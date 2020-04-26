Successfully reported this slideshow.
Holoニュースとか(2020/03)
自己紹介 山地 直彰 XRを中心に関西とかで活動してる関西のHoloLensの人 HoloLens 2×UE4での開発もした 自分の代わりにガジェットで遊んでくれる人やんわり募集している (↑たまに出てきてくれてます)
今日のデバイス ・HoloLens ・だんグラ ・BoseFrames ・パワーボール
・Googleの日本法人にHoloLens着用で遊びに行く ・初めての待ち合わせの目印にHoloLensを使う 最近やったホロ活
XRについて 主にAR/MR/VR等の総称として使用 広義的にはAR/MR/VR等のUXを支える技術等も含む？ 略さずいうとXR(クロスリアリティ)のイメージ
XRミーティング(このイベント)について ・月1ぐらいでXRに関する情報交換、情報共有 ・HoloLens体験やHoloアプリのお披露目、空間共有等実機を試せる ・XRと絡んでればわりと何でもあり ・XRについて興味がある人同士で交流 ・発表等...
・米軍がHoloLens 2を使っている写真 ・生け花 × MRのデモ ・MS、Unityの人に直接訊いたMRなインタビュー動画が公開 ・HoloLens 2にも対応したmixpaceのセミナー ・HoloLensと触覚技術を組み合わせた事例動...
告知
【ZOOM】だんグラハンズオン 2020/03/22 【概要】 オンラインのだんグラ向けアプリの開発方法が学べるイベント イベントページ 【日時】 3/22(日)14:00～3/22(日)17:00 【会場】 オンライン
だんグラ・ホログラスデベロッパーコンテスト2020 【概要】 賞金総額100万円、だんグラやホログラスを使ったもの(ソフト/ハード問わず)の コンテスト 概要ページ 【期間】 2020/02/01～2020/07/31
以上
×