Ngân hàng đề môn điện tử số kỹ thuật số ( có đáp án) 4797768

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ ĐẠI SỐ LOGIC Câu 1: Khi khoanh 2n ô kề hoặc đối nhau trên bìa Karnaugh, số biến được loại đi là: A. 1 biến...
sao cho: A. x + 1 = x ; x.0 = x B. x + 1 = 1 ; x.0 = x C. x + 1 = x ; x.0 = 0 D. x + 1 = 1 ; x.0 = 0 Câu 8: Trên tập hợp đ...
Câu 14: Loại mã nào dùng 8 bít nhị phân để mã hóa cho các ký tự và số trên bàn phím máy tính: a. Mã BCD b. Mã Gray c. Mã v...
Câu 20: Chuyển số (700)10 sang hệ đếm cơ số 16: a. 21112 b. 12112 c. 2BC (Đ) d. CB2 Câu 21: Chuyển số (11110011,00101001)2...
d. 43,5 = 4.21 +3.20 +5.2-1 Câu 26: Chỉ ra phép toán cơ bản của đại số logic a. Khai căn bậc 2 b. Trừ c. Bù (Đ) d. Logarit...
a. Phát hiện lỗi (Đ) b. Sửa lỗi c. Mã hóa số thập phân cơ bản d. Mã hóa cho các ký tự trên bàn phím Câu 32: Hàm Boole có t...
Câu 37: Cổng logic nào có đầu ra là 1 khi tất cả các đầu vào đều bằng 1: a. NOT b. AND (Đ) c. NAND d. OR Câu 38: Cổng logi...
a. Hàm logic gồm tích các thừa số trong đó mỗi thừa số là tổng của đầy đủ n biến b. Hàm logic gồm tổng của các số hạng, tr...
Biến Hà m A B F 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 a. b. (Đ) c. d. Câu 46: Bảng chân lý sau thực hiện phép toán logic nào? Biến Hà m ...
1 1 0 a. b. c. (Đ) d. Câu 48: Bảng chân lý sau thực hiện phép toán logic nào? Biến Hà m A B F 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 a. b...
Câu 51: Một bóng đèn được điều khiển với 3 công tắc K1, K2, K3. Đèn chỉ sáng khi có ít nhất 2 công tắc đóng. Chọn bảng Kar...
a. AB + C (Đ) b. A + B + C c. A.B.C d. A + BC Câu 53: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào: F X 1 X 2 a. F = X1...
a. F = A+ B b. F = A.B c. d. (Đ) Câu 56: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào: a. F = A+ B b. F = A.B c. (Đ) d....
c. d. Câu 59: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 1, dạng rút gọn của hàm F là: A. B. C. D. Câu 60: Hàm F được...
A. B. C. D. Câu 62: Mã Gray tương đương của số nhị phân 110010 là: a. 111100 b. 101010 c. 101101 d. 101011 (Đ) Câu 63: Số ...
Câu 66: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng OR có giá trị là 1 khi: a. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 b. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 c. Có ít nhấ...
Câu 72 : Cho F là một hàm 4 biến A, B, C, D. F=1 nếu trị thập phân tương ứng với các biến của hàm chia hết cho 3 hoặc 5 F=...
Câu 75: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F2: a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (1 , 2) N=(0,3,5) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (...
a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0, 2,7) N=(1,3,6) (Đ) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 4 , 5) N=(6) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 0 , 1 , 2 , 3...
a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 5 , 6 , 7) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 0 , 3 , 4) N=(...
Câu 80: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F1: a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 6) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (0 ...
Câu 82: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 10, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A, B, C, D) = ∑ (1, ...
Câu 84: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các mạch số khác: a. b. (Đ) c. d. Câu 85: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các ...
b. c. d. Câu 86: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các mạch số khác: a.
b. c. d. (Đ) Câu 87: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các mạch số khác: a. b.
c. (Đ) d. Câu 88: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình trên, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A ,B ,C ...
c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0, 2, 3, 4, 10, 12, 13, 15, 14) Câu 89: Hàm...
d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (2 , 3 , 6 , 8 , 9 , 12) (Đ) Câu 91: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 5, biểu diễn dạ...
a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 10 , 12 , 14) (Đ) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) c. F ...
a. b. c. d. (Đ) Câu 98: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 2, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A , B...
a. b. c. (Đ) d. Câu 100: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 1, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A , ...
A. b1b2b3 = 010 B. b1b2b3= 011 C. b1b2b3 =100 D. b1b2b3 =110 Câu 2: Cho sơ đồ mạch logic như hình 2.18. Biểu thức đại số c...
A. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 1 B. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 0 C. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 1 D. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 0 Câu7: Cho mạch mã hoá nhị phân 4 -2. Khi X3 = 1 (M...
B. Số đầu vào dữ liệu bằng 2n, với n là số đầu vào điều khiển C. Số đầu vào ít hơn số đầu ra. D. Số đầu vào nhiều hơn số đ...
Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y0 phải điều kh...
A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=011 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 16: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tí...
A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=101 D. E=1 ; ABC=100 Câu 18: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tí...
A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=111 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 20: Bộ phân kênh 1 sang 2n có: A. 2n đầu vào B. n ...
A. B. C. D. Câu24: Cho mạch phân kênh DeMux: A, B: Tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB) Nếu A=1; B=0, X=1; E = 1 Đầu ra có giá t...
A. AB =11 B. AB =00 C. AB =01 D. AB =10 Câu 27: Cho mạch giải mã nhị phân 2 sang 4. A, B là 2 đầu vào (A là MSB); Y0 – Y3 ...
A. Y3 = 1 B. Y3 = 0 C. Y3 = X (Đ) D. Mạch không hoạt động Câu 30: Cho mạch phân kênh DeMux. A, B là các tín hiệu điều khiể...
Câu 32: Cho mạch dồn kênh 4 sang 1, trong đó I0 – I3 là 4 tín hiệu vào, A và B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (với A là MSB), ...
a. Y = I0 b. Y = I1 c. Y = I2 (Đ) d. MUX không hoạt động Câu 35: Cho mạch dồn kênh 4 sang 1, trong đó I0 – I3 là 4 tín hiệ...
a. Y = I0 b. Y = I1 c. Y = I3 d. MUX không hoạt động (Đ) Câu 37: Cho sơ đồ mạch logic như hình 2.9. Biểu thức đại số của Y...
Câu 40: Bộ dồn kênh có n đầu vào điều khiển, m đầu vào dữ liệu thì: A. m = n. B. m = 2. C. m = 2n D. m = (2n – 1) Câu 41: ...
Câu 44 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=...
A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 47 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cat...
đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0110 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1011101 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. ab...
A. abcdefg=1111111 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 52 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cat...
A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=1001111 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 55 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Ano...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 28, 2021
49 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Ngân hàng đề môn điện tử số kỹ thuật số ( có đáp án) 4797768

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 28, 2021
49 views

Ngân Hàng Đề Môn Điện Tử Số Kỹ Thuật số ( có đáp án) 4797768

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Ngân hàng đề môn điện tử số kỹ thuật số ( có đáp án) 4797768

  1. 1. CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ ĐẠI SỐ LOGIC Câu 1: Khi khoanh 2n ô kề hoặc đối nhau trên bìa Karnaugh, số biến được loại đi là: A. 1 biến B. 2 biến C. (n-1) biến D. n biến Câu 2: Mạch tổ hợp có 3 đầu vào A, B, C (với A là MSB và C là LSB) và đầu ra là Y. Y= 1: nếu giá trị thập phân tương đương của ngõ vào nhỏ hơn 3. Y= 0: trong các trường hợp còn lại. Biểu thức của hàm ra là: A. B. C. D. Câu 3: Đại số Boole là một cấu trúc đại số được định nghĩa trên: A. Tập hợp số nhị phân. B. Tập hợp số thập phân. C. Tập hợp số lục phân. D. Tập hợp số thực. Câu 4: Biểu thức đại số nào sau đây là đúng. A. x.x = x2 B. x.x = x C. x.x = 0 D. x.x = 1 Câu 5: Giá trị của phép toán đại số Boole bằng: A. B. C. D. Câu 6: Cổng XOR 2 lối vào có hàm logic A. B. C. D. Câu 7: Với mọi phần tử x thuộc tập hợp B={0,1}, tồn tại các hằng số 0 và 1
