всім проведеним заходам та застосованим педагогамита медичною сестроюздоров’язберігаючим технологіям (ходьбабосоніж по доріжці Здоров’я, ранкові гімнастики, гімнастики пробудження, фітболгімнастика, фізкультурні заняття, прогулянкита ігри на свіжому повітрі, аромотерапія, фітотерапія) кількість випадків захворюваністю дітей по ЗДО значно зменшилась. Захворюваність дітей аналізувалася за такими показниками: Показники 2018-2019н.р. 2019-2020н.р. Кількість днів, пропущених 1 дитиною по хворобі за рік 1,9 1,1 Кількість випадків захворювань 221 81 Проте не зважаючи на успіхи з фізичного розвиткудошкільників ЗДО та здоровязберігаючійдіяльності працівників закладу є потребав черговомуклопотанні перед селищною радоюпро введення в штатний розпис керівника з фізичного виховання. 8
  9. 9. У 2019-2020 навчальному роцісереднє відвідування дітьми дошкільного закладу становить 85,3 % у порівнянні з минулим роком 74,1 % Середнє відвідування дітьми по вікових групах ЗДО становило: група раннього віку – 77,1%, ІІ молодша група – 90,4%, середня група – 85,8%, старша група – 84,8%. Працюючи над соціально-моральним вихованням наших дошкільників педагоги створили відповідні умови для його реалізації. В усіх вікових групах були облаштовані розвивальні осередки, які відповідали вимогам програмита забезпечували морально-етичнийта психолого-емоційнийрозвиток дошкільнят закладу освіти. Це – куточки вітань, які розташованіпри вході в кожну вікову групу та виготовлені вихователями власноруч, з метою підняття настрою дітей в години ранкового прийому їх в заклад та давали змогупривітатись кожній дитині з педагогом у зручнийдля неї спосіб. Поряд з такими куточками педагогами закладу застосовувався такий методичний прийом, як ранкова зустріч, під час якої між дітьми та педагогом відбувався обмін новинами, думками, компліментами, емоціями, захопливими ідеями, які вони втілювали напротязідня. Куточки емоцій, які виконували функцію на запобігання та протидію булінгу також стали інструментом для виявлення психолого-емоційногостану дітей та активно застосовувалисьпедагогамищодня у процесіосвітньої діяльностіз дітьми та забезпечували налагодження між ними та дітьми довірливих стосунків, що дало змогуу разі виникнення випудку булінгу чи невеличкої конфліктної ситуації провестипедагогу бесіду віч-на-віч та підтримати дитину емоційно, дати порадута звернути увагу батьків вихованців на їх емоційний стан. Усі вікові групи було забезпечено дидактичним та демонстраційним матеріалом: сюжетними ілюстраціями та предметними картинками, художньою літературою відповідного морально-етичного змісту. Задля формування у дошкільників морально-етичнихцінностей вихователями усіх вікових груп організовувались «хвилинки Добра», які були передбачені циклограмоюорганізованої діяльностів ЗДО, де вихователями брались на озброєння елементи технік – казкотерапії, сміхотерапії, музикотерапії, пісочної терапії, а також емоційно-експресивнівправи, психогімнастика, інсценування невеличких казок, аби малята мали змогузасвоїтине лише знання морально-етичногозмісту, правила та норми поведінки, а й а й формувати у них потреби бути моральнимилюдьми, тобто закріплювати навички моральності у практичному житті дитини і бажання щоденно без примусу демонструвати. Систематичната цілеспрямована діяльність педагогів закладу в цьомунапрямку дала змогусформуватиу дітей нашого освітнього закладу ряд базовихморально-етичних якостейособистості, таких як: людяність, розсудливість, справедливість, 9
