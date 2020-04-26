Successfully reported this slideshow.
Holoニュースとか(2020/04)
自己紹介 山地 直彰 XRを中心に関西とかで活動してる関西のHoloLensの人 HoloLens 2×UE4での開発もした 自分の代わりにガジェットで遊んでくれる人やんわり募集している (↑たまに出てきてくれてます)
・NrealLightが届く ・BoseFramesのケースの新たな使い方を活用していく ・UnrealEngineMLTKを動かしたり動かさなかったり ・セミナーでのXRな話の登壇 最近やったホロ活
XRについて 主にAR/MR/VR等の総称として使用 広義的にはAR/MR/VR等のUXを支える技術等も含む？ 略さずいうとXR(クロスリアリティ)のイメージ
XRミーティング(このイベント)について ・月1ぐらいでXRに関する情報交換、情報共有 ・HoloLens体験やHoloアプリのお披露目、空間共有等実機を試せる ・XRと絡んでればわりと何でもあり ・XRについて興味がある人同士で交流 ・発表等...
・SB C&S株式会社でもHoloLens 2が取り扱い開始 ・Azure Kinect DKが日本でも取り扱い開始 ・Azure Remote RenderingがPublic Previewに ・話題のあのウイルスの情報を可視化するHolo...
以上
XRMTG 2020/04で話した内容
https://osaka-driven-dev.connpass.com/event/172591/

