Holoニュースとか(2020/01)
自己紹介 山地 直彰 XRを中心に関西とかで活動してる関西のHoloLensの人 HoloLens×UE4での開発もした 自分の代わりにガジェットで遊んでくれる人やんわり募集している
今日のデバイス ・HoloLens ・だんグラ ・BoseFrames ・パワーボール
・USJの手荷物検査でHoloLensが何か訊かれる ・AR/MR/VR入り乱れた体験/ハック会を開催 ・HoloLens 2のアプロデモを確認中 最近やったホロ活
XRについて 主にAR/MR/VR等の総称として使用 広義的にはAR/MR/VR等のUXを支える技術等も含む？ 略さずいうとXR(クロスリアリティ)のイメージ
XRミーティング(このイベント)について ・月1ぐらいでXRに関する情報交換、情報共有 ・HoloLens体験やHoloアプリのお披露目、空間共有等実機を試せる ・XRと絡んでればわりと何でもあり ・XRについて興味がある人同士で交流 ・発表等...
・HoloLens 2を使えるハッカソンが開催 ・HoloLens 2のMS公式セミナー ・MicrosoftStoreでFirefoxRealityが公開 ・WalgreensのHoloLens 2を使ったトレーニング向け導入事例 ・新しいH...
告知
Kobe HoloLens Meetup! vol.2 【概要】 神戸のHoloLensミートアップ第2弾。今回はHoloLens 2 の実機体験もできる イベントページ 【日時】 1/26(日)14:00～1/26(日)19:00 【会場】 ...
Osaka HoloLens "2" ハッカソン2020 【概要】 HoloLens 2も貸出を行う2日間でHoloLens向けアプリのプロトタイプを作成する ハッカソンイベント イベントページ 【日時】 2/8(土)10:00～2/9(日)2...
だんグラハンズオン 2020/02/11 【概要】 だんグラのアプリ開発方法を学べるハンズオンイベント イベントページ 【日時】 2/11(火)13:30～2/11(火)18:30 【会場】 今日と同じ
以上
XRMTG 2020/01で話した内容
https://osaka-driven-dev.connpass.com/event/161352/

×