  10. 10. відповідальність, самостійність, дружелюбність, подільчивість, добротата інші. Протягом навчального рокувихователями закладу велась системната планомірна роботащодо організації образотворчоїдіяльностідітей. Як результат протягом рокуу своїхроботахдошкільники демонструваливміння використовуватипоряд з традиційними різноманітні нетрадиційні техніки зображення обєктів навколишнього. Задля розвиткуу дітей творчиххудожньо-естетичнихздібностей, фантазії, креативності педагогамизастосовувавсятакий методичнийприйом як психогімнастика та ряд педтехнологій: арттерапія, музикотерапія та кольоротерапія. Під час занять із зображувальної діяльностіпедагоги ЗДО не рідко застосовулий нетрадиційні способиорганізації дітей. З метою створення дитячогоколективного малюнку чи іншого художнього виробу вонивикористовувалисоціо-ігровувзаємодію, яка базується на обєднанні дітей в групи за посередництвагри. Це сприяло формуванню у дітей дружніх стосунків, вміння домовлятися,розподіляти між собою обовязки, узгоджуватисвої інтереси з потребамита бажаннями інших, знаходитирізні шляхи до розвязання поставленогозавдання задля досягнення спільного результату. Впродовж навчального рокуособливаувага приділялась військово-патріотичному вихованню наших дітей, яке здійснювалось в контексті розвиткудуховного потенціалу особистостідитини дошкільного віку, формування знань про Україну як суверенну державу, виховання повагидо звичаїв та традицій. Поряд з іншими напрямками організовувалась і роботаз музейної педагогіки з використанням музейних експонатів, етнографічних осередків, зібраних нами матеріалів проведених заходів з військово-патріотичноїтематики, а також матеріали створених міні-музеїв. Музейні дні для кожної вікової групи були визначені циклограмоюосвітньої діяльностів ЗДО. На належному рівні пройшли свята та розваги :  Спортивнесвято «Малі олімпійські ігри».  Фестиваль ранкової зарядки.  Свято Осені «Ярмарокунас багатий, можете всього придбати».  Свято до дня захисника України «Козакамихочемо ми стати, рідну Україну захищати ».  Фізкультурне свято до Дня збройнихсил України «Сильні, спритніта сміливі».  Новорічнівогники.  Свято фарби «Кольоровийподарунок»  Розвага«СвятийМиколай, нам всякчас допомагай», Організація життєдіяльності дітей в нашому закладі включала в себе гурткову роботу, яка функціонує вже 3-й рік поспіль на безоплатній основідля батьків дітей. 32 дітей середньогота старшого дошкільного віку мали можливість двічі на тиждень 10
  11. 11. відвідувати гурток та навчатись англійської мови. Гурткові заняття будувались на основі завдань розвитку освітньоï програми «Дитина», висвітлюючиваріативну частину БКДО. При визначенні змісту занять керівником гуртка Саульчак О.С. обов’язково враховувались принципи: доступності, наочності, систематичності, комунікативноï спрямованості, інтегрованого підходу. Як результат у дітей на належному рівні сформувалася мовленнєвата пізнавальна компетентність з даного виду діяльності. Саме злагоджена, творчароботапедагогічного колективу дала змогу створитив дошкільному закладі сприятливі умови для ефективної освітньої роботи. Результативність реалізації пріоритетних завдань ЗДО вивчалася під час спостереження за освітнім процесом, бесід з дітьми, педагогами, під час оглядово- оперативних, тематичних та підсумкової перевірок, які здійснювались як мною керівником закладу, так вихователем-методистом Саульчак О.С. протягом року: оглядово-оперативнийконтроль з  підготовки предметно-просторовогосередовищадо роботив новомунавчальному році, вивчення розвивальногопросторудошкільних груп (його змістовності,багатофункціональності, варіативності, доступності,безпечностіта естетики оформлення);  готовностіпедагогів до проведення занять із зображувальноїдіяльності (застосування їх різних видів та форм, широкого спектруметодичних прийомів, наявностідитячих робіт);  рівня організації фізкультурних занять та рівень набутих дітьми навичоквиконання основнихрухів та загально розвиваючихвправ;  рівня організації освітньої роботи з народознавствата формування у дітей знань з військово-патріотичного та національного виховання, прищеплення любові до традицій українського народу,  привиття культурно-гігієнічних навичокдошкільників,  організації харчування, дотримання натуральних норм, калорійності, виходу страв, ведення документації,  дотримання температурного режиму,  дотримання санітарного стану приміщення,  готовностівихователів до організації освітнього процесу,  виконання наказів та розпоряджень,  виконання рішень педрад, тематичний контроль з  рівня організації морально-етичного виховання дітей усіх вікових груп. З метою коригування розвиткудошкільників, аналізу рівня набуття ними 11