  2. 2. sao cho: A. x + 1 = x ; x.0 = x B. x + 1 = 1 ; x.0 = x C. x + 1 = x ; x.0 = 0 D. x + 1 = 1 ; x.0 = 0 Câu 8: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng OR có giá trị là 1 khi: A. Có 1 đầu vào bằng 1 B. Có 1 đầu vào bằng 0 C. Tất cả các đầu vào đều bằng 1 D. Có ít nhất 1 đầu vào bằng 1 Câu 9: Cho thì hàm đảo của Z là: A. B. C. D. Câu 10: Tối thiểu hàm dùng bìa Karnaugh: F (A, B, C, D) = ∏ (0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14): A. B. C. D. Câu 11: Cho x, y, z là 3 đầu vào thuộc tập hợp đại số Boole, phép toán (x + y.z) có giá trị bằng: A. x.(y + z) B. (x+y).(x+z) C. y + x.z D. (x+y).z Câu 12: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, giá trị đầu ra cổng XOR có 2 đầu vào a, b là 1 khi: A. a = 0, b tùy ý B. a = 1, b tùy ý C. a = b D. a ≠ b Câu 13: Loại mã nào dùng 4 bít nhị phân để mã hóa cho các số hệ thập phân: a. Mã BCD (Đ) b. Mã Gray c. Mã vòng d. Mã ASCII
  3. 3. Câu 14: Loại mã nào dùng 8 bít nhị phân để mã hóa cho các ký tự và số trên bàn phím máy tính: a. Mã BCD b. Mã Gray c. Mã vòng d. Mã ASCII (Đ) Câu 15: Loại mã nào có các từ mã kế tiếp nhau chỉ khác nhau một vị trí: a. Mã BCD b. Mã Gray (Đ) c. Mã vòng d. Mã ASCII Câu 16: Loại mã nào dùng để phát hiện lỗi sai 1 bít trong hệ thống thông tin: a. Mã BCD b. Mã Gray c. Mã Parity (Đ) d. Mã ASCII Câu 17: Những tổ hợp mã nào không phải là mã BCD: a. 1001 b. 1010 (Đ) c. 1000 d. 0111 Câu 18: Những tổ hợp mã nào là mã BCD: a. 1001 (Đ) b. 1110 c. 1101 d. 1111 Câu 19: Chuyển số (345)8 sang hệ đếm cơ số 9: a. 229 b. 274 (Đ) c. 472 d. 922
  4. 4. Câu 20: Chuyển số (700)10 sang hệ đếm cơ số 16: a. 21112 b. 12112 c. 2BC (Đ) d. CB2 Câu 21: Chuyển số (11110011,00101001)2 sang hệ đếm cơ số 16: a. F3,29 (Đ) b. 564,25 c. 363,121 d. 456,34 Câu 22: Số (142)7 chuyển sang hệ đếm 5 là: a. (204)5 b. (104)5 c. (304)5 (Đ) d. (404)5 Câu 23: Số (0.8125)10 chuyển sang hệ nhị phân là: a. 0.8125 = (0.0010)2 b. 0.8125 = (0.1101)2 (Đ) c. 0.8125 = (0.1100)2 d. 0.8125 = (0.0100)2 Câu 24: Mã Gray của số 14 là: a. 10101 b. 00010100 c. 1110 d. 1001 (Đ) Câu 25: Cách biểu diễn nào sau đây là đúng: a. 43,5 = 4.102 +3.101 +5.100 b. 43,5 = 4.101 +3.100 +5.10-1 (Đ) c. 43,5 = 4.22 +3.21 +5.20
  5. 5. d. 43,5 = 4.21 +3.20 +5.2-1 Câu 26: Chỉ ra phép toán cơ bản của đại số logic a. Khai căn bậc 2 b. Trừ c. Bù (Đ) d. Logarit Câu 27 : Mã Gray có đặc điểm: a. Hai từ mã kề nhau luôn khác nhau 2 bít b. Trong một từ mã chỉ có duy nhất 1 bít bằng 1 các bít còn lại bằng 0 c. Hai từ mã kề nhau chỉ khác nhau duy nhất 1 bít (Đ) d. Mỗi từ mã của nó được cấu tạo bằng cách lấy từ mã NBCD tương ứng cộng thêm Câu 28: Mạch số có ưu điểm là: (Chọn phương án sai) a. Dễ thiết kế b. Lưu trữ thông tin dễ dàng c. Ít chịu ảnh hưởng của nhiễu d. Mật độ tích hợp thấp (Đ) Câu 29: Mạch số có nhược điểm là: (Chọn phương án đúng) 1. Phải có các bộ chuyển đổi từ tín hiệu tương tự thành tín hiệu số và ngược lại (Đ) 2. Không thể lập trình 3. Mật độ tích hợp thấp 4. Chịu ảnh hưởng của nhiễu lớn Câu 30: Khi các con số, các chữ cái, các từ được biểu diễn bởi một nhóm các ký hiệu đặc biệt, ta gọi đây là: a. Từ mã b. Mã hóa (Đ) c. Giải mã d. Điều chế và giải điều chế Câu 31: Mã Parity dùng để:
