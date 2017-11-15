Regional Workshop on Responsible Large Scale Agricultural Investment 15th November 2017 Vanida khouangvichit Village Focus...
Cross-sector collaboration is rare in Laos Concerns about impacts of land investment are growing with all sectors Increasi...
Responsible Agricultural Investment Working Group New space for cross-sector dialogue, cooperation and trust building Docu...
Sustainable development Economic benefit Avoid conflicts Better operational environment (transparent process and regulation
Some findings from two case studies Knowledge of the land acquisition process in Laos is limited and confusing for all act...
Community communication and engagement New initiatives: Partnership between NGO and agribusiness for better community enga...
FPIC and Community Engagement Tools Animation video ‘Good Faith Negotiations’ Posters Land acquisition process Village Dev...
50% Food Security Education 7 y 7 y 7 y 7 y ..... Villagers should collectively agree on howto use the VDF Remaining 50%wi...
Training of trainers for company’s land team Capacity building for company’s land acquisition team Coaching and testing co...
Some feedback from villagers Women were reluctant to speak up during the whole village meeting, but were active in partici...
Khop Chai Lai Lai
Session 3 vanida ngo-company_lao_v1

Session 3 vanida ngo-company_lao_v1

  1. 1. Regional Workshop on Responsible Large Scale Agricultural Investment 15th November 2017 Vanida khouangvichit Village Focus International
  2. 2. Cross-sector collaboration is rare in Laos Concerns about impacts of land investment are growing with all sectors Increasing interest in Responsible Investment Situation
  3. 3. Responsible Agricultural Investment Working Group New space for cross-sector dialogue, cooperation and trust building Document good and improving practices to share and replicate across the country Create a shared understanding of ‘Responsible Investment’ (shared value)Formed in 2015 in response to growing concerns about the impact of land-based investment
  4. 4. Sustainable development Economic benefit Avoid conflicts Better operational environment (transparent process and regulation
  5. 5. Some findings from two case studies Knowledge of the land acquisition process in Laos is limited and confusing for all actors in the process Challenges involved in community engagement Community need to be aware of their rights The capacity of communities to participate needs to be strengthened Community needs to be informed Lack of understanding of FPIC
  6. 6. Community communication and engagement New initiatives: Partnership between NGO and agribusiness for better community engagement Lack of women’s participation Needs to understand community socio-cultural structure Customary decision- making structure Languages barriers
  7. 7. FPIC and Community Engagement Tools Animation video ‘Good Faith Negotiations’ Posters Land acquisition process Village Development Fund Partnership Agreement Grievance Mechanism
  8. 8. 50% Food Security Education 7 y 7 y 7 y 7 y ..... Villagers should collectively agree on howto use the VDF Remaining 50%will be paid every 7 years Income Generation Infrastructure Water/Health/Sanitation Village Development Fund Village can use 50%of VDF after the agreement is signed and approved by government Village can use VDF on the following areas THERENEWABLEMATERIALSCOMPANY
  9. 9. Training of trainers for company’s land team Capacity building for company’s land acquisition team Coaching and testing communica tion tools in village level Provide feedback on-site Facilitation skills Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) Customary land rights Compensation Communication tools
  10. 10. Some feedback from villagers Women were reluctant to speak up during the whole village meeting, but were active in participating in the focus group A villager said “compared to what SEL provided before – which was just paperwork – the posters are a good method” More explanation on the process is needed, specifically for women and women’s roles in decision-making
  11. 11. Khop Chai Lai Lai