  12. 12. компетентності за розділами програми«Дитина» у закладі проводилисяконтрольно- підсумкові заняття. Нажаль в цьому навчальномуроці довелося провестилише перше оцінювання розвиткудітей старшої групи, із двох запланованих, через призупинення роботиЗДО у звязкуз поширенням в Україні пандемії COVID-19. У моніторинговомудослідженні за кваліметричною моделлю, взяла участь 21 дитина, вихователі ТрачукА.П., Міхалєвська С.М. результати якого показали : високийрівень розвитку – 4 дітей- 19%, достатній рівень – 4 дітей – 19%, середній рівень - 8 дітей – 39%, мінімальний рівень – жодної дитини – 0%, низький рівень –5 дітей – 23%. Найвищі показники діти продемонстрували з художньо-естетичногорозвитку, на високомурівні ними набута сенсорно-пізнавальна, математична компетенція та природничо-екологічна, соціально-комунікативна. Дещо нижчі показники з фізичного розвиткудошкільників даної вікової групи, яка складає 19 %. Підсумковий аналіз показав, що діти-випускники мають на достатньомурівні розвинутіпсихічні процеси, гарні потенційні можливостіщодо розвиткупізнавальних процесів, достатній рівень працездатності, високийі достатній рівні розумової активності, сформованінавички освітньої діяльності. На неналежному рівні сформовані морально-етичнінормиповедінки та культура мовленнєвого спілкування з однолітками та дорослими. Результати моніторингового дослідження дітей старшої групи з математичного розвитку 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 високий рівень достатній рівень посередній рівень мінімальний рівень несформована компетенція 12
  13. 13. Результати моніторингового дослідження дітей старшої групи з мовленнєвого розвитку 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 високий рівень достатній рівень посередній рівень мінімальний рівень несформована компетенція Займаючись підготовкоюнаших вихованців до навчання в школі, співпрацюємо з адміністраціями та педагогічними колективами шкіл райцентру. Рішенням педради від 30.08.19р. з ЗОШ №2 була укладена угода про співпрацю та заплановані спільні заходи щодо організаційно-педагогічної роботи, з проблеми готовностідітей до навчання в школі, з метою забезпечення наступності і перспективностіосвітнього процесу, соціокультурної адаптації дітей старшого дошкільного віку до умов навчання в початковій школі та їх всебічного гармонійного розвитку. Це взаємовідвідування, знайомство з першою вчителькою, екскурсіі до школи, бібліотеки,спортивного залу та інше.Таким чином забезпечувалась емоційна та вольова готовність старших дошкільників до навчання у школі 2.Залучення додаткових джерел фінансування навчального закладу та їх раціональне використання. Заходи щодо зміцнення та модернізації матеріально-технічної бази освітнього закладу – є одним із провідних напрямків роботи завідуючої та ради ЗДО. До початку 2019-20 навчального року батьками та працівниками проведено поточні ремонти груповихкімнат, спалень, коридорів. На всі ці роботиз підготовкизакладу до нового навчального рокубуло витрачено коштів понад 73 тис. грн., із них 25 тис грн. бюджетні, допомога батьків на суму 14 800 грн та спонсорськікошти на суму 34 тис.грн., за рахунок яких було придбано нові меблі, модульні столики 24 шт., іграшкові стінки, 2 килими, 2 світильники. 13
