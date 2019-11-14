14.11.2019 mouni

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEM 892- DOCTORAL SEMINAR-II ENTOMOPHILIC NEMATODES NAME : MOUNIGA.R ID NO: 2018801401 1
ADVISORY COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON Dr. B. Anita Professor (Nematology) Directorate of ODL TNAU-CBE. MEMBERS Dr. K. Poornima Pr...
CONTENT  Introduction  Nematodes of insects -Mosquitoes -Grasshoppers and locust -Plant hopper -Thrips -Bumble bee -Ants...
INTRODUCTION Entomophilic nematodes:  Entomophilic (entos = insect, philos = like) nematodes  Association- insects serve...
ENTOMOPHILIC NEMATODES VS ENTOMOPATHOGENIC NEMATODES 5
• Dead grasshoppers with worms emerging from their bodies • Coined the term“Vermes” Aldrovandus (1623) • 350 species belon...
Insect nematode associations  Phoretic relationship (insect associated)- Rhabditids  Facultative parasitism- Some Rhabdi...
Factors Contributing to the Host Specificity of Entomophilic Nematodes • 3. Host suitability1.Host habitat finding • 4.Ent...
Taxonomical characters of important Entomophilic nematodes Rhabditida:  Body cylindrical, tapering towards both ends.  S...
Aphelenchida:  Stylet wihout knobs  DOG- Opens in median bulb  Bursa – with ribs or absent  Spicules- Rose thorn shape...
Diplogastrida:  Stoma- slender with teeth  Corpus-Muscular  Males- 7 or 12 genital papillae Diplogastridae Mermithida: ...
NEMATODE ASSOCIATION IN INSECTS  Mosquitoes  Grasshoppers and locust  Plant hopper  Thrips  Bumble bee  Ants 12
NEMATODES PARASITES OF MOSQUITOES Life cycle of Romanomermis culicivorax : (Gatingley, 1984) Host infection - direct penet...
Contd., How Mermis survived in Non- parasitic period?  Absorb nutrients across their body wall  Parasitic stages of R. c...
Life cycle of Mermis nigrescens 2.lay eggs during periods of high moisture 3. Pre- parasites penetrate through the gut 5.p...
Cont., Other Terrestrial mermithids  Filipjevimermis leipsandra- Coleoptera  Hexamermis arvalis  Agamermis decaudata  ...
Mass multiplication Romanomermis culicivorax In- vivo methods: 4. Post-parasitic nematodes were then washed and 10-15 g pl...
Other media for mass multiplication …….  Grace’s medium containing 10% fetal calf serum at 26°Cand pH 6.4-6.5.  Slow gro...
LIMITATIONS Physical factors Chemical factors Biological factors 19
NEMATODES PARASITES OF COCKROACHES  Hammerschmidtiella diesingi  Leidynema appendiculata  Thelastoma Indiana (Basir, 19...
Life cycle of Hammerschmidtiella diesingi and Leidynema appendiculata Embyronated eggs- infective Life cycle: 12 days Hatc...
COCKROACH GUT MICROBIOME Hindgut resident bacteria:  Clostridia  Bacterioida  Desulfovibrio- Nitrogen supply  Proteoba...
NEMATODES PARASITES OF BUMBLE BEE Nematode- Sphareularia bombi 23 Symptoms: Abnormal behaviour Infected queens flew- gro...
24 (Plischuk and Lange, 2012)
NEMATODES PARASITES OF THRIPS (Slims et al., 2012) Life cycle of Thripinema fuscum 25
SYMPTOMS  Adults stop laying eggs within 2–3 days  Displacement of alimentary tract  Atrophy of ovaries  Induction of ...
NEMATODES PARASITES OF SIREX WOOD WASP HISTORY OF SIREX WOOD WASP  Sirex woodwasp was accidentally introduced into Austra...
NEMATODE - Beddinga siricidicola (Ward, 2014) 28
Cont.,  B. siricidicola - sterilizes females by suppressing egg development.  The sirex female can still lay these eggs ...
NEMATODES PARASITES OF FACE FLY (Stoffolano, 1973). Nematode: Heterotylenchus sp. 30
NEMATODES PARASITES OF ANTS  Mermithidae  Tetradonematidae-Tetradonema solenopsis, Myrmeconema neotropicum  Allantonema...
Contd., SYMPTOMS OF MERMITHIDS  Mermithogynes  Mermithergates or macroergates  Mermithostratiotes 32
Allantonematidae Mermithidae 33
PINE WOOD NEMATODE  Causal agents: Bursaphelenchus xylophilus is transmitted by vector pine sawyer beetles in the genus M...
(Vicente et al., 2012) Monoterpenes- α pinene,β- pinene, β-Myrcene,3- Carene and l- Limonene 35
PINE WILT DISEASE SYMPTOMS: (Donald et al., 2016) Needle discoloration “Tracheid cavitation". Oleorosin flows stops Pa...
PUTATIVE PARASITISM GENES  Cellulases  Endo-beta-1,3- glucanase  Pectate lyase  Expansins  Calreticulin (Vicente et a...
RED RING DISEASE Causal agents: Bursaphelenchus cocophilus is transmitted by vector Red palm weevil SYMPTOMS:  Leaves -sh...
39
EUCALYPTUS, GALL FLIES AND FERGUSOBIA INTERACTIONS Two types of life cycle- Insect-parasitic cycle and Plant- parasitic cy...
FIG WASP 41 (Davis et al., 2003) Fig nematode- Schistonchus caprifici
RIVER BLINDNESS 42 18 - 37 million people are infected, with up to 1-2 million people who are visually impaired and 270,00...
SYMPTOMS 43
SIGNIFICANT FINDINGS INTERNATIONAL LEVEL 44
1.Title- The fall armyworm Spodoptera frugiperda (J.E. Smith), a new pest of maize in Africa: biology and first native nat...
cont., 46
2.Title- The role of bacteria in pine wilt disease: insights from microbiome analysis Journal-FEMS Microbiology Ecology Re...
3.Title- Desmicola lamdongensis sp. n. (Oxyuridomorpha: Thelastomatidae) from Vietnamese wood-burrowing cockroaches (Panes...
NATIONAL LEVEL 49
1.Title- Studies on pests and diseases of bumble bee (Bombus haemorrhoidalis smith) in india Journal-Journal of Industrial...
SUCCESS STORY 51
1. MASS MULTIPLCAION OF BEDDINGA SIRCIDICOLA 52
53
CONTRIBUTION OF ROBIN BEDDING  Robin Bedding- commercial industry for Australia.  Fellow of the Australian Academy of Sc...
2. MASS MULTIPLICATION OF ROMANOMERMIS CULICIVORAX 55
ERADICATION OF RIVER BLINDNESS 56
LIMITATIONS  Do not penetrate their host immediately  Did not kill all the insects in the area  Vulnerable to desiccati...
CONCLUSION  Future- formulated and commercialized  Need more research 58
REFERENCES  Tendeng, E., Labou, B., Diatte, M., Djiba, S., & Diarra, K. (2019). The fall armyworm Spodoptera frugiperda (...
 Plischuk, S., & Lange, C. E. (2012). Sphaerularia bombi (Nematoda: Sphaerulariidae) parasitizing Bombus atratus (Hymenop...
THANK U……… 61