  6. 6. a. Phát hiện lỗi (Đ) b. Sửa lỗi c. Mã hóa số thập phân cơ bản d. Mã hóa cho các ký tự trên bàn phím Câu 32: Hàm Boole có thể nhận các giá trị: a. Các số hệ nhị phân 0 và 1 (Đ) b. Tất cả các giá trị dạng số thực c. Các số hệ thập phân từ 0 đến 9 d. Các số nguyên âm và nguyên dương Câu 33: Loại mạch nào mà các tín hiệu đầu ra chỉ phụ thuộc vào các tín hiệu đầu vào tại thời điểm đang xét, không phụ thuộc vào trạng thái trước đó của mạch: a. Mạch khuếch đại b. Mạch logic tổ hợp (Đ) c. Mạch vi phân d. Mạch dãy (hệ logic có nhớ) Câu 34 : Loại mạch nào mà các tín hiệu đầu ra ngoài phụ thuộc vào các tín hiệu đầu vào tại thời điểm đang xét còn phụ thuộc vào trạng thái trước đó của mạch: a. Mạch khuếch đại b. Mạch logic tổ hợp c. Mạch vi phân d. Mạch dãy (hệ logic có nhớ) (Đ) Câu 35: Nói 1+1 = 1 khi thực hiện: a. Phép cộng logic (Đ) b. Phép cộng số nhị phân c. Phép cộng Module d. Phép cộng số thập phân Câu 36: Nói 1+1 = 0 khi thực hiện: a. Phép cộng logic b. Phép cộng số nhị phân c. Phép cộng Module (Đ) d. Phép cộng số thập phân
  7. 7. Câu 37: Cổng logic nào có đầu ra là 1 khi tất cả các đầu vào đều bằng 1: a. NOT b. AND (Đ) c. NAND d. OR Câu 38: Cổng logic nào có đầu ra là 0 khi ít nhất 1 đầu vào bằng 0 a. XOR b. NOR c. AND (Đ) d. NAND Câu 39: Trong kỹ thuật số mức logic 0 tương ứng với mức điện áp qui ước: a. 2V đến 5V b. 0V đến 0,8V (Đ) c. 2V đến 3V d. 3V đến 5V Câu 40: Trong kỹ thuật số mức logic 1 tương ứng với mức điện áp qui ước: a. 2V đến 5V (Đ) b. 0V đến 0,8V c. 2V đến 3V d. 3V đến 5V Câu 41: Biến đổi các mã nào đó về dạng mã ban đâu là bộ: a. Bộ mã hóa b. Bộ giải mã (Đ) c. Bộ so sánh d. Bộ cộng Câu 41: Biểu diễn hàm logic có n biến về dạng chuẩn tắc tuyển đầy đủ là:
  8. 8. a. Hàm logic gồm tích các thừa số trong đó mỗi thừa số là tổng của đầy đủ n biến b. Hàm logic gồm tổng của các số hạng, trong đó mỗi số hạng là tích của đầy đủ n biến (Đ) c. Hàm logic gồm tích các thừa số trong đó mỗi thừa số là tổng của (n-1) biến d. Hàm logic gồm tổng của các số hạng, trong đó mỗi số hạng là tích của (n- 1) biến Câu 42: Biểu diễn hàm logic có n biến dạng chuẩn tắc hội đầy đủ là: a. Hàm logic gồm tích các thừa số, trong đó mỗi thừa số là tổng của đầy đủ n biến (Đ) b. Hàm logic gồm tổng của các số hạng, trong đó mỗi số hạng là tích của đầy đủ n biến c. Hàm logic gồm tích các thừa số trong đó mỗi thừa số là tổng của (n-1) biến d. Hàm logic gồm tổng của các số hạng, trong đó mỗi số hạng là tích của (n- 1) biến Câu 43: Cho một đầu vào x thuộc tập hợp đại số Boole, phép toán (x + 1) có giá trị là: a. x b. 1 (Đ) c. 0 d. Không xác định được Câu 44: Rút gọn hàm logic: a. A b. (Đ) c. B d. Câu 45: Bảng chân lý sau thực hiện phép toán logic nào?
  9. 9. Biến Hà m A B F 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 a. b. (Đ) c. d. Câu 46: Bảng chân lý sau thực hiện phép toán logic nào? Biến Hà m A B F 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 a. b. c. d. (Đ) Câu 47: Bảng chân lý sau thực hiện phép toán logic nào? Biến Hà m A B F 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1
  10. 10. 1 1 0 a. b. c. (Đ) d. Câu 48: Bảng chân lý sau thực hiện phép toán logic nào? Biến Hà m A B F 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 a. b. (Đ) c. d. Câu 49: Rút gọn biểu thức được kết quả là: a. Y b. c. X (Đ) d. Câu 50: Rút gọn biểu thức được kết quả là: a. b. (Đ) c. d.