  14. 14. По закінченню навчального року отримано в подарунок від батьків наших випускників принтер марки Canon Pixma TS 5040 на суму 3000грн. Допомога яка поступає, обов’язково оприбутковується постійно діючою комісією ЗДО та передається на облік бухгалтерії селищної ради. За благодійні кошти хочу висловити слова щирої вдячності батькам наших вихованців та спонсорам за надання закладу допомоги та матеріальної підтримки. 3. Вжитізаходи щодо забезпечення освітньогозакладукваліфікованими педагогічнимикадрамитадоцільністьїх розстановки. № Відомості Показники 1. Кількість працівників усього 24 педагогічний персонал 10 обслуговуючийперсонал 14 Педагогічний колектив дошкільного закладу в 2019-2020 н.р.- 10 осіб: Освітній рівень педагогів 5 осіб- вища освіта – 50 % 5 осіб- середня спеціальна освіта – 50 % Фаховий рівень педагогів Спеціаліст - 9 чоловік - 90 % 1 кваліфікаційна категорія – 1 чол – 10 % 2 кваліфікаційна категорія - 0% Вища кваліфікаційна категорія - 0% Всього: 10 педагогів колективу За стажем педагогічної діяльності: До 3-х років 1 чол. 10 % До 10-ти років 3 чол. 30 % До 20-ти років 4 чол. 40 % Більше 20-ти років 2 чол. 20 % 14
  15. 15. Педагогічними кадрами та обслуговуючим персоналомзаклад дошкільної освіти протягом навчального рокубув укомплектований згідно з штатним розписом, праця педагогів упорядкованавідповідно до нормативних норм, передбаченихколективним договором. У 2019-2020н.р. атестуючих педагогів не було, 1 педагогом пройдено курси підвищення кваліфікації на базі КВНЗ «Вінницької академії неперервної освіти» згідно плану-графіку, дистанційно проходжу курси з підвищення кваліфікації як керівник закладу. Ст.м/с підвищувала кваліфікацію з впровадження НАССР в ЗДО в м. КиЇв ТОВ «МЦФЕР- Україна» 4. Соціальний захист, збереження та зміцнення здоров’я дітей та працівників.  Забезпечення організаціїхарчуваннята медичногообслуговування вихованціві працівників: Одним з приорітетних напрямків керівника є забезпечення соціального захисту, збереження та зміцнення здоров’я дітей і працівників закладу. Раціон харчування збалансованийзгідно вимог організму дитини в білках, жирах, вуглеводах, мінералах та вітамінах на добу. Харчування вихованців здійснювався відповідно до Інструкції з організації харчування дітей у дошкільних навчальних закладах. Діти одержували 3х разове харчування при 10,5 годинномуперебуванні в ЗДО. Замовлення продуктів та їх завезення здійснювалось ССТ «Лідер», Тов «Агробізнес». Старшою медсестроюскладалась меню-розкладказ урахуванням перспективного примірного меню та технологічних карток. Продукти харчування, що постачались в дитячийсадок мали сертифікати якості на відповідність. З 1 вересня 2019 року вартість харчування становила сад- 21 грн., ясла -17 грн., підстава рішення виконкомуселищної ради. Незаконне надмірне використання коштів за харчування дітей було відсутнє. Щоденно завгоспом вівся підрахунок вартостіскладеного меню, а ст..м.сестрою контролювалось дотримання натуральних норм харчування. Виконання норм харчування за 6,5 місяців навчального року склало лише 64,6%. через високу собівартість продуктів. Тому протягом серпня місяця будемо виходитиз клопотанням до виконкому 15
  16. 16. селищної ради про збільшення вартості харчування дітей, щоб можливо було забезпечитиповноцінне харчування з виконанням визначених натуральним норм. Діти пільгових категорій одержували безкоштовнехарчування - 4 дітей, з оплатою 50%.