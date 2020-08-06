Successfully reported this slideshow.
SIMPULAN BAHASA
MARI BELAJAR MEMBACA SIMPULAN BAHASA BERDASARKAN SITUASI DI KAMPUNG
Ali berkaki ayam di rumah nenek
Ayah dan ibu mandi peluh di kebun
Adik membuka langkah seribu apabila disuruh menolong atuk di kebun
Ketibaan kami sekeluarga adalah langkah kanan kerana atuk dan nenek sedang makan tengah hari
Simpulan bahasa