  11. 11. Câu 51: Một bóng đèn được điều khiển với 3 công tắc K1, K2, K3. Đèn chỉ sáng khi có ít nhất 2 công tắc đóng. Chọn bảng Karnaught cho hàm điều khiển nói trên. a. (Đ) b. c. d. Câu 52: Viết phương trình trạng thái cho hàm số thực hiện điều khiển mạch điện sau để đèn Z sáng. (Coi A, B, C là biến logic và Z là hàm logic):
  12. 12. a. AB + C (Đ) b. A + B + C c. A.B.C d. A + BC Câu 53: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào: F X 1 X 2 a. F = X1 + X2 b. F = X1 . X2 (Đ) c. d. Câu 54: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào: a. F = A+ B (Đ) b. F = A.B c. d. Câu 55: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào:
  13. 13. a. F = A+ B b. F = A.B c. d. (Đ) Câu 56: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào: a. F = A+ B b. F = A.B c. (Đ) d. Câu 57: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào: a. F = (Đ) b. F = A.B c. d. Câu 58: Cho biết cổng logic sau thực hiện phép toán nào: a. F = b. (Đ)
  14. 14. c. d. Câu 59: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 1, dạng rút gọn của hàm F là: A. B. C. D. Câu 60: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 1, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: A. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 5 , 6 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) B. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) C. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 5 , 6 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) D. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) Câu 61: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 2, dạng rút gọn của hàm F là:
  15. 15. A. B. C. D. Câu 62: Mã Gray tương đương của số nhị phân 110010 là: a. 111100 b. 101010 c. 101101 d. 101011 (Đ) Câu 63: Số thập phân tương đương của số nhị phân 10000001 là: a. 129 (Đ) b. 128 c. 127 d. 126 Câu 64: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng NOR có giá trị là 1 khi: a. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 b. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 c. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 d. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 0 (Đ) Câu 65: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng NAND có giá trị là 1 khi: a. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 (Đ) b. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 c. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 0 d. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 1
  16. 16. Câu 66: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng OR có giá trị là 1 khi: a. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 b. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 c. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 (Đ) d. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 1 Câu 67: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng AND có giá trị là 1 khi: a. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 b. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 1 (Đ) c. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 d. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 Câu 68: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng NOR có giá trị là 0 khi: a. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 b. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 c. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 (Đ) d. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 0 Câu 69 : Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng NAND có giá trị là 0 khi: a. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 b. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 c. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 0 d. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 1 (Đ) Câu 70 : Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng OR có giá trị là 0 khi: a. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 1 b. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 c. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 d. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 0 (Đ) Câu 71: Trên tập hợp đại số Boole, cổng AND có giá trị là 0 khi: a. Có ít nhất 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 (Đ) b. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 0 c. Có 1 ngõ vào bằng 0 d. Tất cả các ngõ vào đều bằng 1
  17. 17. Câu 72 : Cho F là một hàm 4 biến A, B, C, D. F=1 nếu trị thập phân tương ứng với các biến của hàm chia hết cho 3 hoặc 5 F=0: Ngược lại Biểu thức của hàm F là : a. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (1 , 2 , 4 , 7 , 8 , 11 , 13 , 14) b. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (3 , 5 , 6 , 9 , 10 , 12 , 15) (Đ) c. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 4 , 7 , 8 , 11 , 13 , 14) d. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 11 , 13 , 14) Câu 73 : Cho hàm F với 4 biến A, B, C, D. F = 1: nếu số lượng biến vào có trị bằng 1 nhiều hơn hoặc bằng số lượng biến có trị bằng 0. F = 0: Ngược lại. Biểu thức của hàm F là: a. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 2 , 4 , 8) và d (3 , 5 , 6 , 9 , 10 , 12) b. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑( 0 , 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 3 , 5 , 6 , 9 , 10 , 12) c. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑(3 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15) (Đ) d. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 2 , 4 , 8 , 3 , 5 , 6 , 9 , 10 , 12) Câu 74 : Cho hàm F(A,B,C,D) biểu diễn trên giản đồ xung như sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F a. F(A, B, C, D) = ∑ (1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 10) b. F(A, B, C, D) = ∏ (6 , 9 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15) (Đ) c. F(A, B, C, D) = ∑ (6 , 9 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15) d. F(A, B, C, D) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 10)
  18. 18. Câu 75: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F2: a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (1 , 2) N=(0,3,5) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 2) N=(0,7) (Đ) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 0 , 1 , 2 , 7) d. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 2 , 7) Câu 76: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F1:
  19. 19. a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0, 2,7) N=(1,3,6) (Đ) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 4 , 5) N=(6) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 7) d. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6) Câu 77: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F2: a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 2 , 7) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 2 , 7) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ) N = (0) (Đ) d. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 2 , 7) Câu 78: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F2:
  20. 20. a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 5 , 6 , 7) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 0 , 3 , 4) N=(1,5,6) (Đ) d. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 7) Câu 79: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F1: a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0 , 2 , 5 , 6) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 6 , 7) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 0 , 2 , 5 , 6) N=(2,6) d. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 4 , 7) d = (2,6) (Đ)
  21. 21. Câu 80: Cho bảng giá trị sau. Xác định biểu thức của hàm F1: a. F (A , B , C) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 6) b. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (0 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6) c. F (A , B , C) = ∑( 2 , 3 , 5 , 7) d. F (A , B , C) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 4 , 6) N = (3) (Đ) Câu 81: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 12, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A, B, C, D) = ∑ (0, 1, 2, 4, 8) N = (10) (Đ) b. F (A, B, C, D) = ∑ (0, 1, 2, 4, 8 , 10) c. F (A ,B ,C, D) = ∏ (0 ,1 ,2 ,4 ,8) d = (10) d. F (A ,B ,C, D) = ∏ (3, 5 ,6 ,7 ,9 ,11 ,12 ,13 ,14 ,15)
  22. 22. Câu 82: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 10, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A, B, C, D) = ∑ (1, 2, 9, 10, 12, 14) b. F (A, B, C, D) = ∑ (0 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 10 , 13 , 15) c. F (A ,B ,C, D) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 9 , 10 , 12 , 14) (Đ) d. F (A ,B ,C, D) = ∏ (0 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 11 , 13 , 15) Câu 83: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 9, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A, B, C, D) = ∑ (0, 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15) b. F (A, B, C, D) = ∑ (2, 3, 5 ,6 ,8 ,11) c. F (A ,B ,C, D) = ∏ (3 ,5 ,6 ,9 ,11) d = (0,2) d. F (A ,B ,C, D) = ∏ (2 ,3 ,5 ,6 ,8 ,11) (Đ)
  23. 23. Câu 84: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các mạch số khác: a. b. (Đ) c. d. Câu 85: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các mạch số khác: a. (Đ)
  24. 24. b. c. d. Câu 86: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các mạch số khác: a.