- 11 дітей. На постійному контролі була оплата за харчування, боргипо батьківській оплаті відсутні. Протягом навчального рокувихователями усіх вікових груп велась планомірна роботущодо формування навичок культури харчування дошкільнят, консультативна роботащодо харчування дітей вдома. Як керівник закладу в межах своїхповноважень постійно контролювала якість страв та харчування дітей на групах, їх технологію приготування на харчоблоці. За результатами контролю з працівниками харчоблоку, ст. м/с, завгоспом проводилисьіндивідуальні бесіди, консультації, видавалися накази та заслуховувались питання про харчування на нарадах при завідуючій. Це найвідповідальніший участок роботи, томупостійно знаходився під моїм особистим контролем від моменту поставки продуктів харчування і до моменту вживання готової страви дитиною. Контроль заякістю харчування, санітарно-гігієнічним станом дитячого садкавівся і з боку районної інспекції держпродзахисту, про що свідчать акти перевірок. Пропозиції, що були вказані в актах, виконувалися згідно зазначених термінів. Нами розпочата робота по впровадженню Програми HACСP в ЗДО, створена робочагрупата розробляються 12 програм- передумов системиНАССР. Медичне обслуговування вихованців дитячого садказдійснювалося старшою медсестрою СклоцькаО.В., це насамперед щоденний огляд з метою недопущення присутностідітей з ознакамихвороби, вчаснеіх відсторонення якщо є випадки, поступлення дитини з довідкою після хворобита в разі тривалої відсутності. Відповідно до графіку, за наявностівакцин медсестроюнадавалися направлення батькам вихованців для проведення щеплення дітям в умовах поліклініки. Ст.мс СклоцькоюО,В. була проведена велика робота, всівідмовники були відстороненіта попереджені про неможливість відвідувати заклад в разі відсутності щеплень. Сьогодніця проблема по нашому закладу повністю знята. Антропометричнівиміри дітей проводились одноразово в вересні 2019 року, за допомогоюяких контролювався рівень фізичного розвитку дітей ЗДО . Санітарно-освітня роботасеред батьків проводиласьчерез бюлетені, бесіди, консультації. Розроблялисьзаходи, що були спрямованіна адаптацію новоприбулихдітей, 16
  17. 17. зниження захворюваностів осінній період, а також роз’яснювальнуроботу серед батьків щодо ізоляції хворих дітей з дитячого колективудля швидшого їх одужання. Безпосередньоу групах проводилилась консультативнароботаз батьками щодо оздоровлення дітей вдомата в умовах дитячого садка. Коженпрацівник закладу перед початком прийому дітей в освітній заклад проходили обов’язковиймедичнийогляд, який фіксувався в індивідуальних медичних книжках. Згідно трудового стажуробітників надавалися виплати по листам непрацездатності. Педагогічним працівникам закладу надається щорічна відпустка з наданням матеріальної допомогина оздоровлення - згідно діючого законодавства(ст.57) Закону України «Про освіту». Дотримання вимог охорони дитинства, техніки безпеки, санітарно- гігієнічних та протипожежних норм: Відповідно до Закону України «Про охоронупраці», було проведено навчання та перевірку знань працівників з охоронипраці, повторніта позапланові інструктажі з охоронипраці, з охоронижиття і здоров’я дітей в ЗДО, пожежної безпеки, надання першої медичної допомоги. На початку навчального року, проводилося випробування спортивногота нестандартного обладнання на території освітнього закладу, в спортивній залі та в груповихкімнатах. Відповідальною особоюта громадським інспектором з охорони праці проводилися перевірки обладнання на відповідність вимогам безпеки та видавалися приписи. Обладнання, яке не відповідало вимогам вилучалося для ремонту чи списувалося. Представники трудового колективубрали участь у розробцікомплексних заходів щодо досягнення встановленихнормативів з охоронипраці, в роботікомісії з атестації посадовихосіб на знання ними нормативних актів з охоронипраці. Роботапедагогічного колективу та всіх робітників ЗДО щодо профілактики дитячого травматизмубудувалося на Базовомукомпонентідошкільної освіти в Україні та програми розвиткудитини дошкільного віку «Дитина», яка спрямовувала роботу педагогів на формування у дошкільників певної життєвої позиції, елементарної життєвої компетентності. Ми вважаємо, що тільки систематичнароботаз дітьми щодо безпеки життєдіяльності може виробитив дитячій свідомостістереотипи безпеки в життєвому середовищі.З цією метою в закладі проведено «Місячник ЦЗ», «Тиждень безпеки дитини» згідно з наказом по ЗДО. Щороку по завершенню «Тижня безпеки» діти узагальнювали одержанізнання у своїхтворчихроботах( малюнки, вірші, творчіоповідання), які розміщувались на тематичному стенді. Протипожежна безпека у освітньому закладі посідала важливе місце в організації всієї роботиз охоронипраці, так як в закладі пічна система опалення. Розробленоплани 17
