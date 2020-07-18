Successfully reported this slideshow.
【de:code 2020】 ゆるく始める コミュニティ参加のすすめ

一参加者から始めて、コミュニティの設立・運営している経験をもとに、コミュニティ参加の醍醐味を共有します。まだコミュニティに参加したことがない方向けに、オンラインイベントの探し方も紹介します。

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. *本資料の内容 (添付文書、リンク先などを含む) は de:code 2020 における公開日時点のものであり、予告なく変更される場合があります。 #decode20 # ゆるく始める コミュニティ参加のすすめ C03 土田 晃令 Japan Microsoft Learn User Group
  2. 2. 本セッションについて 対象者 課題 ゴール • コミュニティイベントに興味があるけど、参加したことはない方 • コミュニティのイメージがつかめない • オンラインイベントの探し方がわからない • コミュニティ主催のオンラインイベントに参加したくなる • イベントに参加申し込みする
  3. 3. セッションアジェンダ • コミュニティイベントとは？ • コミュニティイベントの魅力 • コミュニティイベントの探し方
  4. 4. コミュニティイベントとは？
  5. 5. コミュニティイベントと企業主催イベントの違い コミュニティ主催 企業主催 主催 ユーザー 企業 目的 自由 マーケティング 参加者の立場 コミュニティの一員 お客
  6. 6. • もくもく会 • 質問 / 相談（Slack） • イベント企画 https://mslearn.connpass.com/
  7. 7. コミュニティイベントの魅力
  8. 8. • 自分の興味関心ファースト • フラットな交流 コミュニティイベントの良さ
  9. 9. • 自分の興味関心ファースト • フラットな交流 コミュニティイベントの良さ
  10. 10. 同じ興味を持つメンバーが集まった 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 1 2 3 4 5 connpass登録メンバー数 系列1 442
  11. 11. 全国に広がった
  12. 12. • オンラインイベント 今後挑戦したいこと
  13. 13. 1. 自分と同じ興味を持つ人と交流できる 2. 1を満たすコミュニティが必ず存在する、または自分で作れる コミュニティの魅力まとめ
  14. 14. コミュニティイベントの探し方
  15. 15. コミュニティイベントの検索方法 https://connpass.com/ • Doorkeeper https://www.doorkeeper.jp/
  16. 16. デモ オンラインイベントの探し方
  17. 17. © 2018 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. 本情報の内容（添付文書、リンク先などを含む）は、作成日時点でのものであり、予告なく変更される場合があります。 © 2020 Japan Microsoft Learn User Group All rights reserved. 本情報の内容 (添付文書、リンク先などを含む) は、公開日時点のものであり、予告なく変更される場合があります。 本コンテンツの著作権、および本コンテンツ中に出てくる商標権、団体名、ロゴ、製品、サービスなどはそれぞれ、各権利保有者に帰属します。

