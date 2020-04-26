Successfully reported this slideshow.
Holoニュースとか(2020/02)
自己紹介 山地 直彰 XRを中心に関西とかで活動してる関西のHoloLensの人 HoloLens 2×UE4での開発もした 自分の代わりにガジェットで遊んでくれる人やんわり募集している
今日のデバイス ・HoloLens ・だんグラ ・BoseFrames ・パワーボール
・HoloLensが2じゃないことで煽られる ・HoloLens 2×UE4についてお話 ・HoloLens 2×UE4のハンズオンを実施 ・HoloLensのリモート機能でレイトレーシングができないか試行錯誤 ・HoloLens 2ハッカソン...
XRについて 主にAR/MR/VR等の総称として使用 広義的にはAR/MR/VR等のUXを支える技術等も含む？ 略さずいうとXR(クロスリアリティ)のイメージ
XRミーティング(このイベント)について ・月1ぐらいでXRに関する情報交換、情報共有 ・HoloLens体験やHoloアプリのお披露目、空間共有等実機を試せる ・XRと絡んでればわりと何でもあり ・XRについて興味がある人同士で交流 ・発表等...
・HoloLens日本上陸3周年イベントで様々なノベルティが ・Microsoft Ignite The Tour 2019-2020でHoloLens 2が体験できた ・HoloLens 2の体験紹介動画 ・HoloLens 2には赤外線カッ...
告知
大阪でも第13回UE4ぷちコン ゲームジャム 【概要】 イベントページ 【日時】 3/14(土)10:00～3/15(日)18:30 【会場】 大阪府大阪市東淀川区東中島1-5-7 株式会社 Indie-us Games
だんグラ・ホログラスデベロッパーコンテスト2020 【概要】 賞金総額100万円、だんグラやホログラスを使ったもの(ソフト/ハード問わず)の コンテスト 概要ページ 【期間】 2020/02/01～2020/07/31
以上
×