  18. 18. евакуації дітей на випадок пожежі, пере заправлені всі вогнегасники, призначено відповідальну особуза протипожежнийстан приміщень закладу. У освітньому закладі здійснювався й соціальний захист працівників. Між адміністрацією і трудовим колективом закладу складений Колективний договір, ухвалений на зборахтрудовогоколективу . Цей договір є нормативним актом, на підставі якого здійснювалось регулювання соціально – економічних, виробничихі трудовихвідносин. Щодо соціально – трудовихпільг, гарантій, компенсацій адміністрація та представник трудового колективу забезпечували належні умови соціального захисту працівників. Адміністраціїя закладу постійно працювала над виконанням зобовязань передбачених колективним договором. –Мікроклімат в колективі можна визнати добрим. Створені належні умови для здійснення освітньої роботи, відносини з керівництвом та колегами були стабільними, доброзичливими. Кожен працівник добросовісно був відповідальним за свій об’єм роботи, з відповідальністю відносилися до виконання своїх функціональних та посадових обов’язків. Творча атмосфера у колективі була головним критерієм відповідності освітнього закладу сучасним вимогам та забезпеченню якісного освітнього процесу. Я, як завідуюча проводила велику роботу з колективом, використовуючи усі психолого – педагогічні методи кадрової роботи. Атому провідним у роботіЗДО вбачаю забезпечення фахового удосконалення насамперед педагогічного складу, працівників зокрема щодо формування освіти, реалізації принципів її гуманізації, демократизації, переорганізації процесу освіти та головне - розвитку особистості дитини, якості її дошкільної освіти, яку вона в нас отримує. Надання соціальної підтримки та допомоги дітям-сиротам, дітям, позбавленим батьківського піклування, дітям з малозабезпечених сімей: На початокнавчального року було складено та надано до управління освіти селищної ради списки дітей пільгових категорій. На підставі поданих підтверджуючих документів було видано наказ про забезпечення цих дітей пільгами в оплаті за харчування: * Моральнета матеріальнестимулюванняпрацівників, організаціяїх відпочинку та оздоровлення: З метою морального стимулювання кращі педагогита обслуговуючийперсонал за успіхи в роботі, адміністрацією ЗДО нагороджувався грамотамита подяками, подаються на вітання та нагородження до відділу освіти з нагодисвяткування Дня дошкільних працівників, Дня Вчителя. Згідно з існуючими законодавчимиактами та Положеннямипро щорічну грошову винагородута преміювання педагоги освітнього закладу одержали грошовувинагороду. 18
  19. 19. * Стан дитячого травматизму: Випадків виробничогота дитячого травматизму, за звітний період, зареєстровано не було. 5. Залучення педагогічної та батьківської громадськості освітнього закладу до управління його діяльністю; співпраця з громадськими організаціями. У дошкільному закладі діяла рада ЗДО, як колегіальний органпедагогів та батьків. На засіданнях розглядалися питання освітньої роботи, поліпшення умов перебування дітей в садку, питання звернення за спонсорською допомогою до підприємств та організацій, звітування про залучені та витрачені благодійні внески. Адміністрацією та вихователями садка велася постійна планомірна роботапо налагодженню партнерства з кожною сім’єю. Проводилися “Днівідкритих дверей”, батьківські збори, консультації. Варто відмітити, що в річному плані планувалася роботапо оптимізації взаємодії педагогів з батьками та громадськістю, метою якої було забезпечення колективного підходу у роботіз батьками по формуванню особистостідитини щодо ефективної реалізації програми розвиткудитини дошкільного віку «Дитина» . 