  25. 25. b. c. d. (Đ) Câu 87: Tìm mạch số không tương đương với các mạch số khác: a. b.
  26. 26. c. (Đ) d. Câu 88: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình trên, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0, 2, 3, 4, 8 ,9 ,10 ,14) (Đ) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0, 2, 3, 4, 10, 12, 13, 15)
  27. 27. c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0, 2, 3, 4, 10, 12, 13, 15, 14) Câu 89: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 7, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 2 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 10 , 13 , 15) (Đ) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 2 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 10 , 13) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 4 , 6 , 9 , 11 , 12 , 13) và d = (14) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 4 , 6 , 8 , 10 , 13 , 15) Câu 90: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 6, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13) d =(7, 15) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 6 , 7 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13) d = (5, 15) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (2 , 3 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13)
  28. 28. d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (2 , 3 , 6 , 8 , 9 , 12) (Đ) Câu 91: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 5, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 6 , 7 , 10 , 14) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (1 , 2 , 3 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 14 , 15) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (1 , 2 , 3 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 14 , 15) (Đ) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) Câu 92 : Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 4, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 4 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12) (Đ) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 4 , 8 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 8 , 12) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0 , 4 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13) Câu 93: Hàm là dạng rút gọn của hàm:
  29. 29. a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 10 , 12 , 14) (Đ) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 2 , 4 , 6 , 9 , 11 , 13 , 15) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (1 , 3 , 5 , 7 , 8 , 10 , 12 , 14) Câu 94: Hàm là dạng rút gọn của hàm: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15) (Đ) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7) Câu 95: Hàm là dạng rút gọn của hàm: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 10 , 11 , 14 , 15) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 10 , 11 , 14 , 15) (Đ) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (2 , 3 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7) Câu 96 : Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 3, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13) b. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 6 , 7 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13) c. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (2 , 3 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) (Đ) d. F (A ,B ,C ,D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 10 , 11 , 14 , 15) Câu 97: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 3, dạng rút gọn của hàm F là:
  30. 30. a. b. c. d. (Đ) Câu 98: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 2, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7) (Đ) b. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) c. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7) d. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) Câu 99: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 2, dạng rút gọn của hàm F là:
  31. 31. a. b. c. (Đ) d. Câu 100: Hàm F được biểu diễn bằng bìa Karnaugh như hình 1, biểu diễn dạng đại số của hàm F là: a. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 5 , 6 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) b. F (A , B , C , D) = ∑ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) (Đ) c. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 5 , 6 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) d. F (A , B , C , D) = ∏ (0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 8 , 9 , 12 , 13) CHƯƠNG 2: MẠCH LOGIC TỔ HỢP Câu 1: Cho mạch logic như hình 2.54. Đầu ra Y = A khi :
  32. 32. A. b1b2b3 = 010 B. b1b2b3= 011 C. b1b2b3 =100 D. b1b2b3 =110 Câu 2: Cho sơ đồ mạch logic như hình 2.18. Biểu thức đại số của Y là: A. Y = A.B.C B. Y = A+B+C C. D. Câu 3: Cho sơ đồ mạch logic như hình 2.7. Biểu thức đại số của Y là: A. Y = A.B.C B. Y = A+B+C C. D. Câu 4: Cho mạch mã hoá nhị phân 4 -2. Khi X0 = 1 (Mã hóa X0) thì: A. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 1 B. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 0 C. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 1 D. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 0 Câu 5: Cho mạch mã hoá nhị phân 4 -2. Khi X1 = 1 (Mã hóa X1) thì: A. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 1 B. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 0 C. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 1 D. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 0 Câu 6: Cho mạch mã hoá nhị phân 4 -2. Khi X2 = 1 (Mã hóa X2) thì:
