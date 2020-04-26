Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Holoニュースとか(2019/12)
自己紹介 山地 直彰 XRを中心に関西とかで活動してる関西のHoloLensの人 HoloLens×UE4での開発もした 自分の代わりにガジェットで遊んでくれる人やんわり募集している
今日のデバイス ・HoloLens ・だんグラ ・BoseFrames ・パワーボール
・HoloLens Advent Calendar 2019に参加 ・ここにきてHoloLensの体験需要が高まる 最近やったホロ活
XRについて 主にAR/MR/VR等の総称として使用 広義的にはAR/MR/VR等のUXを支える技術等も含む？ 略さずいうとXR(クロスリアリティ)のイメージ
XRミーティング(このイベント)について ・月1ぐらいでXRに関する情報交換、情報共有 ・HoloLens体験やHoloアプリのお披露目、空間共有等実機を試せる ・XRと絡んでればわりと何でもあり ・XRについて興味がある人同士で交流 ・発表等...
・HoloLens日本上陸3周年イベント(HoloLens 2 ハックイベント 体験イベント) ・OPPOからHoloLensっぽいARグラスの情報 ・HoloLens 2のコールセンター業務向け実証実験 ・HoloLens 2のトレーニングア...
告知
デバイス/ガジェット振り返りハック/体験会2019 【概要】 色んなデバイス、ガジェットを体験したり、ハックしたりしながら今年1年を振 り返ることのできるイベント イベントページ 【日時】 12/28(土)11:00～12/28(土)18:30...
以上
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Holoニュースとか(2019 12)

53 views

Published on

XRMTG 2019/12で話した内容
https://osaka-driven-dev.connpass.com/event/157614/

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Holoニュースとか(2019 12)

  1. 1. Holoニュースとか(2019/12)
  2. 2. 自己紹介 山地 直彰 XRを中心に関西とかで活動してる関西のHoloLensの人 HoloLens×UE4での開発もした 自分の代わりにガジェットで遊んでくれる人やんわり募集している
  3. 3. 今日のデバイス ・HoloLens ・だんグラ ・BoseFrames ・パワーボール
  4. 4. ・HoloLens Advent Calendar 2019に参加 ・ここにきてHoloLensの体験需要が高まる 最近やったホロ活
  5. 5. XRについて 主にAR/MR/VR等の総称として使用 広義的にはAR/MR/VR等のUXを支える技術等も含む？ 略さずいうとXR(クロスリアリティ)のイメージ
  6. 6. XRミーティング(このイベント)について ・月1ぐらいでXRに関する情報交換、情報共有 ・HoloLens体験やHoloアプリのお披露目、空間共有等実機を試せる ・XRと絡んでればわりと何でもあり ・XRについて興味がある人同士で交流 ・発表等もゆるい感じ ・ハッシュタグは #XRMTG
  7. 7. ・HoloLens日本上陸3周年イベント(HoloLens 2 ハックイベント 体験イベント) ・OPPOからHoloLensっぽいARグラスの情報 ・HoloLens 2のコールセンター業務向け実証実験 ・HoloLens 2のトレーニングアプリ開発事例 ・HoloLens 2にはUSBのホスト機能がついているらしい ・HoloLens 2の耐久テスト ・MagicLeapOneを使用した、ただのデモで終わらないコンテンツ ・技適の特例制度に関するMagicLeapOneの情報 ・MagicLeap2等の今後のロードマップ情報 ・Nreal Lightの開発者キットのプレオーダーが開始 ・Nreal Lightの貸出プログラム ・NianticがQualcommとARグラスを開発中 最近のHolo話題
  8. 8. 告知
  9. 9. デバイス/ガジェット振り返りハック/体験会2019 【概要】 色んなデバイス、ガジェットを体験したり、ハックしたりしながら今年1年を振 り返ることのできるイベント イベントページ 【日時】 12/28(土)11:00～12/28(土)18:30 【会場】 大阪府大阪市東淀川区東中島1-5-7 株式会社 Indie-us Games
  10. 10. 以上

×