6. Дисциплінарна практика та аналіз звернень громадян з питань діяльності освітнього закладу. Реагування керівника на зауваження та пропозиції, викладені батьківським комітетом, радою, батьками, представниками інших органів громадського самоврядування. На виконання Закону України«Про звернення громадян» від 02.10.1996 р., Указу Президента України № 700/2002 «Про додатковізаходи забезпечення реалізації громадянамиконституційного права на звернення», Інструкції з діловодстваза зверненнямигромадян, яка затверджена постановою Кабінету Міністрів України від 14 квітня 1997 р. № 348, в дошкільному навчальному закладі проведено ряд заходів, а саме : заведені журнали обліку особистогоприйомугромадян, реєстрації пропозицій, заяв і скарг громадян, За минулий 2019-2020 навчальний рік кількість усних звернень склала 19 з метою оформлення дітей у заклад дошкільної освіти і 10 щодо працевлаштування. Обмежень якихось щодо прийомугромадянз особистихпитань та з питань діяльності освітнього закладу- не було, розглядалавсі пропозиції, зауваження, прохання викладені батьками, радою, батьківським комітетом тощо, інформувала засновникав особіселищного голови, централізовану бухгалтерію селищної ради, управління освіти про прийняті рішення, колектив, батьків, громадськість. Мої наміри та плани на перспективу - це сучаснийосвітній заклад з наданням якісної дошкільної освіти, особистіснийрозвитоккожного нашого вихованця, повна відповідність роботиколективу, роботисадкав цілому, вимогам сьогодення,запитам батьків, громадськостіта комфортність роботикожного працівника. 19
  20. 20. - навколо чого і згуртовуювсіх членів колективу, крім систематичного контролю намагаюсь надихати на творчість, креативність та плідну результативну роботу, власним прикладом в роботі, вчасною допомогою, порадою, роз’ясненням,бесідою, консультацією. Не є прихильником адміністративних стягнень, останні роки немає жодного. Існуючі ризикипо втіленню наших задумів : -недостатнє фінансування ( спорудження нової каналізаційної системи, до якої був би підключений кожен груповийосередок, харчоблок, санвузли, можливості старої системи повністю вичерпані) ; - перехід на новий вид опалювальної системи, сьогоднітверде паливо-вугілля є не рентабельним і з’їдаєвсінаші гроші, проблема з працюючими, які б обслуговували 15 пічок, забезпечення належного температурного режиму впродовж 10,5 годин, це постійне забруднення, пил. - оснащення педпроцеса - на це державою не передбачається жодноїкопійки вже не одиндесятокроків, 1500 грн на рік на канцтовари, абсолютно все і до кожного заняття, заходу потрібно власноруч виготовлятивихователям освітні посібники, роздатковий матеріал, різноманітні картки, щоб забезпечитипредметну діяльність дітей, бо без неї неможливо досягтирезультату. Ми маємо справу з сучаснимидітьми, з новим поколінням, яке ростета виховується в період високих технологічних інформаційних можливостейв світі, а наші можливостіщодо устаткування освітнього процесу залишається практично на тому ж рівні що були і 20 років назад. - вперше є ризик щодо кількості поступаючих дітей до закладу , нормативної наповнюваності груп, контингенту дітей в цілому , - випустили до першого класу 21 дитину , а заяв на зарахування дітей поки що лише 10, суттєво зменшилась народжуванність в нашому мікрорайоні. Є сподівання на створення ОТГ та поступлення до нас дітей із сіл які розташованіпоряд. Бажаю нам плідної, творчоїроботиз досягненням гарнихрезультатів, теплих дружніх стосунків у нашій не простій і дуже відповідальній справі. Дякую всім за розуміння та підтримку, належне виконання своїхпосадовихобов’язків. 20