  33. 33. A. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 1 B. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 0 C. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 1 D. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 0 Câu7: Cho mạch mã hoá nhị phân 4 -2. Khi X3 = 1 (Mã hóa X3) thì: A. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 1 B. Y0 = 0, Y1 = 0 C. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 1 D. Y0 = 1, Y1 = 0 Câu 8: Mạch cộng nửa tổng có biểu thức số nhớ C ở đầu ra: A. C = A + B B. C. D. C = A . B Câu 9: Mạch cộng nửa tổng có biểu thức số tổng S ở đầu ra: A. S = A + B B. C. D. C = A . B Câu 10: Phát biểu nào sau đây SAI về MUX A. Số đầu ra luôn là 1
  34. 34. B. Số đầu vào dữ liệu bằng 2n, với n là số đầu vào điều khiển C. Số đầu vào ít hơn số đầu ra. D. Số đầu vào nhiều hơn số đầu ra Câu 11: Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại catod chung như hình 3.13. Trong đó A – D là 4 đầu vào dữ liệu (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD = 0010 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=0010010 B. abcdefg=1101101 C. abcdefg=0110011 D. abcdefg=1001100 Câu 12: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 – Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y2 phải điều khiển như sau: A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=010 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 13: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 –
  35. 35. Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y0 phải điều khiển như sau: A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=000 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 14: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 – Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y1 phải điều khiển như sau: A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=001 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 15: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 – Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y3 phải điều khiển như sau:
  36. 36. A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=011 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 16: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 – Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y4 phải điều khiển như sau: A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=001 D. E=1 ; ABC=100 Câu 17: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 – Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y5 phải điều khiển như sau:
  37. 37. A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=101 D. E=1 ; ABC=100 Câu 18: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 – Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y6 phải điều khiển như sau: A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=110 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 19: Cho mạch phân kênh 1→ 8. Trong đó X là kênh tín hiệu vào, Y0 – Y7 là 8 kênh tín hiệu ra; A,BC là tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là đầu vào cho phép . Để X kết nối với Y7 phải điều khiển như sau:
  38. 38. A. E=0 ; ABC=010 B. E=0 ; ABC=101 C. E=1 ; ABC=111 D. E=1 ; ABC=101 Câu 20: Bộ phân kênh 1 sang 2n có: A. 2n đầu vào B. n đầu vào C. 2n đầu ra D. (2n – 1) đầu ra Câu 21: Mạch tổ hợp có 4 đầu vào là A, B, C, D (với A là MSB và D là LSB) và 1 đầu ra là Y. Y= 1: Nếu giá trị thập phân tương đương của đầu vào nhỏ hơn 10 Y=0: Ngược lại Rút gọn biểu thức đầu ra: A. B. C. D. Câu 22: Bộ cộng 1 bít đầy đủ (FA) là bộ cộng: A. 2 đầu vào, 2 đầu ra B. 2 đầu vào, 1 đầu ra C. 2 đầu vào, 3 đầu ra D. 3 đầu vào, 2 đầu ra Câu 23: Cho mạch so sánh 1 bít như hình 3.39:
  39. 39. A. B. C. D. Câu24: Cho mạch phân kênh DeMux: A, B: Tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB) Nếu A=1; B=0, X=1; E = 1 Đầu ra có giá trị là: A. Y0 = 1 B. Y1 = 1 C. Y2 = 1 D. Y3 = 1 Câu 25: Cho mạch giải mã nhị phân 2 sang 4. A, B là 2 đầu vào (A là MSB); Y0 – Y3 là các đầu ra. Để Y0 ở mức tích cực và Y0, Y1, Y2 ở mức thụ động thì: A. AB =11 B. AB =00 C. AB =00 D. AB =11 Câu 26: Cho mạch giải mã nhị phân 2 sang 4. A, B là 2 đầu vào (A là MSB); Y0 – Y3 là các đầu ra. Để Y1 ở mức tích cực và Y0, Y1, Y2 ở mức thụ động thì:
  40. 40. A. AB =11 B. AB =00 C. AB =01 D. AB =10 Câu 27: Cho mạch giải mã nhị phân 2 sang 4. A, B là 2 đầu vào (A là MSB); Y0 – Y3 là các đầu ra. Để Y2 ở mức tích cực và Y0, Y1, Y2 ở mức thụ động thì: A. AB =11 B. AB =00 C. AB =10 D. AB =11 Câu 28: Cho mạch giải mã nhị phân 2 sang 4. A, B là 2 đầu vào (A là MSB); Y0 – Y3 là các đầu ra. Để Y3 ở mức tích cực và Y0, Y1, Y2 ở mức thụ động thì: A. AB =11 B. AB =00 C. AB =00 D. AB =11 Câu 29: Cho mạch phân kênh DeMux. A, B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là tín hiệu chọn. Nếu A = 1, B=1; E = 1 thì:
  41. 41. A. Y3 = 1 B. Y3 = 0 C. Y3 = X (Đ) D. Mạch không hoạt động Câu 30: Cho mạch phân kênh DeMux. A, B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (A là MSB); E là tín hiệu chọn. Nếu A = 1, B=1; E = 0 thì: A. Y3 = 1 B. Y3 = 0 C. Y3 = X D. Mạch không hoạt động (Đ) Câu 31: Cho mạch logic như hình 2.46. Đầu ra Y = A khi: A. b1b2b3 = 011 B. b1b2b3 = 010 C. b1b2b3 = 100 D. b1b2b3 = 110
