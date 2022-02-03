【BS2】.NET 6 最新アップデート

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
マイクロソフト コーポレーション
グローバル ブラックベルト Azure App Innovation スペシャリスト
井上 章
2021年11月に正式リリースとなった .NET 6 は、3つの .NET (.NET Core, Xamarin, .NET Framework) が統一された最初の LTS (Long Term Support) バージョンとなります。そして、Windows フォームや WPF に加えて、Blazor や .NET MAUI など、一つの SDK でさまざまな種類のアプリケーションモデルをサポートし、そのパフォーマンスも大きく向上しています。今後の .NET アプリケーションのモダナイゼーションの要となる .NET 6 の全体像をご紹介します。