  42. 42. Câu 32: Cho mạch dồn kênh 4 sang 1, trong đó I0 – I3 là 4 tín hiệu vào, A và B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (với A là MSB), Y là đầu ra . Nếu E = 1 và AB=00 thì : a. Y = I0 (Đ) b. Y = I1 c. Y = I3 d. MUX không hoạt động Câu 33: Cho mạch dồn kênh 4 sang 1, trong đó I0 – I3 là 4 tín hiệu vào, A và B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (với A là MSB), Y là đầu ra . Nếu E = 1 và AB=01 thì : a. Y = I0 b. Y = I1 (Đ) c. Y = I3 d. MUX không hoạt động Câu 34: Cho mạch dồn kênh 4 sang 1, trong đó I0 – I3 là 4 tín hiệu vào, A và B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (với A là MSB), Y là đầu ra . Nếu E = 1 và AB=10 thì :
  43. 43. a. Y = I0 b. Y = I1 c. Y = I2 (Đ) d. MUX không hoạt động Câu 35: Cho mạch dồn kênh 4 sang 1, trong đó I0 – I3 là 4 tín hiệu vào, A và B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (với A là MSB), Y là đầu ra . Nếu E = 1 và AB=11 thì : a. Y = I0 b. Y = I1 c. Y = I2 d. Y = I3 (Đ) Câu 36: Cho mạch dồn kênh 4 sang 1, trong đó I0 – I3 là 4 tín hiệu vào, A và B là các tín hiệu điều khiển (với A là MSB), Y là đầu ra . Nếu E = 0 và AB=11 thì :
  44. 44. a. Y = I0 b. Y = I1 c. Y = I3 d. MUX không hoạt động (Đ) Câu 37: Cho sơ đồ mạch logic như hình 2.9. Biểu thức đại số của Y là: A. B. C. D. Câu 38: Cho sơ đồ mạch logic như hình 2.1. Biểu thức đại số logic của ngõ ra Y là: A. B. C. D. Câu 39: Bộ dồn kênh 2n sang 1 có: A. 2n tín hiệu điều khiển B. 2n đầu vào dữ liệu C. 2n đầu vào dữ liệu và điều khiển D. 2n đầu vào dữ liệu, điều khiển và cho phép
  45. 45. Câu 40: Bộ dồn kênh có n đầu vào điều khiển, m đầu vào dữ liệu thì: A. m = n. B. m = 2. C. m = 2n D. m = (2n – 1) Câu 41: Bộ dồn kênh (MUX) sử dụng n đầu vào điều khiển sẽ có: a. Có 1 đầu vào dữ liệu và 2n đầu ra b. Có 2n đầu vào dữ liệu và 1 đầu ra (Đ) c. Có n đầu vào dữ liệu và 1 đầu ra d. Có 1 đầu vào dữ liệu và n đầu ra Câu 42: Cho IC giải mã 74138 như hình 3.22: A. Đây là IC giải mã từ 3 sang 8 B. Đây là IC giải mã từ 6 sang 8 C. Đây là IC giải mã từ 8 sang 6 D. Đây là IC giải mã từ 8 sang 3 Câu 43 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0000 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000
  46. 46. Câu 44 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0001 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=0110000 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 45 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0010 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1101101 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 46 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0011 thì trạng thái đầu ra là:
  47. 47. A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 47 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0100 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1101101 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0110011 Câu 48 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0101 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1101101 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=1011011 Câu 49 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4
  48. 48. đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0110 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1011101 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 50 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0111 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1110000 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 51 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=1000 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: Tải bản FULL (100 trang): https://bit.ly/3fQM1u2 Dự phòng: fb.com/KhoTaiLieuAZ
  49. 49. A. abcdefg=1111111 B. abcdefg=1111110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 52 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Cathode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=1001 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1101101 B. abcdefg=1111011 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 53 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Anode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0000 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=0000001 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 54: Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Anode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0001 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: Tải bản FULL (100 trang): https://bit.ly/3fQM1u2 Dự phòng: fb.com/KhoTaiLieuAZ
  50. 50. A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=1001111 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 55 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Anode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0010 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=1001111 C. abcdefg=0010010 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 56 : Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Anode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 đầu vào (A là MSB); a – g là 7 đầu ra. Khi ABCD=0011 thì trạng thái đầu ra là: A. abcdefg=1111001 B. abcdefg=0000110 C. abcdefg=1011111 D. abcdefg=0100000 Câu 57: Mạch giải mã BCD sang 7 đoạn loại Anode chung; A, B, C, D là 4 4797768

    Be the first to comment

Ngân Hàng Đề Môn Điện Tử Số Kỹ Thuật số ( có đáp án) 4797768

Views

Total views

49

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×